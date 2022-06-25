Finance
Classifications, Main Symptoms and Laboratory Diagnosis of Leukemia
Leukemia, cancer of the blood-forming tissues, is the most common form of childhood cancer. However, even for a child with the most favorable prognosis, leukemia presents innumerable physical, clinic, physicians’ office, and community can do much to prevent some problems and lessen others.
Classification
Leukemia is a broad term given to a group of malignant diseases of the bone marrow and lymphatic system. Current research has revealed that it is a complex disease of varying heterogeneity. Consequently classification has become increasingly more sophisticated and essential, since identification of the subtype of leukemia has therapeutic and prognostic implications. The following is an overview of the morphologic, cyto-chemical and immunologic characteristics of the leukemia.
Morphology and cytochemical markers
Leukemia is classified according to its predominant cell type and level of maturity. As described by the following:
Lympho- for leukemia involving the lymphoid or lymphatic system.
Myelo- for those of myeloid (bone marrow) origin
Blastic and acute- for those involving immature cells
Cystic and chronic- for those involving mature cells
In children, two forms are generally recognized: acute lymphoid leukemia (ALL) and acute nonlymphoid (myelogenous) leukemia (ANLL or AML). Synonyms for ALL include lymphatic, lumphocytic, lymphoblastic, and lympho-blastoid leukemia. Usually the term “stem cell” or “blast cell leukemia” also refers to the lymphoid type of leukemia. Synonyms for the ANLL type include granulocytic, myelo-cytic, monocytic myelogenous, monoblastic, and mono-myeloblastic. There are also much rarer forms of leukemia that are named for the specific cell involved, such as basophilic or eosinphilic leukemia.
Because of the confusion and inconsistency in classifyin the leukemias, acute lymphoblastic and acute nonlymphoblastic leukemias are further subdivided according to another system known as the French-American-British (FAB) system. In the FAB system, the subtypes are determined after a thorough study of the morphology (structure) and cytochemical reactivity of the leukemic cells. Accordingly, ALL is subdivided into 3 types, Li stands for Lymphoblastic leukemia, child type, which accounts for 80% to 85% of all childhood leukemia and has the best prognosis, ANLL is classified into 7 types and comprises 10% to 20% of the leukemias in children. The types with the best prognosis are Mi, acute myelocytic leukemia without differentiation, and Mz, acute myelotic leukemia with differentiation.
The various cells also demonstrate different reactions when they are exposed to certain chemicals. For example, lymphoblasts show no reactivity to Sudan black stain and perioxidase, whereas myeloblasts demonstrate reactivity to both.
Another important differentiation between the cell types is the absence or presence of Auer rods, granules containing RNA that appear in the cytoplasm of affected myeloblasts and promyelocytes. Their presence is a strong diagnostic indicator for certain types of ANLL and is associated with improved prognosis.
The main clinical symptoms
• Fever, which the child shows during long time and there is no evident signs of infection
• Pain in joints and bones (ossalgia)
• Pale color of the skin
• Enlargement of peripheral lymphatic nodes of different groups which are usually not painful; during palpation
• Enlargement of liver and spleen
• Fatigue
• Hemorrhage syndrome petechiae, bruises and bleeding)
Laboratory diagnostic
Laboratory diagnostic includes common blood analysis. WBC differential count and sternal puncture. The main dates are:
• Leukocytosis (with leucocytic levels up to 40-100x1o^6) or leucopenia
• Anaemia of hypoplastic origin
• Thrombocytopenia
• WBC count (blasts can be seen in peripheral blood)
• In marrow aspirate blasts are higher than 20%
Voice Over Broadband (VoB) Telephony
The global market for broadband access is continuously growing. Independent market researchers claim that by 2007 there will be approximately 250 million broadband lines worldwide. Broadband access, which is offered over DSL or cable infrastructure, is enabling a large number of Voice over Broadband (VoB) services, some of which are offered by providers who are new to the field of telecom. Internet Services Providers (ISP) are becoming Internet Telephony Service Providers (ITSP) by bundling voice services with their data services, and are targeting residential and Small Office/Home Office (SOHO) customers. Independent market reports project that from 20 million VoB lines in 2005, we will see over 90 million VoB lines in 2008.
