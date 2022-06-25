News
Aaron Boone excited, relieved about Aaron Judge salary agreement
To the surprise of nobody at all, Aaron Boone is happy that his best player came to a salary agreement without needing an arbitration hearing.
“I’m pleased,” Boone grinned in Friday’s pregame press conference. “Getting that news today, yeah I was excited about it. I’m excited that that’s behind us. We can leave that portion of the show alone.”
Judge agreed to a $19 million salary with the Yankees prior to his scheduled arbitration hearing at noon on Friday. The contract dispute, which lingered into the final year of Judge’s contract, certainly hasn’t affected the big man between the lines. Judge has been the American League’s most dominant force, and if he continues lighting everything on fire, he’ll grab a $250,000 bonus for winning the league’s MVP.
Boone was asked if he’s been surprised at how easily Judge can compartmentalize, separating the financial side of his job from the baseball side.
“If you just dropped me in and I didn’t know him, or the situation, maybe,” Boone said. “But that’s who he is. I actually think it’s easy for him to separate. It’s why he’s so revered in there. He’s about winning and understands there’s a business side to this. But when he comes in and puts his uniform on, it’s about winning. That’s where his focus begins and ends.”
Winning has not been an issue for the Yankees, something that Boone says is connected to Judge’s nature in the clubhouse. But now that the saga — which began on Opening Day when Brian Cashman announced that Judge had turned down the club’s $213.5 million extension — is over, the Yankees have one less thing to worry about in their pursuit of Major League Baseball’s all-time wins record.
“I’m excited that we’re through this and there’s an agreement,” the skipper repeated. “But no matter what happened, I don’t think that would have changed the focus and the mission of the group.”
CHAPMAN STARTS REHAB AT DOUBLE-A
Aroldis Chapman began his rehab assignment on Friday, reporting to the Somerset Patriots in Double-A. The reliever has not pitched since May 22 thanks to a nagging Achilles heel. In his absence, Clay Holmes reached a level that even Mariano Rivera never did, as Holmes broke Rviera’s franchise record for consecutive scoreless outings.
Nobody is more aware of Holmes’ ridiculousness than his manager, who is amused by the idea that getting Chapman back will disrupt things at the end of games.
“I kind of laugh at the continued questions about Chappy and Holmes,” Boone said. “I’m excited about getting Chappy back healthy. We’ve been dinged up back there. It’s just going to make us better. Clay Holmes has become an absolute beast, hopefully Chappy is healthy and can give us another guy to really help shorten the game with.”
Boone said he does not feel the need to define a true closer when Chapman returns, saying it will be about matchups.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Friday’s fixture at Yankee Stadium brought a scintillating matchup to the pitching mound. For the Yankees, Luis Severino. For the Astros, Justin Verlander, who has rebounded to yet again be one of the game’s best pitchers.
“It hasn’t been a ‘Let’s see how it goes,’” Boone said, referring to the idea that this was supposed to be a feel it out year for Verlander. “It’s been Verlander. [He’s a] Hall of Famer, and he’s still pitching at that level. I could say we’re surprised, but not really. I know our interest level in the offseason. He’s gone out and pitched like an ace for them.”
Boone also spoke about Severino and the journey he’s had after Tommy John surgery, which gave him a new perspective on being a Yankee.
“I feel like — missing time the last couple years, having little setbacks, and getting back in the bullpen at the end of the year — there’s an added appreciation. He appreciates the opportunity to go out there and compete. He’s still a beast.
HICKS TURNING IT ON
After a walk and a three-run home run in the ninth inning of Thursday’s game, Aaron Hicks woke up on Friday with a .300 average in the month of June. Boone can feel the switch hitter approaching the level he was at in 2018, when he put together an .833 OPS.
“This month I feel like he’s slowly but surely started to get some results. He’s worked really hard. He’s done so much extra work and extra hitting to get himself in this position. The whole time, he’s been getting on base a little bit, so that’s a saving grace. Hopefully that’s something that he can continue to do. When he’s going like he’s capable of, he’s a difference maker.”
After whirlwind NBA draft, Paolo Banchero embraces being Magic’s No. 1 pick
To say it’s been a whirlwind for Paolo Banchero, who the Orlando Magic drafted with the No. 1 pick, since Thursday evening would be an understatement.
Especially since he was surrounded by uncertainty until moments before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took the draft stage at Barclays Center in New York City.
The Magic, who’ve taken pride in being one of the league’s more tight-lipped organizations, kept the secret about who they were going to take with the top pick so well that even Banchero wasn’t sure he’d be taken No. 1 entering Thursday.
Banchero knew he had a chance.
But he said it wasn’t until his agent Mike Miller, the former NBA player who the Magic drafted with the No. 5 pick out of the University of Florida in 2000, told him “congratulations” 30 seconds before Silver took the stage did he know he’d be the top pick.
“[Miller] was just telling me to stay ready and be prepared,” Banchero said. “It happened pretty fast…It probably took me 20-30 minutes to really calm down. I was just so filled with emotions.”
The whirlwind didn’t stop there.
Interviews with national media outlets took place between Thursday night and Friday morning before taking flight for Orlando.
It was when Banchero was alongside Caleb Houstan, who the Magic drafted at No. 32, coach Jamahl Mosley and president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman Friday afternoon inside the Magic’s interview room at Amway Center did everything that transpired since Thursday resonate.
“I’d say landing here is when it kind of really hit me,” Banchero said, “that I’m part of the Magic and that I was the No. 1 pick.”
