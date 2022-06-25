News
10 Underrated Bollywood Movies Of All Time You Need To Watch
Bollywood movies get plenty of attention, but some don’t receive as much praise as they deserve. These underrated Bollywood movies are under the radar because they aren’t precisely award winners, or they just didn’t get the widespread attention that their success and entertainment value warranted. Here are 8 underrated Bollywood movies you should watch right now!
1. The Lunch Box
When it comes to movies, everyone has a list of personal favorites. However, there are a lot of great films that never get appreciated by audiences for one reason or another. The Lunch Box is one of those underrated gems from our perspective. A “flaw” in delivering the lunch box leads to a peculiar bond between Saajan (Irrfan Khan) and Ila (Nimrat Kaur).
2. Vicky Donor
If you’re looking for an underrated Bollywood movie, it doesn’t get much better than Vicky Donor. This rags-to-riches comedy is a thought-provoking look at sperm donation and how it can affect a person’s life in ways they never expected. No matter what age you are, I promise that Vicky Donor will make you laugh your ass off.
3. Udaan
This 2010 film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and starring Rajat Barmecha and Ronit Roy, is about a young boy who runs away from home to follow his dreams. Filmed in beautiful locations in Rajasthan, it has an art-house feel that’s quite similar to Italian neorealism. Udaan was chosen as India’s official entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 83rd Academy Awards. One of the best-underrated Bollywood movies out there for sure.
4. Swades
If you were to tell me before I saw Swades that it would be a top underrated Bollywood movie, I’d look at you like you had three heads. But here we are.
5. Tumbbad
A terrifying example of why folklore is never meant to be shown on screen, Tumbbad is a movie that introduces us to an ordinary family living in one of India’s poorest regions. An epic mythological tale mixed with horrific human emotions, Tumbbad takes our breath away as we watch its main character grow older while his quest for power worsens. With no shortage of fear-inducing moments or spectacular and colorful set pieces, Tumbbad is a perfectly underrated Bollywood movie that you must absolutely watch.
6. Aligarh
Deeply emotional and intensely powerful, Aligarh tells a love story in which no one is a victim, no one is a martyr and all decisions are rational ones. Aligarh takes you on an intense journey of human emotions and what it means to be different in a world that refuses to accept difference. The top underrated Bollywood movies list would be incomplete without mentioning Aligarh.
7. Rocket Singh – Salesman of the Year
This satirical comedy highlights why employees aren’t putting in their best efforts. Set against a backdrop of disinterested management, Rocket Singh is a fictitious film that draws parallels to Indian bureaucracy and posits how to change things for the better. While fictional, it’s not far from reality. The movie is still funny, even if your office isn’t exactly like it. If you watch just one underrated Bollywood movie on our list, make it Rocket Singh – Salesman of The Year.
8. Har Kisse Ke Hisse Kaamyaab
Kaamyaab is an underrated Bollywood movie that you need to watch. It’s a great movie dauntlessly directed by Hardik Mehta. Underrated Bollywood movie like Kaamyaab deserves appreciation from the audience. Brilliantly acted by Sanjay Mishra. But what sets it apart from other movies is its brilliant script and complex themes.
9. Newton
Newton is an underrated Bollywood movie you need to watch if you’re a fan of thought-provoking and intelligent movies. Movies which you can’t afford to miss watching while in India. The movie stars a few of our favorite Bollywood actors like Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Anjali Patil, etc. If you ask us why we suggest Newton for underrated Bollywood movies then it’s because despite being a fairly recent one (Released on January 9th, 2017), Newton is one of those films that has failed to leave an impact among viewers.
10. Masaan
Director Neeraj Ghaywan’s 2015 romantic drama tells a gut-wrenching story of a young couple struggling with the social stigma. This award-winning film was inspired by real-life incidents that took place in North India and highlight issues of caste and class. Featuring some amazing cinematography and an incredible performance by newcomer Vicky Kaushal, Masaan is often considered to be one of the most underrated Bollywood movies of all time. It even made it to TIME magazine’s list of top 10 must-watch Bollywood films. If you haven’t seen it yet, do check it out!
Hindi cinema is one of the biggest in the world, and India produces movies at an astonishing rate. It’s hard to keep up with all of them, especially if you aren’t living in the country itself or familiar with the culture. With this list of underrated Bollywood movies of all time, we offered you the chance to find some great titles that will entertain you and let you learn more about Hindi cinema at the same time.
