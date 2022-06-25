Finance
How to Identify a Plumber
Think about the last time you bought a car. You may not have consulted the Yellow Pages or a dealer has been selected at random, or you bought your car in the first place he visited. However, many times, this is the scenario that describes how you are looking for plumbing services; people read the phone book and called the plumber who has posted the biggest announcement or the first of the list. However, like buying a car, to search for a qualified plumber should find out and compare to ensure you get the best price backed by a competent and quality service.
The first thing to do to find a good plumber is to ask for recommendations from family or friends about professionals they’ve ever hired. Other good resources are the contractors, realtors and the local store plumbing supplies. The city government even can recommend a list of plumbers who are familiar with your area codes.
Plumbing Services says it is very important to remember that there are two different types of plumbers, who make repairs and those that specialize in new construction and remodeling. To make repairs plumbers to call when the sink is blocked, when leaks in faucets or in emergency situations. The second type of plumber works on larger projects, such as the replacement of a faulty pipe throughout the house or in the installation of additional pipelines.
When requesting references, be sure to ask what kind of work was hired plumber. Also, find out if the plumber specializes in residential and commercial work.
What should be taken into account in a qualified plumber?
There are several qualifications that can differentiate a professional plumber do the rest.
* Certification or state license – Many states require a license or state certification to work in that state. Call to verify that the license is current and see if there are complaints against that license.
* Insurance – Make sure the plumber you are considering being uninsured, having insurance against industrial accidents compensation and liability insurance. The plumber that you choose should provide a copy of your insurance policy.
* Better Business Bureau – Contact the local Better Business Bureau to see if complaints have been filed against your potential candidate. Compare prices, but remember that the cheapest price that does not necessarily offer the best job. It is possible that a qualified and experienced plumber charged more for the job, but ultimately can save you money if you do a good job with the best materials and you will get the plumbing services.
The 7 Secrets to Successful Skip Hire
Our research suggests that there are over 17 million skips hired in the UK every year for domestic use alone! That’s a lot of skips and if you’ve ever looked in Yellow Pages you’ll see that there are a lot of skip companies out there to choose from with no real way of knowing what kind of service you’re going to get before it turns up!
If, like us, you’ve ever hired a skip, chances are you will have had a good experience with a professional, licensed waste collector with no hassles or grief.
Unfortunately, this is not always the case. If you called more than one company before you actually hired a skip you may have found that some of them:
– won’t quote prices over the phone
– won’t tell you what time it will be dropped off, or picked up
– will only accept cash payments to the driver
You might have even had a bad experience where the driver has refused to take away your skip without throwing some of the rubbish back in your garden, demanded more money before taking it away, damaged your property by bad handling of their wagon and the skip…
This guide is for you: It answers all the most common questions associated with skip hire so that you know exactly what you’re getting into when you hire a skip and understand the whys and wherefores involved in skip hire so you never have a bad experience…EVER!
1. How can I tell which skip companies in the Yellow Pages are the good ones?
Unless you personally know the company, you can’t. Any fool with a wagon and a skip can get an advert designed and printed to entice you to call them, but mainly it’s a lottery not just in terms of prices and service, but also in terms of what actually happens to your waste – something that depressingly few of us actually think, or even care about.
Skip companies are not actually regulated at the time of writing. The good ones operate their own licensed waste transfer stations (regulated by the Environment Agency) and are members of the Institute of Wastes Management (a professional body that promotes education and raising standards in waste management).
The bad ones are just cowboys that often fly-tip your waste and therefore add to your council tax bill – cos the council are the ones who have to clean it up! (Flytipping is now costing local councils over £2.5 million a year! That’s our tax money!)
