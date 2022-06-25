News
Former Poly star Justin Lewis signs with Chicago Bulls
Former Poly forward Justin Lewis has signed with the Chicago Bulls, the Marquette men’s basketball team announced Friday.
Lewis, who averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore while leading the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament, is receiving a two-way contract, according to The Athletic.
The 20-year-old Lewis joins a Bulls team that went 46-36 under coach Billy Donovan last season and returned to the playoffs for the first time in five years before losing to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Chicago selected Arizona point guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 overall pick on Thursday.
“Gods plan !! Let’s work!” Lewis tweeted early Friday morning.
According to ESPN, two-way contracts in the 2022-23 season will be equal to one-half of the rookie minimum salary, or approximately $502,000 for the year. Two-way players compete mostly in the NBA G League and can make up to 50 appearances for their team during the regular season, but are not eligible to play in the postseason.
While Lewis was projected to be taken in the mid to late second round, it was still somewhat surprising to see him fall out of the draft. He was ranked among ESPN’s “best available” players for most of the second round, but scouts and analysts pointed to his inconsistent performance and struggles finishing around the rim as potential reasons for his slide.
“I’m getting criticized for certain things in my game right now but I know I’ll work on those things to get better,” he told The Baltimore Sun earlier this month. “So it’s exciting more than it is getting down on myself because I know I’ll attack during the offseason and get better at those things.”
The Bulls begin the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on July 8 against the Dallas Mavericks.
Lewis enjoyed a breakout sophomore season with Marquette. The 6-foot-7, 237-pound forward was named the Big East Most Improved Player and an All-Big East first-team selection.
Lewis, who started in all 32 games, posted a team-best five double-doubles while finishing third in the conference in scoring and seventh in field goal percentage (.440). He had four games in which he scored 25 or more points, including a 33-point effort in a victory over Seton Hall in January.
Lewis’ sophomore campaign was a step up from his freshman year, in which he only averaged 7.8 points in 21 games (one start). He only scored in double figures nine times, and he missed seven games because of an ankle injury.
In high school, Lewis was a four-star recruit and one of the top players in the Baltimore area, ranking as the third-best player in the state and the 17th-best power forward from the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
The Baltimore native played his freshman season at Calvert Hall before finishing his high school career at Poly, where he led the Engineers to two state titles while totaling 1,374 career points, the third-most in school history. Lewis was named The Baltimore Sun’s 2019-20 All-Metro co-Player of the Year after averaging 19.3 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.
Meanwhile, Duke guard Trevor Keels, a native of Clinton in Prince George’s County and a former standout at Paul VI in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, was picked No. 42 overall in the second round by the New York Knicks.
News
Twins’ Byron Buxton misses third straight game but could return Saturday
Byron Buxton was held out of the Minnesota lineup for the third consecutive game on Friday as he continues to deal with a right knee issue. It marks the first time since mid-April that Buxton has missed three or more games in a row as the Twins have worked diligently to rest him periodically to avoid long term absences.
Manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton’s movement is still an issue, which kept him out of the lineup on Friday, but said the center fielder is “showing a lot of improvement from where he was a couple of days ago.”
The improvement allowed Buxton to throw on the field and hit in the batting cage before the opener against the Colorado Rockies, and if he recovers well from that, he could be in line to end the streak as soon as Saturday.
“Getting him lined up to play tomorrow and getting him ready for the week to come, I think, is on our mind right now,” Balldelli said Friday.
Buxton has been dealing with what Baldelli called “a severe chronic case of tendinitis which leads to severe swelling.”
Pitcher limits
Much has been made of the bind that reinstated pitcher limits have put managers in, which has forced many teams, including Minnesota, to move from 14 to 13 pitchers on its active roster.
It’s certainly been the case for the Twins as they’ve dealt with shaky bullpen performances in recent weeks, capped off by two blown leads this week to Cleveland.
But with one less pitcher, that has allowed an extra bench player, which has been a welcome luxury for Baldelli.
“We have days where it’s very challenging if you only have three bench players and one, and sometimes two of them, are questionable or not available,” Baldelli said. “It’s a little scary going into some of those games because you have an injury and then you’re one issue away from a pitcher having to go in. No one wants to be in that situation.”
It’s certainly been the case during Buxton’s latest absence. The team has been more comfortable keeping Buxton off the injured list because they have that extra spot to play with. And Baldelli said it could be a feather in the cap for players later in the season too that the team previously felt needed to go to the injured list to ensure they had enough active players ready in case they needed them.
Still, Baldelli admitted it’s still only “slightly helpful,” especially during stretches of the season like the team is in now, with 11 games in 10 days. For that reason, it’s likely Baldelli will have to trust his relievers to get out of jams more frequently.
“We can’t be running out there every seventh inning because a guy doesn’t look good in the first two hitters right now,” Baldelli said. “We just can’t make that work. We can’t use six pitchers in three innings to win games. We know that.”
