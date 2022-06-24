News
Wisconsin Planned Parenthood halts abortions after ruling
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Planned Parenthood in Wisconsin immediately halted all scheduled abortions at its clinics in Madison and Milwaukee following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling striking down the Roe v. Wade decision on Friday.
Wisconsin has an 1849 law that bans abortion, except to save the life of the mother, but whether that law is enforceable was expected to be the center of yet-to-be-filed lawsuits. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, said he would have news next week about next steps in reaction to the court’s ruling.
Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin President Tanya Atkinson said in a statement that the group will now focus on getting patients in Wisconsin access to “safe abortion care where it remains legal, offering travel assistance, and providing appropriate follow-up care when they return home.”
A Republican candidate for governor, Tim Michels, earlier this week called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to put the Wisconsin National Guard on alert in the event of violent protests. The office of an anti-abortion group in Madison was vandalized last month and no one has been arrested.
On Wednesday, Wisconsin’s Republican-controlled Legislature refused to overturn the state’s ban as Evers called on them to do. Evers is making abortion rights a pillar of his reelection campaign, as are Democrats looking to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.
Magic draft profile: Meet Caleb Houstan, Orlando’s second-round pick
The Orlando Magic once again dipped into the University of Michigan pipeline, selecting Caleb Houstan at No. 32 in the second round of Thursday’s NBA draft.
The Magic had several Wolverines in their organization last season.
Franz Wagner, who the Magic chose at No. 8 in last year’s draft, Moe Wagner and Ignas Brazdeikis were former Michigan players on Orlando’s 2021-22 roster. Brazdeikis was on a two-way contract. Former Wolverine center Jon Teske, who went undrafted in 2020, has played for Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic the last two seasons.
Houstan joins No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero in the Magic’s draft class. Orlando traded the No. 35 pick to the Los Angeles Lakers hours before the draft.
“We had Caleb in early in the process,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the Orlando Sentinel Thursday evening. “He can be a very capable shooter. He has a very team-oriented outlook. He guards. He does a lot of little things that don’t show up in the box score — he’s ahead of the ball, he’s the first one back defensively, he’ll box out a guy so his teammate can get the ball. He’s just a very smart, sound player who quietly does winning things. That’s kind of his personality, too.”
Here’s a quick analysis of Houston’s strengths, areas he can improve and his fit in Orlando.
Caleb Houstan (Michigan)
Height: 6-foot-8 | Weight: 205 pounds | Age: 19 | Wingspan: N/A
2021-22 averages: 10.1 points (38.4% from the field — 42.6% on 2s, 35.5% on 3s), 4 rebounds and 1.4 assists.
The buzz: Houstan, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American, was a consensus former 5-star coming out of Montverde Academy. He was teammates with Scottie Barnes, Cade Cunningham, Moses Moody, Day’Ron Sharpe and Jalen Duren during his time with the Eagles. After three years at Montverde, Houstan graduated early and reclassified to the 2021 recruiting class, where he was ranked as the No. 11 high school prospect by 247Sports. Houstan, who scored in double figures 17 times, started in all 34 of Michigan’s games before the Wolverines fell to Villanova in the NCAA tournament’s Sweet Sixteen. He was one of the bigger mysteries in this draft class after declining his invitation to the mid-May draft combine, leading to speculation he had a preferred landing spot or was promised by a team.
Scouting report: Could become a high-level shooter. Thrived in catch-and-shoot and spot-up situations. Showed his range extended beyond the arc and glimpses of movement shooting coming off handoffs — a staple of coach Jamahl Mosley’s offense. Has longer arms, which he uses to help contain ball handlers on the perimeter and make good contests. Needs to improve his finishing and touch closer to the rim. Not the most explosive or quickest athlete. He’ll also need to improve as a self creator and as a pull-up shooter.
Fit: Houstan has the potential to be the kind of player who can knock down 3s and defend at a high level the Magic could use on the wings. He’s one of the younger prospects in this draft class, turning 20 in January 2023. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Magic took a more patient approach with Houstan’s development, including spending time with Lakeland.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Isiah Kiner-Falefa, Jose Trevino proving to be key pieces to Yankees juggernaut
Before the euphoric walk-off wins, 52-18 start and way-to-early parade plans, the Yankees were raked over the coals for not doing enough with their offseason.
When the 2021 season ended with heartbreak in the Wild Card Game at Fenway Park, a few things were abundantly clear. Gleyber Torres couldn’t be the everyday shortstop anymore and Gary Sanchez had run his course, failing to make any significant strides on defense while wielding an inconsistent bat.
But instead of wrangling household names to replace them, the Yankees inserted two players who could generously be described as no names, particularly in the Northeast. A vast majority of Yankee fans knew very little about Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Jose Trevino, players who debuted with the Rangers in 2018 and had spent their entire careers in anonymity as Texas started to rebuild.
Now, nearing the season’s halfway point, Trevino and Kiner-Falefa have proven to be integral pieces of this whirring Yankee machine. While neither is a superstar — or even someone who will hit in the top six of the batting order — that is kind of the point. The Yankees specifically decided to target the ex-Rangers because of their defense, a decidedly unsexy characteristic in a modern game that prioritizes on-base and slugging percentages.
But even with Kiner-Falefa slugging .321 (lower than his .319 on-base percentage), he’s been very adept at his offensive role. Entering Friday’s game, he leads the team with 10 stolen bases, is tied for second on the team in base hits and doubles, and is tied for third in runs scored. FanGraphs has him as the Yankees’ best base runner as well, providing 1.6 more runs on the base paths than the average big leaguer. Since 2020, the Hawaii native also ranks sixth among MLB shortstops in hits.