A typical VoB network includes the following elements:
o Telephone Adapters for connecting residential and SOHO users
o Softswitch and Application Server for call control, signaling, and network services
o Media Server for playing tones and announcements as well for enhanced services such as conferencing
o Trunking gateways for interconnecting to the Public Telephone Switched Network (PSTN)
o Session Border Controllers (SBC) for interconnecting to other VoIP networks
AudioCodes’ wide range of Media Gateways and Media Servers is best suited for deploying a powerful, reliable and scalable VoB network. With a comprehensive product line, over a decade of experience, and a massive installation base, AudioCodes is the ideal vendor for the gateway and media server needs of any service provider deploying a VoB network. At the heart of the VoB network is the AudioCodes’ MediaPackTM MP-20x Telephone Adapters.
MP-20x Telephone Adapters
A member of the MediaPackTM series of analog VoIP gateways, the MP-20x series of Telephone Adapters is a cost-effective, cutting edge product, which allows connecting ordinary analog telephones or fax machines to the core of a VoB network. The MP-20x series typically connects to an existing Broadband Internet device (cable or DSL modem), and establishes a communications path with the Service Provider network via its IP Uplink connection. The following figure outlines 2 typical configurations at the residence and SOHO premises.
The MP-20x series provides up to 2 VoIP ports for connecting up to 2 POTS lines or fax machines. Supporting a rich set of subscriber calling features such as caller ID, Call Forward, and Call Waiting, the MP-20x series maintains a uniform user experience when migrating to VoIP services. In addition, the MP-20x Series serves as a router, supporting connectivity of a PC or LAN hub/switch, and including NAT (Network Address Translation), DHCP, and PPPoE functions required for simultaneous telephone and Internet usage.
Utilizing AudioCodes’ VoIPerfectTM core architecture, and benefiting from its experience in providing IP telephony solutions, the MP-20x series combines superior voice quality and state of the art features for end users, such as T.38 Fax Relay and G.168-2004 compliant Echo Cancellation. Low Bit-Rate (LBR) vocoders (voice coders) can be used simultaneously on both telephony ports to save valuable bandwidth. The “Voice over Data” prioritization algorithm prevents degradation in voice quality even during large data transfers.
Advantages of deploying a Telephone Adapter
The MP-20x allows the Residential user to experience the same phone service as previously. The user can keep his POTS phone which eliminates the need to learn new information about the interface and usability of an IP-phone, allowing continuous use of the phone service by applying the standard dial pad and flash hook. Residential users who have a cordless phone can continue using them transparently around the house. An additional advantage is that a fax machine with a separate number allocation can be connected.
Due to the support of an internal router and firewall, the MP-20x can be deployed in a configuration which connects the residential users’ home PC on the downstream side of the Telephone Adapter further simplifying installation and configuration. This reduces “support calls” to the service provider and enables the residential user to have a smoother migration to VoIP.
Leveraging on the MP-20x routing capabilities, Voice Quality is assured thanks to prioritization of voice packets over data bursts, further enhancing the “VoIP Experience”.
A future version of the MP-20x will support a combination of 1 FXS and 1 FXO interfaces. This allows for fallback to PSTN in cases of degraded network quality, permits incoming calls from the PSTN to the same phone and enables the routing of 911 calls via the PSTN to regular PSAP.
Softswitch / Application Server
The MP-20x Series is designed for full interoperability with leading Softswitches and SIP Application Servers for deployment in various network environments. Over the years, AudioCodes has invested significant effort in complying with leading and evolving VoIP standards. Support of the Session Initiation Protocol (SIP), which is commonly found in Voice over Broadband (VoB) networks, assures seamless integration and rapid deployment.
Media Server
Media Servers provide enhanced voice services such as network tone and announcements, conferencing and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) capabilities, and messaging. Interoperable with leading Softswitches and Applications Servers, the IPmediaTM Media Servers are controlled to provide a fluent network operation.
Trunking Gateways
Media Gateways provide a scalable means for interconnection with the PSTN consisting of a broad range of interface signaling (CAS, ISDN, IUA, SS7, M2UA, M3UA). Controlled usage of MGCP, Megaco/H.248 and SIP which are interoperable with leading Softswitches, the MediantTM Media Gateways enable VoB operators to provide their customers calling capabilities to and from other PSTN networks.
Session Border Controllers (SBC)
Session Border Controllers (SBC) enable VoB networks to peer with other VoIP networks including clearing houses which facilitate cheaper interconnection and reduce long distance calling charges.
