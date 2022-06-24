News
Yankees, Aaron Judge settle on contract before Friday’s scheduled arbitration hearing
Before his arbitration hearing, which was scheduled to begin at noon on Friday, Aaron Judge and the Yankees settled on a contract agreement. The details of the deal are not known, but avoiding arbitration is a good look for the Yankees.
Prior to Friday, Judge turned down the Yankees’ $19 million offer, per ESPN. That would have been his salary for 2022, a significant raise from the $8.5 million he earned in 2020 and the $10.1 million figure he brought in last year. The $19 million offered by the Yankees was a midpoint between Judge’s proposal ($21 million) and the one the team would have brought to the arbitrator ($17 million), according to multiple sources. Had the hearing actually occurred, the arbitrator would have had to decide between one of those numbers, as the system does not allow for compromises like that.
This is the final season of Judge’s arbitration eligibility. He is set to hit the free agent market for the first time after this season, and the larger-than-life player will get one of the biggest paydays in MLB history. Prior to the season, Judge turned down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension. Had the Yankees gotten their way and paid him $17 million this year, that total contract would have paid him roughly $33 million per year through his age-36 season. Judge is rumored to be asking for $36 million per year.
Instead, Judge turned that down and chose to bet on himself, something that looks like a better and better decision with each game. Judge is on a trajectory to win the MVP, clock 60 home runs, and potentially lead the Yankees to their first championship since 2009. If he accomplishes all that, he will essentially get a blank check, as his value will skyrocket tremendously. Paired with Aaron Boone’s tendency to play him in center field this year rather than Judge’s usual, less important spot in right field, and No. 99 has become even more valuable on the field.
Judge’s 2022 production is well-timed as far as boosting his free agency value, but it would not have been considered in the arbitration case. This also all would have been settled much earlier if not for the MLB lockout, which forced several hearings to happen during the season. With Judge’s salary being determined, no more players from the 2021-22 arbitration class need to settle their disputes.
()
News
What does overturning Roe mean for Minnesota? Nothing, but …
Abortions remain a legally protected right in Minnesota — but it just became a politically hotter issue for this fall’s elections.
Legally speaking, Friday’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the 50-year-old case of Roe v. Wade means little inside the borders of Minnesota.
That’s because the Minnesota Supreme Court has ruled that banning abortions outright would violate a woman’s “fundamental right of privacy” under the Minnesota Constitution. The decision, known as Doe v. Gomez, was issued in 1995 and struck down a state restriction on public funds for the poor being used to fund births but not abortions.
The current make-up of Minnesota’s highest court — most appointees of Democratic governors — make it unlikely to reverse itself any time soon.
ELLISON VOWS TO PROTECT ABORTIONS
The current make-up of the state’s highest elected officials also make it unlikely anything will change in Minnesota right now.
Earlier this week, Attorney General Keith Ellison, a Democrat, vowed to make Minnesota a sort of safe haven for anyone seeking abortions, including pregnant people traveling from other states.
Minnesota’s Planned Parenthood leader has said she expects to see an influx of women from other states where abortion is now or will soon be outlawed.
NEIGHBORING STATES NOW BAN ABORTIONS
Abortions became illegal in Wisconsin and South Dakota Friday.
In Wisconsin, a law outlawing abortions remains on the books. It had been rendered unenforceable under Roe, but now it’s in effect.
South Dakota’s prompt outlawing of abortions is the result of a so-called “trigger law” that outlawed the practice the moment the U.S. Supreme Court ruling came down.
North Dakota will outlaw abortions in a month, according to a state law that can now go into effect.
Abortions are still allowed in Iowa, but last week the Iowa Supreme Court overturned its precedent protecting abortions. That means that the state’s Republican-controlled legislature and Republican governor could ban the practice.
Minnesota’s Gomez decision is powerful because the U.S. Supreme Court’s new decision, known as Dobbs, doesn’t say there cannot be any bans on abortion; rather, the Court ruled 6-3 that the U.S. Constitution doesn’t protect abortions, and thus, it’s up to each state how to regulate it via its own laws and constitution.
