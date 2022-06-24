Connect with us

Blockchain

Uniswap Levels Up, Overtakes the Market Pioneer

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Uniswap Levels Up, Overtakes the Market Pioneer
Altcoin News
  • Uniswap traded at $5.55 and it’s up 6.92% in the last 24 hours.
  • On June 15, fees for Uniswap reached a high of $8.36 million.

The average daily fee collected from daily exchanges between June 15 and June 21 was $4.1 million. Uniswap beat Ethereum in terms of daily fees paid above the moving seven-day average.

Uniswap Beats Ethereum

According to statistics on crypto-fees, the average daily fee collected from daily exchanges between June 15 and June 21 was $4.1 million. Uniswap beat Ethereum, along with native tokens including Uniswap and Compound, and fees paid on AAVE and Synthetix have increased (COMP).

Daily and average trading Fees paid chart

On June 15, fees received on the Uniswap network reached a high of $8.36 million, they were less than $8 million on the Ethereum network. Due to the increased demand for DeFi in the current bear market for cryptocurrencies, DEXs on the Ethereum blockchain have seen a marked rise in transaction activity.

Uniswap stated on June 21 that it has acquired NFT marketplace aggregator Genie, following the purchase Uniswap previously increased the range of its offerings to integrate both ERC-20 and NFT. 

Users will soon be able to buy and sell digital artifacts and art across all markets. The decentralized exchange claimed that this action supports its objective of enabling universal ownership and exchange on the network and inspiring a positive attitude among them.

Blockchain

Ethereum Key Indicators Suggest Strengthening Case For More Upsides

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 24, 2022

By

Ethereum Key Indicators Suggest Strengthening Case For More Upsides
Ethereum is slowly moving higher above the $1,120 zone against the US Dollar. ETH could rally if there is a clear move above the $1,165 resistance level.

  • Ethereum is facing resistance near the $1,165 and $1,190 levels.
  • The price is now trading above $1,120 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,085 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair could gain bullish momentum if there is a clear move above the $1,165 resistance.

Ethereum Price Eyes Upside Break

Ethereum started a downside correction below the $1,120 level. ETH even traded below the $1,080 level, but the bulls were active near the $1,050 support zone.

The price traded as low as $1,048 and recently started a fresh increase. Ether price was able to surpass the $1,100 level. There was a move above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,192 swing high to $1,048 low.

Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $1,085 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair is now trading above $1,120 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $1,165 level. It is close to the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $1,192 swing high to $1,048 low. The next major resistance is near the $1,190 zone. A clear move above the $1,190 resistance zone could start a steady increase.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance is near the $1,250 level. Any more gains could start a move towards the $1,320 resistance in the near term.

Fresh Decline in ETH?

If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,165 resistance, it could start a fresh decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,120 zone.

The next major support is near the $1,100 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A close below the $1,100 level might start another decline. In the stated case, ether price may perhaps decline towards the $1,050 level. Any more losses might call for a move towards the $1,000 support.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is now gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,100

Major Resistance Level – $1,165

Blockchain

Bitcoin Price Eyes Upside Break, Why BTC Could Surge to $23K

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 24, 2022

By

Bitcoin
Bitcoin is showing positive signs above the $20,500 zone against the US Dollar. BTC could rally if there is a clear move above the $21,250 resistance zone.

  • Bitcoin remains well supported above the $20,000 and $20,500 levels.
  • The price is now above the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $20,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $21,250 and $21,650 resistance levels.

Bitcoin Price Could Gain Pace

Bitcoin price started a downside correction below the $20,500 level. There was also a move below the $20,000 level, but the price was stable near the $19,750 zone.

A low was formed near $19,750 and the price started fresh. BTC was able to clear the $20,000 and $20,500 resistance levels. Besides, there was a break above a major bearish trend line with resistance near $20,450 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

The pair climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,698 swing high to $19,750 low. Bitcoin is now above the $20,500 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $21,250 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $21,698 swing high to $19,750 low. The next key resistance is near the $21,650 level. A clear move above the $21,650 level might start a decent increase.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The next major resistance sits near the $22,200 level, above which the bulls might gain strength for a move towards the $23,000 resistance zone.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $21,250 resistance zone, it could start another decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $20,600 level and the 100 hourly SMA.

The first major support is near the $20,000 level. The main support is now near the $19,750 level. A downside break below the $19,750 support could put a lot of pressure on the bulls in the near term. In the stated case, the price might slide towards the $18,500 level.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $20,600, followed by $20,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $21,250, $21,650 and $23,000.

Blockchain

Bitcoin Perpetual Open Interest Suggests Short Squeeze Led To Crash

Published

8 hours ago

on

June 24, 2022

By

bitcoin
The Bitcoin crash of last week was a brutal one for the market. It saw the digital asset lose its footing from where it had been trending just below $30,000 to crash to the mid $17,000s before a recovery had begun. With the new week, the market had started to emerge into the green. But as bitcoin struggles to hold above $20,000, the question remains what had triggered such a crash.

A Short Squeeze

The bitcoin open interest in perps had been up over the last couple of weeks. This has continued to be the case through the market crash and the subsequent recovery. However, the open interest levels, mainly the rise and falls, leading up to and during the bitcoin crash have all of the makings of a short squeeze.

Related Reading | By The Numbers: The Worst Bitcoin Bear Markets Ever

On Wednesday, the open interest in bitcoin perps had eventually peaked at a new all-time high of 335,000 BTC after a week of unpredictable movements. This was when bitcoin had declined below $21,000. As the price of the digital asset had begun its recovery, the open interest in perps had quickly declined. Movements like these are associated with a short squeeze, which was the same in the case. One that preceded another crash during the weekend.

Open interest remains elevated | Source: Arcane Research

The same was the case over the weekend. The open interest in perps had once again surged, to 325,000 BTC this time, after erratic movement when the price declined to the mid $17,000s. Another decline in the open interest has since been recorded as the price of BTC has recovered, albeit slower this time around.

Bitcoin Perps Trading At A Discount

Bitcoin perps are still trading at a discount compared to the spot prices. This is no surprise given that the bitcoin funding rates have stayed neutral to below neutral even through the crash and the massive sell-offs. Additionally, there has been nothing significant that has happened in regards to the bitcoin perps through the crash and eventual recovery,

Funding rates

Funding rates below neutral | Source: Arcane Research

Interestingly, the funding rates have now remained below neutral with the price of BTC struggling above $20,000. One place where funding rates have had the most impact has been on Deribit. Since it is rumored to be closely intertwined with Three Arrows Capital (3AC), the decline in funding rates triggered insolvency fears and rumors tied to the crash of 3AC.

Related Reading | Bitcoin Miner Liquidations Threaten Bitcoin’s Recovery

However, it is important to note that Deribit has assured the public that it remains financially healthy even if the 3AC debts were forfeited. As the market has begun to move on from last week’s crash, the funding rates have begun to stabilize, although they remain slightly below neutral.

Bitcoin price chart from TradingView.com

BTC declines to mid-$20,000s | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Featured image from CNN International, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com

Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…

