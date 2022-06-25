News
Gophers grad Payton Willis signs with Golden State
Former Gophers guard Payton Willis has signed with the Golden State Warriors and will compete in the NBA Summer League. The Minnesota graduate begins competition July 2 in the California Classic at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Willis, an all-Big Ten honorable mention pick as a senior, will continues Summer League play July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He averaged a career-high 15.9 points and 4.3 assists a game as a senior.
The California Classic showcases rookies selected in the 2022 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, plus sophomores, select free agents and other players competing to make NBA and NBA G League regular season rosters. All 75 games of the 11-day NBA Summer League will air live on ESPN networks or NBA TV.
Heat add undrafted Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson to summer roster
The Miami Heat’s summer roster quickly is becoming one highlighted by big men.
The latest addition is undrafted Fresno State junior Orlando Robinson, a 6-foot-11, 244-pound center with a 9-foot standing reach and 7 1/2-foot wingspan.
Robinson, a source confirmed to the Sun Sentinel, agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract, which also creates a path to the team’s training camp.
The first-team All-Mountain West selection is a deft offensive player who utilizes his skill and physicality to score at all three levels. Defensively, he moves well in space, able to guard multiple positions. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, including 2.6 offensive rebounds, and 1.2 blocks this past season.
His versatility could prove particularly valuable in summer league with an ability to play alongside both returning center Omer Yurtseven and first-round pick Nikola Jovic, two of the other prime post prospects on the Heat summer-league roster.
The Heat open summer play next weekend in San Francisco at the California Classic, before moving on to the NBA Last Vegas Summer League,
Among those committed to the Heat summer roster are Robinson, Yurtseven, Jovic, two-way-contract players Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder, roster forward Haywood Highsmith, former Heat two-way guard Marcus Garrett, and undrafted prospects St. Bonaventure guard Jalen Adaway, University of San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea, Oakland University forward Jamal Cain, UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton, St. John’s forward Aaron Wheeler and Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams.
Team’s are limited to 20 roster players in the offseason, a limit that does not include Exhibit 10 prospects or summer-tryout players.
The only players from the 20-player Heat roster committed to summer league are Robinson, Yurtseven, Jovic, Highsmith, Smart and Mulder.
‘We’ve got to go to work’ — Mario Cristobal welcomes alumni, high school recruits to Hurricanes’ Legends Camp
There weren’t any flashy cars or sets for elaborate photo shoots laid out for recruits at Miami’s Legends Camp on Saturday morning.
Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal told the hundreds of high school players, coaches and family members on UM’s campus that they were there to work. The returning Miami alumni, with numerous Super Bowl rings and Pro Bowl selections on their resumes, brought the flash.
“It’s not time for paradise yet,” said Cristobal, referring to the previous name of the team’s flagship summer camp. “We’ve got to go to work.”
“Work” was the theme of the camp, as former Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin followed Cristobal’s opening speech with a similar message.
“Who’s going to make a commitment to one day be coming back here with a black shirt that says, ‘Legends’?” Irvin said, referring to the shirts Miami alumni were wearing.
The camp was part of a busy weekend for Cristobal and UM’s coaching staff. In addition to the camp, the Hurricanes hosted about a dozen recruits on official visits and more on unofficial visits.
“We have official visitors on campus, approximately 12,” Cristobal said. “Another 18 to 24 unofficial [visitors]. I don’t know how many campers we are — probably 250, 300. So there’s a lot going on, and it’s awesome because the energy and the authentic, genuine interaction with our players, the legends, our coaches and our people, our current players, it’s priceless.”
The camp offered high school players the chance to mingle with and get instructed by the UM staff, current players and former Hurricanes players.
“I learned a lot today about college football,” Dillard High running back Christopher Johnson said. “So I’m mentally prepared for the next level.”
Miami had numerous decorated alumni at the camp, including Irvin, Jaelan Phillips, Greg Rousseau, Bryant McKinnie, Reggie Wayne, Jeremy Shockey, Antrel Rolle and Jon Beason.
“Oh man, just a lot of energy, a lot of energy, a lot of passion,” said Phillips, who is now with the Miami Dolphins. “Setting a high standard. It’s what the U is all about.”
Cristobal and his staff received strong reviews from some of the alumni in attendance about how he’s running the program through his first seven months on the job.
