Wisconsin doctors halt abortions following court ruling
By SCOTT BAUER
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Doctors across Wisconsin said they would immediately stop providing abortions, even as questions remained about the enforceability of a 173-year-old state ban, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down its Roe v. Wade decision on Friday.
Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable is expected to be challenged in court. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, said he would have news next week about how his office would respond to Friday’s ruling.
The nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Council, which is comprised of attorneys who advise the Legislature, indicated in a memo that the enforceability of the state ban will likely have to be decided by a judge.
Under the Wisconsin law, doctors could be charged with felonies for performing abortions and face up to six years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin said it was halting all abortions at its clinics in Milwaukee, Madison and Sheboygan. The group’s president, Tanya Atkinson, said in a statement that Planned Parenthood will now focus on getting patients in Wisconsin access to “safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home.”
A person who answered the phone at Affiliated Medical Services, which also provides abortions in Milwaukee, said it was busy contacting patients about the Supreme Court’s ruling and declined to comment further. Its website suggested that when Roe v. Wade is struck down, the group would stop providing abortions and instead “provide resources for out-of-state abortion clinics, travel support and general questions.”
UW Health said in a statement that, “While reverting to a 173-year-old state law on abortion will create some legal uncertainties, we recognize that this court decision has effectively banned abortions in Wisconsin except to save the life of the mother, and UW Health will continue to comply with the laws related to reproductive healthcare.”
A large abortion rights rally was scheduled for Friday afternoon at the Capitol.
A Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, earlier this week called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to put the Wisconsin National Guard on alert in the event of violent protests. The office of an anti-abortion group in Madison was vandalized last month and no one has been arrested.
On Wednesday, the Republican-controlled Legislature refused to overturn the state’s ban, as Evers had called on them to do. Evers is making abortion rights a pillar of his reelection campaign, as are Democrats looking to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Associated Press writer Todd Richmond contributed to this story.
For Heat, seeing first-round pick Nikola Jovic turned into believing
The story of the draft-night marriage between Serbian big man Nikola Jovic and the Miami Heat is one of being smitten at first sight.
For the Heat, it was catching the skilled 6-foot-11, 223-pound big man at last summer’s Under-19 World Cup in Latvia. There, Jovic was named to the All-Tournament team along with Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey — as in the Nos. 1, 5 picks, respectively in Thursday’s NBA draft.
“He obviously was really good there,” Heat assistant general manager Adam Simon said Friday of Jovic, who the Heat drafted at No. 27 Thursday night. “He was really impressive for a kid who’s maturing his body.”
For Jovic, all it took was a similar first impression, when he attended the Heat’s Game 5 blowout victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers during the Eastern Conference finals in May.
“The atmosphere there,” Jovic said, “was crazy. The first impression was great.”
That’s not to say instant attraction will lead to instant success, considering Jovic turned 19 on June 9, making him one of the Heat’s youngest-ever players.
“Physically, he’s mature in his body,” said Simon, who leads the Heat’s draft scouting. “You can see it from the last two years. He’s got good, strong shoulders and he’s going to grow into it more.”
COVID concerns kept Simon and his immediate staff from the Under-19 World Cup. But what the Heat’s European scout saw was enough to keep the international lines open.
“He was a priority guy to see this year, and we all took turns going over there to see him,” Simon said. “He’s been on our radar.”
There were ample twists and turns along the way. The Heat got to see Jovic during the Chicago pre-draft camp in a May workout session run by his agency, but there was no workout at FTX Arena.
“He was scheduled to,” Simon said, “but he got hurt.”
For a team in win-now mode, Jovic’s timeline might not quite mesh at the moment.
“The whole draft is full of developmental players, they’re so young,” Simon said. “He’s advanced in that sense. But any player that comes in the NBA needs development. So we’ll see.
“He can handle – 6-10-plus that can handle. He’s got that skill set. He sees the game. He can pass. He can find guys. Sometimes he gets excited, but I think he can learn from that. But at least he has the ability to make plays. We like that about him, for someone his size to be able to handle like that.
“And then the shooting, wherever he shoots, he shoots confidently. There’s never any hesitation. He’s really good off the catch.”
The knock on such skilled lithe European prospects, from Kristaps Porzingis to Aleksej Pokusevski, has been on the defensive end.
But in that regard, Jovic might prove to be a legitimate Heat fit.
“I think the kid is athletic enough and quick enough and long enough to be able to play defense the way we want,” Heat President Pat Riley said. “The way we play, we’re switching all the time, we’re sort of this positionless basketball. He has the ability to do those things. That’s how we see him.”
When it comes to how Jovic sees himself in the NBA, it’s as a young player who has spent years playing professionally in Europe against competition older, stronger than what is faced by collegians.
“I played against grown men. I think that’s what helped me the most. It was really tough there,” said Jovic, who was born in Leicester, England, where he spent his first nine years.
“If I get in a game right now, I’m sure I can help the team – my passing, vision. What a lot of people don’t see is I improved on defense. I’m a big guard who can switch on everything. Things that can translate immediately are my shot, my passing skills and basketball IQ.”
It ultimately proved tempting enough for the Heat to pass on the likes of Kentucky guard TyTy Washington, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams and Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler, who were all still available at 27.
“We just think this kid is a burgeoning talent that you couldn’t pass up at 27 from that standpoint,” Riley said. “There were other guys on the board that we liked, but I also think that they were duplicates of what we had. So this is a very unique player. Unique size, unique skills.”
Yankees, Aaron Judge settle on $19M contract before Friday’s scheduled arbitration hearing
Before actually engaging in an arbitration hearing, which was scheduled to begin at noon on Friday, Aaron Judge and the Yankees settled on a contract agreement. Judge will make $19 million this season, with an additional $250,000 if he wins American League MVP, and another $250,000 bonus if he brings home the 2022 World Series MVP.
The $19 million settlement, which allowed the sides to avoid their arbitration hearing, is a significant raise from the $8.5 million he earned in 2020 and the $10.1 million figure he brought in last year. The $19 million is also a midpoint between the proposal from Judge’s camp ($21 million) and the one the team would have brought to the arbitrator ($17 million), according to multiple sources. Had the hearing actually occurred, the arbitrator would have had to decide between one of those numbers, as the system does not allow for compromises like that.
This is the final season of Judge’s arbitration eligibility. He is set to hit the free agent market for the first time after this season, and the larger-than-life player will get one of the biggest paydays in MLB history. Prior to the season, Judge turned down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension. Had the Yankees gotten their way and paid him $17 million this year, that total contract would have paid him roughly $33 million per year through his age-36 season. Judge is rumored to be asking for $36 million per year.
Instead, Judge turned that down and chose to bet on himself, something that looks like a better and better decision with each game. Judge is on a trajectory to win the MVP, clock 60 home runs, and potentially lead the Yankees to their first championship since 2009. If he accomplishes all that, he will essentially get a blank check, as his value will skyrocket tremendously. Paired with Aaron Boone’s tendency to play him in center field this year rather than Judge’s usual, less important spot in right field, and No. 99 has become even more valuable on the field.
Judge’s 2022 production is well-timed as far as boosting his free agency value, but it would not have been considered in the arbitration case. This also all would have been settled much earlier if not for the MLB lockout, which forced several hearings to happen during the season. With Judge’s salary being determined, no more players from the 2021-22 arbitration class need to settle their disputes.
