News
Former Maryland, Mount Saint Joseph guard Darryl Morsell reportedly agrees to deal with Utah Jazz
Former Mount Saint Joseph and Maryland men’s basketball guard Darryl Morsell agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz on Friday, according to Jon Chepkevich of Rookie Scale.
Morsell, 23, played one season at Marquette as a graduate transfer after a four-year career at Maryland. The Baltimore native averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2021-22 while helping the Golden Eagles reach the NCAA Tournament alongside teammate and former Poly star Justin Lewis, who agreed a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls early Friday after the 2022 NBA draft.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Morsell joins a talented group of undrafted players in Utah. UCLA star Johnny Juzang, Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn and Georgia Tech wing Jordan Usher have also signed with the Jazz, who have been one of the top teams in the NBA in recent years but parted ways with coach Quin Snyder last month after failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
Morsell, who worked out for the Jazz on June 15, will get a chance to compete in the NBA Summer League, which begins in Las Vegas in early July.
During Morsell’s time at Maryland, he was one of 16 players in school history with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 starts. Early in his college career, Morsell established himself as a lockdown perimeter defender and a valuable contributor, starting in 52 games in his first two seasons with the Terps.
As a senior, Morsell was named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year while helping Maryland advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, averaging nine points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Morsell, a two-time Baltimore Sun All-Metro first-team selection, was a four-star recruit coming out of Mount Saint Joseph, ranking No. 74 in the nation and No. 3 in the state from the 2017 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
()
News
Jace Frederick: Timberwolves just zagged, now must hope Walker Kessler gets really good
It was natural for the Timberwolves to target size in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The Wolves were routinely abused on the glass this season, and never more conspicuously than during this year’s playoff loss to Memphis.
The Timberwolves fell in six games to the Grizzlies almost solely because they couldn’t grab a fourth-quarter rebound.
So, size is exactly what the Timberwolves got. Standing at 7-foot-1 and weighing 245 pounds, Walker Kessler is a large human being who routinely controlled the paint during his sophomore season at Auburn en route to becoming the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. You don’t average 4.6 blocks a game by accident.
Minnesota has itself a paint presence it lacked in previous seasons.
The question, of course, is what exactly is the value of that in today’s NBA? Many primary paint protectors make a massive impact in the regular season, but their value wanes when it matters most in the playoffs. It has become increasingly difficult for the trees to stay rooted in big playoff games as other teams go wing-heavy to put true centers in difficult positions.
DeAndre Ayton played just 17 minutes in Phoenix’s Game 7 loss to Dallas. The Mavericks spread out Utah to negate Rudy Gobert’s shot-blocking ability and punished the Jazz by easily generating deep, open looks. The Celtics outscored Milwaukee by 18.1 points per 100 possessions when Brook Lopez was on the floor. And while he’s not exactly a shot blocker, Wolves’ fans surely remember how quickly Minnesota played Memphis center Steven Adams off the floor.
For Minnesota, that might not matter at the moment. Yes, the Timberwolves reached the postseason a year ago, but they’re still likely at a stage of development where it’s important to simply get back there in what figures to be a more difficult Western Conference next season. Someone of Kessler’s ilk would only ease the burden for Minnesota’s perimeter defenders during the regular season, as well as take some of the interior load off of Karl-Anthony Towns.
That makes sense if Kessler can contribute significant minutes this season. Tim Connelly, Minnesota’s new president of basketball operations, didn’t make it seem as though that was likely. He noted, factually, that rookies rarely contribute at a high level to winning teams. It would be tough for any non-top five pick to crack the Wolves’ already competitive rotation.
“The draft is for the next two, three, four, five, six, seven years,” Connelly said. “So, I think to expect the picks … to come make an instant impact on a team that has great depth, that has really productive players as is, is probably unfair. I don’t think on the immediate future it will have a huge impact.”
Which confuses matters, because if Kessler is indeed a year or two away from being a high-level contributor, that figures to be around the point when a core of Towns, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels is getting primed to make deeper postseason runs. Can Kessler —or really any big in his archetype — contribute to those types of playoff pushes?
Maybe. Defense wins in the playoffs, and Kessler does have solid mobility for a player of his size. But he also was played off the floor in Auburn’s NCAA tournament loss to Miami because the Hurricanes’ all-wing starting lineup, none taller than 6-foot-7, presented a significant matchup problem. It’s easy to see how a similar situation could present itself in a big series against, say, a Dallas or Boston, or any other teams sure to follow that mold in the coming years.
“When opponents can get him out in swaths of space with quicker, shifty guards, he will get exposed. Happened in college, will absolutely happen in the NBA,” The Athletic draft analyst Sam Vecenie wrote. “There’s a real chance he’ll be a liability against some of the best guards and wings in the NBA that can force him to switch onto them and turn him around.”
