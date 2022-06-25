News
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released
By AMY FORLITI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home is scheduled to be released from prison next week, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
Mohamed Noor, 36, is scheduled to be released from custody Monday, according to online Department of Corrections records.
Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married. But last year, the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out his murder conviction and 12 1/2-year sentence, saying the murder charge didn’t apply to the circumstances of this case.
He was resentenced to four years and nine months on the manslaughter charge.
In Minnesota, it’s presumed that a defendant with good behavior will serve two-thirds of a sentence in prison and the rest on supervised release, commonly known as parole. The DOC’s website says Noor will be on supervised release until Jan. 24, 2024.
Damond’s father, John Ruszczyk, said Friday that the family was disappointed that Noor’s third-degree murder conviction was overturned.
“His release after a trivial sentence shows great disrespect to the wishes of the jury who represented the communities of Minneapolis and their wish to make a statement about the communities’ expectations of police behaviour and actions,” Ruszczyk wrote in response to emailed questions from The Associated Press.
After his conviction, Noor began serving his time at Minnesota’s maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, but the Star Tribune reported he was transferred to a facility in North Dakota in July 2019 for his own safety. Department of Corrections spokesman Nicholas Kimball said Noor is still out of state, but did not specify where.
“For safety reasons, we aren’t able to provide more detail than what is available on the public website, which is the scheduled date of release,” Kimball said.
It wasn’t clear whether Noor would return to Minnesota. His attorney, Tom Plunkett, declined to comment, saying, “at this point I just want to respect Mr. Noor’s privacy.”
Damond’s killing angered citizens in the U.S. and Australia, and led to the resignation of Minneapolis’ police chief. It also led the department to change its policy on body cameras; Noor and his partner didn’t have theirs activated when they were investigating Damond’s 911 call.
Noor testified at his 2019 trial that he and his partner were driving slowly in an alley when a loud bang on their police SUV made him fear for their lives. He said he saw a woman appear at the partner’s driver’s side window and raise her right arm before he fired a shot from the passenger seat to stop what he thought was a threat.
Damond was a meditation teacher and life coach who was killed about a month before her wedding. Her maiden name was Justine Ruszczyk, and though she was not yet married, she had already been using her fiance’s last name.
Her fiance, Don Damond, declined to comment on Noor’s pending release, but said during Noor’s resentencing that he had forgiven the former officer, and that he had no doubt Justine also would have forgiven him “for your inability in managing your emotions that night.”
Noor, who is Somali American, was believed to be the first Minnesota officer convicted of murder for an on-duty shooting. Activists who had long called for officers to be held accountable for the deadly use of force applauded the murder conviction but lamented that it came in a case in which the officer is Black and his victim was white.
Since Noor’s conviction, former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the pavement under Chauvin’s knee. Chauvin’s colleague, Thomas Lane, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter, while two other officers are awaiting trial on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. All four have been convicted on federal charges of violating Floyd’s rights.
In another case, former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter was convicted of manslaughter after she said she mistook her Taser for her handgun when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, during a traffic stop last year.
John Ruszczyk said in his email to the AP that his family believes state investigators and the Minneapolis Police Department did not fully cooperate with the investigation into his daughter’s killing and he was disturbed by the agency’s culture, adding that he believed its acceptance of using violence to control challenging situations contributed to Justine’s death.
“How could officers go out onto the streets in the roles of defenders of public safety and order with the attitude to their duties and obligations that allows them to shoot first and ask questions later?” he wrote.
Days after Noor’s conviction, Minneapolis agreed to pay $20 million to Damond’s family, believed at the time to be the largest settlement stemming from police violence in Minnesota. It was surpassed earlier this year when Minneapolis agreed to a $27 million settlement in Floyd’s death just as Chauvin was going on trial.
__
This story has been updated to correct Noor’s sentence on the manslaughter count to four years and nine months, not 41 months.
News
Dalen Terry’s selection continues the Chicago Bulls’ focus on perimeter defense and transition play
The Chicago Bulls took a swing on a wing Thursday, drafting Dalen Terry out of Arizona to add to their increasingly versatile guard unit.
Bulls general manager Marc Eversley said the decision to select Terry was a matter of picking “the best player on the board” when the team went on the clock. Although they debated trading up or down throughout the night, the Bulls stayed at the No. 18 pick.