Vintage Kyle Hendricks leads the Chicago Cubs to a shutout of the St. Louis Cardinals: ‘Everything was working’
There’s no question Kyle Hendricks has suffered through some difficult starts in 2022, his second straight subpar season with the Chicago Cubs.
Hendricks came into Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals having allowed six runs or more in four of his 13 starts, leading to a bloated earned-run average of 5.43. It’s not the Hendricks the Cubs have come to expect, though it’s also not the same kind of contending team he has enjoyed playing for during the bulk of his career.
But Cubs fans got a glimpse of vintage Hendricks on Friday night at Busch Stadium, and it was every bit as good as they remembered.
“That was as good as I’ve seen him this year,” manager David Ross said. “Everything was working.”
Hendricks tossed 7 ⅓ shutout innings in a 3-0 victory before 46,524, the largest crowd of the season at Busch.
The Cubs won for only the fifth time in 19 games, silencing the first-place Cardinals in the opener of their first series of the season in St. Louis.
“It was really Yan (Gomes) tonight,” Hendricks said of the game plan. “It was what he was able to do. I recognized it from the start. I trusted him the whole game. There was a couple shakes where I was committed to something and a couple shakes where I shouldn’t have.”
Hendricks allowed five hits while striking out six and walking one in a 91-pitch outing, improving to 3-6. Chris Martin and David Robertson finished if off, with Robertson collecting his ninth save in 12 opportunities.
Hendricks allowed only two base runners in the first five innings. Juan Yepez singled with two outs in the second but was thrown out at second to end the inning. Paul Goldschmidt walked with two outs in the fifth before Hendricks retired Brendan Donovan on a fly to center.
After Dylan Carlson singled to open the eighth and Harrison Bader doubled, Hendricks struck out pinch hitter Lars Nootbar before Martin replaced him. The Cubs reliever induced a comebacker to the mound and a soft liner to short to strand the runners.
“When you come in a game, whether you’re up five or down five, you try to get your mind right for the whole situation,” Martin said. “But definitely whenever you go out and pick up a teammate, you’re more amped up after that. It makes baseball fun in those situations. It’s where the bullpen wants to be and a big confidence boost.”
The Cubs scored their runs on Nico Hoerner’s two-run homer in the second off rookie Andre Pallante and Ian Happ’s RBI double in the fifth. Happ came into the night with a .367 average in his previous 22 games, quietly emerging as the co-leader of the offense along with Willson Contreras.
Ross before the game said Happ has proved he’s an “All-Star caliber” player.
“Ian has been our All-Star, he and Willson,” Ross said. “Those guys have really stood out above the rest for us. It’s nice to see the veteran guys play that consistently.”
But Hendricks was the man in the spotlight Friday.
“Vintage Kyle,” Ross said. “He locks it in when the stage is big.”
Whether it looked like the Hendricks of old, he said he doesn’t think of a performance like Friday as a reminder of something in the past.
“Somewhat, but it feels so long ago,” he said. “I’m really trying to focus on where I’m at and just seeing the game for what it is, taking it and knowing where to go and making my pitches. Yan really helped me today feel the game better. I just haven’t had that great feel for what they’re trying to do against me. He was huge getting me in that mindset.”
Hendricks is such a low-key individual he appears the same every day no matter how he’s performing. After the struggles he has gone through in the last two seasons, has he ever gotten so upset that he breaks something?
“No, not breaking stuff, man,” he said with a laugh. “I just get frustrated and just got to get to work. There’s nothing I can do to change it. Now it’s just get to work and make the next one better. Obviously it’s not where I want to be. There’s not anger or anything like that. Just got to make better pitches — that’s where my focus is.”
Chicago White Sox manage only 1 hit in a heated 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles — their 3rd straight defeat
Austin Voth and four relievers combined on a one-hitter, Jorge Mateo had a heated exchange with Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech after getting nailed by a pitch and the Baltimore Orioles won 4-1 on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Voth, normally a reliever, went three innings in his second start. He gave up an RBI double to Jake Burger in the second for the White Sox’s only hit.
Joey Krehbiel (3-3) worked 2 ⅓ perfect innings before Bryan Baker and Cionel Pérez each got four outs. Jorge López pitched the ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances, helping the Orioles win their third straight and fourth in five games.
