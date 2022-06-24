Finance
Tips For Choosing a Building Maintenance Service Provider
When choosing a professional service for repair or maintenance of your building, it is essential to scrutinize your options first. This is the question of aesthetics and internal health of your house or office or some commercial complex. It must not be taken lightly.
You must ask yourself some questions before you narrow it down to a particular professional service. For example, ask yourself:
1. Is your commercial building maintenance service provider is qualified and well equipped to do the entire span of maintenance activities inside and outside your home/ office?
It is important that you make sure that the people your service provider employs and the techniques it uses are skilled enough to pull off a satisfactory job overall.
2. Does your service provider take liability insurance in order to cover any service issues?
It is usual for good service providers to take liability insurance and give you the cover of safety in case job is not done up to the mark.
3. How much experience does your service provider hold?
The more experienced your contractor is, the more satisfactory and extensive services you can expect. With experience, you would also get many references and testimonials that would help you make up your mind in a more informed manner.
4. What is the span of services of your service provider?
An expansive service span would ensure that all your repair needs are met seamlessly and economically. You can expect your contractor to deal in both residential and commercial projects. They may also be into fresh construction of residential, industrial and commercial buildings maintenance.
To know more about the ideal features of a commercial building maintenance service, you may visit us.
Understanding the Juvenile Justice System in Texas
Any time a minor is arrested and accused of a crime, the process can be complex and overwhelming. The way juvenile cases are handled varies per state. For minors facing charges in Montgomery County, the juvenile justice system can be intimidating.
A child is defined as a person between the ages of 10 and 17, according to Texas Code Annotated § 51.02. If a person between the ages of 10 and 17 is arrested, or a person between the ages of 17 and 18 is arrested for conduct he or she engaged in before his or her 17th birthday, that person typically would be tried in juvenile court.
Juveniles can be charged with a variety of misdemeanors and felonies throughout Texas. Some of those charges include:
- Traffic-related crimes, including juvenile DWI
- Drug charges
- Violent juvenile crimes
- Marijuana-related charges
- Juvenile sex crimes, including sexting
- Juvenile theft and property crimes
When a child is arrested in Texas, the juvenile probation department will conduct an intake. The process is used to determine if the offender meets the definition of “child” and if there is probable cause to believe he or she committed the offense. It will also be decided whether the child will be detained prior to trial.
In several Texas counties, including Montgomery County, when a child is taken into custody by law enforcement, he or she is directed to the detention facility where juvenile staff assesses if the child is a risk to the community or himself or herself. If a child is considered a danger, he or she will be detained pending trail.
A child also could be detained if he or she likely would leave the court’s jurisdiction; he or she has no parent or guardian; or the child has a previous conviction. Juveniles do not have the option to bond out of detention, and release must be ordered by the juvenile judge, including administrative releases.
If the child is detained, two hearings will quickly be held in juvenile court, the first within 48 hours to determine probable cause. A detention hearing will be held within one to two business days. Subsequent detention hearings will be held every 10 to 15 days to determine if the child should continue to be held pending trial.
The child will face a two-part trial, with the first part know as the adjudication phase. During this phase, a jury will determine whether the child committed the offense. Children are not found “guilty” or “not guilty.” Instead, the jury will decide whether the charges against the child are “true” or “not true.” In order to find true, the decision must be unanimous.
If the child decides to skip the adjudication phase of trial, he or she may enter a “stipulation,” the equivalent to pleading guilty. The trial will progress directly to disposition, or the sentencing phase. The child typically will not have the right to a jury at this phase, and a judge will decide the punishments.
The main difference between the adult and juvenile justice systems in Texas is the goal of the juvenile justice system is rehabilitation, rather than punishment. Several counties, such as Montgomery County in Southeast Texas, work with a network of associates to help reform the child’s behavior.
For example, the Montgomery County Juvenile Probation Department works with police, guardians, Child Protective Services, Court Appointed Special Advocates, attorneys, mental health physicians, counselors and extended family to assist with the child’s best interest.
The child still will face a punishment, which could include a driver’s license suspension, probation, community service or even incarceration, depending on the crime committed. However, the goal of that punishment is to teach the child and change his or her behavior patterns.
Why a Durable Power of Attorney is “Durable” and Why It’s Great For Estate Planning
English common law understood that agents were sometimes needed in business and commerce. The president of Ford Motor Company, obviously, cannot be everywhere. He needs agents to conduct business. Also, someone who is on vacation out of the country and cannot sign a contract might appoint an agent to sign that all-important paper.
But under common law, an agent no longer had the ability to act when the principal was incapacitated (the “principal” being the person who confers the power). If the principal had dementia and could not sign an agreement, his agent could not sign either. His agent could have no greater power than the principal.
Now, if you haven’t figured this out all ready, we will all feel the effects of aging — if we are lucky. The symptoms are well known and do not require explanation. One of those symptoms particularly hard to take is the loss of memory; the ability to think as clearly as when we were younger. While this is not always disabling it is during this natural aging process that people often need help. But the English common law helped little if someone was in a coma, or had dementia.