“Coach Ponce told me that if I ever want to come up to the meeting rooms, doors are always open and I can talk to the guys,” former Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier said. “To me, that’s big because there were some parts that I did feel like the alumni were shut out. So now they’re more open to having us back and being around. It just feels great to be back, and I love it here.”
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who was an assistant coach during Cristobal’s tenure as a Miami offensive lineman, also attended Saturday’s camp. In addition to being a former Hurricanes coach, he has another, recent tie to the program: his son Cody is an offensive analyst on Cristobal’s staff. Orgeron, who won the 2019 national title with the Tigers, said Cristobal needs to “keep doing what he’s doing” to get the Hurricanes closer to winning a championship.
“Mario also understands the true mark of a head coach comes on gameday,” Orgeron said, “and I know he’s going to be ready for that.”
Your Money: What you need to know about naming an executor
An executor is the person whom you name to handle the settlement of your estate after you die, taking your estate through probate, a court-supervised process that winds up your affairs in the state where you were living at the time of your death.
Typically, the executor is a spouse or close family member, but you may want to name a professional executor, such as a bank, attorney or professional trustee at a trust company. In any case, an executor has a fiduciary duty to be honest, impartial and financially responsible, and should be someone whom you trust to carry out your wishes as stated in your will. Don’t forget to name one or two backup executors in case the primary executor rejects the job.
NAMING YOUR EXECUTOR IN YOUR WILL; RESPONSIBILITIES
In order for the court to accept your appointed executor, you will need to name that person in your will. If your executor meets your state’s legal requirements and is otherwise fit to serve, the court generally approves the application. Your executor’s duties may include:
• Finding and collecting your assets, including outstanding debts owed to you
• Inventorying and appraising your assets
• Giving notice to your creditors (e.g., credit card companies, banks, retail stores)
• Filing an estate tax return and paying estate taxes, if any
• Paying any debts or other taxes
• Distributing your assets according to your will and the law
• Providing a detailed report of how the estate was settled to the court and all interested parties
If you don’t name an executor in your will, or if the executor can’t serve for some reason, or if you die without a will, the court will appoint an administrator to settle your estate.
In addition, managing an estate can be a lot of work, and it’s fair and reasonable to compensate an executor for their efforts. You may decide to leave them a percentage of your assets as part of your will; customarily this can range between 1% and 5% of the value of your estate.
DOCUMENTING YOUR ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
To make your executor’s life easier, it’s a good idea to assemble records showing where your assets and liabilities reside, as well as a contact list for the advisers who have direct knowledge of your affairs. Having updated balance sheets and cash flow statements are invaluable, as well as an asset inventory prepared by your financial adviser. It’s also helpful to have a spreadsheet listing all of your financial accounts, online account logins, along with the contact information for your attorney, financial adviser and tax preparer.
Be sure to include any beneficiary-directed workplace retirement plan such as a 401(k) or 403(b) plan, IRAs, and life insurance policies. And it’s a good idea to flag any assets without a beneficiary designation, such as vehicles, cash in a savings account, savings bonds, stock certificates, valuables and other possessions. Leaving clear instructions regarding how you wish these assets to be distributed among your heirs, such as completing payable on death (POD) forms at your bank, will make your estate settlement process go much smoother for your executor. Review these beneficiary designations regularly to ensure they still reflect your wishes.
Finally, if your estate contains a trust, you will want to be sure that your appointed executor is willing to carry out the terms of the trust, as often they can reflect complex arrangements for managing assets for the benefit of another individual. Make sure your executor reads the trust document before they commit to serving as trustee.
PREPARING TAX RETURNS AND ANSWERING BENEFICIARY QUESTIONS
Generally, taxes must be filed for the deceased in the year of death. But the issue of taxes often will arise more broadly from beneficiaries asking about estate taxes and taxes on distributions. Unless you happen to also be the beneficiaries’ tax adviser, you should recommend that they talk to their tax professional to understand the tax implications of their inheritance.
You may get questions about estate taxes. For an estate to be subject to federal estate tax, it needs to exceed $12.06 million for a single individual or $24.12 million for a married couple. But many states have their own estate or inheritance tax laws with much lower thresholds — $3 million in Minnesota and $5 million in Maryland, for examples.
Other tax questions that may come up include how inherited IRA, annuity distributions and capital gains are taxed, including whether the asset in question received a step-up in basis. Because tax issues get complicated quickly, you’ll want to consult your tax adviser and should recommend that beneficiaries do the same.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Wealth Enhancement Group does not offer tax or legal advice.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
