Finance
Captive Insurance Agents – How to Keep Clients in THIS Economy
Blood in the streets. Carnage. Everyone losing their home, job or business. That’s about all we’re hearing, right?
And let’s face it – these are hard times to be an agent. Even the die-hard, happy-go-lucky optimists are probably questioning there insanity a bit.
How Should I Be Responding to The Current Economy?
First, we’ve got to be honest. These are some challenging times. The very best agents right now aren’t pretending the storm clouds don’t exist, but they are looking for silver linings, and they are planting crops.
They’re asking themselves a smart question, and it’s the very best question that you can be asking yourself right now.
Here’s how I learned it: I was 20 years old, sitting in a huge arena listening to Zig Ziglar for the first time. The smell of burnt popcorn and cheap hotdogs filled the air, but I barely noticed it.
I’d heard people mention the WIN Principle before, but for the first time I actually got it. In case you haven’t heard, W.I.N. stands for
What’s Important Now?
And that’s the question for you to be thinking about in your agency, especially with everything going on in the economy as a whole and at captive companies corporate offices.
As you know, it’s more important now than ever to keep the clients you’ve got in place. And let’s face it, the timing couldn’t be worse for that.
Between rising premiums and the recession, even long-time clients are looking to save money, and unfortunately often the answer they come up with is in leaving your agency and going with an independent, or worse, some discounter. (I want to name a few disreputable ones right now, but I’ll restrain myself… )
Here’s the Big Truth About Retention
Some people are going to be leaving your agency. There’s about 10% of the population that must always go with the lowest price option. If they have a choice between Campbell’s® soup and generic brand, they have no choice. They must buy the generic to save the extra 5 cents a can.
Now it’s OK to feel bad for these people, but we should not be choosing them as clients. (I learned this the hard way myself, trying to sell to people who couldn’t have afforded to say yes no matter how good a sales job I did!)
But some of your clients who weren’t in this situation are in this situation now because of the economy. So these people are likely going to leave your agency.
So What’s a Smart Agent Doing to Keep Clients Now & Who Are They Focused on Keeping?
Focus Number One – work to keep your multi-policy clients. They spend more money with you and for every one of them that leaves your agency you lose at least two policies. So focus at least 85% of your retention effort on them.
Calls, emails, letters, postcards, whatever it takes to keep them. This is the last place in your agency now that you want to be lazy or cheap, even though revenue is down and agency expenses are rising.
Every dollar you spend to keep current clients will come back two to three fold in keeping your retention up. As you know, retention is an important part of your RFG score and Expected Results, and obviously it’ a huge factor in your income because of renewals.
The Smartest Move You Can Make Now Is Getting an “Iron Cage” Put Around Your Current Clients
Obviously this sounds like a lot of work, and it is. The great news is that you can outsource your retention programs. You and your staff don’t have to be the ones putting in the long hours and going above and beyond to keep clients extra happy so that the best ones stay even with rate hikes. Whether you decide to out source it or do it in house, putting systems in place to keep your very best clients is what’s important now for your agency and for your family’s financial security.
Finance
Classifications, Main Symptoms and Laboratory Diagnosis of Leukemia
Leukemia, cancer of the blood-forming tissues, is the most common form of childhood cancer. However, even for a child with the most favorable prognosis, leukemia presents innumerable physical, clinic, physicians’ office, and community can do much to prevent some problems and lessen others.
Classification
Leukemia is a broad term given to a group of malignant diseases of the bone marrow and lymphatic system. Current research has revealed that it is a complex disease of varying heterogeneity. Consequently classification has become increasingly more sophisticated and essential, since identification of the subtype of leukemia has therapeutic and prognostic implications. The following is an overview of the morphologic, cyto-chemical and immunologic characteristics of the leukemia.
Morphology and cytochemical markers
Leukemia is classified according to its predominant cell type and level of maturity. As described by the following:
Lympho- for leukemia involving the lymphoid or lymphatic system.