Exhibit A: the Twins’ use of Joe Smith during Thursday’s 1-0 win over Cleveland. Smith quickly loaded the bases without registering an out, but was left to finish the inning and forced two fielder’s choice plays to home plate before ending the inning on a flyout.
Polanco progressing
Jorge Polanco (low back tightness) resumed baseball activities on Friday, signaling he’s closer to a potential reactivation from the injured list. The team is eying a return on Monday or Tuesday, Baldelli said.
“That’s what we’re aiming for. We’ll see how the baseball on-field stuff goes over the next day or two,” Baldelli said.
Polanco has missed the last 10 games and was eligible to be activated from the injured list on Thursday but has remained on the list as the injury has persisted.
News
Ex-Cottage Grove police officer assigned to Park High sentenced to 5 years for inappropriately touching 7 girls
One of Adam’s Pelton’s victims sobbed before telling the court how she will “forever remember” the first time the former Cottage Grove police officer got “touchy” with her at Park High, where he was assigned as the school’s resource officer. She was 15 years old at the time.
“Adam Pelton will forever be the reason I hated high school,” she said Friday as other victims sat behind her in a Washington County court room either crying or fighting back tears.
She called him a “monster” and “pure evil” and said he “deserves everything that comes his way.”
Washington County District Judge Ellen Maas then gave Pelton, 42, a five-year prison sentence for sexually touching seven Park High students in 2018 and 2019. He is expected to serve three and a half years in prison and the rest on supervised release. He then will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
“You crossed the line with these young girls,” the judge said, noting how he was in a position of authority over them.
Criminal charges against Pelton were filed in Dakota County District Court in February 2020, accusing the then-cop of asking for hugs from seven students and then touching their buttocks. He also asked one of the girls to send nude photos of herself through Snapchat.
At the time of the incidents, three of the students were between the ages of 13 and 15 and four were 16 to 17 years of age, according to prosecutors.
In March, Pelton, of River Falls, Wis., pleaded guilty to three counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. It was a straight plea, meaning it was made with no agreement with the prosecution about the terms of his sentence. A second-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction carries a maximum of 25 years in prison.
On Friday, before receiving his sentence, Pelton apologized.
“I’m sorry to everyone I hurt and everything you’ve gone through with your interactions with me,” he said, as his wife and other family members sat behind him in the courtroom. “I’m truly sorry.”
Pelton was a part-time firefighter/EMT and community service officer for Cottage Grove before being hired as a police officer in July 2009. Before being assigned as school resource officer at Park High in September 2018, he was the resource officer at Cottage Grove Middle School from January 2017 to June 2018.
CHARGES
Apple Valley police began investigating on Oct. 4, 2019, after reports were made by several Park High female students of inappropriate sexual contact initiated by Pelton. Investigators learned that seven students at the Cottage Grove school said he repeatedly initiated hugs with them during which he would touch their buttocks over their clothing.
One student reported that Pelton called her beautiful and told her if he were her age, he would date her. The student also reported receiving Snapchat messages from Pelton, who used the user name “OfficerPelton86.” In one of the messages, he made lunch plans with her over summer break.
Another student said that Pelton would rest his hand on her buttocks four to five days a week while receiving a hug. She also reported that in May 2019, when she was 17 years old, she received three requests over Snapchat from Pelton to send him nude photos, which the student never sent.
When questioned during the investigation, Pelton denied touching any student’s buttocks. He initially denied asking any student for nude pictures, but later acknowledged asking one student for such pictures after she graduated from high school “as a joke.”
Most of the conduct happened in Pelton’s private office, which did not have video surveillance. The investigation, however, did find video of Pelton initiating hugs with female students in school hallways.
PTSD DIAGNOSIS
Pelton’s attorney, Robert Jon Fowler, argued for 10 years of probation, coupled with three staggered one-year jail sentences, a ruling that would allow Pelton to continue to make use of his support network.
Fowler noted how Pelton served two active duty deployments overseas as a combat medic: a year in Kosovo and two years in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Around 2011, Pelton sought treatment for trauma he witnessed overseas and as an EMT and police officer, however, he was told that a diagnosis of PTSD would likely end his law enforcement career, according to Fowler.
“I can say with confidence that I have personally observed that PTSD severely affects judgment, personal boundaries, cognitive ability, self-awareness and may cause suicidal actions,” Fowler wrote in a June 13 memo to the court. “My client’s actions in this case exhibit all of these effects of PTSD and influenced the behavior he plead guilty to.”
Pelton was diagnosed with PTSD shortly after the criminal investigation began in 2019, according to Fowler’s memo.
His victim who spoke at Pelton’s sentencing hearing scoffed at the suggestion of PTSD contributing to his behavior.
“I don’t think PTSD is an excuse for touching seven little girls,” she said.
After the sentence was handed down, the judge allowed Pelton to say goodbye to his family. Several of his victims cried as he hugged his family and was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
News
With Roe over, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
TOPEKA, Kan. — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing states to ban abortion stirred alarm Friday among LGBTQ advocates, who feared that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry.