“We took a lot of calls for both scenarios and nothing stood out to us,” Eversley said. “When Dalen was on the board and we saw that we were going to be able to select him, we were excited about it.”
Terry was a glue player in two seasons at Arizona, defending at a frenetic pace around the perimeter, evidenced by his 1.2 steals per game last season. His athleticism allowed the Wildcats to explode through scattered defenses on the break.
Although Terry wasn’t a pick predicted to land in Chicago, his length and defensive acumen will bolster the Bulls as they continue to build a philosophy around disrupting offenses and running the floor.
“He’s going to bring versatility on both ends of the floor,” Eversley said. “Last year early on, we had a lot of success when we created turnovers defensively and got out and ran. I think he’s somebody who’s going to be able to do that for us.”
Both Eversley and Terry emphasized a key point on draft night — patience. At 19, Terry is a young, raw product with only two seasons of NCAA play under his belt.
Terry brought up his shooting flaws during his draft night media availability. He averaged only eight points per game as a sophomore at Arizona, attempting only 2.1 3-pointers and making it to the free throw line less than two times per game.
Although Terry spent the offseason working on his pull-up shooting — which he believes has already improved drastically since the end of the college season in March — Eversley said Summer League and training camp will be important learning steps for the young wing.
“He’s a capable 3-point shooter, (but) I wouldn’t call him a 3-point shooter,” Eversley said. “He’s a pretty good shooter, but he probably needs to work on his shooting.”
Eversley said the Bulls plan to ease Terry into NBA play, which could mean he’ll spend a decent chunk of his rookie season developing in practice with the first team while picking up minutes with the Windy City Bulls.
But last season proved that a front office can only plan a rookie’s introduction to the league so much after guard Ayo Dosunmu was thrust into starting 40 games.
Regardless of how many minutes Terry spends on the United Center court, Eversley said the Bulls feel confident in the energy the young wing will bring.
“We’re not worried about whether he’s going to do the work or not,” Eversley said. “He’s got the perfect makeup in terms of a kid who’s going to come in and do the things every single day to try to get better. We’re excited about that.”
()
News
Former Maryland, Mount Saint Joseph guard Darryl Morsell signs with Utah Jazz
Former Mount Saint Joseph and Maryland men’s basketball guard Darryl Morsell has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Utah Jazz, he confirmed Friday.
Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary that include bonuses of between $5,000 and $50,000 that kick in if the player is waived and they report to the team’s NBA G League affiliate for at least 60 days.
Morsell, 23, played one season at Marquette as a graduate transfer after a four-year career at Maryland. The Baltimore native averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2021-22 while helping the Golden Eagles reach the NCAA Tournament alongside teammate and former Poly star Justin Lewis, who agreed a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls early Friday after the 2022 NBA draft.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Morsell joins a talented group of undrafted players in Utah. UCLA star Johnny Juzang, Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn and Georgia Tech wing Jordan Usher have also signed with the Jazz, who have been one of the top teams in the NBA in recent years but parted ways with coach Quin Snyder earlier this month after failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
Morsell, who worked out for the Jazz on June 15, will get a chance to compete in the NBA Summer League, which begins in Las Vegas in early July.
During Morsell’s time at Maryland, he was one of 16 players in school history with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 starts. Early in his college career, Morsell established himself as a lockdown perimeter defender and a valuable contributor, starting in 52 games in his first two seasons with the Terps.
As a senior, Morsell was named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year while helping Maryland advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, averaging nine points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Morsell, a two-time Baltimore Sun All-Metro first-team selection, was a four-star recruit coming out of Mount Saint Joseph, ranking No. 74 in the nation and No. 3 in the state from the 2017 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
()
News
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
By JOHN HANNA
The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing states to ban abortion stirred alarm Friday among LGBTQ advocates, who feared that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry.
In the court’s majority opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Justice Samuel Alito said the decision applied only to abortion. But critics of the court’s conservative majority gave the statement no credence.
“I don’t buy that at all,” said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of medicine at Georgetown University and director of its Institute for National and Global Health Law. “It really is much more extreme than the justices are making it out to be.”
He added: “It means that you can’t look to the Supreme Court as an impartial arbiter of constitutional rights because they’re acting more as culture warriors.”
Gostin and others pointed to a separate concurring opinion in which Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, including its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage, a 2003 decision striking down laws criminalizing gay sex and a 1965 decision declaring that married couples have a right to use contraception.
