Twins hang on for 1-0 victory in series finale over Guardians
In the end, Joe Smith accomplished what he set out to do: keep the Guardians off the board in a scoreless seventh inning. But the roundabout way of doing so might have caused a few heart palpitations among the Target Field faithful.
Smith’s highwire act, a scoreless six innings from starter Devin Smeltzer and scoreless outings from Jhoan Duran and Caleb Thielbar combined with just enough offense helped the Twins win 1-0 and salvage the series finale against the Guardians on Thursday afternoon at Target Field.
On a day where the Twins could get little going offensively — they finished with just five hits, three from Carlos Correa and none in the same inning — Nick Gordon’s solo home run proved to be just enough. Playing in place of Byron Buxton — out as his problematic right knee has flared up — Gordon crushed a curveball to straightaway center field off Zach Plesac in the third inning.
That was enough for Smeltzer, who induced his fair share of weak contact in his six-inning start. Smeltzer allowed just three hits and didn’t walk a batter in before turning the game over to the bullpen.
And that’s when things got interesting.
Smith, entering in the seventh, walked the first batter he faced, allowed a double and then hit the next batter to load the bases. But Smith got Ernie Clement to bounce to Jose Miranda at first, who rifled a throw to Gary Sánchez at the plate for a force out. Next batter Luke Maile bounced to Gio Urshela, who bobbled the ball before recovering and throwing to Sánchez to get the second out on a force. Myles Straw then lined to right for the final out.
The Twins then turned the Jhoan Duran, who worked a scoreless eighth inning, despite hitting a batter. Duran came out to begin the ninth, too, striking out slugger Franmil Reyes before manager Rocco Baldelli came out to get him, a decision that elicited boos from the Target Field crowd.
Brought in to face a lefty, Thielbar gave up a double to the first batter he faced before getting the final two batters and pick up his first save of the season.
Saints ride six-run seventh inning in 7-1 victory at Buffalo
Spencer Steer went 2 for 4 with a three-run home run, and Caleb Hamilton added a three-run home of his own as the Saints rode a six-run seventh inning to a 7-1 victory over the Buffalo Blue Jays on Thursday afternoon at Sahlen Field.
Dereck Rodríguez (5-1) pitched four scoreless innings for the victory, surrendering just one hit and a walk while striking out three as the Saints beat the International League East-leading Blue Jays for the first time in this six-game series.
In the previous two games, the Saints blew leads in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively.
Roy Morales hit a run-scoring single to give the Saints a 1-0 lead in the third inning before the Blue Jays tied it in the fourth. In the seventh inning, Michael Helman and Braden Bishop walked ahead of Steer’s 10th homer of the season for a 4-0 lead.
After a mound visit, pitcher Bowden Francis (4-5) remained in the game and got Jake Cave on a lineout before Jermaine Palacios singled and Francis hit Morales with a pitch. He was replaced by Derek Holland, who allowed Hamilton’s home run on a 3-2 pitch for a 7-1 lead.
Austin Schulfer pitched a 1-2-3 ninth, striking out two for the Saints. The teams resume their series on Friday at 6:05 p.m.
Feds search Trump-era official’s home, subpoena GOP leaders
By MICHAEL BALSAMO and ERIC TUCKER
WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal agents searched the home of a former top Justice Department official and seized records from key Republicans across the country linked to Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election, in an apparent escalation of investigations into associates of the former president.
Authorities searched the Virginia home of Jeffrey Clark, who was known at the Justice Department to champion Trump’s false claims of election fraud. Agents also served subpoenas on the Republican Party chairmen of Nevada and Georgia, two states that went for President Joe Biden and where Trump allies created slates of “alternate electors” intended to subvert the vote.
The news of law enforcement action in three states suggested that the Justice Department is further accelerating its investigation into pro-Trump efforts to overturn the 2020 election. It came as the U.S. House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection says it has new evidence of Trump’s efforts and knowledge that there was no legal basis to overturn the election.
The committee held a hearing Thursday that was expected to feature Trump’s desire to install Clark atop the Justice Department in his administration’s last days. The reason for the search of Clark’s Virginia home was not immediately clear and it was not known what information agents were searching for.
The person who confirmed the search was not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke on condition of anonymity.
Among those who have received subpoenas, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation, was Georgia Republican Party chairman David Shafer.
Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald turned over his phone to federal agents Wednesday when they approached him outside his car in Las Vegas and presented a warrant, according to another person familiar with the situation.
The search at Clark’s home was also confirmed on Twitter by Russ Vought, president of the Center for Renewing America, which Clark recently joined as a senior fellow.
“Yesterday more than a dozen DOJ law enforcement officials searched Jeff Clark’s house in a pre dawn raid, put him in the streets in his pjs, and took his electronic devices,” Vought tweeted. “All because Jeff saw fit to investigate voter fraud. This is not America, folks. The weaponization of govt must end. Let me be very clear. We stand by Jeff and so must all patriots in this country.”
Clark’s activities at the Justice Department, particularly his advocacy for Trump’s voter fraud claims, are part of Thursday’s House hearing investigating the riot. Three other former Justice Department officials will be testifying, including about an extraordinary Jan. 3, 2021, Oval Office meeting at which Trump contemplated naming Clark — who led the department’s civil division — as acting attorney general in place of Jeffrey Rosen, who resisted Trump’s efforts to involve the agency.
Trump relented only when other senior Justice Department officials warned Trump that they would resign if he followed through with his plan to replace Rosen with Clark.
A lawyer for Clark did not return an email and phone message seeking comment.
____
Associated Press writer Michelle L. Price in New York contributed to this report.