But that’s not a forever guarantee — and defenders of abortion access will no longer have the nation’s high court as a backstop.
Enter the politics of abortion.
POLITICS HEATS UP
When the decision came down Friday, elected officials, candidates and political groups of all stripes blasted out statements and fundraising emails.
Democrats, fearing headwinds during the national midterm elections amid high inflation and an unpopular president, see the potential to mobilize voters and raise money over fears of abortion crackdowns.
“The governor’s office is now the last line of defense against an abortion ban in Minnesota,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a campaign email.
The statement isn’t entirely correct.
HOW ABORTIONS COULD BECOME OUTLAWED IN MN
The most obvious way for abortions to become illegal in Minnesota would be a parallel path that took the U.S. Supreme Court to this point: changes in the court’s make-up.
Like the U.S. Constitution, the Minnesota Constitution never mentions the word “abortion” or even the word “privacy.” So it’s possible a future court could decide the Gomez decision was wrongly interpreted — just like the U.S. Supreme Court decided that Roe was wrong.
In Minnesota, justices are most often appointed by the governor because that’s what happens when they retired in the middle of their six-year terms, but each must stand for re-election if they wish to remain in office before the mandatory retirement age of 70.
Thus far in Minnesota, the technically nonpartisan elections of state Supreme Court justices have rarely seen heated partisan dynamics over issues like abortion. It remains to be seen whether that could change.
This fall, two justices will on the ballot: Natalie Hudson, who was appointed by former Gov. Mark Dayton, and Gordon Moore, who was appointed by Walz. Both are unopposed.
Any changes to the court’s current 5-2 makeup (based on the party of the governor who originally appointed them) would have to be the result of a long game, most likely centered around a Republican governor appointing justices who would uphold abortion restrictions passed by a Republican-controlled Legislature.
GOVERNOR’S RACE
For voters in the race for governor, the abortion question is simple.
“I would try to ban abortion,” Scott Jensen, the presumptive Republican nominee, has said.
Jensen’s running mate, former NFL player Matt Birk, also opposes abortions.
On the DFL side, Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, who are both running for re-election, want to continue to allow abortions.
The other statewide office that could have a hand in abortion law — the attorney general’s race, also offers a clear contrast. Ellison supports abortion access, while his two Republican challengers do not.
Jim Schultz, the Republican-endorsed candidate, opposes abortions and on Friday accused Ellison of holding an “extreme pro-abortion stance.” In the August Republican primary — absentee voting began Friday — Schultz will face Doug Wardlow, who is also opposed to abortions.
News
Biden calls abortion ruling ‘a sad day’ for country
By CHRIS MEGERIAN and ZEKE MILLER
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Friday that “it’s a sad day for the court and the country” after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide.
“Now with Roe gone, let’s be very clear, the health and life of women across this nation are now at risk,” he said from the White House.
He added that “the court has done what it’s never done before — expressly taking away a constitution right that is so fundamental to so many Americans,” he said.
The White House has been preparing for this moment since a draft of the decision leaked in May. Officials have been huddling with state leaders, advocates, health care professionals and others to prepare for a future without Roe v. Wade.
Now Biden’s plans will be tested in terms of politics and policy. Biden said his administration would defend a woman’s right to cross state lines to seek an abortion.
Outside the Supreme Court, a crowd of abortion supporters swelled to the hundreds after the ruling was issued. One chanted into a bullhorn, “legal abortion on demand” and “this decision must not stand.” Some shouted “the Supreme Court is illegitimate.”
“It’s a painful day for those of us who support women’s rights,” said Laura Free, an Ithaca resident and women’s rights historian who came to Washington to do research. When she learned of the decision, she said, “I had to come here.”
A competing faction demonstrated in favor of the ruling, holding signs saying “the future is anti-abortion″ and “dismember Roe.”
Garrett Bess, with Heritage Action for America, a lobbying arm of the conservative Heritage Foundation, said his organization would be working in states to continue efforts to limit abortion.
“This has been a long time coming and it’s a welcome decision,” he said.
Biden and other Democrats hope to use outrage over the court decision to rally voters in November’s midterm elections. Although nationwide legislation ensuring access to abortion appears out of reach, more Democratic victories at the state level could limit Republican efforts to ban the practice.
