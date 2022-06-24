News
Yankees storm back in 9th inning for 7-6 win over Astros on clutch Aaron Hicks HR, Judge walk-off
Aaron Hicks? Yes, Aaron Hicks.
The often-ridiculed, sometimes downright unwatchable outfielder was the Yankees’ hero on Thursday night. His three-run, no-doubt home run in the bottom of the ninth tied things up. Five batters later, Aaron Judge’s walk-off liner into the left field corner gave the Yankees an improbable 7-6 win just hours before Judge is set for an arbitration hearing that will decide his salary.
Hicks was slugging just .288 heading into the game, the eighth-lowest among any player with at least 200 plate appearances. For his late-game showdown with Astros’ closer Ryan Pressly, that was irrelevant. The only thing that mattered was ball meeting bat, and Hicks did that with cathartic force.
Amid cries that he’s overrated, overpaid, and over his head, Hicks’ immediate skyward point upon hitting the home run signaled one thing: I’m over all of that.
“Man, it feels amazing,” Hicks said afterward. “When you make contact with the ball and don’t even feel it, you just know you flushed it well, especially in a situation like that. Having two guys in front of me that got on base for me, and to come up big and tie the game right there was huge.”
Jose Trevino later followed Hicks with a single up the middle on the seventh pitch of his at-bat. DJ LeMahieu kept the inning alive for Judge by laying off several pitches below the knees and earning a two-out walk. They were the kind of at-bats that the Yankees had lacked for the previous eight innings, failing to figure out Framber Valdez or either of Houston’s first two relievers. Valdez went to his sinker time and time again in big spots. At the end of his day, 62 of Valdez’s 101 pitches were sinkers. The Yankees were left rubbernecking at the umpire quite often, as 17 of those sinkers landed for called strikes. All told, 32% of his sinkers led to a called strike or whiff. The average pitcher in 2022 is getting a called strike or whiff 27.5% of the time.
It only took about 20 minutes for Pressly and his replacement, righty Ryne Stanek, to spoil all of that. Not that they needed it, given that virtually everything has gone their way this season, but the Yankees’ ninth inning was a massive boost to their spirit. Their comeback showed the kind of resolve that will make them one of the toughest teams to beat in September, October, and for each poor soul that has to face them right now.
“There’s a confidence where, if the game is in the balance or within reason, they’re gonna find a way to win,” Aaron Boone said of his potentially historic team. “In the ninth, just some great, winning at-bats. What a huge swing by Aaron, both Aarons.”
It’s not just that the Yankees win games. It’s that they win games when their opponent turns in a 95% grade. That’s still an A, but the Yankees are at an A+ level. When Judge strode to the plate with two outs and two runners on, a base hit seemed like an inevitability. Following a squandered eighth-inning rally, the crowd had gotten fully back into the game thanks to Hicks’ homer and LeMahieu’s scrappy walk. They went fully nuclear when Judge’s ball touched the left field grass and sent the Bombers sprinting out of their dugout to mob him. Just like that, a clean, presumably affirming game for the Astros became a loss.
“We don’t like to lose,” Hicks said.
Houston scored their runs in bunches, but could only do so early on. They started things off with three in the first before tacking on three more in the third. The heart of their order — which really runs one through six — remains completely terrifying. Yordan Alvarez, who’s built like a statue in cleats, continued his budding MVP case. While the award is still Judge’s to lose, Alvarez showed out in his first Yankee Stadium recital of the year. Playing for a national TV audience on MLB Network, the Astros’ left-handed laser show went 2-for-5 with three RBI thanks to a heat-seeking missile into the right field seats.
Alex Bregman matched him with a three-run smash of his own that a fan immediately chucked back onto the field. Both of the sluggers did their damage off Jameson Taillon, who had indisputably the worst start of his otherwise brilliant season. Taillon’s final line showed ten hits, six earned runs and nine batted balls that the Astros thumped at 100 miles per hour or better.
Alvarez and Bregman’s shots into the cheap seats were not enough to get the Astros a W, even as the Yankees’ offensive output for the first eight frames was extremely limited. Giancarlo Stanton, as he’s wont to do, turned a lazy fly ball into an opposite field homer in the first. With a 34 degree launch angle, Stanton’s ball held up in the air long enough to send the entire stadium through a familiar thought process when watching the one-of-a-kind hitter. “That isn’t going out, is it? It looked like he barely swung. Wow, that’s in the second deck.”
But then, the ninth inning happened. Pressly and Stanek melted down while the Yankees held firm. If it feels like they might never lose again, it’s because of games, players (Judge when asked about his impending hearing: “We’ll talk after”), and moments like this. As Frank Sinatra croons in the team’s trademark song, they want to be a part of it.
Chicago Bulls select Arizona guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick in the NBA draft: ‘He’s a ball of energy’
When Dalen Terry stepped out of a NBA draft watch party of more than 100 friends and family in Phoenix, his boisterous excitement zipped across two time zones — even through a Zoom call.
