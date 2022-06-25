Finance
Insurance Covered
Many insurance companies offer various types of loans that will cover almost any type of vehicles, including golf carts. Sounds wild, but the companies are offering coverage to policyholders, since any type of motor vehicle can become subject to accidents. The travel insurance policies will also offer coverage for golf carts, clubs, and so forth. Thus, in this article we will look at a few companies, coverage, and what the policies are best suited for you.
Allstate is one of the leading insurance companies that offer disaster relief. The policy may cover policyholders for disaster relief; however, the premiums and costs may be a bit higher since they support hurricane disasters, tornadoes, floods, and other types of disasters. Still, the company is reputable.
State Farm is another leading insurance company that offers coverage for home insurance and many types of vehicles. The company will provide coverage for few recreational vehicles, different types of motorcycles, buses, and so forth. State Farm’s is one of the better choices of coverage, since they do not delay when a claim is filed, yet the premiums and rates are often a bit higher than other insurance companies.
Triple A is another of the leading insurance companies that offers roadside emergency assistance, travel assistance, and so forth. This company has competitive rates also, but the benefits are often rewarding. Triple A like many other insurance companies offer discounts for multiple insurance policies, or policy for more than one vehicle. Furthermore, the discounts are not the only reward with this company, since the agency will go to lengths to schedule your travel arrangements.
GEICO is a well-known insurance company that offers comprehensive coverage, coupled with good rates. However, the company is under law to adhere to insurance company regulations, so if you have a bad report, likely you will pay higher premiums and rates.
As you can see, there are many insurance companies on the market waiting to provide coverage. Now here is the thing, if you need coverage you want to check the reputation of the company before handing out cash for coverage. Never give cash out to the company by the way, always pay your policy with money orders, checks, travelers checks or credit cards.
When you seek insurance checking the reputation is wise, and this will include learning how the company handled claims. There are various legal sites available online that will help you learn about each company. Few insurance companies’ will charge steep premiums and rates and when you file a claim they will find every excuse, including canceling your policy to avoid payment.
If you are searching for insurance, you want to consider the type of car you have? Do you have a classic, replica, antique, or other types of expensive cars? If you do then you, will need a special type of coverage, and will pay more on premiums and rates. Otherwise, if you have a common car then you probably will get the common rates and premiums. You will also need to consider your risk? Have you had many tickets or accidents in your driving history? If so, then you will be rated as a high-risk and pay more on premiums and rates. Don’t’ feel bad, since paying more on premiums and rates now can save you later, since some states will throw you in jail if you don’t have coverage. Furthermore, it is illegal in most states. Many states provide options, such as allowing the driver to choose comprehensive coverage, or third party liability coverage, which is the minimal coverage available.
You will also need to consider your age. Car insurance companies are big on age, since statistically they believe that if you are 25 or younger that you are a higher risk. The best thing to do if you have to pay for higher risk coverage is to follow the speed limits, wear your seat belt, and adhere to the laws. If you continue this behavior, the premiums will soon decrease, since many insurance companies offer discounts or brown-y points for good behaviors. Finally, getting quotes online is smart since you can compare rats, premiums and coverage.
Everything You Need to Know About Workers Compensation
We recommend workers compensation lawyers who work almost exclusively in the workers compensation industry and have years of experience with hand and wrist injuries. Generally, it is advantageous to hire an attorney who has experience with a specific injury, because experienced attorneys are more likely to obtain the maximum benefits for injuries allowed by Illinois law.
The following information is a brief overview of carpal tunnel syndrome (CTS).
Causes of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Carpal tunnel syndrome can be caused by a wide range of factors including pregnancy, repetitive bending of the wrist, repetitive forceful grasping of the hands, typing, menopause, thyroid disease, arthritis, and wrist fractures.
CTS is named after the tunnel that hosts the median nerve that travels from the wrist to the forearm. The tunnel also contains nine tendons that connect muscles to the wrist bone, allowing fingers to move. When the membrane surrounding those tendons becomes inflamed, it causes pain, swelling and numbness in the hand.
Symptoms of Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
CTS affects more than eight million people nation wide, and is the most common stress injury in workers compensation. Symptoms include numbness and pain in the hand that extends up the arm and sometimes into the shoulders, which can lead to clumsiness while handling objects. If you think that you might be experiencing these symptoms, you should see a doctor who specializes in CTS. To determine whether you have this injury doctors administer a nerve conduction study or EMG. Sometimes, however, itcan still be present when the test is normal.