Did you know? “Every 35 seconds, somebody, somewhere is fly-tipping in the UK”
2. Why do skips cost so much money?
No-one is pretending skip hire is cheap, but think about the overheads involved:
Skip Wagon £35,000+
Skips £500/each for standard builderskip
Vehicle Insurance £2000/year per vehicle
Public Liability £1250/year per vehicle
Employer’s Liability £1250/year per vehicle
Skip Wagon driver £25,000/year
Fuel £20,000/year
Office staff £18,000/year per member of staff
Landfill taxes £18/ton increasing by £3 every year until 2010 where it will stand at £35/ton
Recycling costs Cost of buying shredders, trommels, weighbridges, picking stations etc – £millions
Soon adds up doesn’t it? Getting rid of waste is not a cheap business, but it has to go somewhere!
3. Why isn’t my skip dropped off and picked up when I ask for it?
This isn’t always the skip company’s fault – too many people don’t understand that hiring a skip is not like calling a taxi. Just think about what goes into the average skip lorry driver’s day – it’s heavy haulage we’re talking about here, and lots of things can go wrong on a pick-up or drop off that will slow down the whole day’s schedule, such as a customer putting toxic waste in a skip, overfilling it, or the driver being given incorrect drop off details by a customer.
We publish a national trade magazine for the industry called “The Skip” (www.theskip.net) and through this we are pushing for more skip companies to incorporate new technology like Vehicle Tracking to improve delivery schedules and take-up of this kind of improvement is increasing all the time.
In the meantime, you should be patient waiting for your skip because it’s rarely a case of deliberately bad customer service.
4. Why won’t they take the skip away if the rubbish is just over the fill line?
It’s not the skip driver being unreasonable – it’s the law! They are legally bound to not carry unsafe loads and unfortunately many people order smaller skips than they need in order to save a few quid. Our advice – order a larger skip than you think you need because you will always fill it – just don’t go over the line!
5. What actually happens to my rubbish when they take it away?
If you’re not asking this question, you should be. Landfill space in the UK is running out fast. It is estimated that by 2010 there will be virtually no landfill space left in Britain and the government is increasing the landfill taxes that waste management companies have to pay every year. The best skip companies are investing heavily into new plant and technology to the point that many of them are recycling over 90%! Using these companies will eventually reduce prices and massively increase recycling rates – something we should all be interested in.
The bottom line is – the cheaper the skip, the less likely it is that the waste is being responsibly managed.
6. Why won’t my local skip company take a credit card or even tell me prices over the phone?
This is mainly a historical thing. Most skip hire companies have evolved over the past 25 years from construction and demolition companies, and the traditional way they do business is either by issuing invoices or cash-in-hand! Also, a lot of companies still charge for waste disposal by the tonne and won’t always quote an exact price because they don’t know exactly how much it’s going to cost them to get rid of until it comes in.
7. Why do I get quoted so many different prices for the same service from different companies?
The answer’s in the question – you don’t get the same service from different companies! You get different levels of service from different companies. Most of the time, you get what you pay for. After you’ve had a bad experience, you’ll wonder whether it really was worth saving £20 by going with the cheapest you could find.
Plus there are other factors such as skip permit prices. All skip companies are supposed to tell you that you need a permit if the skip is to be on a public highway. These permits are provided by the local council – sometimes the company by law has to sort it out for you, sometimes you’ll have to go direct to the council yourself.
The variances in skip permit price across the UK are staggering – some council’s charge nothing and issue them the same day, some charge £70 and make you wait weeks before issuing.
In the end…
It’s up to you. You now know pretty much everything necessary to make an informed choice about which skip hire company to use.
Car Insurance For Young Driver – A Way To Acquire It
Quite frankly teenage and young adult car drivers are costly to cover. They are usually caught up in more accidents and are less careful on the road than more knowledgeable drivers. However, there are ways to decrease your insurance policy expenditure and get cheapest car insurance for young drivers, keep in mind they may not be straightforward. Many young car owners never imagine what difficulties there is likely to be related to getting insurance cover for their first auto. Dad and mum know that auto insurance for young driver costs a lot, however there may be always a solution to find more cost effective vehicle cover. Among the best methods of obtaining more affordable cover is to shop around, the world wide web is the ideal place to start.