The Chiropractic Patient
A Chiropractic patient’s care is much like being responsible for an egg. Break it now for immediate gratification (desire immediate pain relief) or care for it until it hatches (seeing spinal care to its completion); and finally nurturing the life until maturity (as in adopting a lifetime natural wellness philosophy). Patients avail of chiropractic care under three different philosophies crudely described above so the question is: “Which group do you fit into?” And since we are talking about eggs, and there is one common denominator all chiropractic patients must have, they must have a spine; interestingly enough, some chiropractic patients do hatch from an egg.
Bet you didn’t know that, so yes there are veterinary chiropractors. In fact there are chiropractors that specialise in paediatrics, others in geriatrics, and many in other patient speciality care like sports, nutrition, accident care, Radiology, Neurology and Orthopaedics, just to name the more common. These specializations reflect the broad areas of service placed on the chiropractic profession by its patients. So one starts to ask the question: “Who is a chiropractic patient or who goes to the chiropractor anyway?”
As noted above, one must first have a spine to benefit from chiropractic care. Secondly, people of all ages see chiropractors, as deduced from the many specializations within the profession. In general there are three main classifications of chiropractic patients first alluded in the opening analogy. These are patients who present themselves in an acute state (pain focused), a chronic state (rehabilitation focused) or in a complex state of health challenges and the focus eventually moves into preventive and wellness care. So which are you?
Pain focused patients represent about 50% of the population and with drug companies’ constant barrage of “relief” advertising, this comes as no surprise. Society teaches us that symptoms like pain are bad and that relief of symptoms is how to restore your health. At least those who seek out a chiropractor for pain relief have realized the limitations of a drug-only approach and/or of their reasonable concerns over the side-effects of taking drugs. Characteristically, this patient stops care when the pain is gone, regardless of the doctor’s recommendations. Others simply have poor prioritization of how and where they spend money; holding greater value to spend little on healthcare so there is more available for life’s little pleasures or sadly to support their addictive behaviours.
Rehabilitative or corrective care focus is the second group of chiropractic patients. Seeing the benefits of solving a problem that tends to repeat itself or can get worse over time, they opt for spinal corrective care; representing another 40% of chiropractic patients.
For about 50% of these patients they conclude their rehabilitative care, having reached 85% to 95% improvement, are released from care with no specific maintenance schedule, but advised to return only if or when signs and symptoms return or change.
The remaining 50% or so show closer to 65% to 80% recovery due mainly to the extensive physical damages from decades of chronicity or due to the severe nature of the injuries sustained. They are placed on a particular maintenance schedule for anywhere from 6 to 18 months, allowing for the slow micro tissue improvements that require more time for recovery.
There are also many lifestyle changes incorporated into this level of care because what a person does 24/7 will impact their chronic health issues. Near the end of this program of care people are then looking at how to best look forward to the future and where chiropractic fits into their healthcare decisions. The greater majority opt to return as needed, if at all.
The third group of chiropractic patients are the remaining 10% to 20% that have made enough observations about life and health and have sought to advance their personal philosophy on health, where seeing their chiropractor on a regular but infrequent program of care elect to enter into a personal relationship with their chiropractor, in a form of partnership where they are in charge of their health, but they value the input and the benefits of chiropractic care in their ongoing health care decisions. Interestingly enough, these are the minority who experience less medical doctor visits over time and are not likely to end up in a hospital, short of being hit by a bus. They also, when they relocate to another city, seek out a similarly aligned chiropractor to continue this level of personal care.
Society influences the mind-sets of Doctors of Chiropractic as well as it does their patients. Not all chiropractors value wellness care in their own lives as well as their patients.
Medicine has historically developed specializations, so it is no surprise here either that many chiropractors see themselves as specialists in spine and nerve care; and they do not align themselves with either the acute care only nor the preventive health and life coaching styles of the wellness practitioners.
Those chiropractors who see themselves entering their profession as healers or physicians with a sense of whole or holistic responsibility tend to gravitate into the “life-time” care for themselves and their patients. It is hard to estimate but this latter is the smaller group of chiropractors who see themselves as caring physicians; whereas the specialists see themselves as highly trained practitioners and the acute focused chiropractors as therapists. These are all valued choices as they meet the different needs of the patients in their communities.
Chiropractors come in all shapes and sizes as do their patients, as well as from all age groups and fields of work, from students to the aged and retired. If you haven’t had your spine checked and you live in Canada, USA or Australia you are in the minority as there is an adequate availability of chiropractors in your communities. If you live in other parts of the world, you would be fortunate indeed to find a chiropractor near you and you should definitely avail of their professional services. Come with an open mind to the special focus that comes from a non-drug, non-surgical, holistic, naturalistic and vitalistic practitioner. It is to your advantage that this profession exists.