Carpal Tunnel Treatments
The goal of treatment is to decrease the swelling of the inflamed membrane and relieve pressure on the median nerve. Early detection of and treatment reduces the chances that wrist surgery will be necessary.
If caught early, a doctor may only prescribe a splint that prevents the wrists from bending to relieve pressure on the nerve. Doctors can also proscribe anti-inflammatory medications to reduce swelling and relieve pressure on the nerve. More severe cases of CTS require cortisone injections to the carpal tunnel to relieve swelling of the membrane.
If treatment doesn’t work, surgery may be necessary. Over 200,000 carpal tunnel surgeries are performed each year, so it is very common. Doctors refer to this surgery as a release surgery. Surgery essentially entails a doctor cutting the ligament that forms the roof of the carpal tunnel. A local anesthetic is used so that the surgery is painless and so that patients don’t have to spend a night in the hospital.
Workers Compensation for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
When CTS arises out of a work related activity, a worker can expect to recover all money that is spent on medical costs, including co-payments and out of pocket expenses. Workers can also recover lost wages when treatment requires absence from work. Thus, overall compensation depends on the severity of the injury, and the value of any lost wages. To get an estimate of what your injury may be worth, call us and we can connect you with an experienced workers compensation attorney.
Other Repetitive Stress Injuries:
Other injuries can also involve symptoms that are similar to CTS. Sometimes workers who think they have CTS actually have injuries such as radial tunnel syndrome, ulnar nerve compression, cubital tunnel syndrome or DeQuervian’s tenosynovitis. If you call us, we can refer you to an attorney who is experienced with handling cases involving injuries like these.
Living Life After Retirement
If you’re thinking of new ways to enjoy your retirement, how about a vacation with your family and friends, or a quiet cruise through the inter-coastal. Have you considered multiple private yacht vacations? I know what you’re thinking. I can’t afford this or I don’t want the hassles of maintenance. Owning a Fractional yacht would solve both of these concerns making the yacht not only affordable but maintenance free.
Yachting can be exciting and fun for everyone, and spending time on a yacht has a way of bringing families together in a way that other trips may not be able to. One of the reasons children do not visit has to do with their busy schedules and the cost of travel when it come to bringing the whole family together. With a fractional yacht getting together with family becomes affordable for the whole family thus making traveling as a group a breeze.
With your own private yacht you can stop at different islands and dockside restaurants, enjoy some beach time, sunbathing onboard the yacht, sunset cruises, private dinners on your yacht, watch your grandkids have a blast onboard as they go snorkeling or jump off the swim platform.
I’m not saying purchase a yacht 100% to be able to enjoy one, purchase a fractional where you have equity, but no hassles of full ownership. A yacht share, allows you to partly own a yacht with other owners. Insurance is included, crew is included, all the maintenance is done for you and much more benefits.
Admittedly, you can rent a boat for such trips, however it does not give the full enjoyment and comfort that comes with owning one with familiar crew faces. There are so many advantages that comes with owning a fractional yacht. You’re not bothered about duration, you can decide to be on the sea as long as you desire, sleep on the yacht, you can purchase 4 weeks, 8 weeks, 12 weeks, in a nut shell purchase as many fractions as you will be realistically using.
For instance if you purchase 10% this will provide you with a month every year of usage and you do not need to use the whole month at one time you can spread it out into several days or weeks.
Yachting offers you all the amenities that make life comfortable. You have bedrooms, dinning rooms, kitchens, and a lot of deck room for some outside fun. Yachts come in different sizes, so there will always be one to fit your needs.
One good thing about yachting is that you get to ‘kill two birds with one stone’; You have fun, while bringing your families together, creating incredible memories. Best of all you walk onboard and enjoy the yacht walk off and let your crew look after all the maintenance. You see retirement is about finally getting to enjoy life without any work responsibilities and yes this means your yacht as well.
If you are partially retired a good number of business deals can be closed aboard a yacht. Maybe, you have a business associate you’ve been trying to get to talk about a project to no avail. Having them join you on a yacht can get them to loosen up and more likely to do the deal.
Gone are the days when owning a yacht is just for the super-rich. Fractional yacht ownership offers you the opportunity to own a yacht without worrying about having the full payment for the vessel. More so, you don’t get to worry about maintenance and repairs, as the management company takes care of everything for you.
