News
The Nets played with fire. Now, they’re about to get burned
Just like the Daily News reported back on May 25, the Nets have been playing with fire. And now, almost a month later, they’re about to get burned.
We already know the Nets have been unwilling to give Kyrie Irving a long-term contract extension after he played a grand total of just 103 regular-season games in his first three seasons in Brooklyn, and after his decision not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 ruined the Nets’ championship hopes last season.
We also already know Kevin Durant’s future is intrinsically tied to the decision Irving and the Nets make. If Irving and the Nets cannot come to an agreement that keeps the superstar guard in Brooklyn, Durant, who signed a four-year, $198M extension last summer, is likely to request a trade from the franchise that failed to keep his co-star in town.
Now, according to ESPN, we know where Irving wants to be traded in the event he and the Nets cannot come to terms: to any one of the Lakers, Clippers, Knicks, Heat, Mavs or 76ers. None of those teams have the cap space to sign Irving should he decline his player option by his June 29 deadline and test free agency. And only two of those teams (the Lakers and Heat) have a star-caliber player (Russell Westbrook and Kyle Lowry) the Nets could pair alongside Durant.
Which means we’ve reached the danger zone: The Nets traded away the rights to all their picks through 2027, and Ben Simmons is coming off back surgery and hasn’t played basketball in an entire calendar year. If the Nets can’t come to an agreement with Irving and Durant requests a trade, it’s back to the 20- and 28-win seasons from which Brooklyn emerged. It’s back to ping-pong ball chasing in the lottery with picks that don’t belong to them. It’s back to irrelevance. It’s back to developing late-first round and second-round draft picks. It’s back to the jokes about having no fans, because season-ticket holders are already threatening to boycott Nets games because of a spike in ticket prices for a franchise that very well may not have the stars it has peddled.
Or, the Nets could snap out of it. They could snap out of this ego trip they have and give Irving the deal he wants. They could give him a four-year max deal, or a three-year deal with a games-played incentive that triggers guaranteed money in years four and five. In May, a source who requested anonymity because of the nature of the negotiations told The News the Nets wanted Irving to opt into the final year of his contract worth $36.5M in order to “prove” he deserves a long-term deal. For a star player with a very real injury history, a one-year deal is a non-starter. It is unclear if the Nets have budged on the one-year stance and have offered more years, but judging by reports that the Nets and Irving have reached an “impasse” in contract negotiations, it’s fair to assume the contract length is the sticking point of the discussions.
The best-case scenario for Brooklyn remains giving Irving a long-term deal and living and dying with him and Durant chasing championships in the borough for the next four years. Rarely in NBA history do two players as talented as Irving and Durant join forces in their primes. Even more rarely does a franchise fumble those stars the way the Nets are positioned if the front office doesn’t find a way to retain Irving long-term.
It is almost impossible to find an alternate reality that gives the Nets equal or better odds at winning a championship. And if the Nets play more hardball and don’t agree to a sign-and-trade with a team of Irving’s liking, he can leave in free agency and sign a max contract with a team that has cap space (the Spurs, Pistons, Magic and Pacers can clear enough room to sign Irving to a max deal) with an agreement that he is traded elsewhere in exchange for draft assets and young players after the Dec. 15 restriction lifts.
Here’s a friendly reminder: Even if Irving’s $36.5M comes off the books, the Nets still don’t have cap space to sign a max free agent, or any impact player who commands more than the mid-level exception. It will be Durant and Simmons and role players – which will ultimately become just Simmons and players who need to be developed.
The other side of that coin is a future that includes Durant, Irving, Simmons and whichever additional players the Nets feel makes this team a contender. If Simmons is healthy – and after a year-and-change away from basketball, he should be – the Nets could have the best trio in all of basketball. They could use their three traded player exceptions to acquire impact players from other teams, then also use their taxpayer mid-level exception to make a significant signing. The Daily News reported Wednesday the Nets are among the teams interested in signing Durant’s friend P.J. Tucker.
One thing’s for sure: Tucker isn’t coming to Brooklyn if Irving isn’t there, because it’s become increasingly clear that if Irving isn’t in town, Durant might not be, either. And if Durant is gone, so is everything the Nets built.
The championship aspirations. The dedicated, growing fanbase. The belief that this organization can get the job done. Three years in, they have not.