Myelo- for those of myeloid (bone marrow) origin
Blastic and acute- for those involving immature cells
Cystic and chronic- for those involving mature cells
In children, two forms are generally recognized: acute lymphoid leukemia (ALL) and acute nonlymphoid (myelogenous) leukemia (ANLL or AML). Synonyms for ALL include lymphatic, lumphocytic, lymphoblastic, and lympho-blastoid leukemia. Usually the term “stem cell” or “blast cell leukemia” also refers to the lymphoid type of leukemia. Synonyms for the ANLL type include granulocytic, myelo-cytic, monocytic myelogenous, monoblastic, and mono-myeloblastic. There are also much rarer forms of leukemia that are named for the specific cell involved, such as basophilic or eosinphilic leukemia.
Because of the confusion and inconsistency in classifyin the leukemias, acute lymphoblastic and acute nonlymphoblastic leukemias are further subdivided according to another system known as the French-American-British (FAB) system. In the FAB system, the subtypes are determined after a thorough study of the morphology (structure) and cytochemical reactivity of the leukemic cells. Accordingly, ALL is subdivided into 3 types, Li stands for Lymphoblastic leukemia, child type, which accounts for 80% to 85% of all childhood leukemia and has the best prognosis, ANLL is classified into 7 types and comprises 10% to 20% of the leukemias in children. The types with the best prognosis are Mi, acute myelocytic leukemia without differentiation, and Mz, acute myelotic leukemia with differentiation.
The various cells also demonstrate different reactions when they are exposed to certain chemicals. For example, lymphoblasts show no reactivity to Sudan black stain and perioxidase, whereas myeloblasts demonstrate reactivity to both.
Another important differentiation between the cell types is the absence or presence of Auer rods, granules containing RNA that appear in the cytoplasm of affected myeloblasts and promyelocytes. Their presence is a strong diagnostic indicator for certain types of ANLL and is associated with improved prognosis.
The main clinical symptoms
• Fever, which the child shows during long time and there is no evident signs of infection
• Pain in joints and bones (ossalgia)
• Pale color of the skin
• Enlargement of peripheral lymphatic nodes of different groups which are usually not painful; during palpation
• Enlargement of liver and spleen
• Fatigue
• Hemorrhage syndrome petechiae, bruises and bleeding)
Laboratory diagnostic
Laboratory diagnostic includes common blood analysis. WBC differential count and sternal puncture. The main dates are:
• Leukocytosis (with leucocytic levels up to 40-100x1o^6) or leucopenia
• Anaemia of hypoplastic origin
• Thrombocytopenia
• WBC count (blasts can be seen in peripheral blood)
• In marrow aspirate blasts are higher than 20%
Finance
Voice Over Broadband (VoB) Telephony
The global market for broadband access is continuously growing. Independent market researchers claim that by 2007 there will be approximately 250 million broadband lines worldwide. Broadband access, which is offered over DSL or cable infrastructure, is enabling a large number of Voice over Broadband (VoB) services, some of which are offered by providers who are new to the field of telecom. Internet Services Providers (ISP) are becoming Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSP) by bundling voice services with their data services, and are targeting residential and Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) customers. Independent market reports project that from 20 million VoB lines in 2005, we will see over 90 million VoB lines in 2008.
A typical VoB network includes the following elements:
o Telephone Adapters for connecting residential and SOHO users
o Softswitch and Application Server for call control, signaling, and network services
o Media Server for playing tones and announcements as well for enhanced services such as conferencing
o Trunking gateways for interconnecting to the Public Telephone Switched Network (PSTN)
o Session Border Controllers (SBC) for interconnecting to other VoIP networks
AudioCodes’ wide range of Media Gateways and Media Servers is best suited for deploying a powerful, reliable and scalable VoB network. With a comprehensive product line, over a decade of experience, and a massive installation base, AudioCodes is the ideal vendor for the gateway and media server needs of any service provider deploying a VoB network. At the heart of the VoB network is the AudioCodes’ MediaPackTM MP-20x Telephone Adapters.
MP-20x Telephone Adapters
A member of the MediaPackTM series of analog VoIP gateways, the MP-20x series of Telephone Adapters is a cost-effective, cutting edge product, which allows connecting ordinary analog telephones or fax machines to the core of a VoB network. The MP-20x series typically connects to an existing Broadband Internet device (cable or DSL modem), and establishes a communications path with the Service Provider network via its IP Uplink connection. The following figure outlines 2 typical configurations at the residence and SOHO premises.