The Chicago Bulls selected Terry with the No. 18 pick Thursday, adding wing depth to their roster as the team looks to build around DeMar DeRozan for the 2022-23 season. Bulls general manager Marc Eversley said the rookie’s infectious energy was key in the team’s selection.
“He’s a tough kid, he’s competitive, he brings a winning spirit to the room,” Eversley said. “He’s a ball of energy and I think we need that in the building every day. … We spoke to him about 30 minutes ago, and the kid was incredibly excited about being a Chicago Bull. He literally said to us that he would run here right now to get started.”
Despite consistently holding first-round draft stock, Terry didn’t exactly leap off the stat sheet after two seasons with Arizona.
The 19-year-old averaged eight points and 3.9 assists in his sophomore season with the Wildcats, serving a utilitarian role that highlighted his ball movement and defense. But he wasn’t a key scorer for an Arizona team that finished with a Pac-12 championship and a Sweet 16 appearance in the NCAA Tournament, averaging only 6.2 attempts per game.
Terry offered a simple explanation Thursday for his low shooting — “I pass the ball.”
At 6-foot-7, Terry will add length to the Bulls around the perimeter, a factor the undersized roster was sorely missing. Eversley emphasized Terry’s ability to defend and run the floor in transition, two critical factors in the Bulls’ early success last season behind defensive guards Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso.
“My defense, my versatility are coming over immediately,” Terry said. “Those are things I do every day. My energy, my leadership, my grit … make me who I am.”
Despite early projections placing him further down on the draft board, the guard impressed teams throughout workouts. After one with the Portland Trail Blazers, Terry didn’t hold back on confidence in his ability to perform in the NBA.
“There’s going to be a redraft in 10 years and it’s going to be different,” Terry said.
Although Terry said he was “glad” to be taken No. 18 so he could end up in Chicago, he kept careful track of every name called before his on draft night.
“I remember everybody already,” Terry said. “Trust me. I got it.”
Terry said he was familiar with the Bulls roster before the team landed at the top of his list of potential landing spots.
“I watched so much DeMar DeRozan this year, it’s crazy,” Terry said, complimenting Zach LaVine as “the smoothest player ever.”
But the rookie was sold on the Bulls after a workout in Chicago. Terry met with Bulls executives and coaches for dinner ahead of the NBA combine, then underwent a workout at the Advocate Center. Immediately after leaving the Bulls training facility, Terry said he called his agent and told him he wanted to be a Bull.
“Man, I’m so happy to be here,” Terry said. “I feel like I fit in perfectly.”
Lynx down Mercury 100-88 in Sylvia Fowles’ return
It could be said the Minnesota Lynx got two wins Thursday.
Not only did they score a season high in points to beat Phoenix for the second time in three days, but their future Hall of Famer returned.
Either could be why “Celebration” blared inside Target Center after the final horn.
All five starters scored in double figures, led by Moriah Jefferson’s 21 points, in a 100-88 Lynx victory. Damiris Dantas and Kayla McBride each added 15 points.
In her return, center Sylvia Fowles scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in just over 22 minutes of action.
“I felt great,” she said. “I knew that I would go out there and play. I wasn’t sure how well I was gonna play, but I had some really good practices and really good treatments.”
Quipped coach Cheryl Reeve: “Now I know I don’t have to play Syl more than 22 minutes for her to get a double-double.”
Fowles, who shoots a league-best 63.6 percent and averages 16.3 points and 10.2 rebounds, missed the past five games due to a cartilage injury in her right knee.
She acknowledges she’ll not be at 100 percent for the rest of her 15th and final season, but the swelling and pain are now manageable. In easing her back, Fowles is on a minutes restriction — for now.
“We’ll see how long that lasts,” said a smiling Fowles, who on Wednesday was named a starter and co-captain for the July 10 All-Star Game.
Minnesota (5-13) went 1-4 without No. 34 in uniform.
“Syl is such a part of our identity,” Reeve said. “Syl’s my interpreter. She’s the one that’s saying, ‘Don’t listen to how she’s saying it, listen to what she’s saying.’ We know what it takes to be successful. She gives them great confidence.”
With Fowles back in the fold and plenty of help from her friends, Minnesota had decided advantages in rebounds (42-23), points in the paint (46-30) and second-chance points (18-4).
Jessica Shepard nearly had a double-double off the bench with nine points and nine rebounds.
“Great team effort. We’re sharing the ball; we’re hunting the ball down. Not just me or not just Jess. The guards (are) really doing a really good job of getting in there getting those second-chance shots for us too or just getting defensive boards,” Fowles said. “We just trying to do it collectively all over the floor and not just be a couple of people.”
The Lynx shot 56.8 percent and set a season high with 60 first-half points, including a 20-2 run, to lead by a dozen points at the break.