Added Houstan, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American who was a consensus former 5-star coming out of Montverde Academy before playing one season at the University of Michigan: “A lot of excitement happened. A lot of emotions. Just really glad I ended up here.”
The Magic are equally as happy they have Banchero and Houstan.
“From Day 1 we’ve constantly talked about IQ, character, versatility, winning mindset with our guys,” Mosley said. “[Banchero] fits all of those things and more. The character of the guys we have on this team, [Banchero] fits that. Caleb fits that. That’s what we’re building and that’s what we’ll continue to build.”
Now the real work begins.
Banchero and Houstan will have a couple of weeks to get familiar with the organization before helping the Magic kick off NBA summer league in Las Vegas against the Houston Rockets on July 7 in front of a national audience (ESPN).
Summer league runs from July 7-17.
Banchero knows even more attention will be put on him as the No. 1 pick. He’s used to expectations. It comes with being a former 5-star and playing at Duke — especially during coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.
While Banchero knows this will be different, he’s embracing the Magic and the pressure that comes with being a draft’s top pick.
“It’s nothing I feel like I’m not used to,” he said. “It’s definitely different. I feel like I dealt with a lot of the same stuff this year. I had a couple of bad games and everyone has their opinions and whatnot, but you can’t pay attention to that. People are going to say what they’re going to say. As long as me and my coaches are on the same page, we’ll figure it out. I’m not worried about what’s being said on the outside.”
If there’s anyone close to Banchero who understands what it takes to start a career well, it’s his agent.
Miller won the 2001 Rookie of the Year with the Magic to kick off a 17-year NBA career.
“He’s just told me from the beginning how great of a place Orlando was, how much he liked it, how he still has great relationships here,” Banchero said of Miller, who spent his first three seasons in Orlando. “He enjoyed his time here and I’m just blessed to be here. It’s funny how it all worked out.”
Miller, whose agency LIFT Sports Management also represents Magic guard R.J. Hampton, called Banchero a “foundational piece”.
“They did a lot of due diligence on him,” Miller said. “Guys like Paolo don’t work through the door very often. He makes the whole team better. Clearly, he’s the best player in this draft. He’s about to show it.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Few and Far, all-female skater-muralists, invite public to ‘Garden Buddies’ on Saturday
The public is invited to watch on Saturday as members of an all-female group of skaters and graffiti artists paint “Garden Buddies” in St. Paul, the second of 11 murals commissioned by the Chroma Zone Mural and Art Festival this summer. An artist talk is scheduled for Saturday evening, followed by a meet-and-greet on Sunday.
The five muralists belong to Few and Far, a group of 23 female artists around the world dedicated to street art, skateboarding, social justice and education.
Thomasina TopBear, a Santee Dakota and Oglala Lakota artist and board member with Few and Far, said her art draws upon her Oceti Sakowin culture and explores concepts like community, spirituality and togetherness.
Why the title “Garden Buddies”?
“Everyone on the mural has a green thumb,” TopBear said. “We love planting and we love our plant relatives. I wanted to create something that represents us growing together as a crew, as this group of women.”
She added, “I think it’s really beautiful when we’re able to come together and share our own personal experiences.”
The mural — a permanent installation — will be located on the west side of Bro-Tex Inc., a building near the intersection of Hampden Avenue and Territorial Road. The live painting, which began Wednesday, runs through Saturday.
The Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival is Minnesota’s longest and largest mural festival. Launched in 2019, they have invited artists from around the world to create murals in St. Paul’s Creative Enterprise Zone, a city-recognized district. The non-profit of the same name is committed to supporting creative people and businesses within the district, which runs along the Green Line near the intersection of University and Raymond avenues.
To celebrate the new mural, the festival is hosting several events. On Saturday, walking tours of the mural area will depart at 10 a.m. from Workhorse Coffee, 2399 University Ave. W., and an artist talk will take place at 7 p.m. at Urban Growler Brewing, 2325 Endicott St.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, the artists will host a meet-and-greet at the mural.
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban
By TOM MURPHY
Juul can continue to sell its electronic cigarettes, at least for now, after a federal appeals court on Friday temporarily blocked a government ban.
Juul filed an emergency motion earlier Friday, seeking the temporary hold while it appeals the sales ban.
The e-cigarette maker had asked the court to pause what it called an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the Food and Drug Administration that would have required it to immediately halt its business.
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges.
The action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.
To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.
The FDA said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions and didn’t include enough information to evaluate any potential health risks. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit granted Juul’s request for a hold while the court reviews the case.
While Juul remains a top seller, its share of the U.S. e-cigarette market has dipped to about half. The company was widely blamed for a surge in underage vaping a few years ago, but a recent federal survey showed a drop in the teen vaping rate and a shift away from Juul’s products.
The devices heat a nicotine solution into a vapor that’s inhaled, bypassing many of the toxic chemicals produced by burning tobacco.
The company said in its Friday court filing that it submitted a 125,000-page application to the FDA nearly two years ago. It said the application included several studies to evaluate the health risks among Juul users.
Juul said that the FDA cannot argue that there was a “critical and urgent public interest” in immediately removing its products from the market when the agency allowed them to be sold during its review.
The company noted that the FDA denied its application while authorizing those submitted by competitors with similar products.
The FDA has OK’d e-cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds, Logic and other companies, while rejecting many others.
In 2019, Juul was pressured into halting all advertising and eliminating its fruit and dessert flavors after they became popular among middle and high school students. The next year, the FDA limited flavors in small vaping devices to just tobacco and menthol.
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
