Blockchain
Bitcoin May Not Reclaim All-Time High For Another Two Years, Binance CEO
Bitcoin has recovered above $20,000 but since then, there has not been any significant upward movement. This has led to speculations on whether the digital asset would be able to reclaim its all-time high in the near future. Binance CEO, Changpeng Zhao, has weighed in and shared his thoughts on this debate, and according to the CEO, such recovery should not be expected anytime soon.
Another Couple Of Years For ATH
In a recent report, the CEO of the world’s largest crypto exchange Binance has shared some rather bearish sentiments for the short-term for bitcoin. The digital asset which had touched $69,000 in November last year has been unable to recover to that point and Zhao has explained that such recovery will not be taking place anytime soon.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Miner Liquidations Threaten Bitcoin’s Recovery
The exchange founder said that after dropping so much from its all-time high, it would take some time for the market to see such prices again. “I think given this price drop, from the all-time high of 68k to 20k now, it will probably take a while to get back,” the CEO said. “It probably will take a few months or a couple of years.”
However, it is not all grim given that the price today would have been highly welcomed four years ago, the founder said. An example is when bitcoin had reached its peak last cycle, almost touching $20,000. Investors had rejoiced at this price before the market had retraced into a bear market.
“20k we think is very low today. But you know, in 2018, 2019, if you told people bitcoin will be 20k in 2022, they would be very happy. In 2018/19, bitcoin was $3,000, $6,000.”
BTC starts another recovery trend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin On The Charts
The cryptocurrency Bitcoin has been on the rise lately. After touching as low as $17,600, the current price point has provided a much-needed reprieve for investors. However, as the market is balancing out, more bearish indicators are beginning to emerge.
Related Reading | Low Bitcoin Prices Trigger Inflows, But Investor Sentiment Remains Weak
Confidence in bitcoin has dropped over the last couple of weeks as investor sentiment had taken a massive blow. Additionally, bitcoin had gone on to close another week in the red, marking more red closes so far for the year than green closes. As such, it has given bears a stronger hold over the market, especially in the short term.
The sell-offs which continue to rock the market still threaten its position above $20,000. As such, it has been unsuccessful when trying to break the $21,2176 resistance point. However, there is support brewing at the $20,090 level, showing that bulls do not plan to go down without a fight.
Featured image from CNBC, chart from TradingView.com
Follow Best Owie on Twitter for market insights, updates, and the occasional funny tweet…
Blockchain
Eminem And Snoop Dogg Team Up, The Video Features Bored Ape Yacht Club Imagery
Is the Bored Ape Yacht Club responsible for this collaboration? Hip hop legends and worldwide icons Snoop Dogg and Eminem join forces once again for the single “From The D 2 The LBC.” The video is basically a BAYC ad and the duo premiered the song at Apefest, the Bored Ape Yacht Club multi-day party that was part of the NFT.NYC conference. This is a huge win for the BAYC, at a time when the NFT collection lost 60% of its value in a flash.
The last time we saw this duo collaborate was on the track “Bitch Please II,” from Eminem’s 2000 outing The Marshall Mathers LP. Besides Snoop Dogg, that track features their mentor Dr. Dre, Xzibit, and the late Nate Dogg. After that, the legend says that Eminem’s camp denied a request for collaboration from Snoop and the pair never worked together again. Until now. Did the Bored Ape Yacht Club accomplish that?
Eminem And Snoop’s Bored Ape Yacht Club Story
It’s worth noting that both Eminem and Snoop Dogg come from Dr. Dre’s lineage, so a collaboration between both artists makes all the sense in the world. They are also both part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Approximately six months ago, Eminem paid $425K for a BAYC specimen inspired in him. At the time, NewsBTC reported:
“The NFT, named “EminApe,” depicts Eminem’s iconic Bored Ape figure wearing a khaki army cap and a gold chain necklace, both of which he frequently wears in real life. BAYC member GeeGazza sold the digital artwork for 123.45 ETH, which is around $450,000 USD. In November 2021, GeeGazza tweeted, “I still think Eminem is destined to buy my @BoredApeYC one day.”
