Chicago White Sox manage only 1 hit in a heated 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles — their 3rd straight defeat

Over the last two games, the Twins’ pitching staff has held its opponents to one run. Unfortunately, that’s all their offense could muster too.

A night after winning a 1-0 game of their own, the Twins fell 1-0 to the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Target Field. It’s the first time that such an occurrence, those back-to-back results, has happened in Twins history.

“I mean when you score zero runs it’s not good, but some of the at-bats were fine, and balls were hit on the barrel,” Rocco Baldelli said. “We’ve got to find a way even when you do hit balls on the barrel and you’re not finding space, you’ve got to find a way to score.”

The only run the team has scored over the two games came from a Nick Gordon solo home run on Thursday. But Minnesota couldn’t muster a similar swing on Friday.

The Twins finished with just three hits, only one of which was an extra-base hit. The team has gone a combined 8 for 57 in the last two games, and despite scoring the fourth-most runs in the American League this season, they have now been shut out 10 times in 72 games.

“I don’t think there’s really a great answer to why exactly sometimes we show up and sometimes we don’t, but like I said, I think that’s baseball,” said Ryan Jeffers, who was one of the offensive bright spots with a double and two walks. He started the only true chance the Twins had to string together runs in the eighth inning with a walk. Carlos Correa later singled with two outs to advance the runner to third. But Max Kepler couldn’t capitalize, grounding to second base to end the inning.

Baldelli and Jeffers also credited Rockies starter Germán Márquez, who did not allow a base hit until the fourth inning and kept Minnesota uncomfortable. Márquez put together his best start of the season by far, pitching 7⅔ scoreless innings, his first outing of the season without allowing a run. He has allowed at least three runs in all but two of his 13 starts.

“He made life tough, especially on our right-handed hitters you could see the kinds of swings that guys were getting off,” said Baldelli.

The performance overshadowed what was otherwise another strong game from Dylan Bundy, his second in a row. After pitching a season-high eight innings of one-run ball in his previous start against Arizona, Bundy gave up one run while allowing four hits and two walks.

A pair of singles put a runner on third base in the sixth inning, and a ground ball up the middle proved just enough to squeeze the sole run home as Correa was a second late on a throw to first that would’ve turned a double play and ended the inning.

After allowing a combined nine runs in 6⅓ innings in his first two starts of June, Bundy has given up a total of two runs in 14 innings over his last two starts.

“It was kind of the same thing we did in Arizona,” Jeffers said. “We go out there and it’s just attack from pitch one. He’s got — you don’t want to say — he doesn’t have a ton of pure swing-and-miss stuff, but he’s got a lot of weak-contact stuff. Stuff that’s going to miss the barrel, get popups, get ground balls.”

Bundy threw just 60 pitches in his six innings of work. But can it continue?

“There’s no excuses, it’s just me executing the ball where I want it to go,” Bundy said.

As for the offense, Baldelli was adamant the team got the type of contact and maintained the type of approach that they’re looking for. Jeffers said the team has come into the last two games with good plans. In their minds, they’ve just gone up against good pitchers and lacked a bit of execution.

“We’re one of the best offenses in the league,” Jeffers said. “We believe that, whether or not we go up and throw up goose eggs like we did today. The best we can do is show up tomorrow and take it to whoever their guy is tomorrow.”