The MP-20x series provides up to 2 VoIP ports for connecting up to 2 POTS lines or fax machines. Supporting a rich set of subscriber calling features such as caller ID, Call Forward, and Call Waiting, the MP-20x series maintains a uniform user experience when migrating to VoIP services. In addition, the MP-20x Series serves as a router, supporting connectivity of a PC or LAN hub/switch, and including NAT (Network Address Translation), DHCP, and PPPoE functions required for simultaneous telephone and Internet usage.
Utilizing AudioCodes’ VoIPerfectTM core architecture, and benefiting from its experience in providing IP telephony solutions, the MP-20x series combines superior voice quality and state of the art features for end users, such as T.38 Fax Relay and G.168-2004 compliant Echo Cancellation. Low Bit-Rate (LBR) vocoders (voice coders) can be used simultaneously on both telephony ports to save valuable bandwidth. The “Voice over Data” prioritization algorithm prevents degradation in voice quality even during large data transfers.
Advantages of deploying a Telephone Adapter
The MP-20x allows the Residential user to experience the same phone service as previously. The user can keep his POTS phone which eliminates the need to learn new information about the interface and usability of an IP-phone, allowing continuous use of the phone service by applying the standard dial pad and flash hook. Residential users who have a cordless phone can continue using them transparently around the house. An additional advantage is that a fax machine with a separate number allocation can be connected.
Due to the support of an internal router and firewall, the MP-20x can be deployed in a configuration which connects the residential users’ home PC on the downstream side of the Telephone Adapter further simplifying installation and configuration. This reduces “support calls” to the service provider and enables the residential user to have a smoother migration to VoIP.
Leveraging on the MP-20x routing capabilities, Voice Quality is assured thanks to prioritization of voice packets over data bursts, further enhancing the “VoIP Experience”.
A future version of the MP-20x will support a combination of 1 FXS and 1 FXO interfaces. This allows for fallback to PSTN in cases of degraded network quality, permits incoming calls from the PSTN to the same phone and enables the routing of 911 calls via the PSTN to regular PSAP.
Softswitch / Application Server
The MP-20x Series is designed for full interoperability with leading Softswitches and SIP Application Servers for deployment in various network environments. Over the years, AudioCodes has invested significant effort in complying with leading and evolving VoIP standards. Support of the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP), which is commonly found in Voice over Broadband (VoB) networks, assures seamless integration and rapid deployment.
Media Server
Media Servers provide enhanced voice services such as network tone and announcements, conferencing and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) capabilities, and messaging. Interoperable with leading Softswitches and Applications Servers, the IPmediaTM Media Servers are controlled to provide a fluent network operation.
Trunking Gateways
Media Gateways provide a scalable means for interconnection with the PSTN consisting of a broad range of interface signaling (CAS, ISDN, IUA, SS7, M2UA, M3UA). Controlled usage of MGCP, Megaco/H.248 and SIP which are interoperable with leading Softswitches, the MediantTM Media Gateways enable VoB operators to provide their customers calling capabilities to and from other PSTN networks.
Session Border Controllers (SBC)
Session Border Controllers (SBC) enable VoB networks to peer with other VoIP networks including clearing houses which facilitate cheaper interconnection and reduce long distance calling charges.
Finance
The Chiropractic Patient
A Chiropractic patient’s care is much like being responsible for an egg. Break it now for immediate gratification (desire immediate pain relief) or care for it until it hatches (seeing spinal care to its completion); and finally nurturing the life until maturity (as in adopting a lifetime natural wellness philosophy). Patients avail of chiropractic care under three different philosophies crudely described above so the question is: “Which group do you fit into?” And since we are talking about eggs, and there is one common denominator all chiropractic patients must have, they must have a spine; interestingly enough, some chiropractic patients do hatch from an egg.