()
News
St. Joseph’s Hospital signage comes down, Fairview’s Center for Community Health and Equity launches
In a sign of its further transformation the old St. Joseph’s Hospital signage was taken down Thursday and its successor, the “Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub,” took another step forward.
Plans are for the wellness hub to take a statewide, research-based look at health disparities and promote new and existing health and wellness programs through partner nonprofits.
In recent months, St. Joe’s has had several missions.
Since January, the former ambulance bays at St. Joseph’s Hospital in downtown St. Paul served as staging areas for palettes of food ready to be distributed by the Sanneh Foundation, an effort organized hand in hand with Second Harvest Heartland and M Health Fairview.
More recently, Minnesota Community Care began filling in a floor of the old hospital space in advance of a soft opening for its new primary care clinic, which is scheduled to begin seeing patients in July. The federally-qualified health center plans to offer medical, dental and vision services, followed this fall by wide-ranging “gender care” targeted to transgender and gender non-conforming patients.
“It’s an exciting time,” said Diane Tran, the center’s director for Community Health Equity. “The signs have come off the building, and there will be more services coming online in the coming weeks.”
ESTABLISHED IN 1853
St. Joe’s, which was established in 1853 by the Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet as the state’s first hospital, shuttered its emergency room and relocated most other services in December 2020, an M Health Fairview decision that continues to rankle some elected officials and St. Paul advocates.
Though certain mental health and addiction services remain, upwards of 10,000 patients have been sent to new locations for care.
Nevertheless, Tran and others foresee a more targeted use of the former hospital building, which is gradually being converted into a hub for research and wellness programs.
The center plans to host community health discussions and engagement around key “social determinants of health” — the everyday factors that help people live longer, happier lives.
Among the priorities will be a “Food is Medicine” program that focuses on steering the vulnerable to food programs while educating low-to-moderate income groups around the state that healthy eating is tied to better health outcomes. “What are the things that have worked, and how do we scale these and expand them … to think holistically and at a greater scale about the need for food support?” Tran said.
ADDITIONAL PROGRAMS
Additional future programs will include Ebenezer Senior Living’s enhanced senior day services and skilled nursing units, as well a Fairview retail pharmacy.
The Fairview Community Health and Wellness Hub will officially launch this summer with a land ceremony hosted by the American Indian Family Center in St. Paul.
In July, Tran hopes to install a temporary exhibit on Native American land treaties assembled by the Minnesota Humanities Center.
News
This Astros-Yankees series should be a slobberknocker
The Yankees have done a lot this year, but they haven’t played the Astros yet.
Outside of the Red Sox, the games against the Astros are undoubtedly the most heated ones on the Yankees’ schedule. With the Yankees returning home in the middle of the night after their last series in Tampa, manager Aaron Boone was asked if seeing the Astros could stimulate the team following their late-night travel.
“One of the cool things about Yankee Stadium, especially this year, we’ve had that juice,” Boone said. “I would certainly expect, coming off a road trip, we’ll walk out there tonight and they’ll be pretty energized.”
The Astros have established themselves as the American League’s clear second-best team. In a normal year, their 43-25 record would likely be enough to put them in position for the AL’s top seed. But the Yankees have played a brand of baseball that the Bronx hasn’t seen since the powerhouse 1998 team won 114 games, going 11-2 in the postseason on their way to a World Series championship.
This Yankees-Astros series, especially with the added caveat of it being their first meeting of 2022, stands to be a very competitive one. Riddled with excellent pitching matchups and several deserving All-Stars in both dugouts, Boone and his troops are ready for a war.
“They’re complete,” Boone assessed the Astros. “They have outstanding depth in their bullpen, really good starting pitching, they catch the ball, they’re athletic. They’re probably as complete of a team as we’ve played. You know it’s going to be a challenge.”
Houston’s 43 wins, plus-61 run differential, 114 wRC+ and 3.04 collective ERA all rank second in the American League behind the Yankees. The Astros’ position players have combined for 12.9 Wins Above Replacement (the Yankees’ 14.8 make them the only AL team with more) and their pitching staff checks in at 9.1 WAR, trailing only the Yankees’ 11.4 on the American League leaderboard.
Of course, with the Astros and Yankees, the elephant in the room is always the 2017 and 2019 American League Championship Series. The 2017 one — which was before Boone’s time in the managerial seat — is also tarnished by the Astros’ cheating scandal. Boone was asked if this adds any import to the series, even if it is just four regular season games in June.
