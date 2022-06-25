Axie Infinity’s Creator Sky Mavis Announced Plans To Reopen Ronin Bridge

Sky Mavis reported that the re-designed Ronin Bridge had passed an audit.

In April, the business received $150 million in further capital funding.

Axie Infinity’s creator, Sky Mavis, has announced plans to reopen the Ronin Bridge, which was hacked for $552 million in March. According to the most recent community update, the reopening of the Ronin Bridge, used by users to move assets between the Ronin chain and the Ethereum network, is scheduled for June 28th.

Certik Audit With Minor Changes Completed

According to the team, all node operators’ software will need to be updated as well since a hard fork is necessary for the bridge’s relaunch. In contrast, node operators who are not validators on the network will need to follow particular instructions provided by the developers to implement the system.

An estimated $552 million in Ethereum and USDC (at the time of the attack) was drained from the protocol by the Ronin bridge vulnerability at the end of March and was one of the biggest in the crypto industry.

Five of the network’s nine validator nodes, including four of Sky Mavis’ own validators, were apparently compromised by the attacker, who used stolen private keys to sign transactions. With minimal changes from Certik, Sky Mavis reported earlier this week that the re-designed Ronin Bridge had passed an audit.

Certik’s suggestions are being implemented, and the validator Governance Smart Contract will be deployed soon, Ronin stated on Tuesday. Sky Mavis has promised to either retrieve or repay the user monies that were taken as a result of the event. In April, the business received $150 million in further capital. Animoca Brands, Andreessen Horowitz, Paradigm, and others joined Binance in the fundraising effort.