There seems to be a reason the final four NBA teams standing this season featured mobile bigs such as Bam Adebayo, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, Robert Williams and Al Horford — none of whom exceed 6-9.
Perhaps Connely and Co. see that trend and decided it best to zag while the rest of the league zigged. Maybe the Wolves can pair Kessler with Towns and simply out-size opponents, even in the most important times of the season. It’s possible Kessler can evolve and become so versatile and dominant that there will not be a matchup for which he’s not suitable.
If he can, then the Timberwolves may have hit a home run with the big man. If not, Connelly’s first personnel move in Minnesota may be remembered as a head-scratcher. Connelly noted prior to Thursday’s draft that selections shouldn’t be judged for three years. So, for now, we’ll wait.
News
Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams arrested on a misdemeanor weapons charge
Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested Thursday night in Chicago on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful firearm possession, according to police. He also was cited for having high-capacity magazines and metal-piercing bullets, a violation of city code.
Police said Adams was arrested at approximately 6:46 p.m. in the 200 block of North Garland Court in the Loop. The magazines were found during a search of his car, and the weapon also was recovered, according to police.
He has a court date set for Aug. 24.
The Bears acknowledged the arrest in a statement.
“Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears linebacker Matthew Adams,” the team said. “We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time.”
The Bears signed Adams, 26, to a one-year contract in April. He’s a four-year NFL veteran who previously played under coach Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts.
Adams is the second new Bears player to be arrested this offseason. Wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving for suspicion of doing a doughnut on a road and driving on a suspended license. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting a pretrial hearing.
The Bears are on a six-week summer break after wrapping up veteran minicamp last week. In a message to the team before they broke camp, Eberflus said he told his players to be prepared mentally and physically for training camp — and also to be safe during the time off.
“Be careful who you hang around and be mindful of that and where you are and to be safe during the vacation,” he said.
()
News
Hugh McElhenny, an expansion pick for the 1961 Vikings, has died
Hugh McElhenny, the halfback who starred for San Francisco in the mid-1950s before being taken by the Vikings in the 1961 expansion draft, has died. He was 93.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame said Thursday that McEhlenny died of natural causes June 17 at his home in Nevada, and that son-in-law Chris Permann confirmed the death.
Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1970, McElhenny’s thrilling runs and all-around skills as a runner, receiver and kick returner made him one of the NFL’s top players of the 1950s, and part of the 49ers’ “Million Dollar Backfield” with quarterback Y. A. Tittle, halfback John Henry Johnson and fullback Joe Perry — also all Hall of Famers.
He had a solid year and made the Pro Bowl as with the Vikings in their 3-11 in their inaugural season.
“The 49ers family is heartbroken to learn of the passing of one of the NFL’s all-time greats, Hugh McElhenny,” San Francisco co-chairman Dr. John York said in a statement. “Growing up, my favorite team was the 49ers. I remember so many great players from the late 50s and 60s.
“When I started to invite an alum to every game, my goal was to meet the `Million Dollar Backfield.′ Hugh was the last of the four to join us and we remained friends. Hugh is a great part of 49ers history.”
McEhlenny was the NFL’s Rookie of the Year in 1952 (before the award became official) and made two All-Pro teams, six Pro Bowls and the NFL’s All-Decade squad of the 1950s.
“Hugh McElhenny was a threat in all phases of the game offensively — rushing, pass receiving and as a kick and punt returner,” Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said in a statement. “His all-around talent — obvious to pro football scouts when Hugh was still a teenager — will be celebrated and preserved forever in Canton.”
From Los Angeles, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound McElhenny began his college career at Compton Junior College before starring at Washington, where he set several Pacific Coast Conference records.
He was selected ninth overall by the 49ers in the 1952 draft and made an immediate impact. He led the NFL in yards per carry (7.0) that season and had the longest run from scrimmage (89 yards) and longest punt return (94 yards). He scored 10 touchdowns as a rookie.
“When Hugh joined the 49ers in 1952, it was questionable whether our franchise could survive,” said Lou Spadia, then the team’s general manager. “McElhenny removed all doubts. That’s why we call him our franchise saver.”
Knee problems then slowed him. He played one more year with Minnesota, spent 1963 as a backup with the New York Giants, where he played in his only NFL title game, losing to Chicago, and finished his career in 1964 with Detroit.
When he retired, McElhenny was one of three players to have gained more than 11,000 all-purpose yards. In 146 career regular-season games in 13 seasons in the NFL, he rushed for 5,281 yards and 38 touchdowns and had 3,247 yards and 20 touchdowns receiving.
