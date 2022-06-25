Hazard, Risk and Insurance (Part 2)

Tanzania Camping Budget Safaris Private or Joining are still the real Authentic African Safari. Firstly we would like to inform you that some of the campsites in Tanzania National Parks especially in Lake Manyara and Tarangire National Park are outside the Parks.

This is because the camping ground inside the Parks are not safe.

There are so many elephants and tsetse flies in Tarangire during seasons of the year and in Lake Manyara to many monkeys. You can loose your food of 6 days safari in just five minutes and there is nothing you can do because you are inside of the monkey’s territory.

The Animal Kingdom. Here nature rules and human demands are not a priority!

For Tanzania Camping Budget Safari we normally use both 4 x 4 Land Rover / Land Cruiser / Minibus depending on safari schedule and season’s. Most of our clients prefer to use Land Cruisers in dry season and Land Rovers in wet season between April – June each year.

This is because Land Rover is always four wheel while driving in the mud, but the Land Cruiser you need to engage the four wheel when you need it. Also the Land Cruiser is easier to get stuck because of the rear springs while the Land Rover does not so easily get stuck because all front’s and rear tire’s are protected by coil springs.

Animals are normally drinking water early in the morning and late evening. Such activities is possible to see either in Lake Manyara or Serengeti National Park. Serengeti is a lot more better because it is allowed to do very early game drives even before breakfast. It is possible to include walking safari especially for those people who are doing private safari.

This is charged direct or if you insist we also include in the price. Of course we will indicate the cost separate for those who are doing joining safari. Not all clients want to do walking safari. The walking safari can be arranged in the campsite i.e., Twiga Camp / Fig Tree Camp / Zion camp and Popo Camp in Lake Manyara and Tarangire.

We normally take 4 people in normal Land Cruiser or Land Rover of 6 setter for those who are doing camping safari and 6 people in an extended vehicle of 8 setter. We reserve other rear seats for extra camping facility i.e., mattresses, blankets, tents, and bed sheets.

TANZANIA CAMPING SAFARI SAMPLE ITINERARY

DAY 1: Arusha-Tarangire

You will be picked up at around 0900am and depart to Tarangire National Park for the Game drive.Tarangire is most spectacular during the dry season when thousands of animals migrate into the park from the surrounding dry Maasai steppe, to use the permanent water supply of the Tarangire River.

You can see herds of elephants, numbering over a hundred. Tarangire is also renowned for its tree pythons, which are easily seen. The animal population in the dry season rivals that of the Serengeti with wildebeest, zebra, eland, hartebeest, buffalo, gerenuk, fringe eared Oryx and flocks of birds of many different species.

Prime game viewing is between July through November.

The famous and giant baobab trees dot the park, their branches looking just like roots. Some of the baobab trees are over 300 years old. Legend has it that a displeased god turned them upside down at the time of creation. All meals and overnight at Zion Campsite.

Approx transit time Arusha – Tarangire 1 hour

Meal Plan: {L,D}

DAY 2: Tarangire Park – Lake Manyara National Park. Breakfast at around 0700am. Depart Tarangire at around 0800am for Lake Manyara National Park, famous for its tree climbing lions and large flocks of flamingos.

The park contains five distinct vegetation zones and is of scenic beauty. Picnic Lunch will be served in the Park/Hot Lunch at the camp. Afternoon Game drive in the Park. Late afternoon to Twiga campsite for dinner and overnight.

Approx transit time Tarangire to Lake Manyara 1hour

Meal Plan: {B, L, D}

DAY 3: Lake Manyara National Park – Serengeti National Park. Breakfast at around 0630am. Depart for Serengeti with lunch en route. On arrival, proceed for a game drive. The park covers 12,944km2 of open plains making it one of the largest in the world.

The rocky outcrops commonly known as Moru kopjes in the eastern part of the park are of scenic beauty and occasionally cats can be seen lazing on them.The park contains vast herds of wildebeest, zebra, gazelle and other antelopes. Dinner and overnight at Seronera Campsite.

Approx transit time Lake Manyara to Serengeti 5 ½ hours

Meal Plan: {B, L, D}

DAY 4: Serengeti National Park – Ngorongoro Crater rim. Very early Game drive in the vast Serengeti plain. Breakfast at 0900am. After breakfast, depart Serengeti and drive to Ngorongoro crater rim with Game drive and Picnic Lunch en route to Ngorongoro Simba campsite where you booked for the night full board.

Approx transit time Serengeti National Park to Ngorongoro Simba campsite 3½ hours

Meal Plan: {B, L, D}

DAY 5: Ngorongoro Crater – Arusha. Breakfast at around 0600am. Take Picnic Lunch with you and drive 15 minutes into the Ngorongoro Crater floor for the Game drive. View the various resident animals on the crater floor.

The largest unbroken caldera in the world, Ngorongoro has an area of 260 kilometers and a depth of 610 meters. The crater provides a protected habitat for thousands of mammals and birds. The entire day is spent on the crater floor viewing lion, hyena, wildebeest, zebra, black rhinoceros, and many species of small antelopes.

The Ngorongoro Crater Conservation Area is located between the Serengeti and Lake Manyara. It is home to the famous Ngorongoro Crater which is the largest unbroken caldera in the world. The Crater is a spectacular setting in which to experience your African safari. Some scientists maintain that before it erupted, Ngorongoro Crater – the largest intact caldera in the world – would have been higher than Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest point in Africa.

Covering a mere 260 square kilometers (100 square miles), the 600 meter (1969 foot)-deep Crater is home to a permanent population of more than 30 000 animals. It is one of the few places in Africa where you stand a very good chance of seeing the Big Five (lion, leopard, buffalo, rhino and elephant) in the course of a game- drive.

The local Maasai have permission to graze their cattle on the Crater floor, and it is not unusual to see Maasai cattle and buffalo grazing together with lion mere meters away. There are around 1000 lions in the Crater, approximately 20 black rhino, and the spectacular Lerai Forest is one of the best places in Africa to spot leopard. This is one of the natural wonders of the world.

Picnic Lunch in the Crater. Afternoon before 0430pm drive to Arusha where you will be dropped at your hotel of your choice.

Approx transit time Ngorongoro to Arusha 3½ hours

Meal Plan: {B, L}

END OF SAFARI

COST:

Joining rate – 799$ per person maximum 4 people.

Private rate – 1020$ per person minimum 2 people.

What is included

Fully supported camping safari for 4 nights with meals as shown in the itinerary, park entrance fees, transportation in a 4 x 4 vehicle to Tarangire Park, Serengeti Park, Lake Manyara National Park, Ngorongoro, English speaking driver guide, crater fee, safari transportation in a private vehicle.

What is not included

The price does not include international flights or departure taxes, personal insurance, visa fees, vaccination costs, personal clothing and equipment, all items of a personal nature and all alcoholic drinks, gratuity / tips, Meals unless specified above, and shuttle transfer’s.

