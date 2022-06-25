Juul can keep selling e-cigarettes as court blocks FDA ban

At St. Paul City Hall, some saw John Gregory “Jack” Hoeschler as the proverbial legal foil — a relentless attorney who returned to court, year after year, to press similar claims against the city on behalf of churches, nonprofits and homeowners concerned about their street assessments. Others considered him an important civic voice and arts maven who brought crusading zeal rather than legal remove to the many causes he fought for.

His 11-year legal odyssey against the city’s right-of-way charges would reach the Minnesota Supreme Court, which largely saw things his way in 2016.

Over the past 13 months, Hoeschler faced a far more difficult challenge against advanced prostate cancer. He died Wednesday in his St. Paul home, surrounded by family. He was 80.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Lovas Hoeschler, as well as a son, daughter and two grandsons.

“Just a giant, such a giant in so many fields,” said St. Paul City Council Member Jane Prince, who called Hoeschler a friend and mentor. “He was the first chair of the St. Paul Riverfront Commission, where he worked hard to connect the city to the river. His contributions to the arts are legendary. He was such a principled fighter for the taxpayer and the general welfare of the city. I’m going to miss him and keep him in my heart.”

Hoeschler, who was born in La Crosse, Wis., in February 1942, was a celebrated student and oarsman at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where he was named the Robert Duffey-Scholar Athlete in 1964. He received a “full ride” Root-Tilden scholarship to attend the New York University School of Law, and later married a New Yorker who shared his appreciation for community and the arts.

In the mid-1960s, the two worked together as VISTA volunteers on Chicago’s south side, where Hoeschler sued predatory institutions on behalf of community advocates. He frequently appeared in areas with strong gang activity to vet community concerns.

“I’ve never known anyone who needed less approval than Jack, or who tried to do the right thing without waiting for direction or help, sometimes to his own detriment,” said his wife, in remarks prepared for his eulogy. “Often Jack would go to a community meeting in a notorious project high-rise, returning at midnight or after. I asked him if the residents thanked him for coming, for risking his life, as I saw it. ‘Linda,’ he stated, as if it were obvious, ‘If you never expect to be thanked, you’ll never be disappointed.’”

In 1968, the couple moved to St. Paul, where Hoeschler joined Minnesota’s oldest law firm, Doherty Rumble and Butler and rapidly grew the firm’s real estate practice. He started his own practice in 1982, frequently counseling immigrants pro bono, or without charge.

As chair of the St. Paul Riverfront Corporation, he worked to reorient the city toward the Mississippi River, and coordinated legal and financial resources for the preservation of downtown Rice Park and its surrounding institutions. In 1978, some nicknamed the new Science Museum of Minnesota “the house that Jack built,” and he was equally involved with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and many other arts and cultural institutions.

Hoeschler and his wife formed a music commissioning club modeled after an investment club, inviting others to invest in their passion for new music. They also maintained an elaborate Japanese garden together surrounding their St. Paul home. In 1986 and 1987, they led their family around the globe on a six-month traveling adventure.

A TOUGH GENTLEMAN LAWYER

In the late 1980s, Eric Nilsson found himself on the opposite side of the courtroom from Hoeschler in a years-long legal fight over a failed commercial development at the downtown Union Depot.

“For the next several years, Jack and I just battled each year,” Nilsson recalled on Friday. “It turned out to be one of the most rewarding professional experiences I ever had as a lawyer. I learned to appreciate Jack for this incredible intellectual courage and originality. He was a gentleman, and he had a wonderful sense of humor. We became good friends, and it proved to me someone could be a zealous advocate for their client and stay civil and professional. And you don’t see that very often in the process of law nowadays.”

St. Paul real estate investor John Mannillo found himself on the opposite side of the table from Hoeschler in 1981 when he sold the downtown Pioneer building to First National Bank, which was represented at the time by Hoeschler.

“Even though he was on the other side of the issue, I respected him,” said Mannillo on Friday. “He was a person of great integrity. He looked out for the underdog on a number of things. And he was a fighter. He was tough. Usually you saw him standing up to government — the city — when it was not treating its constituents fairly.”

A celebration of life is planned for 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 at St. Olaf Church in Minneapolis, with a reception to follow at the Minneapolis Club across the street.

Donations in his name will be accepted at Regions Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Research Fellowship fund, Georgetown University crew, the World Press Institute, local arts organizations “or any cause that ‘pays it forward’ to help others have a better, more meaningful life.”