In a statement, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department “will work tirelessly to protect and advance reproductive freedom.” He said that in addition to protecting providers and those seeking abortions in states where it remains legal, “we stand ready to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care.”
He also noted that the Food and Drug Administration has approved the use of mifepristone, a drug used to end pregnancies.
“States may not ban mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and efficacy,” Garland said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said the court’s ruling “is outrageous and heart-wrenching” and fulfills the Republican Party’s “dark and extreme goal of ripping away women’s right to make their own reproductive health decisions.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., applauded the decision.
“A lot of lives are going to be saved,” McCarthy told reporters. “But it also goes back to people in the states to have a say in the process.”
Many Republican-controlled states are poised to severely restrict abortion, or even ban it outright.
The White House has been exploring options for Biden to take executive action to safeguard abortion rights, but his options are limited.
Lawrence Gostin, who runs the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health at Georgetown Law, said before Friday’s ruling that he expected the Biden administration to be “to be nibbling around the edges, and is not going to do anything really profound.”
Gostin said he’s discussed a variety of options with administration officials but believes they are “gun shy” given the potential for legal challenges that could lead to more roadblocks from a Supreme Court dominated by conservatives.
Some of Gostin’s suggestions included having Medicaid cover the cost of traveling across state lines to end pregnancies, as well as expanding access to abortion medication that can be delivered by mail.
“States couldn’t pick and choose what cancer drug they would allow, and they shouldn’t be permitted to choose what options women have for medication abortions that are fully approved as safe and effective,” he said.
During their preparations, White House officials have held a series of meetings with advocates, medical groups and faith leaders who are supportive of abortion access.
The Rev. John Dorhauer, the general minister and president of the United Church of Christ, drove from Cleveland to Washington to attend one meeting earlier this month. Another virtual meeting was held this week, featuring Vice President Kamala Harris.
“It was rather impressive to see the commitment the White House and the vice president’s office has had to gather advocates from around the country,” Dorhauer said.
However, there are also concerns that the administration is not ready.
Dr. Colleen McNicholas, chief medical officer of Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region and Southwest Missouri, attended a recent virtual meeting with abortion providers and said she expects “a true health crisis.”
“I think that we should have been preparing for far longer than we have been,” McNicholas said. “Do I think that they recognize that this a problem? Yes. Do I think that they’re prepared in this moment? No.”
___
Associated Press writers Fatima Hussein, Will Weissert, Matthew Daly, Lisa Mascaro and Mary Clare Jalonick contributed to this report.
News
Minnesota reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Minnesota politicians and others weighed in on the historic U.S. Supreme Court decision Friday overturning Roe v. Wade.
Prolife advocates praised the ruling while those supporting choice saw it as a step backward for the nation. The decision involved Dobbs v. Jackson, a case centered on a Mississippi law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.
Gov. Tim Walz, a DFLer, in a Facebook post, said: “The Supreme Court’s decision on Roe v Wade is a blatant violation of a woman’s right to choose. But let me say it again: There will never be a ban on abortion in Minnesota on my watch.”
Scott Jensen, a practicing doctor and GOP endorsed candidate for Minnesota governor, issued this statement:
“We have seen many lives diminished after this court ruling decades ago. While Minnesota’s Supreme Court ruled that there is a right to an abortion, as governor I still want to seek out loving and caring alternatives like universal adoption, family planning measures to prevent pregnancies and policies like counseling and alternative referrals, medical assistance and other measures that value people – both born and unborn. I will be a leader that will solve problems, as I have done before such as bipartisan insulin legislation, which values life. Minnesota values are not ‘up-to-the-moment-of-birth’ abortions as Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan support. The restrictions allowed by our courts are supported by the vast majority of Minnesotans and late term, nine month abortions championed by Tim Walz are not Minnesota values…”
Minnesota House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, issued the following statement:
“Today life prevailed with a decision that will save countless unborn lives. While there is no immediate impact here in Minnesota, this is an important step toward building a nation that values and recognizes life as a gift that should be protected.