CIGNA Health Insurance Company of Arizona Review
CIGNA Health Insurance Company of Arizona is a solid choice for those looking for affordable AZ health insurance coverage. Perhaps not as well known as many other health care companies, CIGNA has been around since the year 1792 when the Insurance Company of North America (INA) was formed by a group of citizens in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The company started offering health insurance when they acquired the HMO network of Los Angeles in 1978. A year later the company acquired HMO’s in Phoenix, Arizona and in Dallas, Texas. In 1982 the company became known as CIGNA when INA and Connecticut General Insurance Corporation combined.
Nowadays CIGNA has continued to grow in every state they offer coverage in, and the state of Arizona is not an exception. CIGNA covers about 500,000 members in the state of Arizona alone through their Arizona Health Maintenance Organization (HMO) network, their Preferred Provider Organization (PPO) network and their AZ Health Savings Accounts plans, not to mention that numbers continue to grow. The largest coverage area within the state is Phoenix where an estimated 150,000 members are located and the company has over 20 offices in the metro area of this city.
Based within the state in the city of Phoenix because is the largest member area within the state as discussed before, the company offers their benefits to residents of the following counties: Apache, Coconino, Gila, La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, Navajo, Pinal, Yavapai and Yuma. Apart from the network of plans listed above they offer Medicare Advantage plans, Medicaid and Point of Service (POS) plans. Although the company itself is not a major insurance company within the United States, it has continued to grow and experts predict that it will continue its progress through 2008. With only 5 states where it offers coverage (Tennessee and Florida being the ones where it has expanded the most), it’s only expected that the company continue to expand across America.
Within Arizona, CIGNA offers only one plan that is good for the general person that is looking for a well-developed, low-cost and comprehensive coverage Arizona health insurance plan. The plan itself is available to individuals that are 18 years of age or older, families with children up to 18 years of age or 23 if the son/daughter is a full time student and children without an adult subscriber who are at least 3 months of age. In order for you to receive coverage, the company asks that a person resides within one of the service areas for at least 9 months or more, unfortunately if you recently move to a service area you must wait the specified amount of time for you to be able to purchase a CIGNA plan.
The service areas within Arizona are divided into two. The Phoenix service area incorporates the counties of Maricopa and the city of Apache Junction. On the other hand the Tucson and Southern Arizona service area covers the counties of Cochise, Graham, Greenlee, Pima, Pinal and Santa Cruz counties.
The good thing about this one CIGNA AZ plan is that it covers everything one can think of when it comes to health care. For primary care physician (PCP) services a member must pay $25 with no limit on visits through the calendar year. For specialists they are required to pay a little bit higher ($50) but like PCP visits, there is not a limit on visits. Other services that are covered by the plan for which a member won’t have to pay a single cent are lab and x-rays and blood pressure checks.
The prescription coverage side of the policy is divided into three tiers like many other insurance companies do. For generic drugs a person should be expected to pay $15, for brand name medications they should expect to pay $40 and for specially drugs they are expected to pay up to $60 dollars. The emergency care fee is $150, however there are special places within the Arizona service areas that are sponsored by the company called CIGNA Medical Group Urgent Care , that a member can go to in order to avoid the emergency room fee. In this group urgent care facilities, a member will only have to pay $75.
The coverage for Inpatient Care holds a $1,000 year deductible for individual and a $3,000 year deductible pre family. After you have met the deductible you will only be required to pay a 20% co-insurance. For Outpatient Care the member has the same deductibles and the same 20% co-insurance after the deductible has been met. The only difference is that in outpatient every diagnostic test or x-ray such as a CT, MRI, MRA or PET would include $100 copayment.
Other important things that the plan offers include chiropractor services for $50 a visit (a limit of 12 visits per calendar year), maternity care in which you wont have to pay anything for prenatal and post-partum exams, but at the time of delivery a 20% co-insurance is applied. Vision coverage is also worth mentioning, you will pay $30 for one exam per calendar year at a CIGNA vision center. It is important to note that if you have an eye exam somewhere else, you will be charged full price for it.
Family planning services are also covered, although infertility treatment is left out of the equation and you would have to go somewhere else for that. The plan also offers short term rehabilitation, mental health services, substance abuse services and detox services. Out-of-pocket maximums for this plan are $3,000 for individual and $10,000 for family and the lifetime benefit is unlimited. This last part means that if you reach the out-of-pocket maximum within a calendar year you will not be cut off coverage.