Took too long to reconnect with @snoopdogg– you know we had to make a movie! https://t.co/087W2OZJOI #FromTheDToTheLBC #curtaincall2 @BoredApeYC pic.twitter.com/k443JqXHON
— Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) June 24, 2022
For his part, at approximately the same time, Snoop Dogg got a full set and announced “When I APE in I APE all the way in!!.” A full set, for those not in the know, consists of a Bored Ape, an M1 and an M2 Mutant, and a Bored Ape Kennel Club with similar characteristics. In Snoop’s case, those were a military helmet, leopard skin, and a pink and fluffy garment. At the time, NewsBTC reported on the story behind the purchase:
“It all came from a deleted tweet. What did it say? We wouldn’t know. However, NFT strategist Just1n.eth brought another rapper into the conversation. “He needs to link up with Waka Flocka to talk about the NFT collection that he should be looking into!” And Waka Flocka went straight to the BAYC. “Uncle Snoop you need a Ape mane!!! Join the yacht club.”
Eminem. Snoop. From the D 2 the LBC. Out now. https://t.co/fcZqaniRxQ pic.twitter.com/bmTpKNXtjq
— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 24, 2022
The Video, The Song, The Premiere
The psychedelic video mixes video of Em and Snoop in the studio with Bored Ape Yacht Club-inspired animation. It was directed by James Larese. They premiered it at Apefest, an all out party that featured performances by hip hop legends like Lil Wayne, Bun B, The Roots, Future, and of course Eminem and Snoop Dogg.
The videos abound. Check this one out:
WORLD PREMIERE: Snoop & Eminem show their new song featuring at ApeFest @BoredApeYC @SnoopDogg pic.twitter.com/8lLVY9mRng
— cr0ss.eth @ NFT NYC (@cr0ssETH) June 24, 2022
And this one:
What the actual fuck? @SnoopDogg @Eminem @BoredApeYC #apefest pic.twitter.com/1KDZ5rxHGc
— Leonardo Viti (@leovitiart) June 24, 2022
The Bored Ape Yacht Club team will also sell merchandise related to the single, but no one knows what it actually looks like. “Snoop x Eminem merch drop pushed. We’ll tweet here with timing updates,” they announced through Twitter.
APE price chart on Coinbase | Source: APE/USD on TradingView.com
This is not Snoop Dogg’s first musical collaboration with the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The rapper appeared in Colombian producer and singer Esther Anaya’s single “BAYC,” a dance music track that sounds like this:
Last but not least, NewsBTC has to point out that Eminem and Snoop appeared on stage together earlier in the year at Dr. Dre’s presentation at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. So, maybe the Bored Ape Yacht Club is responsible for this single, but the two artists probably had already squashed their beef.
Featured Image: Screenshot from the video | Charts by TradingView
Blockchain
Why Solana Has Outperformed Ethereum, SOL Up 36% In One Week
Solana (SOL) is the best performing asset in the crypto top 10 by market cap. The market seems to be positively reacting to Solana Labs’ smartphone announcement as the cryptocurrency is surging faster than other assets in this tanking.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Whale Presence On Derivatives Still High, More Volatility Ahead?
At the time of writing, SOL’s price trades at $42 with a 12% and 36% profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days respectively. In the meantime, the second-best performing cryptocurrency is XRP with a 16% profit in the past week, followed by Polkadot (DOT) with 15%, and Ethereum with 14% profits.
Solana has been recovering after experiencing massive selling pressure. In addition to trending in tandem with the crypto market, the cryptocurrency was impacted by negative news and a series of network outages that prevented users from transacting on it.
This week’s bullish momentum could be related to yesterday’s announcement, but a pseudonym analyst believes Solana is playing the long game. In that sense, this network is posing a “large and growing threat to Ethereum”, currently, the most used blockchain across decentralized finances (DeFi).