Here Comes the Durable Power of Attorney.
But because helpless people obviously need the assistance of an agent the most, most jurisdictions now recognize a “durable” power of attorney (abbreviated “DPOA”). A DPOA is “durable” because it is in effect even when the “principal” is mentally incapacitated.
While a non-durable power of attorney merely authorizes the agent to act as long as there is no incapacity, a DPOA resolves this problem by allowing a trusted agent, or nominee, to act even if the principal lacks legal capacity — or in other words when that person cannot legally make decisions on his or her own behalf due to mental disability.
In California, a DPOA must have specific words to be “durable.” It must state, as provided in California Probate Code §4124, that: “This power of attorney shall become effective upon the incapacity of the principal”, or words to that effect.
Some Benefits of a DPOA
A DPOA has specific benefits; in fact, I would go even further to state that nearly everyone with a formal estate plan should consider having one. Here are some of the benefits:
- Often one may avoid an adult conservatorship. A primary benefit of having a DPOA is that it can often substitute for a formal conservatorship, which is often a costly court proceeding requiring continued court supervision. So if a person is under a disability and has a properly worded DPOA, his or her agent may be able to write checks, manage finances, or to take actions with regard to that person’s estate plan (like funding a trust) without specific court supervision.
- It can be rapidly effective. A DPOA can be effective immediately, or virtually so, without undergoing lengthy proceedings in Probate Court.
- It should be accepted in other states. A valid DPOA should be accepted in other states. California has a specific statute, Probate Code §4053, which specifically recognizes valid DPOAs executed in other states. However, with some states this may not be the case if the document grants a power not authorized in that state. However (and this “however” is big!): The IRS does not make it easy to recognize an attorney prepared power of attorney. There are hurdles set forth in specific Treasury Regulations [See, for instance, Treas. Reg. §601.503] and IRS practice making it difficult for an agent to sign off on tax forms. [IRS Deskguide (Publication 1514)]. However, a California taxpayer with a valid, properly executed power of attorney should not have any problem with the California Franchise Tax Board signing off on a state tax form.
- DPOAs are flexible. Specific authorizations, or “powers,” can be added or restricted in the governing agreement. The specific provisions are up to the principal.
Of Course, Not All is Perfect…
While very useful, the DPOA is not perfect by any means. One major problem is the possibility of abuse.
While conservatorships are bulky legal proceedings, there is at least court supervision. The DPOA lacks supervision and abuses have occurred, all too often. While conservators must jump through many legal hoops, there is no active court supervision or “hoops” for an agent under a DPOA. For example, California requires that conservators provide a court approved accounting of their financial activities. It also requires that conservators be bonded. But without a specific court order there are no such requirements for a mere agent.
Court proceedings can be filed, but that is often impractical. While court proceedings can be instituted to compel (for instance) the agent to submit an accounting or to revoke the agent’s authority, this is done all too infrequently. There is a big difference between a court supervised conservatorship, and filing a petition with the court.
In any event, who is going to file the petition with the court? Remember: The principal is mentally incapacitated! Comatose people generally can’t file probate petitions to compel their agents to account!
Sure, there are risks, and they can be addressed somewhat (but not completely) through a well-drafted document and some common sense precautions. A DPOA may not be for everyone. However, everyone should at least consider a DPOA as an element of his or her estate plan. An effectively drafted DPOA can “round out” a comprehensive plan, and fill in the blanks not covered in trusts and wills.
Disclaimer: The information in this article is not legal advice, and the use of it does not create an attorney-client relationship. Any liability that might arise from your use or reliance on this article or any links from this article is expressly disclaimed. This article is not to be acted upon as if it were legal advice, and is subject to change without notice, or may include obsolete or dated information, or information not relevant to your jurisdiction. If you require legal services, you should consult with an attorney.
Finding A Good Web Hosting Company
I’ve been through this a few times-looking for a good web hosting company. First two times I didn’t even know where to start. So first two web hosting companies I went to were GoDaddy and iPower. First one was GoDaddy because at that time it was the only one I knew after their notorious Supwerbowl commercials. I heard about iPower from a colleague-we did domain name registrations with them, and I learned that they also offered cheap web hosting. Right around that time we needed to host a few websites so I signed up for iPower virtual private server which was only $35 per month.
To make this story short, since that time I changed a few hosting companies. With some of them I ran into a lot of headaches and frustration, but some are really good. I’d like to share a few things I learned during the process, as well as give a few tips for choosing the right one for your business. To help you select, here are the main criteria to consider:
Uptime, service monitoring and backups
Uptime guarantee is crucial if your business website brings you customers and revenue. How would you feel if your site was down because of the hosting company network problem or a server where your site is hosted goes SNAFU or FUBAR? What if you lost all your data? You’d start losing your customers and revenue. That’s why you have to look for a company who offers best uptime for their hardware and network. Additional questions to ask the company is about their premises security and bandwidth redundancy.
Secondly, you have to know if they monitor their service of if they find out about a problem only after you call tech support.
