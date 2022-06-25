After whirlwind NBA draft, Paolo Banchero embraces being Magic’s No. 1 pick

To say it’s been a whirlwind for Paolo Banchero, who the Orlando Magic drafted with the No. 1 pick, since Thursday evening would be an understatement.

Especially since he was surrounded by uncertainty until moments before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took the draft stage at Barclays Center in New York City.

The Magic, who’ve taken pride in being one of the league’s more tight-lipped organizations, kept the secret about who they were going to take with the top pick so well that even Banchero wasn’t sure he’d be taken No. 1 entering Thursday.

Banchero knew he had a chance.

But he said it wasn’t until his agent Mike Miller, the former NBA player who the Magic drafted with the No. 5 pick out of the University of Florida in 2000, told him “congratulations” 30 seconds before Silver took the stage did he know he’d be the top pick.

“[Miller] was just telling me to stay ready and be prepared,” Banchero said. “It happened pretty fast…It probably took me 20-30 minutes to really calm down. I was just so filled with emotions.”

The whirlwind didn’t stop there.

Interviews with national media outlets took place between Thursday night and Friday morning before taking flight for Orlando.

It was when Banchero was alongside Caleb Houstan, who the Magic drafted at No. 32, coach Jamahl Mosley and president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman Friday afternoon inside the Magic’s interview room at Amway Center did everything that transpired since Thursday resonate.

“I’d say landing here is when it kind of really hit me,” Banchero said, “that I’m part of the Magic and that I was the No. 1 pick.”

Added Houstan, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American who was a consensus former 5-star coming out of Montverde Academy before playing one season at the University of Michigan: “A lot of excitement happened. A lot of emotions. Just really glad I ended up here.”

The Magic are equally as happy they have Banchero and Houstan.

“From Day 1 we’ve constantly talked about IQ, character, versatility, winning mindset with our guys,” Mosley said. “[Banchero] fits all of those things and more. The character of the guys we have on this team, [Banchero] fits that. Caleb fits that. That’s what we’re building and that’s what we’ll continue to build.”

Now the real work begins.

Banchero and Houstan will have a couple of weeks to get familiar with the organization before helping the Magic kick off NBA summer league in Las Vegas against the Houston Rockets on July 7 in front of a national audience (ESPN).

Summer league runs from July 7-17.

Banchero knows even more attention will be put on him as the No. 1 pick. He’s used to expectations. It comes with being a former 5-star and playing at Duke — especially during coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.

While Banchero knows this will be different, he’s embracing the Magic and the pressure that comes with being a draft’s top pick.

“It’s nothing I feel like I’m not used to,” he said. “It’s definitely different. I feel like I dealt with a lot of the same stuff this year. I had a couple of bad games and everyone has their opinions and whatnot, but you can’t pay attention to that. People are going to say what they’re going to say. As long as me and my coaches are on the same page, we’ll figure it out. I’m not worried about what’s being said on the outside.”

If there’s anyone close to Banchero who understands what it takes to start a career well, it’s his agent.

Miller won the 2001 Rookie of the Year with the Magic to kick off a 17-year NBA career.

“He’s just told me from the beginning how great of a place Orlando was, how much he liked it, how he still has great relationships here,” Banchero said of Miller, who spent his first three seasons in Orlando. “He enjoyed his time here and I’m just blessed to be here. It’s funny how it all worked out.”

Miller, whose agency LIFT Sports Management also represents Magic guard R.J. Hampton, called Banchero a “foundational piece”.

“They did a lot of due diligence on him,” Miller said. “Guys like Paolo don’t work through the door very often. He makes the whole team better. Clearly, he’s the best player in this draft. He’s about to show it.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

()