Fractional ownership companies can handle everything from co-op yacht ownership to servicing, crew, insurance, and maintenance. You just get aboard your yacht with your family, friends or business partners anytime you feel like it and have fun.
Maintaining a yacht on your own can be very expensive, unless you can really afford it. Not being able to solely own a yacht doesn’t prevent you from enjoying the activity that comes with yachting. This is why a yacht share is a great option. The cost of everything is shared between you and your co-owners. With a fractional yacht your investment is a fraction and your maintenance is a fraction as you only pay for what use can realistically use. When ready to sell the yacht its much easier to sell a fraction than it is to sell a whole yacht and since you will have equity in the yacht you can sell it at any time to recover a portion of your money. Fractional companies allow you to charter your yacht so you can make money with your fraction-After all it is your yacht fraction!
Vacationing on a yacht can be a wonderful way to enjoy a family time together. Yachts come with anchors, so even when you’re not cruising around sightseeing, you can just anchor, and enjoy relaxing in the sun, having deck picnics, barbecues or playing games. More so, your yachting trip can include occasional stops to visit the local sights or restaurants.
In summary, if you are not ready for a retirement home, and you are ready to start enjoying life -Fractional yacht ownership may not only allow you to afford a yacht, it will help you bring your family together, keep your yacht ownership cost low, allow you to have equity, and explore wonderful places you may have never visited before such as: The British Virgin Islands, Exumas, New England, Leeward Islands, South Florida, Bimini Island, US Virgin Islands, Winward Islands and many more. Every year you can explore a new island! As one can see the possibilities are endless.
Adjuster Licensing in Florida – Become a Florida Insurance Claims Adjuster
Residents of the State of Florida, and non-residents of states that do not require adjuster licensing, are eligible for the Florida All Lines Independent or Company Adjuster license if:
1. You are 18 years or older;
2. An online application is completed and the $55.00 application fee is paid;
3. You are a US citizen or a legal alien with a work authorization;
4. Fingerprints are submitted at one of the sites authorized by the Florida Department of Financial Services (Out-of-state applicants will receive a fingerprint card from the department for completion);
5. You successfully complete the Accredited Claims Adjuster Designation through the University of Central Florida, or one of the other authorized licensing designations, or you pass the state licensing examination.
Florida also maintains a reciprocal licensing arrangement with the following states.
Alabama – Independent adjusters only
Alaska – Independent adjusters only
Arkansas – Independent adjusters only
Connecticut – Independent, Public, and Company adjusters
Georgia – Independent and Public adjusters only. (Does not require licensure for Company adjusters)
Idaho – Independent adjusters only
Illinois – Public adjusters only
Kentucky – Independent, Public, and Company adjusters
Maine – Public and Independent adjusters
Michigan – Public and Independent adjusters
Mississippi – Independent adjusters only
New Mexico – Independent and Company adjusters
North Carolina – Independent, Public, and Company adjusters
Oklahoma – Independent, Public, and Company adjusters
Oregon – Public and Independent adjusters
Pennsylvania – Public adjusters
South Carolina – Independent and Company adjusters only
Texas – Independent and Company adjusters
West Virginia – Independent, Public, and Company adjusters
Washington – Public and Independent adjusters
Wyoming – Independent, Public, and Company adjusters
Utah – Public and Independent adjusters
States that do not require adjuster licensing include Colorado, District of Columbia, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maryland, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
LICENSING DESIGNATION
Florida first approved the Accredited Claims Adjuster designation in 2003. This designation provided the first and original exemption from the state licensing examination. The course became available as a distance learning course through Florida Insurance University in Partnership with the University of Central Florida in 2004. One out of four adjuster licenses in Florida have been approved using the ACA Designation.
Although other providers are now offering claim adjuster designations, over 250 insurance and adjusting companies use the ACA Designation for licensing resident and non-resident adjusters. The ACA Website may be located at http://www.ce.ucf.edu/insurance
The ACA Designation consists of a series of open-book, multiple choice tests and a written assignment. Students will learn to read and research policy questions, identify claim issues and, at the conclusion of the course, will received a University of Central Florida certificate of completion which will excuse them from the state licensing exam.
CONTINUING EDUCATION
Every FL adjuster is required to complete 24 hours of CE every two years to retain licensure. The 24 hours must include state approved courses for 2 hours-Ethics; 10 hours-Law; 12-hours-Optional.
All required courses are located on the UCF website and all work may be completed online at:
http://www.ce.ucf.edu/ASP/insurance