“Let’s just be clear. Today is about this horrifying invasion of privacy that this court is now allowing, and when we lose one right that we have relied on and enjoyed, other rights are at risk,” said Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the landmark ruling legalizing same-sex marriage, who is now running as a Democrat for the Ohio House.
Abortion opponents celebrated the potential for states to ban abortion after nearly 50 years of being prevented from doing so. Some argued that the case did not have implications beyond that, noting Alito’s words.
“And to ensure that our decision is not misunderstood or mischaracterized, we emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right,” Alito wrote. “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
Kristen Waggoner, legal director for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which helped defend the Mississippi abortion law at issue in the ruling, said the high court’s decision makes it clear that “the taking of human life is unlike any other issue.” She said raising other issues shows the weakness of critics’ arguments about abortion.
Still, said Paul Dupont, a spokesman for the conservative anti-abortion American Principles Project, conservatives are optimistic about the potential for future victories on cultural issues, though getting more states to ban abortion is “a huge enough battle.”
“If there is a thought that this could apply elsewhere, you know, they’re not going to say it here, and we’re just going to have to see,” Dupont said.
Other factors could protect those rulings on birth control and LGBTQ rights, too. The Obergefell decision that legalized same-sex marriage was based on equal protection, and hundreds of thousands of couples have relied on it to wed, a precedent that many courts would be loath to disturb.
Still, a sharp increase in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in the U.S. and opposition to specific kinds of birth control on the right have advocates concerned that those rights are vulnerable.
Some abortion opponents treat some forms of contraception as forms of abortion, particularly IUDs and emergency birth control such as Plan B, also known as the “morning after” pill. Lawmakers in Idaho and Missouri last year discussed banning state funding for emergency contraception, and Idaho prevents public schools or universities from dispersing it.
“It’s all interconnected, because at its base, birth control and abortion are both types of health care that help people have bodily autonomy,” said Mara Gandal-Powers, director of birth control access for the National Women’s Law Center, which supports abortion rights. “I’m very concerned about where this is going to go.”
The Supreme Court’s three most liberal members argued that the majority decision “breaches a core rule-of-law principle, designed to promote constancy in the law” and “places in jeopardy” other rights.
At the White House, President Joe Biden pledged to do everything in his power to defend a woman’s right to have an abortion in states where it will be banned. He warned that the ruling could undermine rights to contraception and gay marriage: “This is an extreme and dangerous path.”
Then there is Thomas’ concurring opinion, which Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the pro-LGBTQ-rights Human Rights Campaign, called an invitation for “stirring up fringe organizations, fringe politicians who want to harm the LGBTQ community.”
“There are clearly members of the court who have an outdated notion of what America looks like today and have a fantasy of returning to their painted idealism of a 1940s, 1950s America, certainly not what it really was in the 1940s and ’50s,” she said. “And that is terrifying.”
Jason Pierceson, a University of Illinois political scientist, said he doesn’t see the conservative majority stopping with abortion.
“They are sending signals to the conservative legal movement, which has a lot of momentum right now because of this victory, to keep going and to keep bringing cases to them over the next several years that will give them opportunities to go further,” Pierceson said.
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong, a Democrat, called the decision “dangerous” and warned that it carves the nation into two parts. He predicted there will be “a tsunami of radical litigation and legislation aimed at further eroding rights we have taken for granted.”
“Make no mistake — this is just the beginning of a systematic right-wing effort to rewrite decades of bedrock legal precedent,” he said.
___
Associated Press writers Jessica Gresko in Washington, Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus, Ohio, and Lindsay Whitehurst, in Salt Lake City, contributed to this report.
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released
Dalen Terry’s selection continues the Chicago Bulls’ focus on perimeter defense and transition play
Former Maryland, Mount Saint Joseph guard Darryl Morsell signs with Utah Jazz
With Roe dead, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
Loons believe Dayne St. Clair is an All-Star Game candidate
Former Maryland, Mount Saint Joseph guard Darryl Morsell reportedly agrees to deal with Utah Jazz
Jace Frederick: Timberwolves just zagged, now must hope Walker Kessler gets really good
Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams arrested on a misdemeanor weapons charge
Hugh McElhenny, an expansion pick for the 1961 Vikings, has died
Bitcoin Whale Presence On Derivatives Still High, More Volatility Ahead?
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
-
News3 weeks ago
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things