“To me, it’s past history,” Boone stated. “I think it’s a shot in the arm series in a tough stretch. The rivalry that certainly exists has something to do with some past things too. I think our guys look forward to that and like playing on the big stages against the best teams.”
SCHMIDT TO SCRANTON
Clarke Schmidt was optioned back to Triple-A on Thursday morning.
Albert Abreu, the former Yankee who re-joined the team after being claimed off waivers from Kansas City on Tuesday, is back on the active roster. Fellow right-handed reliever David McKay was traded to Tampa Bay for cash considerations after being designated for assignment on Tuesday. Boone spoke about the decision making process in demoting Schmidt.
“I think there’s a lot of value in home going down and starting,” he began. “Maybe he can go down for three or four weeks and get a handful of starts while also, long term, building some volume moving forward if he’s going to be a starter for us this year or down the road.
“As far as staying on the [big league] roster, he’s shown that he belongs and deserves to be here,” Boone added. “I think he’s made huge strides from where he was last year. I feel like he’s a way better pitcher.”
Schmidt, who owns a 3.00 ERA in 24 innings this season, made the Yankees’ Opening Day roster but has been back and forth between the minors and majors for most of the year. While the overall numbers look decent, Schmidt still hasn’t kicked his walk habit. An issue that plagued him in his minor league journey as well, Schmidt has issued a free pass to 12.2% of the hitters he’s faced in 2022.
If he can get straightened out, Schmidt’s stuff makes him an intriguing arm, particularly with Chad Green missing the rest of the year with injury. The same can be said for Abreu, who pitched in 28 games for the Bombers in 2021.
“Hopefully we can get him back to what we saw in the back half of last year, which was a guy throwing the ball incredibly well,” Boone said of Abreu. “If you recall, last year down the stretch, we were pitching him in some big time situations and he was doing the job.”
TREVIN-YES
In a world where hitting has become optional for most MLB catchers, Jose Trevino has put together a sly All-Star case.
Over his last 25 games, the unheralded backstop is mashing .353/.408/.662. During that span, eight of his 24 hits have gone for extra bases, including six homers and one of just 12 triples by a catcher this year. For the season, Trevino is second among AL catchers in Wins Above Replacement. He trails only Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk, who has played in 15 more games.
Not bad for someone who replaced Ben Rortvedt on the Yankees’ depth chart.
()
News
Dates set for Dolphins’ joint practices with Buccaneers, training camp start
The Miami Dolphins’ pair of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be held on Aug. 10 and 11 in Tampa, the Buccaneers announced Thursday as part of a release of their training camp schedule.
The Wednesday and Thursday dates for joint practices are standard in the NFL ahead of a Saturday preseason game, which is set for Aug. 13 at Raymond James Stadium.
While the Dolphins’ full slate of training camp practices has not yet been released, the NFL announced Thursday that the Miami’s report date for training camp is July 26 for veterans and July 19 for rookies.
The Dolphins’ preseason schedule also involves home games against the Las Vegas Raiders on Aug. 20 and Philadelphia Eagles on Aug. 27. New coach Mike McDaniel has said the the team will also host the Eagles for joint practices ahead of that exhibition.
The purpose of NFL joint practices is to have teams compete in drills against an opponent in the preseason after a number of intrasquad practices leading up to the sessions.
Last season, Miami visited the Chicago Bears and hosted the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their respective preseason games with the two NFC teams.
The Dolphins and Buccaneers have been linked throughout the offseason, largely due to Miami’s pursuit of seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady either for a front-office role in the organization or as a player. Brady, who retired and then unretired this offseason to return to the Buccaneers, is set to take a broadcasting role with Fox upon his retirement in earnest, whenever that comes.
()
The Nets played with fire. Now, they’re about to get burned
St. Joseph’s Hospital signage comes down, Fairview’s Center for Community Health and Equity launches
Business Meeting Thank You Note Samples
This Astros-Yankees series should be a slobberknocker
Bitcoin May Have Hit Bottom According to Indicators, BTC Targets $23K?
Increase Your Chances of Landing High Paying Jobs by Obtaining an Engineering Degree Online
Dates set for Dolphins’ joint practices with Buccaneers, training camp start
Heat linked to Kyrie Irving’s latest NBA wandering eye, as Nets situation grows muddled
Ip Tv
As St. Joseph’s Hospital old signage comes down in St. Paul, Fairview’s Center for Community Health and Equity launches
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Toscana Filming Locations
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News2 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop