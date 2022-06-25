News
Chicago White Sox manage only 1 hit in a heated 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles — their 3rd straight defeat
Austin Voth and four relievers combined on a one-hitter, Jorge Mateo had a heated exchange with Chicago White Sox starter Michael Kopech after getting nailed by a pitch and the Baltimore Orioles won 4-1 on Friday night at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Voth, normally a reliever, went three innings in his second start. He gave up an RBI double to Jake Burger in the second for the White Sox’s only hit.
Joey Krehbiel (3-3) worked 2 ⅓ perfect innings before Bryan Baker and Cionel Pérez each got four outs. Jorge López pitched the ninth for his 13th save in 15 chances, helping the Orioles win their third straight and fourth in five games.
After outscoring the Washington Nationals and the White Sox by a combined 11-0 over the previous two games, the Orioles cruised in this one too.
The only real drama occurred in the second inning after Kopech (2-4) retired the first two batters. He nailed Mateo near the left shoulder and upper back with a similar pitch to the one that hit Sox second baseman Josh Harrison on Thursday.
Mateo had some words for Kopech. The benches and bullpens emptied, but no punches were thrown. Orioles manager Brandon Hyde argued with crew chief Marvin Hudson, and both teams were issued warnings.
Mateo stole second and came around on a single by Richie Martin to make it 2-0.
Cedric Mullins led off the game with a bunt single and scored on a wild pitch.
Rookie Adley Rutschman doubled in the fourth and scored on a balk. Austin Hays added an RBI double in the eighth to extend the lead to 4-1.
The White Sox dropped their third in a row, and Kopech lost his second straight start. The right-hander went six-plus innings, allowing three runs and three hits.
- White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada (right hamstring strain) might be ready to return from the 10-day injured list when he is eligible Tuesday, manager Tony La Russa said. … Center fielder Luis Robert was back in the lineup after being held out Thursday because of an unspecified injury.
Colorado hands Twins their 10th shutout loss
Over the last two games, the Twins’ pitching staff has held its opponents to one run. Unfortunately, that’s all their offense could muster too.
A night after winning a 1-0 game of their own, the Twins fell 1-0 to the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Target Field. It’s the first time that such an occurrence, those back-to-back results, has happened in Twins history.
“I mean when you score zero runs it’s not good, but some of the at-bats were fine, and balls were hit on the barrel,” Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ve got to find a way even when you do hit balls on the barrel and you’re not finding space, you’ve got to find a way to score.”
The only run the team has scored over the two games came from a Nick Gordon solo home run on Thursday. But Minnesota couldn’t muster a similar swing on Friday.
The Twins finished with just three hits, only one of which was an extra-base hit. The team has gone a combined 8 for 57 in the last two games, and despite scoring the fourth-most runs in the American League this season, they have now been shut out 10 times in 72 games.
“I don’t think there’s really a great answer to why exactly sometimes we show up and sometimes we don’t, but like I said, I think that’s baseball,” said Ryan Jeffers, who was one of the offensive bright spots with a double and two walks. He started the only true chance the Twins had to string together runs in the eighth inning with a walk. Carlos Correa later singled with two outs to advance the runner to third. But Max Kepler couldn’t capitalize, grounding to second base to end the inning.
Baldelli and Jeffers also credited Rockies starter Germán Márquez, who did not allow a base hit until the fourth inning and kept Minnesota uncomfortable. Márquez put together his best start of the season by far, pitching 7⅔ scoreless innings, his first outing of the season without allowing a run. He has allowed at least three runs in all but two of his 13 starts.
“He made life tough, especially on our right-handed hitters you could see the kinds of swings that guys were getting off,” said Baldelli.
The performance overshadowed what was otherwise another strong game from Dylan Bundy, his second in a row. After pitching a season-high eight innings of one-run ball in his previous start against Arizona, Bundy gave up one run while allowing four hits and two walks.
A pair of singles put a runner on third base in the sixth inning, and a ground ball up the middle proved just enough to squeeze the sole run home as Correa was a second late on a throw to first that would’ve turned a double play and ended the inning.
After allowing a combined nine runs in 6⅓ innings in his first two starts of June, Bundy has given up a total of two runs in 14 innings over his last two starts.
“It was kind of the same thing we did in Arizona,” Jeffers said. “We go out there and it’s just attack from pitch one. He’s got — you don’t want to say — he doesn’t have a ton of pure swing-and-miss stuff, but he’s got a lot of weak-contact stuff. Stuff that’s going to miss the barrel, get popups, get ground balls.”
Bundy threw just 60 pitches in his six innings of work. But can it continue?
“There’s no excuses, it’s just me executing the ball where I want it to go,” Bundy said.
As for the offense, Baldelli was adamant the team got the type of contact and maintained the type of approach that they’re looking for. Jeffers said the team has come into the last two games with good plans. In their minds, they’ve just gone up against good pitchers and lacked a bit of execution.
“We’re one of the best offenses in the league,” Jeffers said. “We believe that, whether or not we go up and throw up goose eggs like we did today. The best we can do is show up tomorrow and take it to whoever their guy is tomorrow.”
Lightning win Game 5, deny Avs chance to take Stanley Cup
DENVER — The Tampa Bay Lightning spoiled Colorado’s party to stay in the hunt for a third straight Stanley Cup title, beating the Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night in Game 5.
Ondrej Palat scored with 6:22 remaining and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 shots in front of a raucous crowd hoping to celebrate the Avalanche’s first championship in 21 years. The Cup was all shined up and in the building, too.
It’s heading back to Tampa for Game 6 on Sunday night. The Lightning trail the best-of-seven series 3-2.
Nikita Kucherov and defenseman Jan Rutta also scored for the Lightning. Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar had goals for Colorado. Makar’s third-period tally bounced off the skate of Erik Cernak and through the pads of Vasilevskiy to tie it at 2.
It set the stage for Palat, whose shot slipped through the pads of Darcy Kuemper. A brief hush fell over the crowd.
Tampa Bay regrouped after an emotional Game 4 loss at home on a overtime goal from Colorado forward Nazem Kadri. The Lightning felt the Avalanche might have had too many players on the ice on the winner.
A too many players on the ice penalty was called Friday on Colorado with 2:43 remaining. The Lightning went on the power play and made it so that Colorado couldn’t pull Kuemper until around 30 seconds remaining. They weathered the Avalanche’s late barrage.
Just the Lightning showing their championship mettle. They’ve already rallied back from a 3-2 deficit to Toronto in the first round, and climbed out of a 2-0 hole against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference finals.
Completing this comeback series win would put them in an entirely different category. Only one team has rallied to capture a Game 7 in the final after trailing 3-1 in a series — the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs.
This is a gritty Lightning squad that’s showing no signs of slowing down even against a speedy Avalanche team and even after all the contests they’ve logged. Tampa Bay has played in 67 postseason games since the start of the first round in 2020. That’s basically an entire extra season.
Their resolve has impressed Lightning coach Jon Cooper. His team improved to 3-0 this season when facing potential elimination games.
The Avalanche are trying to capture their first title since 2001. The Avalanche fans were out in full force — both inside the building (an upper-level ticket on game day was going for around $1,500) and outside at a nearby watch party.
Colorado knew it wasn’t going to be easy. Makar said leading into the game this was the “toughest one that we’ve had so far.”
The Avalanche are 2 for 2 in their visits to the Stanley Cup Final. They also won in 1996, which was their inaugural season in Denver after relocating from Quebec.
Soon after Nichushkin tied it at 1-apiece in the second, Kucherov knocked in a goal off the post. The power-play goal was with Alex Killorn in the box for holding, along with J.T. Compher (holding the stick) and Makar (tripping), making for a 4-on-3 situation.
Rutta zapped some of the energy from the crowd with his first goal of the playoffs. It was on a slapshot from the side that slipped through Kuemper.
It bode well for the Lightning — teams that score the first goal when staring at elimination in the final are 55-25.
“If we had our choice, we would just write our name all the way around the circle (of the Cup),” Cooper cracked before the game.
Vintage Kyle Hendricks shows up to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 3-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals
There’s no question Kyle Hendricks has suffered through some difficult starts in 2022, his second straight subpar season with the Chicago Cubs.
Hendricks came into Friday’s game against the St. Louis Cardinals having allowed six runs or more in four of his 13 starts, leading to a bloated earned-run average of 5.43. It’s not the Hendricks the Cubs have come to expect, though it’s also not the same kind of contending team he has enjoyed playing for during the bulk of his career.
But Cubs fans got a glimpse of vintage Hendricks on Friday night at Busch Stadium, and it was every bit as good as they remembered.
Hendricks tossed 7 ⅓ shutout innings in a 3-0 victory before 46,524, the largest crowd of the season at Busch.
The Cubs won for only the fifth time in 19 games, silencing the first-place Cardinals in the opener of their first series of the season in St. Louis.
Hendricks allowed five hits while striking out six and walking one in a 91-pitch outing, improving to 3-6. Chris Martin and David Robertson finished if off, with Robertson collecting his ninth save in 12 opportunities.
Hendricks allowed only two base runners in the first five innings. Juan Yepez singled with two outs in the second but was thrown out at second to end the inning. Paul Goldschmidt walked with two outs in the fifth before Hendricks retired Brendan Donovan on a fly to center.
After Dylan Carlson singled to open the eighth and Harrison Bader doubled, Hendricks struck out pinch hitter Lars Nootbar before being replaced by Martin. The Cubs reliever induced a comebacker to the mound and a soft liner to short to strand the runners.
The Cubs scored their runs on Nico Hoerner’s two-run homer in the second off rookie Andre Pallante and Ian Happ’s RBI double in the fifth. Happ came into the night with a .367 average in his previous 22 games, quietly emerging as the co-leader of the offense along with Willson Contreras.
Manager David Ross before the game said Happ has proved he’s an “All-Star caliber” player.
“Ian has been our All-Star, he and Willson,” Ross said. “Those guys have really stood out above the rest for us. It’s nice to see the veteran guys play that consistently.”
