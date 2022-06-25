News
Jeff McNeil out of lineup for third straight game; Max Scherzer will not start for Mets on Sunday
Jeff McNeil was out of the Mets lineup on Friday for the third straight game.
The Mets second baseman has been dealing with a tight right hamstring since Monday, when he sprinted to home plate in the fourth inning of the Mets’ 6-0 win over the Marlins at Citi Field. He underwent an MRI in New York on Monday, the results of which the Mets did not publicly reveal. On Tuesday at Minute Maid Park, McNeil said his hamstring tightness was improving and that he took himself out of Monday’s game as a precaution.
Manager Buck Showalter said McNeil may be available to pinch-hit against the Marlins on Friday.
But there were also at least a handful of opportunities for Showalter to use McNeil as a pinch-hitter throughout the Mets’ series against the Astros in Houston. McNeil, though, never came off the bench.
When asked if McNeil was completely unavailable in Houston, Showalter said he could’ve hit, but he was unable to run at 100 percent. So even if McNeil ripped an extra base-hit into the center-field gap, that meant he would likely be forced to stop at first. Then, with an already short bench, McNeil would have to be removed for a pinch-runner.
Given the circumstances of McNeil’s injury, it’s a tough situation for the Mets to weigh whether McNeil should go on the injured list. At minimum, he would have been unable to return until June 30, meaning he would miss both Astros series (the one in Houston that took place earlier this week and the upcoming one at Citi Field beginning Tuesday).
By not placing McNeil on the IL, the Mets are indicating they are confident the second baseman will be ready to go and 100 percent healthy in time for their homestand. But it also means they played with a short bench for most of their road trip to Houston and Miami. The Mets were swept by the Astros in the two-game series and the lineup missed McNeil’s bat in both losses.
NOT YET, MAX
The Mets had considered starting Max Scherzer on Sunday in Miami, but Showalter made it clear on Friday that he will not be pitching for them just yet.
The Mets skipper was ambiguous about what exactly Scherzer’s next step will be, but a couple of options include normal work days or another minor-league rehab start. The latter seems likely, particularly because Scherzer is with the Mets in Miami this weekend. He could start for the nearby Low-A St. Lucie Mets on Sunday and still finish his outing in time to travel with the team back up to New York. But the ace also indicated he does not need another rehab start following his 3.1 inning outing for Double-A Binghamton earlier this week.
“I want to be in the big leagues, not be a Rumble Pony,” Scherzer told reporters on Tuesday in Binghamton.
It’s possible the Mets are saving Scherzer for a start against the Astros at home next week, but that scenario would push the rest of the rotation back from their normal schedule by at least one day. Either way, Scherzer is very close to returning to the big-league rotation, and is expected to do so within or around one week. That should give him four starts before the All-Star break, perhaps just enough time for the eight-time All-Star to make a case for his ninth All-Star nod.
Scherzer went to the IL with a left oblique strain on May 19 with a 5-1 record, 2.54 ERA and 59 strikeouts across eight starts.
JAKE’S NEXT STEP
Jacob deGrom (right scapula stress reaction) will throw his second live batting practice on Saturday in Port St. Lucie. His first live BP was on Tuesday at the Mets facility, which was his first time facing hitters since he injured his shoulder in late March during spring training.
Based on this timeline, it remains unlikely deGrom will return to the Mets before the All-Star break, which begins on July 18. DeGrom will need a few rehab starts to ramp up and increase his pitch count before the Mets are comfortable activating the right-hander. The Mets ace last pitched in the majors on July 7, 2021.

News
Aaron Boone excited, relieved about Aaron Judge salary agreement
To the surprise of nobody at all, Aaron Boone is happy that his best player came to a salary agreement without needing an arbitration hearing.
“I’m pleased,” Boone grinned in Friday’s pregame press conference. “Getting that news today, yeah I was excited about it. I’m excited that that’s behind us. We can leave that portion of the show alone.”
Judge agreed to a $19 million salary with the Yankees prior to his scheduled arbitration hearing at noon on Friday. The contract dispute, which lingered into the final year of Judge’s contract, certainly hasn’t affected the big man between the lines. Judge has been the American League’s most dominant force, and if he continues lighting everything on fire, he’ll grab a $250,000 bonus for winning the league’s MVP.
Boone was asked if he’s been surprised at how easily Judge can compartmentalize, separating the financial side of his job from the baseball side.
