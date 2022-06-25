News
Jalen Suggs recovers but Magic won’t have him for Las Vegas summer league
Shortly after the Orlando Magic concluded their draft night Thursday, which included taking Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick and Caleb Houstan at No. 32, the attention shifted towards their summer league plans.
They won’t include second-year guard Jalen Suggs.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, had surgery in late April to address a “slight” stress fracture in his right ankle.
Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday evening that Suggs is “doing well.”
“Jalen got his boot off and he’s ramping up his recovery,” Weltman added.
Suggs told the Orlando Sentinel on Friday he started doing on-court work again this past week.
The Magic will kick off summer league in Las Vegas against the Houston Rockets, who drafted Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 pick. Summer league runs from July 7-17.
Weltman also provided an update on Jonathan Isaac, who had surgery after a “minor right hamstring injury” he suffered in mid-March while rehabilitating the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that forced him to miss the previous two seasons.
“Jonathan’s still kind of catching up from his last procedure,” Weltman said. “He’s doing well. He’s doing half-court iso work. He’s progressing well. He’ll take the rest of the summer and we’re monitoring him closely.”
There’s optimism Isaac will return for the 2022-23 season in mid-October — nearly 26 months after tearing his ACL — but the Magic aren’t putting a timetable on his recovery.
Orlando’s training camp will start on Sept. 27.
“He’s got a lot of the summer left, so I don’t want to get into timetables,” Weltman said. “That always gets murky.”
Summer league roster
Coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed Friday that Banchero and Houstan will participate in summer league.
“I’ve been itching to play ever since we lost the Final Four,” Banchero said. “I can’t wait.”
Jared Wilson-Frame, Tommy Kuhse and Emanuel Terry are expecting to play for the Magic’s summer league team, according to HoopsRumors.com.
Wilson-Frame, a former guard out of Pittsburgh who went undrafted in 2019, averaged 17 points per game (36.8% on 3s), 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds with the Jazz’s G League affiliate — the Salt Lake City Stars — in 2021-22.
Kuhse, a former Saint Mary’s guard who went undrafted Thursday, averaged 12.2 points (49.4% from the field, 45% on 3s) 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in his final season with the Gaels.
Terry, a 6-foot-9 big man, has played for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns since going undrafted in 2018. He averaged 14.1 points (67% shooting) and 8.6 rebounds in 29 games last season with the Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate.
It isn’t yet known if anyone from the Magic’s roster or Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, will play in summer league.
Mosley will run some practices, but an assistant coach will handle the game-day responsibilities.
2022 Magic Summer League schedule:
July 7: vs. Houston, 10 p.m. ET (Summer League opener) ESPN
July 9: vs. Sacramento, 4 ESPN
July 11: Oklahoma City, 9 ESPN
July 14: vs. New York, 7:30 NBATV
After every team plays four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best records will play in the championship game on July 17. The other 28 teams will play their fifth games on July 16 or July 17.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Lynx waive guard Evina Westbrook
The Lynx announced Friday they have waived guard Evina Westbrook. A 6-foot rookie guard, she had signed with Minnesota on May 13 and averaged 2.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14 games.
The Lynx will visit the Chicago Sky on Sunday for a 5 p.m. tipoff. It will be televised locally on Bally Sports North and nationally on CBS Sports Network.
News
Federal court blocks FDA ban on Juul e-cigarette sales in US
By TOM MURPHY
A federal court on Friday temporarily blocked the government’s order for Juul to stop selling its electronic cigarettes.
Juul had filed an emergency motion earlier Friday with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington so it can appeal the sales ban, and the court later granted the request.
The e-cigarette maker had asked the court to pause what it called an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the Food and Drug Administration that would have required it to immediately halt its business.
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges.
The action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.
To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.
The FDA said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions and didn’t include enough information to evaluate any potential health risks. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised. The company said the FDA refused its request to put its order on hold to avoid a massive disruption to its business.
While Juul remains a top seller, its share of the U.S. e-cigarette market has dipped to about half. The company was widely blamed for a surge in underage vaping a few years ago, but a recent federal survey showed a drop in the teen vaping rate and a shift away from Juul’s products.
The devices heat a nicotine solution into a vapor that’s inhaled, bypassing many of the toxic chemicals produced by burning tobacco.
The company said in its Friday court filing that it submitted a 125,000-page application to the FDA nearly two years ago. It said the application included several studies to evaluate the health risks among Juul users.
Juul said that the FDA cannot argue that there was a “critical and urgent public interest” in immediately removing its products from the market when the agency allowed them to be sold during its review.
The company noted that the FDA denied its application while authorizing those submitted by competitors with similar products.
The FDA has OK’d e-cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds, Logic and other companies, while rejecting many others.