Bet you didn’t know that, so yes there are veterinary chiropractors. In fact there are chiropractors that specialise in paediatrics, others in geriatrics, and many in other patient speciality care like sports, nutrition, accident care, Radiology, Neurology and Orthopaedics, just to name the more common. These specializations reflect the broad areas of service placed on the chiropractic profession by its patients. So one starts to ask the question: “Who is a chiropractic patient or who goes to the chiropractor anyway?”
As noted above, one must first have a spine to benefit from chiropractic care. Secondly, people of all ages see chiropractors, as deduced from the many specializations within the profession. In general there are three main classifications of chiropractic patients first alluded in the opening analogy. These are patients who present themselves in an acute state (pain focused), a chronic state (rehabilitation focused) or in a complex state of health challenges and the focus eventually moves into preventive and wellness care. So which are you?
Pain focused patients represent about 50% of the population and with drug companies’ constant barrage of “relief” advertising, this comes as no surprise. Society teaches us that symptoms like pain are bad and that relief of symptoms is how to restore your health. At least those who seek out a chiropractor for pain relief have realized the limitations of a drug-only approach and/or of their reasonable concerns over the side-effects of taking drugs. Characteristically, this patient stops care when the pain is gone, regardless of the doctor’s recommendations. Others simply have poor prioritization of how and where they spend money; holding greater value to spend little on healthcare so there is more available for life’s little pleasures or sadly to support their addictive behaviours.
Rehabilitative or corrective care focus is the second group of chiropractic patients. Seeing the benefits of solving a problem that tends to repeat itself or can get worse over time, they opt for spinal corrective care; representing another 40% of chiropractic patients.
For about 50% of these patients they conclude their rehabilitative care, having reached 85% to 95% improvement, are released from care with no specific maintenance schedule, but advised to return only if or when signs and symptoms return or change.
The remaining 50% or so show closer to 65% to 80% recovery due mainly to the extensive physical damages from decades of chronicity or due to the severe nature of the injuries sustained. They are placed on a particular maintenance schedule for anywhere from 6 to 18 months, allowing for the slow micro tissue improvements that require more time for recovery.
There are also many lifestyle changes incorporated into this level of care because what a person does 24/7 will impact their chronic health issues. Near the end of this program of care people are then looking at how to best look forward to the future and where chiropractic fits into their healthcare decisions. The greater majority opt to return as needed, if at all.
The third group of chiropractic patients are the remaining 10% to 20% that have made enough observations about life and health and have sought to advance their personal philosophy on health, where seeing their chiropractor on a regular but infrequent program of care elect to enter into a personal relationship with their chiropractor, in a form of partnership where they are in charge of their health, but they value the input and the benefits of chiropractic care in their ongoing health care decisions. Interestingly enough, these are the minority who experience less medical doctor visits over time and are not likely to end up in a hospital, short of being hit by a bus. They also, when they relocate to another city, seek out a similarly aligned chiropractor to continue this level of personal care.
Society influences the mind-sets of Doctors of Chiropractic as well as it does their patients. Not all chiropractors value wellness care in their own lives as well as their patients.
Medicine has historically developed specializations, so it is no surprise here either that many chiropractors see themselves as specialists in spine and nerve care; and they do not align themselves with either the acute care only nor the preventive health and life coaching styles of the wellness practitioners.
Those chiropractors who see themselves entering their profession as healers or physicians with a sense of whole or holistic responsibility tend to gravitate into the “life-time” care for themselves and their patients. It is hard to estimate but this latter is the smaller group of chiropractors who see themselves as caring physicians; whereas the specialists see themselves as highly trained practitioners and the acute focused chiropractors as therapists. These are all valued choices as they meet the different needs of the patients in their communities.
Chiropractors come in all shapes and sizes as do their patients, as well as from all age groups and fields of work, from students to the aged and retired. If you haven’t had your spine checked and you live in Canada, USA or Australia you are in the minority as there is an adequate availability of chiropractors in your communities. If you live in other parts of the world, you would be fortunate indeed to find a chiropractor near you and you should definitely avail of their professional services. Come with an open mind to the special focus that comes from a non-drug, non-surgical, holistic, naturalistic and vitalistic practitioner. It is to your advantage that this profession exists.