“If you just dropped me in and I didn’t know him, or the situation, maybe,” Boone said. “But that’s who he is. I actually think it’s easy for him to separate. It’s why he’s so revered in there. He’s about winning and understands there’s a business side to this. But when he comes in and puts his uniform on, it’s about winning. That’s where his focus begins and ends.”
Winning has not been an issue for the Yankees, something that Boone says is connected to Judge’s nature in the clubhouse. But now that the saga — which began on Opening Day when Brian Cashman announced that Judge had turned down the club’s $213.5 million extension — is over, the Yankees have one less thing to worry about in their pursuit of Major League Baseball’s all-time wins record.
“I’m excited that we’re through this and there’s an agreement,” the skipper repeated. “But no matter what happened, I don’t think that would have changed the focus and the mission of the group.”
CHAPMAN STARTS REHAB AT DOUBLE-A
Aroldis Chapman began his rehab assignment on Friday, reporting to the Somerset Patriots in Double-A. The reliever has not pitched since May 22 thanks to a nagging Achilles heel. In his absence, Clay Holmes reached a level that even Mariano Rivera never did, as Holmes broke Rviera’s franchise record for consecutive scoreless outings.
Nobody is more aware of Holmes’ ridiculousness than his manager, who is amused by the idea that getting Chapman back will disrupt things at the end of games.
“I kind of laugh at the continued questions about Chappy and Holmes,” Boone said. “I’m excited about getting Chappy back healthy. We’ve been dinged up back there. It’s just going to make us better. Clay Holmes has become an absolute beast, hopefully Chappy is healthy and can give us another guy to really help shorten the game with.”
Boone said he does not feel the need to define a true closer when Chapman returns, saying it will be about matchups.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Friday’s fixture at Yankee Stadium brought a scintillating matchup to the pitching mound. For the Yankees, Luis Severino. For the Astros, Justin Verlander, who has rebounded to yet again be one of the game’s best pitchers.
“It hasn’t been a ‘Let’s see how it goes,’” Boone said, referring to the idea that this was supposed to be a feel it out year for Verlander. “It’s been Verlander. [He’s a] Hall of Famer, and he’s still pitching at that level. I could say we’re surprised, but not really. I know our interest level in the offseason. He’s gone out and pitched like an ace for them.”
Boone also spoke about Severino and the journey he’s had after Tommy John surgery, which gave him a new perspective on being a Yankee.
“I feel like — missing time the last couple years, having little setbacks, and getting back in the bullpen at the end of the year — there’s an added appreciation. He appreciates the opportunity to go out there and compete. He’s still a beast.
HICKS TURNING IT ON
After a walk and a three-run home run in the ninth inning of Thursday’s game, Aaron Hicks woke up on Friday with a .300 average in the month of June. Boone can feel the switch hitter approaching the level he was at in 2018, when he put together an .833 OPS.
“This month I feel like he’s slowly but surely started to get some results. He’s worked really hard. He’s done so much extra work and extra hitting to get himself in this position. The whole time, he’s been getting on base a little bit, so that’s a saving grace. Hopefully that’s something that he can continue to do. When he’s going like he’s capable of, he’s a difference maker.”

News
After whirlwind NBA draft, Paolo Banchero embraces being Magic’s No. 1 pick
To say it’s been a whirlwind for Paolo Banchero, who the Orlando Magic drafted with the No. 1 pick, since Thursday evening would be an understatement.
Especially since he was surrounded by uncertainty until moments before NBA Commissioner Adam Silver took the draft stage at Barclays Center in New York City.
The Magic, who’ve taken pride in being one of the league’s more tight-lipped organizations, kept the secret about who they were going to take with the top pick so well that even Banchero wasn’t sure he’d be taken No. 1 entering Thursday.
Banchero knew he had a chance.
But he said it wasn’t until his agent Mike Miller, the former NBA player who the Magic drafted with the No. 5 pick out of the University of Florida in 2000, told him “congratulations” 30 seconds before Silver took the stage did he know he’d be the top pick.
“[Miller] was just telling me to stay ready and be prepared,” Banchero said. “It happened pretty fast…It probably took me 20-30 minutes to really calm down. I was just so filled with emotions.”
The whirlwind didn’t stop there.
Interviews with national media outlets took place between Thursday night and Friday morning before taking flight for Orlando.