Phoenix (6-12) twice got within eight points in the third quarter only to have Minnesota counter with six or seven straight points for more breathing room.
Minnesota too often folded in such situations earlier this season.
“I think for us it was just about continuing to try to find that chemistry with each other, get more practice time in, getting more games in, and putting ourselves in difficult situations really kind of brought us together,” Jefferson said.
Tina Charles led Phoenix with 26 points and Diana Taurasi had 23.
Minnesota has beaten Phoenix in 18 of 21 regular-season contests since August 2015.
Magic take Banchero 1st, Holmgren, Smith follow in NBA draft
By BRIAN MAHONEY
NEW YORK (AP) — The question for weeks leading into the NBA draft was whether the first pick would be Paolo Banchero, Chet Holmgren or Jabari Smith Jr.
The answer finally came Thursday night — and even Banchero didn’t know it until moments before the announcement of the Orlando Magic’s selection.
“I had a feeling from the information I was being told is that it was just kind of up in the air,” Banchero said. “Orlando wasn’t really sure yet, and just to be ready for whatever.
“I didn’t find out, though, that I was actually getting picked until about 20 seconds before the commissioner got on the stage. I didn’t even have time to really think about it or anything. It just kind of happened. I can’t believe it, but I’m ready. I’m ready.”
After leading the Blue Devils to the Final Four in coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season, the 6-foot-10 forward was called first by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to begin the draft, beating out fellow first-year forwards Smith and Holmgren.
The order had been debated throughout the process, with Smith often considered the player who would go No. 1.
Instead, he wasn’t even second, falling behind Holmgren to Houston at No. 3.
“Definitely added a chip, but God makes no mistakes, so I’m happy to be here,” Smith said. “I’m happy to be where I’m wanted. I’m happy to get to Houston and just show them, give them what they picked. Just happy to be here.”
All the players picked looked thrilled, with Banchero among those crying or coming close as they hugged friends and family.
Wearing a purple suit full of bling, he received a loud ovation inside Barclays Center, where Duke lost in the ACC Tournament final. He came the fourth Duke player taken No. 1 since 1966, when the NBA did away with territorial draft rights, and was followed by Blue Devils teammates Mark Williams (No. 15, Charlotte), A.J. Griffin (No. 16, Atlanta) and Wendell Moore Jr. (No. 26, Dallas).
The Magic were picking first for the fourth time and they’ve done well with their previous choices. They took Shaquille O’Neal in 1992, traded the rights to Chris Webber for Penny Hardaway the next year, and went with Dwight Howard in 2004.
All eventually reached the NBA Finals with the Magic.
Holmgren went second to the Oklahoma City Thunder after the 7-footer led the West Coast Conference in blocked shots, rebounding and shooting percentage at Gonzaga. He looked sharp in his black suit but may need it to eventually be a bigger size for success in the NBA, as he’s listed at just 195 pounds.
He’s not worried about that talk.
“I wake up every day with a plan on how to make myself a better person, better basketball player,” Holmgren said. “I put so much effort into executing that, that it doesn’t really leave room to put effort into things that, one, I can’t control, and two, don’t help make me better.”
The Rockets were happy to end up in Smith who has the skills to go higher. The 6-10 forward from Auburn is a natural fit in the current NBA game, able to defend all three frontcourt positions and with a shooting stroke that allowed him to hit 42% behind the arc.
Forward Keegan Murray, after a huge leap in his second season in Iowa, jumped all the way to the No. 4 pick by the Sacramento Kings. The Detroit Pistons, a year after taking Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 pick, took athletic Purdue guard Jaden Ivey fifth.
Before the selections began, Silver congratulated the Golden State Warriors on their recent NBA championship and reminded fans that their core of Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green was built through the draft.
All the teams at the top of this draft need help and have recent high picks already on their rosters, so will hope the Warriors way works for them as well.
Bennedict Mathurin, a Canadian who played at Arizona, went to Indiana with the No. 6 pick. The Portland Trail Blazers followed with Kentucky’s Shaedon Sharpe, Dyson Daniels of the G League Ignite was taken eighth by New Orleans, Baylor’s Jeremy Sochan stayed in Texas with San Antonio at No. 9, and Washington rounded out the top 10 with Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis.
Then the trades began, with the New York Knicks moving picks to amass more of them. They dealt the rights to No. 11 pick Ousmane Dieng to Oklahoma City for three future first-round selections, and acquired the rights to No. 13 pick Jalen Duren from Charlotte and dealt him along with Kemba to Detroit for more picks, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because that trade would not become official Thursday.
Walker spent one season with the Knicks but wasn’t with the team for the finish after falling out of coach Tom Thibodeau’s rotation.
The Warriors made Patrick Baldwin Jr. of Wisconsin-Milwaukee their pick at No. 28 and the first round ended with Oklahoma City taking UCLA’s Peyton Watson and agreeing to trade his rights to Denver.