Frequently because of the very high price of car insurance, young drivers now and again do not acquire car insurance, which can prove to be a extremely high priced oversight. It is also true that those inexperienced car owners take out much more pricey policies than they need to. There has to be a equilibrium to finding the cheapest car insurance for young drivers. By carefully setting up their car insurance young drivers can considerably cut their car insurance cover costs. Looking around can collect great benefits as insurance expenditure fluctuate madly from insurer to insurer. Just a few effortless steps could easily reduce premiums and ensure that young car owners have the all necessary cover they need.
One thing I’d say, and this is at the chance of sounding a bit nutty or insane, don’t buy your vehicle and afterward take a look at insurance cover. You’d be clever to take a look at the insurance cover for the type of automobile you want. If you fancy a gasoline guzzling beast, or a sporty, racy vehicle, then you might discover the insurance cover premiums on such autos to be too expensive. You could wish to downsize the type of ‘wheels’ you want, compromise a little. There may be totally no point in getting a brilliant car just to have it sitting within the garage or drive you can’t have out on the open road because of the fact you’ll not be able to afford to cover it, now that’s utter madness. Sure it could seem a bit silly to take a look at insurance when you don’t even have a car thus far, but to get the cheapest car insurance for young drivers you’ll want to have an inkling of what the insurance cover cost is for certain vehicles.
Now you’ve got your car, there are some things you are able to do that can make an insurance company look more favourably on your premiums. Any security gadgets fitted to the auto such as an alarm or an immobiliser will get you an immediate concession on your premium. Better still for those who have a garage you possibly can store your auto in, that’s more likely to give you the greatest concession on your premium. Insurers need to avoid risk and that’s the reason further safety on a car will give you cheaper cover expenses. So finding the cheapest car insurance for young drivers, is attainable, by simply following a few easy measures. Hunt, search and hunt yet again, examine the quotations you get. Keep your auto safe and secure, and hey presto, less costly car cover.
Car Insurance Rates Going Up – Start Shopping Around Now
Receiving a letter in the mail from your insurance company is seldom a pleasant experience. Those letters often come with some unexpected, and unwanted information, such as a notice that your premiums are going up. If you are the unwitting recipient of one of those rate hike letters, you might want to use this unpleasant news as an excuse to shop for better coverage at a more affordable price.
The reasons that auto insurance companies raise their rates are many, and often those rate hikes have nothing to do with you personally. You could have a clean driving record and no history of claims and still fall victim to a company-wide rate hike. If you are in fact a good driver with no claims history, you have even more reason to shop around for the a better deal. It could simply be that your current car insurance company is not very good at managing money and determining risk, and if that is the case you probably do not want to continue working with them anyway.
Gather Your Information
If you do receive a letter stating that your rates are going up, read that letter carefully to determine exactly when that rate hike takes effect. Chances are your premiums will not go up until your next coverage period begins, so you might have a few weeks, or even a few months, before you start seeing those higher premiums eat into your cash flow.
Your next step should be to find a copy of your most recent insurance policy. You need to have the actual policy, not just the insurance card. That is because you will need the information from the detail pages of the insurance policy to determine your current level of coverage. You should see a page that lists each type of coverage you have on yourself and your vehicles, including collision and comprehensive coverage, property damage and liability and coverage for uninsured and underinsured drivers. Note the levels of each type of coverage, as well as the deductible level for each one. You can use those coverage levels as you shop for a new, and more affordable, car insurance policy.
Compare Online
Once you have gathered as much information as you can about your current policy, your next step is to find a quality online car insurance comparison tool. There are many of these tools available, and they work by letting you enter your information and then sending that data to all the car insurers they work with. These online tools can be an excellent way to gather multiple quotes for the coverage you need.
After you have found a suitable online comparison tool, enter all the information from your current policy, including the coverage limits for each type of insurance protection. Review those entries carefully before you submit the information, since an error in those coverage levels could cause the quotes you receive to be inaccurate. After you submit your information, you should begin to receive quotes from various insurance companies, and you can use that information to find the best coverage at the lowest possible price.
