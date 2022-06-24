News
Yankees, Aaron Judge settle on $19M contract before Friday’s scheduled arbitration hearing
Before actually engaging in an arbitration hearing, which was scheduled to begin at noon on Friday, Aaron Judge and the Yankees settled on a contract agreement. Judge will make $19 million this season, with an additional $250,000 if he wins American League MVP, and another $250,000 bonus if he brings home the 2022 World Series MVP.
The $19 million settlement, which allowed the sides to avoid their arbitration hearing, is a significant raise from the $8.5 million he earned in 2020 and the $10.1 million figure he brought in last year. The $19 million is also a midpoint between the proposal from Judge’s camp ($21 million) and the one the team would have brought to the arbitrator ($17 million), according to multiple sources. Had the hearing actually occurred, the arbitrator would have had to decide between one of those numbers, as the system does not allow for compromises like that.
This is the final season of Judge’s arbitration eligibility. He is set to hit the free agent market for the first time after this season, and the larger-than-life player will get one of the biggest paydays in MLB history. Prior to the season, Judge turned down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension. Had the Yankees gotten their way and paid him $17 million this year, that total contract would have paid him roughly $33 million per year through his age-36 season. Judge is rumored to be asking for $36 million per year.
Instead, Judge turned that down and chose to bet on himself, something that looks like a better and better decision with each game. Judge is on a trajectory to win the MVP, clock 60 home runs, and potentially lead the Yankees to their first championship since 2009. If he accomplishes all that, he will essentially get a blank check, as his value will skyrocket tremendously. Paired with Aaron Boone’s tendency to play him in center field this year rather than Judge’s usual, less important spot in right field, and No. 99 has become even more valuable on the field.
Judge’s 2022 production is well-timed as far as boosting his free agency value, but it would not have been considered in the arbitration case. This also all would have been settled much earlier if not for the MLB lockout, which forced several hearings to happen during the season. With Judge’s salary being determined, no more players from the 2021-22 arbitration class need to settle their disputes.
For Heat, first-round pick Nikola Jovic, seeing turned into believing
The story of the draft-night marriage between Serbian big man Nikola Jovic and the Miami Heat is one of being smitten at first sight.
For the Heat, it was catching the skilled 6-foot-11, 223-pound big man at last summer’s Under-19 World Cup in Latvia. There, Jovic was named to the All-Tournament team along with Chet Holmgren and Jaden Ivey – as in the Nos. 1, 5 picks, respectively in Thursday’s NBA draft.
“He obviously was really good there,” Heat Assistant General Manager Adam Simon said Friday of Jovic, who was taken No. 27. “He was really impressive for a kid who’s maturing his body.”
For Jovic, all it took was a similar first impression, when he attended the Heat’s Game 5 blowout victory over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers during the Eastern Conference finals in May.
“The atmosphere there,” Jovic said, “was crazy. The first impression was great.”
That’s not to say instant attraction will lead to instant success, considering Jovic turned 19 on June 9, making him one of the Heat’s youngest-ever players.
“Physically, he’s mature in his body,” said Simon, who leads the Heat’s draft scouting. “You can see it from the last two years. He’s got good, strong shoulders and he’s going to grow into it more.”
COVID concerns kept Simon and his immediate staff from the Under-19 World Cup. But what the Heat’s European scout saw was enough to keep the international lines open.
“He was a priority guy to see this year, and we all took turns going over there to see him,” Simon said. “He’s been on our radar.”
There were ample twists and turns along the way. The Heat got to see Jovic during the Chicago pre-draft camp in a May workout session run by his agency, but there was no workout at FTX Arena.
“He was scheduled to,” Simon said, “but he got hurt.”
For a team in win-now mode, Jovic’s timeline might not quite mesh at the moment.
“The whole draft is full of developmental players, they’re so young,” Simon said. “He’s advanced in that sense. But any player that comes in the NBA needs development. So we’ll see.
“He can handle – 6-10-plus that can handle. He’s got that skill set. He sees the game. He can pass. He can find guys. Sometimes he gets excited, but I think he can learn from that. But at least he has the ability to make plays. We like that about him, for someone his size to be able to handle like that.
“And then the shooting, wherever he shoots, he shoots confidently. There’s never any hesitation. He’s really good off the catch.”
The knock on such skilled lithe European prospects, from Kristaps Porzingis to Aleksej Pokusevski, has been on the defensive end.
But in that regard, Jovic might prove to be a legitimate Heat fit.
“I think the kid is athletic enough and quick enough and long enough to be able to play defense the way we want,” Heat President Pat Riley said. “The way we play, we’re switching all the time, we’re sort of this positionless basketball. He has the ability to do those things. That’s how we see him.”
When it comes to how Jovic sees himself in the NBA, it’s as a young player who has spent years playing professionally in Europe against competition older, stronger than what is faced by collegians.
“I played against grown men. I think that’s what helped me the most. It was really tough there,” said Jovic, who was born in Leicester, England, where he spent his first nine years.