The analyst claims the team behind Solana is addressing the complexities and difficulties people have when using Ethereum. The network, its ecosystem, and products on it, the analyst claims, require users to have a degree of technical knowledge and allegedly have poor performance.
In addition, Ethereum is an expensive network that prices out a lot of users from accessing its ecosystem. The analyst believes a blockchain should be built for the everyday user and thus claims the “Solana crowd is more in touch with reality”.
This could work out for this network in the long run and potentially attract market share from Ethereum. The launch of its own native smartphone seems like the tip of the iceberg. The analyst said:
is this very decentralized? no. is this ethically funded/monetized? probably not, lol. but could your grandma use this? YES. but projects in the ecosystem generally gravitate towards better usability, because solana builders generally focus on usability more than eth builders.
Solana More Productive Than Ethereum?
Furthermore, the analyst claims Solana developers are “more productive” and more “focused” than Ethereum developers. The analyst concluded:
I strongly dislike Solana. but it is healthy to put Ethereum in the hot seat at times like these. if we feed ourselves isolated delusions of Ethereum being uncontested while relatively failing to serve the normal user, then Solana just might win.
Related Reading | Is Bitcoin Like Buying Google Early? Check Out The Shocking Comparison
At its peak, Ethereum DeFi protocols commanded over $100 billion in total value locked (TVL) while Solana reached over $12 billion. If the latter is capable of taking a portion of Ethereum’s TVL, Solana could return and surpass its all-time high and see unprecedented expansion.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Whale Presence On Derivatives Still High, More Volatility Ahead?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales are transferring large amounts to derivatives exchanges right now, a signal that more volatility could be ahead for the crypto.
Bitcoin All Exchanges To Derivatives Flow Continues To Show High Value
As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC whale activity on derivatives exchanges still seems to be high.
The relevant indicator here is the “all exchanges to derivatives exchanges flow,” which measures the total amount of Bitcoin moving from spot exchange wallets to derivatives.
When the value of this metric spikes up, it means whales are currently moving a large number of coins to derivatives exchanges right now.
Such a trend usually occurs around lows in the price of the crypto as whales look to get themselves long positions.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Recovery Slows Down As Whale Inflows Remain Elevated
On the other hand, low values of the indicator show whales aren’t moving much coins to derivatives at the moment. This kind of trend has historically lead to tops in the value of the coin.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin all exchanges to derivatives flow over the last couple of years:
Looks like the value of the metric has been quite high recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin spot to derivatives flow has spiked up recently, suggesting that whale activity is pretty high right now.
In fact, the current value of the indicator is actually the highest ever in the history of the cryptocurrency, implying there is an all-time high rate of whales on derivatives currently.
Related Reading | Bitcoin May Have Hit Bottom According to These Indicators, BTC Targets $23K?
Historically, the price of the crypto has observed significant volatility whenever the metric’s value has been elevated.
Based on this trend, the quant believes that the value of the coin could still see further fluctuations in the near future.
The analyst also notes that a reduction in the all exchanges to derivatives flow will need to be there, for the volatility to die down.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $21.1k, up 4% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 27% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have surged up over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
After hitting a low of below $18k a week ago, Bitcoin has been trying to recover. So far, the crypto has managed to break above $21k again, but it’s yet unclear whether this recovery will last.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Bitcoin May Not Reclaim All-Time High For Another Two Years, Binance CEO
Aaron Boone excited, relieved about Aaron Judge salary agreement
Eminem And Snoop Dogg Team Up, The Video Features Bored Ape Yacht Club Imagery
After whirlwind NBA draft, Paolo Banchero embraces being Magic’s No. 1 pick
Few and Far, all-female skater-muralists, invite public to ‘Garden Buddies’ on Saturday
Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban
Why Solana Has Outperformed Ethereum, SOL Up 36% In One Week
St. Paul attorney and civic booster Jack Hoeschler dies at 80
Jalen Suggs recovers but Magic won’t have him for Las Vegas summer league
Lynx waive guard Evina Westbrook
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
-
News3 weeks ago
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things