Sure, Kiner-Falefa is still searching for his first Yankee home run, but the things he does around the margins have made the team noticeably better. The front office wanted athleticism, sure hands and patient plate appearances that led to the ball being put in play. They’ll take Kiner-Falefa’s lack of power and 85 wRC+ to keep being a bottom of the order presence that can slap an infield single, steal second, and score on someone else’s ball in the gap.
Then there’s Trevino, who became an entirely different hitter the moment he put on the pinstripes. Trevino has spoken several times about the admiration he had for the Yankees as a kid, his late father’s Yankee fandom, and how he idolized Derek Jeter growing up. Playing for this boyhood team put a jolt into the catcher’s bat, as he’s hitting .282/.336/.470 for the season, well above his career slash line of .252/.283/.384. Picked up in a trade for minor leaguer Robby Ahlstrom and reliever Albert Abreu (who the Yankees just reacquired anyway), Trevino has been miles better than anyone could have reasonably expected.
In the first four years of his career, Trevino had a 66 wRC+, meaning he was 34% less productive than the average hitter. Now, he’s all the way up at 131, 31% better than league average. The Yankees identified him as a Sanchez replacement primarily because of his defense, but the things he’s done in the batter’s box have made Trevino an undeniably solid all-around player, one that manager Aaron Boone has campaigned for to make the All-Star team. He only just recently eclipsed Kyle Higashioka in plate appearances, and regression could certainly come for Trevino as he gets more regular playing time, but his emergence is one of the reasons why the Yankees have gone from merely good to unbeatable in 2022.
The beauty of all this for the Yankees is that everything that Kiner-Falefa and Trevino provide on offense is complementary, not the main dish. Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo will keep doing the heavy lifting, and if the Ranger castoffs have a few bad months at the plate, the team will survive.
Every person in the Yankees’ clubhouse will also keep repeating the company line that winning is the only thing that really matters, whether they’re hitting .100 or .400. That’s easy to say when you’re clobbering every team and winning 74% of your games, but the fact of the matter is, that winning percentage wouldn’t be so high if not for the new faces at the tail of the lineup.
Marlins’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. motivated by early All-Star voting lead
Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s contagious smile and electric play looks to be headed to this year’s All-Star Game in Los Angeles.
The Marlins’ 24-year-old second baseman has garnered the admiration of the national baseball audience, earning more votes than any other second baseman in the National League through the first phase of voting, with 634,762.
He is ahead of Atlanta’s Ozzie Albies and the Mets’ Jeff McNeil, respectively.
“It’s very motivational,” Chisholm told the Sun Sentinel this week. “I always wanted to be an All-Star. I want to be a Hall of Famer, so All-Star is the first step and that’s one thing I want to be for years to come.
“It tells me to keep going so I could be in the running for anything.”
In his second full season with the majors, Chisholm is hitting .249 with 14 homers through Thursday, nearing last year’s total of 18. He has also driven in 45 RBIs and stolen 12 bases.
When it comes to his year two leap, Chisholm credits an increased self-belief and work ethic.
“Trusting myself in everything I do,” Chisholm said of the biggest difference from last season. “Defense, offense, trusting that everyday I worked has been for a purpose, and I worked hard everyday.”
Pitcher Sandy Alcántara is one of the few players on the Marlins’ roster with All-Star game experience and looks likely to return to the mid-summer classic, as he’s in the midst of one of the best seasons of his career.
As someone who knows what it takes to get to that stage, he’s proud of the position that Chisholm has put himself in so far.
“I think he’s been doing a really good job since last year,” Alcántara said. “He’s focusing better on what he needs to do. Those votes that he’s getting are well-earned, he’s been hitting the ball great, and I’m super happy for him. It’s going to be a beautiful experience for him and his family. I hope that he enjoys it.”
One of the areas that Chisholm has shown the greatest improvement has been in his approach at the plate. His discipline and patience in his at-bats have been key to his improved offensive numbers.
Chisholm walked just 34 times in his rookie season, he’s already up to 21 not even halfway through 2022.
Marlins manager Don Mattingly has been impressed with how quickly he has gotten better, and he only sees more growth for Chisholm in the future.
“I think the biggest thing is Jazz has just gotten better,” Mattingly said. “His focus has been better, he’s given away less at-bats. We know his work is good, prep is good, that’s going to allow his talent to surface more often. He’s still got a ways to go in our minds, there’s still a lot more in the tank for him to get better.
“So, he’s definitely improved from last year to this year in a lot of his habits.”
Each all-star team will have nine elected starters via the two-part fan balloting program at www.mlb.com/all-star/ballot, while the pitchers and reserves are determined through a combination of player voting and selections made by the Commissioner’s office. The complete All-Star rosters will be revealed July 10 at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN during the MLB All-Star Selection Show. The game is July 19.
Even if he Chisholm does not come out on top in the second phase of voting, his early vote totals indicate he could be chosen as a reserve. Miami doesn’t have an extensive list of All-Star game starters, just six, the most recent being Marcell Ozuna in 2017.
Additionally, Chisholm could make history by becoming the first Bahamian player to ever play, much less start, in the game, a special goal but one that doesn’t completely surprise him or those close to him.
“My family and friends keep me so mentally strong in the way of telling me like I’m supposed to be [an All-Star],” Chisholm said. “I mean it’s great that I’m going to be the first Bahamian All-Star, but I feel like I want to be the first Bahamian Hall of Famer.”