In the court’s majority opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Justice Samuel Alito said the decision applied only to abortion. But critics of the court’s conservative majority gave the statement no credence.
“I don’t buy that at all,” said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of medicine at Georgetown University and faculty director of its Institute for National and Global Health Law. “It really is much more extreme than the justices are making it out to be.”
He added: “It means that you can’t look to the Supreme Court as an impartial arbiter of constitutional rights because they’re acting more as culture warriors.”
Gostin and others pointed to a separate concurring opinion in which Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, including its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage, a 2003 decision striking down laws criminalizing gay sex and a 1965 decision declaring that married couples have a right to use contraception.
“Today is about this horrifying invasion of privacy that this court is now allowing, and when we lose one right that we have relied on and enjoyed, other rights are at risk,” said Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the landmark ruling legalizing same-sex marriage, who is now running as a Democrat for the Ohio House.
Abortion opponents celebrated the potential for states to ban abortion after nearly 50 years of being prevented from doing so. Some argued that the case did not have implications beyond that, noting Alito’s words.
“And to ensure that our decision is not misunderstood or mischaracterized, we emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right,” Alito wrote. “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
Kristen Waggoner, legal director for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which helped defend the Mississippi abortion law at issue in the ruling, said the high court’s decision makes it clear that “the taking of human life is unlike any other issue.” She said raising other issues shows the weakness of critics’ arguments about abortion.
Still, said Paul Dupont, a spokesman for the conservative anti-abortion American Principles Project, conservatives are optimistic about the potential for future victories on cultural issues, though getting more states to ban abortion is “a huge enough battle.”
“If there is a thought that this could apply elsewhere, you know, they’re not going to say it here, and we’re just going to have to see,” Dupont said.
Other factors could protect those rulings on birth control and LGBTQ rights, too. The Obergefell decision that legalized same-sex marriage was based on equal protection, and hundreds of thousands of couples have relied on it to wed, a precedent that many courts would be loath to disturb.
Still, a sharp increase in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in the U.S. and opposition to specific kinds of birth control on the right have advocates concerned that those rights are vulnerable.
The possibility worried some of the scores of people at a Friday evening abortion-rights rally outside the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka. including Rija Nazir, a 21-year-old community organizer from Wichita for a voting-rights group.
She wore a pink cowboy hat festooned with a button featuring a “cowboy uterus” drawing for a “Vote Neigh” campaign against an anti-abortion measure on the statewide ballot Aug. 2.
“They’re going to go for LGBTQ rights first and then same-sex marriage next. Who knows? Maybe interracial marriage, birth control,” Nazir said. “They’re not going to stop at abortion.”
Some abortion opponents treat some forms of contraception as forms of abortion, particularly IUDs and emergency birth control such as Plan B, also known as the “morning after” pill. Lawmakers in Idaho and Missouri last year discussed banning state funding for emergency contraception, and Idaho prevents public schools or universities from dispersing it.
“It’s all interconnected, because at its base, birth control and abortion are both types of health care that help people have bodily autonomy,” said Mara Gandal-Powers, director of birth control access for the National Women’s Law Center, which supports abortion rights. “I’m very concerned about where this is going to go.”
The Supreme Court’s three most liberal members argued that the majority decision “breaches a core rule-of-law principle, designed to promote constancy in the law” and “places in jeopardy” other rights.
At the White House, President Joe Biden pledged to do everything in his power to defend a woman’s right to have an abortion in states where it will be banned. He warned that the ruling could undermine rights to contraception and gay marriage: “This is an extreme and dangerous path.”
Then there is Thomas’ concurring opinion, which Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the pro-LGBTQ-rights Human Rights Campaign, called an invitation for “stirring up fringe organizations, fringe politicians who want to harm the LGBTQ community.”
“There are clearly members of the court who have an outdated notion of what America looks like today and have a fantasy of returning to their painted idealism of a 1940s, 1950s America, certainly not what it really was in the 1940s and ’50s,” she said. “And that is terrifying.”
Jason Pierceson, a University of Illinois political scientist, said he doesn’t see the conservative majority stopping with abortion.
“They are sending signals to the conservative legal movement, which has a lot of momentum right now because of this victory, to keep going and to keep bringing cases to them over the next several years that will give them opportunities to go further,” Pierceson said.
Jennifer Pizer, acting chief legal officer for the LGBTQ-rights group Lambda Legal, added: “It is an extremist assault on the privacy, self-determination, dignity and equality of every person in our country.”
___
This story has been corrected to show that Lawrence Gostin’s title is faculty director, not director, of the Georgetown Institute.
___
Associated Press writers Jessica Gresko in Washington, Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus, Ohio, and Lindsay Whitehurst, in Salt Lake City, contributed to this report.
___
For AP’s full coverage of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion, go to https://apnews.com/hub/abortion
