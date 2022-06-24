Finance
Transitioning From Employee to Solopreneur
Is your number one Bucket List goal to establish your own entity and become a business owner or Solopreneur consultant? Are you planning to abandon the “safety” of a traditional job to directly market and sell your products or services to customers with the money and motive to do business with you?
Going out on one’s own is a thrilling and sometimes frightening prospect. Those who take the plunge eventually discover that many resources that are casually taken for granted while working in an office are not readily available to those who step out on their own. As you weigh your options and prepare to write your business plan, be aware of a few changes and additional expenses to expect should you join the self-employed sector:
No paid days off
There will be no more paid sick days, holidays, vacation days, or personal days when you become the captain of your own enterprise. Neither will there be any pay for days off that result from bad weather. When winter arrives and snow begins to fall, there will be days when harsh weather conditions impact your business and your income. When the governor of your state declares a snow emergency, important meetings will be postponed and businesses may be unable to open and operate.
In particular for those who own a B2B or B2C venture where the business model requires you or your employees to visit the customer’s location (e.g., cleaning services), or customers to visit your location (e.g., a laundromat), snow days = no revenue days. Small businesses have been known to go out of business within a year following periods of extreme weather.
Establish business credit
For tax purposes, it will be useful to open a separate business bank account and also apply for a business credit card or two. There will be business expenses to write off and you’ll want to make it easy to monitor spending. Do yourself a favor and check your personal credit ASAP and pay off outstanding credit card balances to improve your credit score and correct any errors.
Financial management
Financial management will assume more than one form. As noted above, you’ll need to establish credit for the business, so that you can order inventory and supplies without immediately impacting the business cash flow, for example. Those are Accounts Payable items. You will also need to ensure that customers pay you on time, or at all, and that is an Accounts Receivable function.
Maintaining sufficient cash flow is crucial to the business’ survival and your own ability to keep a roof over your head, food on the table and your car on the road. You must develop a business budget and plan for the purchase of equipment, licensing costs (if applicable), insurance (if applicable), professional certifications (if applicable), or space rental (if needed).
In addition, you may consult with a business attorney or accountant to discuss the legal structure of your venture: Sole Proprietor, Corporation (chapter S or C), or Limited Liability Company (LLC). The type of business that you’re in and your exit strategy will play a role in choosing the business legal entity.
Paying for office supplies
Free scanning and photocopying will be over. When you need to staple a few pieces of paper together, you must buy the stapler and the staples and you’ll buy paper clips and envelopes, too.
There will likewise be no meeting space or audiovisual equipment for you to reserve. You’ll have to meet at the client’s office, or at a coffee shop or other restaurant. Privacy might be an issue and arranging a Power Point or other visual presentation might be awkward as well.
A lap top computer or tablet will be office equipment must-haves. It will be imperative to possess the tools of your trade and to always appear as a competent and prepared professional as you develop your reputation and build your brand. Good luck!
Thanks for reading,
Kim
Finance
Will Travel Insurance Cover Lost Items?
Travelling abroad can be an enriching and life-altering experience. It usually brings positive experiences because it broadens our horizons as we learn from other places and cultures.
Amidst all the excitement that travelling brings, it does have a dark side. There is always the possibility that unexpected events can occur while you’re on a trip. One of the things that might put a damper on your trip is losing valuable items. Whether you’re going on a business trip or family holiday, you need to bring valuable items such as tablets, laptops, jewelry items, leather bags, and cameras. If these items get lost or are stolen, will travel insurance be able to cover these valuables?
Here are some important guidelines about travel insurance for valuables:
- Although it is not part of the standard travel insurance policy, you can get additional coverage for your valuables and other electronic items to protect them from getting lost, stolen, or damaged. You can arrange this easily with your travel insurance provider. As you fill-up the insurance coverage form, you need to specify the make, model, product age, and the serial number of each valuable.
- Policyholders have the option to increase the cover for valuable items such as audio, video, computer, photographic, and electrical equipment. They can also opt to cover wearable valuables such as watches and jewelry. You can get coverage for the following items:
- iPads
- Video cameras
- Laptops
- Cameras
- Mobile Phones
- Watches
- Earrings
- Rings
- Necklaces
- Bracelets
- Most travel insurance policies specify the total amount of coverage with a single item limit. The policyholder has the option to increase the cover up to an additional amount specified by the insurance company.
- In the event that you file a claim on a lost valuable remember that insurers usually pay the current value of the item. This means that they will not pay for the value of the item when you purchased it, but its second-hand value. However, there is usually no depreciation applied to certain high-value items. You just need to show the receipt with the purchase price when you need to claim.
- Travel insurance companies will not pay your claim if you are proven to be negligent or acting irresponsibly with your valuables. You will not be covered in these situations:
- If your belongings were unattended.
- If items were not reported as lost within 24 hours.
- If the item has no proof of purchase.
- If the belongings were left unattended in a vehicle – whether it’s a boat, motorcycle, or car.
- When alcohol and drugs are a contributing factor to the loss of belongings.