After outscoring the Washington Nationals and the White Sox by a combined 11-0 over the previous two games, the Orioles cruised in this one too.
The only real drama occurred in the second inning after Kopech (2-4) retired the first two batters. He nailed Mateo near the left shoulder and upper back with a similar pitch to the one that hit Sox second baseman Josh Harrison on Thursday.
Mateo had some words for Kopech. The benches and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde argued with crew chief Marvin Hudson, and both teams were issued warnings.
Mateo stole second and came around on a single by Richie Martin to make it 2-0.
Cedric Mullins led off the game with a bunt single and scored on a wild pitch.
Rookie Adley Rutschman doubled in the fourth and scored on a balk. Austin Hays added an RBI double in the eighth to extend the lead to 4-1.
The White Sox dropped their third in a row, and Kopech lost his second straight start. The right-hander went six-plus innings, allowing three runs and three hits.
- White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada (right hamstring strain) might be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when he is eligible Tuesday, manager Tony La Russa said. … Center fielder Luis Robert was back in the lineup after being held out Thursday because of an unspecified injury.
Colorado hands Twins their 10th shutout loss
Over the last two games, the Twins’ pitching staff has held its opponents to one run. Unfortunately, that’s all their offense could muster too.
A night after winning a 1-0 game of their own, the Twins fell 1-0 to the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Target Field. It’s the first time that such an occurrence, those back-to-back results, has happened in Twins history.
“I mean when you score zero runs it’s not good, but some of the at-bats were fine, and balls were hit on the barrel,” Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ve got to find a way even when you do hit balls on the barrel and you’re not finding space, you’ve got to find a way to score.”
The only run the team has scored over the two games came from a Nick Gordon solo home run on Thursday. But Minnesota couldn’t muster a similar swing on Friday.
The Twins finished with just three hits, only one of which was an extra-base hit. The team has gone a combined 8 for 57 in the last two games, and despite scoring the fourth-most runs in the American League this season, they have now been shut out 10 times in 72 games.
“I don’t think there’s really a great answer to why exactly sometimes we show up and sometimes we don’t, but like I said, I think that’s baseball,” said Ryan Jeffers, who was one of the offensive bright spots with a double and two walks. He started the only true chance the Twins had to string together runs in the eighth inning with a walk. Carlos Correa later singled with two outs to advance the runner to third. But Max Kepler couldn’t capitalize, grounding to second base to end the inning.
Baldelli and Jeffers also credited Rockies starter Germán Márquez, who did not allow a base hit until the fourth inning and kept Minnesota uncomfortable. Márquez put together his best start of the season by far, pitching 7⅔ scoreless innings, his first outing of the season without allowing a run. He has allowed at least three runs in all but two of his 13 starts.
“He made life tough, especially on our right-handed hitters you could see the kinds of swings that guys were getting off,” said Baldelli.
The performance overshadowed what was otherwise another strong game from Dylan Bundy, his second in a row. After pitching a season-high eight innings of one-run ball in his previous start against Arizona, Bundy gave up one run while allowing four hits and two walks.
A pair of singles put a runner on third base in the sixth inning, and a ground ball up the middle proved just enough to squeeze the sole run home as Correa was a second late on a throw to first that would’ve turned a double play and ended the inning.
After allowing a combined nine runs in 6⅓ innings in his first two starts of June, Bundy has given up a total of two runs in 14 innings over his last two starts.
“It was kind of the same thing we did in Arizona,” Jeffers said. “We go out there and it’s just attack from pitch one. He’s got — you don’t want to say — he doesn’t have a ton of pure swing-and-miss stuff, but he’s got a lot of weak-contact stuff. Stuff that’s going to miss the barrel, get popups, get ground balls.”
Bundy threw just 60 pitches in his six innings of work. But can it continue?
“There’s no excuses, it’s just me executing the ball where I want it to go,” Bundy said.
As for the offense, Baldelli was adamant the team got the type of contact and maintained the type of approach that they’re looking for. Jeffers said the team has come into the last two games with good plans. In their minds, they’ve just gone up against good pitchers and lacked a bit of execution.
“We’re one of the best offenses in the league,” Jeffers said. “We believe that, whether or not we go up and throw up goose eggs like we did today. The best we can do is show up tomorrow and take it to whoever their guy is tomorrow.”