“If I get in a game right now, I’m sure I can help the team – my passing, vision. What a lot of people don’t see is I improved on defense. I’m a big guard who can switch on everything. Things that can translate immediately are my shot, my passing skills and basketball IQ.”
It ultimately proved tempting enough for the Heat to pass on the likes of Kentucky guard
TyTy Washington, Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams and Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler.
“We just think this kid is a burgeoning talent that you couldn’t pass up at 27 from that standpoint,” Riley said. “There were other guys on the board that we liked, but I also think that they were duplicates of what we had. So this is a very unique player. Unique size, unique skills.”
What does overturning Roe mean for Minnesota? Nothing, but …
Abortions remain a legally protected right in Minnesota — but it just became a politically hotter issue for this fall’s elections.
Legally speaking, Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade means little inside the borders of Minnesota.
That’s because the Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that banning abortions outright would violate a woman’s “fundamental right of privacy” under the Minnesota Constitution. The decision, known as Doe v. Gomez, was issued in 1995 and struck down a state restriction on public funds for the poor being used to fund births but not abortions.
The current make-up of Minnesota’s highest court — most appointees of Democratic governors — make it unlikely to reverse itself any time soon.
ELLISON VOWS TO PROTECT ABORTIONS
The current make-up of the state’s highest elected officials also make it unlikely anything will change in Minnesota right now.
Earlier this week, Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat, vowed to make Minnesota a sort of safe haven for anyone seeking abortions, including pregnant people traveling from other states.
Minnesota’s Planned Parenthood leader has said she expects to see an influx of women from other states where abortion is now or will soon be outlawed.
NEIGHBORING STATES NOW BAN ABORTIONS
Abortions became illegal in Wisconsin and South Dakota Friday.
In Wisconsin, a law outlawing abortions remains on the books. It had been rendered unenforceable under Roe, but now it’s in effect.
South Dakota’s prompt outlawing of abortions is the result of a so-called “trigger law” that outlawed the practice the moment the U.S. Supreme Court ruling came down.
North Dakota will outlaw abortions in a month, according to a state law that can now go into effect.
Abortions are still allowed in Iowa, but last week the Iowa Supreme Court overturned its precedent protecting abortions. That means that the state’s Republican-controlled legislature and Republican governor could ban the practice.
Minnesota’s Gomez decision is powerful because the U.S. Supreme Court’s new decision, known as Dobbs, doesn’t say there cannot be any bans on abortion; rather, the Court ruled 6-3 that the U.S. Constitution doesn’t protect abortions, and thus, it’s up to each state how to regulate it via its own laws and constitution.
But that’s not a forever guarantee — and defenders of abortion access will no longer have the nation’s high court as a backstop.
Enter the politics of abortion.
POLITICS HEATS UP
When the decision came down Friday, elected officials, candidates and political groups of all stripes blasted out statements and fundraising emails.
Democrats, fearing headwinds during the national midterm elections amid high inflation and an unpopular president, see the potential to mobilize voters and raise money over fears of abortion crackdowns.
“The governor’s office is now the last line of defense against an abortion ban in Minnesota,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a campaign email.
The statement isn’t entirely correct.
HOW ABORTIONS COULD BECOME OUTLAWED IN MN
The most obvious way for abortions to become illegal in Minnesota would be a parallel path that took the U.S. Supreme Court to this point: changes in the court’s make-up.
Like the U.S. Constitution, the Minnesota Constitution never mentions the word “abortion” or even the word “privacy.” So it’s possible a future court could decide the Gomez decision was wrongly interpreted — just like the U.S. Supreme Court decided that Roe was wrong.
In Minnesota, justices are most often appointed by the governor because that’s what happens when they retired in the middle of their six-year terms, but each must stand for re-election if they wish to remain in office before the mandatory retirement age of 70.
Thus far in Minnesota, the technically nonpartisan elections of state Supreme Court justices have rarely seen heated partisan dynamics over issues like abortion. It remains to be seen whether that could change.
This fall, two justices will on the ballot: Natalie Hudson, who was appointed by former Gov. Mark Dayton, and Gordon Moore, who was appointed by Walz. Both are unopposed.
Any changes to the court’s current 5-2 makeup (based on the party of the governor who originally appointed them) would have to be the result of a long game, most likely centered around a Republican governor appointing justices who would uphold abortion restrictions passed by a Republican-controlled Legislature.
GOVERNOR’S RACE
For voters in the race for governor, the abortion question is simple.
“I would try to ban abortion,” Scott Jensen, the presumptive Republican nominee, has said.
Jensen’s running mate, former NFL player Matt Birk, also opposes abortions.
On the DFL side, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who are both running for re-election, want to continue to allow abortions.
The other statewide office that could have a hand in abortion law — the attorney general’s race, also offers a clear contrast. Ellison supports abortion access, while his two Republican challengers do not.
Jim Schultz, the Republican-endorsed candidate, opposes abortions and on Friday accused Ellison of holding an “extreme pro-abortion stance.” In the August Republican primary — absentee voting began Friday — Schultz will face Doug Wardlow, who is also opposed to abortions.
Biden calls abortion ruling ‘a sad day’ for country