“The United States has long been an extreme outlier on abortion on par with countries like North Korea and China who allow abortion up until the moment of birth. 90% of European countries have similar restrictions to those passed in Mississippi that were in question in the Dobbs case. It’s long overdue that we join the rest of the civilized world in providing protections for unborn babies with heartbeats and who can feel pain.
Senate DFL Leader Melisa López Franzen, DFL-Edina, responded to the ruling:
“Today’s Supreme Court decision to overturn the landmark decision in Roe v. Wade is an attack on the fundamental rights of people in Minnesota and across the country to receive the health care they need and overturns almost 50 years of judicial precedent … Let’s be clear: abortion is healthcare, and that remains true for Minnesotans even after this radical decision. Minnesotans deserve the right to make decisions about their own bodies guided by the medical advice of their doctors, not by the decisions of politicians.
John Helmberger, Minnesota Family Council CEO, issued a statement reading:
“This is a historic day for our nation, but amidst all the headlines, it’s important to keep the actual significance of this decision front and center. Because of this decision, fewer children in the womb will be lost to abortion in the coming days. Because of this decision, predatory clinics like Planned Parenthood will be able to target fewer women at their most vulnerable. Because of this decision, more women will understand what is really at stake in an abortion decision and resolve to bring their pregnancy to term … Make no mistake, women who are experiencing a pregnancy for which they’re not prepared are truly in a hard place. Their voices need to be heard, and their needs must be met. But now, my hope is that we can begin to address this difficult situation in a less destructive way. I hope we can show each woman and each child that we value them…”
Singh Mayell, executive director of ACLU Minnesota, in a statement, said:
“The Supreme Court’s devastating and unprecedented decision to take away a basic and fundamental right from half of our nation is shameful. Let us be clear that this ruling forces women to stay pregnant or give birth against their will … It’s important to note that abortion is still legal in Minnesota for now, but politicians keep trying to chip away at this crucial right here too. The ACLU-MN will keep fighting to ensure abortion remains legal in Minnesota so people can make their own decisions about their bodies, their health and their families.
Kat Rohn, executive director of OutFront Minnesota, said in a statement:
“We are deeply saddened by the outcome of today’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson, a decision which ends nearly five decades of a federal right to abortion established by Roe v. Wade … At OutFront Minnesota we believe that abortion rights are LGBTQ+ rights and reproductive care is essential health care.”
U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minneapolis, issued the following statement:
“This decision is devastating for millions of women and pregnant people across the country. I am outraged this right-wing court is turning the clock back on generations of progress and prohibiting individuals to have autonomy over their bodies. Let’s be clear: This decision is a blow to everyone who believes in the 14th amendment and to anyone who believes there are limits to how much the government can control the decisions we make in our private lives. Tragically, we know this decision will fall hardest on the most vulnerable such as women who have been abused, who are victims of incest, who have been raped, and those who are already struggling to put food on the table.”
The Minnesota Catholic Conference said in a statement:
“Along with women and men across our nation who respect the inherent dignity of each human life, the Catholic bishops of Minnesota give thanks to God on this historic day as the Supreme Court ends the injustice of the Roe v. Wade decision. We are grateful that the Supreme Court has returned to state Legislatures and federal officials the ability to protect preborn children and save mothers and fathers from the untold pain of abortion … For almost 50 years, Roe grievously denied one of America’s founding principles: that all men and women — irrespective of their stage of development — are created equal, with God-given rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness …”
Yankees, Aaron Judge settle on contract before Friday’s scheduled arbitration hearing
Market Wallows In Extreme Fear As Bitcoin Struggles To Hold $20,000
Antidepressants – Research Study
What does overturning Roe mean for Minnesota? Nothing, but …
Biden calls abortion ruling ‘a sad day’ for country
Tax Professionals That Help With Tax Debt
Minnesota reacts to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade
Mortgage giant Sun West Up to give away 5 ETH as they introduce blockchain technology during the Game on event June 25th via livestream from Vegas
The Distinguishing Features of Web Hosting Types
Harmony Exploited For $100M After Attackers Target Horizon Cross-chain Bridge
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
-
News3 weeks ago
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things