In 2019, Juul was pressured into halting all advertising and eliminating its fruit and dessert flavors after they became popular among middle and high school students. The next year, the FDA limited flavors in small vaping devices to just tobacco and menthol.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
News
Dazzling biopic a reminder of what made ‘Elvis’ King of Rock ‘n’ Roll
Why hasn’t there been a great Elvis biopic yet? Well, Austin Butler wasn’t around to star as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll. At the center of Baz Luhrmann’s sprawling pop epic “Elvis,” a film as opulent and outsize as the King’s talent and taste, Butler delivers a fully transformed, fully committed and star-making turn as Elvis Presley. The rumors are true: Elvis lives, in Austin Butler.
Swirling around Butler’s bravura performance is a manic, maximalist, chopped-and-screwed music biopic, in which Luhrmann locates Elvis as the earth-shaking inflection point between the ancient and the modern, the carnival and the TV screen, a figure of pure spectacle who threatened to obliterate the status quo — and did. Luhrmann takes Elvis Presley’s legacy, relegated to a Las Vegas gag, and reminds us just how dangerous, sexy and downright revolutionary he once was. He makes Elvis relevant again.
Butler leaves it all on the screen embodying the raw, unbridled sexual charisma of Elvis onstage. He is jaw-dropping, nearly feral in his portrayal of Elvis’ most memorable musical performances, from his early days to his 1968 comeback special, to his Vegas shows, and Luhrmann shoots and edits these scenes to capture not just Butler’s performance up close, but also the powerful impact Elvis had on his fans.
Written by Luhrmann, Jeremy Doner, Sam Bromell and Craig Pearce, the film crams Elvis’ entire career into two hours and 39 minutes of breathless filmmaking, focusing on the energy and emotional beats of Elvis’ journey, as well as his exploitation at the hands of his manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks, heavily made-up in prosthetics). Luhrmann editorializes on top of that, using a heavy hand in the edit to continually remind us of Elvis’ roots and motivations, and the cultural importance of his ground-breaking career. Contemporary music links his performance of Black music to the popularity of modern hip-hop; snippets of Backstreet Boys and Britney Spears hits remind us that Elvis paved the way for teen idols, and that his story is also a cautionary tale.
The first part of the film, focusing on his breakout as a pretty white boy from Memphis who sang the blues, is fast, loose and dynamic, a whirlwind of honky tonks, tent revivals, Beale Street blues and country music shows. The pace is frantic, it can’t sit still, in the same way that Elvis can’t keep still when he’s singing, overcome by the music. Cinematographer Mandy Walker’s camera never stops moving, pulling us into this whirlwind of newfound fame, the wheels of the machine turning faster than Elvis can keep up.
The speed and overstimulation is heady and intoxicating, a stark aesthetic and emotional contrast to the following chapters in Elvis’ career. The Hollywood days are a montage of color and costume, an inauthentic facade, as he sells out to corporations and the bottom line, and in the last section, Elvis is stultified and oppressed, sapped of color and life, isolated in his “golden cage” at the International Hotel in Vegas.
The story is told from the perspective of Colonel Parker, a curious choice, though it serves a greater narrative purpose. From his perspective, we understand the spectacle that is Elvis; The Colonel nearly licks his chops at the sight of this newest carnival attraction: a handsome, erotic, racial-boundary crossing young man with a rough croon and a jet-black forelock who can make teenage girls scream. With visions of merchandise dancing in his head, The Colonel turns Elvis into a global icon, but as “Elvis” argues, at every turn, the Colonel tamed the singer’s unruliness and artfulness, forcing him into cheesy movie musicals and relentless touring.
He is the architect of Elvis’ downfall, extracting everything he can, clipping his wings, sanding down this culture-shifting force and offering him up as a titillating morsel of entertainment, the soul behind the talent tossed into the money-making machine and ground to dust. The Colonel’s narration and Hanks’ cartoonishly evil performance serve as a signed confession of guilt, as Luhrmann gives us Elvis as a Christlike figure, a sainted martyr of rock ‘n’ roll crucified on the cross of capitalism and greed.
While Butler humanizes him, Luhrmann deifies Elvis, and argues that he possessed far more radical potential, both musically and politically, than he was allowed. His swiveling hips and jiggling knees weren’t just a portent of boy bands and pop icons to come — “Elvis the Pelvis” threatened to usher in the sexual revolution and desegregate the South all at once, ushering rock ‘n’ roll into the mainstream while starting the very first “culture war.” “Elvis” isn’t just a reinvigoration of the Elvis myth, it’s a resurrection of the King himself. Left the building? Not if Baz Luhrmann has anything to say about it.
‘ELVIS’
★★★1/2 (out of 4)
MPAA rating: PG-13 (for substance abuse, strong language, suggestive material and smoking)
Running time: 2:39
How to watch: In theaters Friday