And finally, you have to know if they offer daily backups. If server with your site goes down, and trust me, this can happen-it happened to me-then you risk losing your site and most importantly, your data, especially if you have an e-commerce or content website with all data being stored in the databases. Ask hosting company if their backups are on-site or off-site. Off-site backups help keep your data more secure.
Support
Good and quick tech support is extremely important, and I would say, vital. In this area you have to get answers to these questions: Is their support proactive or reactive? The difference is, reactive support is taking care of the mess once it happens. Proactive support is making sure mess does not happen. Secondly, what is the availability of the tech support? Is it normal business hours 8 till 5 EST Monday through Friday when you live on the West coast, or is it 27/7? Trust me, there might be cases when you will need tech support awake late at night. And lastly, you have to have an idea of how long do you would have to be on hold in order to speak with tech support specialist and how quickly do they typically respond to support tickets.
Location of the datacenter
If your target market is concentrated around a certain geographic area then one factor you might want to take into consideration is where the datacenter is. The idea is that the closer datacenter is to your site’s visitors – the faster pages will load. Below I will explain why I went hosting in LA.
Hosting plans
Here you would have to start with assessing your web site’s requirements and your budget. Is your site a simple static one or does it use web applications and databases? How much traffic to your site do you anticipate? How much hard drive space do you need to host your site? Do you need Windows or Linux hosting, or it doesn’t matter? And lastly, how much can you afford paying for hosting, because hosting plans can range from around $4 to hundreds of dollars for a managed dedicated server. If you have a static 12-page site and you don’t attract thousands hits a day then basic hosting will suit you. It will cost you only $4-$10 per month. If your site will serve dynamic content, especially media content such as audio or video, you will need a more advanced hosting plan. In general the idea here is to have all the necessary features and more then enough included bandwidth, and stay within budget or even consider a higher budget if you need to.
Control panel
Control panel allows you to perform multiple tasks related to your hosting account, such as managing email accounts, editing DNS settings for your site, managing FTP users, passwords, view system performance and bandwidth reports, etc. Most popular control panels today are cPanel and Plesk. I’ve used both and I prefer cPanel, but I’m comfortable with Plesk. Control panel choice is really up to the person who will manage your site -yourself or your IT personnel.
Prices and fees
I already mentioned that when choosing hosting company and plan you have to take into consideration your budget. But there are some thing you must learn about the hosting company first, such as set their up fee, bandwidth overage fee and you got to know if they will charge you for every little thing you ask them to do or will they do minor things for free? Otherwise you might end up signing up for what seems to be a cheap plan but then you’ll end up paying more then you anticipated when all other fees add up. Also, find out if the company offers money back guarantee. If they do then you can walk away from them within first couple weeks if their service does not suit your needs.
Hosting with your web design company
Usually hosting offered by your web design firm is a rip off. They charge for their hosting service a lot more then a web hosting company would and they don’t offer any extra benefits. You’d be better off subscribing to a hosting plan on your own-this way you have more control over your cost, your web site and your data.
Now, I’d like to give you a few practical tips for selecting the right company.
Thing to do before you subscribe
- Do a research: read reviews about different hosting companies. A great on-line resource about web hosting is WebHosting Talk. Don’t trust testimonials on the hosting companies sites-ask current clients.
- Try their tech support: it’s okay to call their tech support line. Why would you do that? Well at least you will get an idea of how long you would have to wait to get a live person. With some companies it can be under 2-3 minutes, with others-sometimes over 30 minutes. With iPower I could spend even over 40 minutes waiting.
- Test speed: there a few ways to get an idea about how fast a certain hosting company’s servers are-you can ping or traceroute them, or do a speed test.
- Try them: a lot of hosting companies offer 7 – 30 day money back guarantee. Don’t hesitate to subscribe for their service and test it, and take your money back if you are not satisfied.
Conclusion
Finding the right hosting company is an extremely important step in building your business’s online presence the right way. When not done right it can cause a lot of frustration and even cost you time, customers and money. At the other hand, the right hosting can keep you worry-free. Secondly, as with all other purchases, you are looking for the right balance between cost and value.
And finally, here’s a short list of of my favorite hosting companies.
My favorites
- Shared hosting: Elief.com. Because we are in the Los Angeles area, my main criteria for the hosting company were geographic location (their datacenter is in LA, so visitors to our site from the area get a great download speed) and attractive packages. Also, Elief is not a huge company so you get a more personal service. And their tech support response time is really good.
- Virtual Private Server or Dedicated server: for these I would undoubtedly choose Liquidweb.com. I’ve had their dedicated server for about two years now and I was almost 100% satisfied with their quality of service. Their hardware is great, they have two safe datacenters with off-site backup. And most importantly, their support has been always excellent-proactive service monitoring, ultra quick response to support tickets, almost no hold time on the tech support phone line. Highly recommended!
- Colocation: if I needed a colo, I’d go with ISWest.com. First of all, this is because we’re in LA and both ISWest datacenters are in LA. I’ve visited two of their datacenters and was impressed by their infrastructure and safety measures. They are not cheap but are definitely worth it.
