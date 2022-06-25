News
Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams arrested on a misdemeanor weapons charge
Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested Thursday night in Chicago on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful firearm possession, according to police. He also was cited for having high-capacity magazines and metal-piercing bullets, a violation of city code.
Police said Adams was arrested at approximately 6:46 p.m. in the 200 block of North Garland Court in the Loop. The magazines were found during a search of his car, and the weapon also was recovered, according to police.
He has a court date set for Aug. 24.
The Bears acknowledged the arrest in a statement.
“Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears linebacker Matthew Adams,” the team said. “We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time.”
The Bears signed Adams, 26, to a one-year contract in April. He’s a four-year NFL veteran who previously played under coach Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts.
Adams is the second new Bears player to be arrested this offseason. Wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving for suspicion of doing a doughnut on a road and driving on a suspended license. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting a pretrial hearing.
The Bears are on a six-week summer break after wrapping up veteran minicamp last week. In a message to the team before they broke camp, Eberflus said he told his players to be prepared mentally and physically for training camp — and also to be safe during the time off.
“Be careful who you hang around and be mindful of that and where you are and to be safe during the vacation,” he said.
Hugh McElhenny, an expansion pick for the 1961 Vikings, has died
Hugh McElhenny, the halfback who starred for San Francisco in the mid-1950s before being taken by the Vikings in the 1961 expansion draft, has died. He was 93.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Thursday that McEhlenny died of natural causes June 17 at his home in Nevada, and that son-in-law Chris Permann confirmed the death.
Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970, McElhenny’s thrilling runs and all-around skills as a runner, receiver and kick returner made him one of the NFL’s top players of the 1950s, and part of the 49ers’ “Million Dollar Backfield” with quarterback Y. A. Tittle, halfback John Henry Johnson and fullback Joe Perry — also all Hall of Famers.
He had a solid year and made the Pro Bowl as with the Vikings in their 3-11 in their inaugural season.
“The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the NFL’s all-time greats, Hugh McElhenny,” San Francisco co-chairman Dr. John York said in a statement. “Growing up, my favorite team was the 49ers. I remember so many great players from the late 50s and 60s.
“When I started to invite an alum to every game, my goal was to meet the `Million Dollar Backfield.′ Hugh was the last of the four to join us and we remained friends. Hugh is a great part of 49ers history.”
McEhlenny was the NFL’s Rookie of the Year in 1952 (before the award became official) and made two All-Pro teams, six Pro Bowls and the NFL’s All-Decade squad of the 1950s.
“Hugh McElhenny was a threat in all phases of the game offensively — rushing, pass receiving and as a kick and punt returner,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “His all-around talent — obvious to pro football scouts when Hugh was still a teenager — will be celebrated and preserved forever in Canton.”
From Los Angeles, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound McElhenny began his college career at Compton Junior College before starring at Washington, where he set several Pacific Coast Conference records.
He was selected ninth overall by the 49ers in the 1952 draft and made an immediate impact. He led the NFL in yards per carry (7.0) that season and had the longest run from scrimmage (89 yards) and longest punt return (94 yards). He scored 10 touchdowns as a rookie.
“When Hugh joined the 49ers in 1952, it was questionable whether our franchise could survive,” said Lou Spadia, then the team’s general manager. “McElhenny removed all doubts. That’s why we call him our franchise saver.”
Knee problems then slowed him. He played one more year with Minnesota, spent 1963 as a backup with the New York Giants, where he played in his only NFL title game, losing to Chicago, and finished his career in 1964 with Detroit.
When he retired, McElhenny was one of three players to have gained more than 11,000 all-purpose yards. In 146 career regular-season games in 13 seasons in the NFL, he rushed for 5,281 yards and 38 touchdowns and had 3,247 yards and 20 touchdowns receiving.
Magic president provides updates on Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac
Shortly after the Orlando Magic concluded their draft night Thursday, which included taking Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick, the attention started to shift towards their summer league plans.
They won’t include second-year guard Jalen Suggs.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, had surgery in late April to address a “slight” stress fracture in his right ankle.
Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the Orlando Sentinel Thursday evening that Suggs is no longer wearing a boot and is “doing well.”
Suggs told the Orlando Sentinel Friday he started doing on-court work again this past week.
“Jalen got his boot off and he’s ramping up his recovery”, Weltman added.
Weltman also provided an update on Jonathan Isaac, who had surgery after a “minor right hamstring injury” he suffered in mid-March while rehabilitating the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that forced him to miss the previous two seasons.
“Jonathan’s still kind of catching up from his last procedure,” Weltman said. “He’s doing well. He’s doing half-court iso work. He’s progressing well. He’ll take the rest of the summer and we’re monitoring him closely.”
There’s optimism Isaac will return for the 2022-23 season in mid-October — nearly 26 months after tearing his ACL — but the Magic aren’t putting a timetable on his recovery. Orlando’s training camp will start on September 27.
“He’s got a lot of the summer left, so I don’t want to get into timetables,” Weltman said. “That always gets murky.”
This story will be updated.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Juul seeks to block FDA ban on e-cigarette sales in US
By TOM MURPHY
Juul on Friday asked a federal court to block a government order to stop selling its electronic cigarettes.
The e-cigarette maker asked the court to pause what it calls an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the Food and Drug Administration that would require it to immediately halt its business. The company filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington as it prepares to appeal the FDA’s decision.
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges.
The action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.
To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.
The FDA said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions and didn’t include enough information to evaluate any potential health risks. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised. The company said the FDA refused its request to put its order on hold to avoid a massive disruption to its business.
While Juul remains a top seller, its share of the U.S. e-cigarette market has dipped to about half. The company was widely blamed for a surge in underage vaping a few years ago, but a recent federal survey showed a drop in the teen vaping rate and a shift away from Juul’s products.
The devices heat a nicotine solution into a vapor that’s inhaled, bypassing many of the toxic chemicals produced by burning tobacco.
The company said in its Friday court filing that it submitted a 125,000-page application to the FDA nearly two years ago. It said the application included several studies to evaluate the health risks among Juul users.
Juul said that the FDA cannot argue that there was a “critical and urgent public interest” in immediately removing its products from the market when the agency allowed them to be sold during its review.
The company noted that the FDA denied its application while authorizing those submitted by competitors with similar products.
The FDA has OK’d e-cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds, Logic and other companies, while rejecting many others.
In 2019, Juul was pressured into halting all advertising and eliminating its fruit and dessert flavors after they became popular among middle and high school students. The next year, the FDA limited flavors in small vaping devices to just tobacco and menthol.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