It was when Banchero was alongside Caleb Houstan, who the Magic drafted at No. 32, coach Jamahl Mosley and president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman Friday afternoon inside the Magic’s interview room at Amway Center did everything that transpired since Thursday resonate.
“I’d say landing here is when it kind of really hit me,” Banchero said, “that I’m part of the Magic and that I was the No. 1 pick.”
Added Houstan, a 2021 McDonald’s All-American who was a consensus former 5-star coming out of Montverde Academy before playing one season at the University of Michigan: “A lot of excitement happened. A lot of emotions. Just really glad I ended up here.”
The Magic are equally as happy they have Banchero and Houstan.
“From Day 1 we’ve constantly talked about IQ, character, versatility, winning mindset with our guys,” Mosley said. “[Banchero] fits all of those things and more. The character of the guys we have on this team, [Banchero] fits that. Caleb fits that. That’s what we’re building and that’s what we’ll continue to build.”
Now the real work begins.
Banchero and Houstan will have a couple of weeks to get familiar with the organization before helping the Magic kick off NBA summer league in Las Vegas against the Houston Rockets on July 7 in front of a national audience (ESPN).
Summer league runs from July 7-17.
Banchero knows even more attention will be put on him as the No. 1 pick. He’s used to expectations. It comes with being a former 5-star and playing at Duke — especially during coach Mike Krzyzewski’s final season.
While Banchero knows this will be different, he’s embracing the Magic and the pressure that comes with being a draft’s top pick.
“It’s nothing I feel like I’m not used to,” he said. “It’s definitely different. I feel like I dealt with a lot of the same stuff this year. I had a couple of bad games and everyone has their opinions and whatnot, but you can’t pay attention to that. People are going to say what they’re going to say. As long as me and my coaches are on the same page, we’ll figure it out. I’m not worried about what’s being said on the outside.”
If there’s anyone close to Banchero who understands what it takes to start a career well, it’s his agent.
Miller won the 2001 Rookie of the Year with the Magic to kick off a 17-year NBA career.
“He’s just told me from the beginning how great of a place Orlando was, how much he liked it, how he still has great relationships here,” Banchero said of Miller, who spent his first three seasons in Orlando. “He enjoyed his time here and I’m just blessed to be here. It’s funny how it all worked out.”
Miller, whose agency LIFT Sports Management also represents Magic guard R.J. Hampton, called Banchero a “foundational piece”.
“They did a lot of due diligence on him,” Miller said. “Guys like Paolo don’t work through the door very often. He makes the whole team better. Clearly, he’s the best player in this draft. He’s about to show it.”
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.

News
Few and Far, all-female skater-muralists, invite public to ‘Garden Buddies’ on Saturday
The public is invited to watch on Saturday as members of an all-female group of skaters and graffiti artists paint “Garden Buddies” in St. Paul, the second of 11 murals commissioned by the Chroma Zone Mural and Art Festival this summer. An artist talk is scheduled for Saturday evening, followed by a meet-and-greet on Sunday.
The five muralists belong to Few and Far, a group of 23 female artists around the world dedicated to street art, skateboarding, social justice and education.
Thomasina TopBear, a Santee Dakota and Oglala Lakota artist and board member with Few and Far, said her art draws upon her Oceti Sakowin culture and explores concepts like community, spirituality and togetherness.
Why the title “Garden Buddies”?
“Everyone on the mural has a green thumb,” TopBear said. “We love planting and we love our plant relatives. I wanted to create something that represents us growing together as a crew, as this group of women.”
She added, “I think it’s really beautiful when we’re able to come together and share our own personal experiences.”
The mural — a permanent installation — will be located on the west side of Bro-Tex Inc., a building near the intersection of Hampden Avenue and Territorial Road. The live painting, which began Wednesday, runs through Saturday.
The Chroma Zone Mural & Art Festival is Minnesota’s longest and largest mural festival. Launched in 2019, they have invited artists from around the world to create murals in St. Paul’s Creative Enterprise Zone, a city-recognized district. The non-profit of the same name is committed to supporting creative people and businesses within the district, which runs along the Green Line near the intersection of University and Raymond avenues.
To celebrate the new mural, the festival is hosting several events. On Saturday, walking tours of the mural area will depart at 10 a.m. from Workhorse Coffee, 2399 University Ave. W., and an artist talk will take place at 7 p.m. at Urban Growler Brewing, 2325 Endicott St.
From 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, the artists will host a meet-and-greet at the mural.