Getting additional valuables insurance is beneficial for travellers because it gives them peace of mind knowing that their valuables are covered. If ever accidents or losses occur during the trip, it will be relatively stress-free for them. So when you’re planning on packing an expensive item on your trip, remember to have a hard copy proof of the item and double-check the total price of your packed luggage. Be safe, be organized, and above all else, make sure you have fun.
Finance
Florida FR44 Insurance Filing Without a Car
Whether you received a DUI driving a car or motorcycle, operating a boat or jet ski, or some other vehicle, the requirements to reinstate your license are going to include proof of liability insurance. Even if a DUI was received while riding your bicycle, or as a passenger in a car, which really does happen, the consequences are still the same. Insurance requirements to reinstate license are a minimum of $100,000 per person, $300,000 per accident for Bodily Injury Liability and $50,000 for Property Damage Liability (100/300/50). Unless this type of coverage was in effect, on a valid policy at the time of DUI, a Florida FR44 filing to the Bureau of Financial Responsibility will need to be included in a new policy for insurance.
A new policy does not necessarily mean a new car insurance policy. No matter what you were driving or doing to receive a DUI, you can fulfil insurance requirements for license reinstatement with a variety of policies. Any way you decide to “get around” after a DUI, even if it is walking, liability insurance will be required to get your license reinstated. Because of strict underwriting (qualifying) and increased costs associated with a DUI, many convicted drivers will switch from driving a car to riding a motorcycle, scooter, or public transportation. How much insurance goes up after a DUI depends heavily on the type of policy purchased.
Insurance coverage and underwriting requirements, other than the FR44 requirements, varies for different policy types. For example; Florida No-Fault law requires PIP insurance coverage for cars and trucks, while exempting vehicles with less than four wheels. A policy without a vehicle at all, called a non-owners policy, also does not include PIP and the varied policy types can be used to submit a Florida FR44 filing. Since PIP benefits extend to relatives and household residents, companies scrutinize them to determine eligibility and rate calculation. Policies that are exempt from Florida No-Fault avoids the underwriting hassle and inflated expense associated with PIP altogether.
On a car insurance policy with FR44 filing there can be no excluded drivers and the premium must be paid in full because they can not be canceled. Here again, different rulings for different policy types can be a real “life saver” for the convicted driver. Being able to exclude a youthful operator or spouse from a policy, or being able to make payments, can be the difference between affording a policy and cashing in your 401K.
A policyholder accustomed to maintaining Florida minimum liability requirements of 10/20/10 experiences “sticker shock” when they find out they need to elevate their liability ten times to 100/300/50. For many people a driver license is not just a privilege but a necessity, like those who need a valid license to keep their job. Simply doing without insurance after a DUI is not a choice for them and a typical car insurance policy with FR44 may be unaffordable. Thankfully they have alternatives for buying insurance without a car to file their FR44 and receive a reinstated license.
Finance
Compare Car Insurance
Many car insurance companies are providing competitive insurance quotes with comprehensive coverage, at lower premiums. However, insurance companies do not provide the same policy to two different customers. Therefore, buyers must compare car insurance companies and their policies to obtain the best insurance policy online.
How Do We Compare Car Insurance Policies?
Check company credibility. A company’s recognition and credibility is affected by its customer service, which includes quick and honest claim settlement.
Cover multiple cars under a single policy. Many insurers offer lower premiums for two or more cars insured under a single policy.
Compare car insurance cost and scope of different policies. For instance, policies have features, such as medical coverage, rental cover and towing. Buyers can get certain features removed or choose a policy with the lowest rate.
Compare deductibles. Depending on your needs, choose a policy with lower premiums and higher deductibles, or lower deductibles and higher premiums.
Find out the coverage scope for liability insurance (third party liability insurance).
Compare the level of coverage for uninsured drivers.
How Do We Compare Car Insurance Companies?
Do research a company’s market value and financial stability. This helps distinguish the real market leaders from the others.
Compare first-hand reviews of policy holders and customers to get an idea about an insurer’s customer service.
Check if the company has a good network of customer support, which include 24/7 support, offices and claim centers.
Customer support is important because it is a customer’s first point of contact, in the event of a claim.
Evaluate company ratings online, to understand a company’s track record and market performance. One of the pioneer rating sites is Fitch Ratings. Companies such as Progressive, All State and AIG are some of the most reputable insurance companies in the US.
CarInsuranceQuotes.com offers this insurance resources to help you get the best insurance coverage, at affordable prices. Visit CarInsuranceQuotes.com today to obtain free this insurance quotes and save your money and time.
Transitioning From Employee to Solopreneur
Casual Mexican concept Centro to open in St. Paul’s Highland Park
Will Travel Insurance Cover Lost Items?
Early voting for MN Aug. 9 primary election starts Friday. What to know.
Polygon’s MATIC Surges 27% On Carbon Neutrality News
Florida FR44 Insurance Filing Without a Car
Coinbase Diversifies Options with Polygon and Solana
Compare Car Insurance
Minnesota DNR releases updated plan on wolf management, but doesn’t take position on hunting
The White Sox jump-started their rebuild with big trades. The Orioles are finally benefiting from theirs.
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
Toscana Filming Locations
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
The Greatest Lie Ever Told Release Date
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Factors To Consider When Purchasing A Gaming Laptop