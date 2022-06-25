Finance
Life Insurance Policies
There are various aspects to consider before getting a life insurance policy. One of them is a sustained doubt about the significance and need for life insurance. A life insurance policy is relevant for all individuals who are concerned about the financial future of their family in case of death.
Apart from the purely protectional needs, life insurance policies, like whole and variable life insurance, offer the opportunity for tax-free investment and reaping dividends, and they have a built-in cash value. Purchased with due discretion, it can be utilized as liquid cash to cater to the various needs of policyholders.
There are various types of life insurance policies customized to suit the different needs of various individuals. Depending on the number of dependants and kind of insurance needs, a suitable life insurance policy can be chosen after consultation with financial experts and advisors.
Whole life insurance and term life insurance are the two basic forms of insurance policies. With time, there have been different variations to suit the changing demands of people. A term life insurance policy is also called temporary or short-term life insurance. These are purely protection-oriented and provide death benefits only if the insured dies within the period specified in the policy. In case the insured lives past the specified duration, no money is given.
People with short-term insurance needs, like a young individual with dependents, a house loan or a car loan, favor this kind of insurance policy because they are cheap and affordable in comparison to whole life policies. In the initial years the premiums are very low; however, as the mortality risk of the insured increases with age the premium cost increases and at time becomes more than that of whole life insurance.
There are now two kinds of term life insurance, namely level term (decreasing premium) and annual renewable term (increasing premium) policies. The premiums of level term are initially higher than renewable term, but become lower in the later years. Whole life insurance has an ingrained cash value and guaranteed life protection features. The initial steep premiums of whole life insurance may exceed the actual cost of the insurance. This surplus, which is the cash value, is added to a separate account and can be used as a tax-free investment to reap dividends, and is also used to enable the insured to give a level premium latter on. There is a guarantee of getting the death benefit on the maturity of the policy or death of the insured, apart from cash value surrendered in case of cancellation.
Return of premium is popular because it combines the features of whole and term policies. It costs double the amount of a term policy. The policy is made for a set time, but full value is given on death within that period or in case the policy matures. Universal, variable and universal variables are different variations of whole life insurance policies. A universal life insurance policy offers the flexibility to the insured to choose the kind of premium payment, the death benefits and the coverage amount.
Variable life insurance policies enable the insurance buyer to invest the cash value in direct investment for a greater potential return. A universal variable insurance policy integrates the flexibility factor of a universal policy and the investment option of a variable policy. Single purchase life insurance enables a buyer to buy the policy and own it through a one-time premium payment. A survivorship or second-to-die insurance policy is a joint form of life insurance policy which is devised to serve the specific purpose of certain individuals. Apart from these, there are also endowment life insurance policies. Endowment is with profit kind or unit-liked kind. On maturity of the policy or on the death of the insured the value of the policy or the amount insured, whichever is more, is given back.
Life insurance policies differ from company to company, and hence the various parameters have to be analyzed meticulously with the help of experts and financial advisors to get the best deal.
Advantages and Disadvantages of PC-To-Phone VoIP
Nowadays the technology is developing really fast. The internet connection is widely spread around the world. There are many possibilities to place the international calls. To save money – is the main factor to think about when you make overseas calls.
VoIP technology and software are good solutions. To find the best VoIP software, you need to test and evaluate different solutions.
The main criteria to consider when looking for the right VoIP software are:
Reliability, trustworthiness
Convenience
Simplicity in using
Affordability
Credibility
Long distance calls can be made for low rates and you can call other VoIP users for free. Those who travel a lot, will really appreciate this possibility. They are able to make calls often just using the laptop that has the internet connection. The VoIP account can be accessed just like the email from anywhere in the world. A good plus is that your bill can be checked online and it is easier to understand and to track it.
The software program is easy to use, just like the telephone, but on your PC. The program is installed and then all you have to do is to dial the number and make the call. The important fact is that you can talk much longer than on the traditional phone and pay for this less.
As any service VoIP has its own disadvantages. Let’s see some minuses of the service PC to phone calling.
Power cuts
In this case when there are power cuts, the VoIP phones cannot be used, basically they are useless, and this is the huge disadvantage.
Emergency calls
Not all providers will give this option, and some of them are not supporting any emergency calls.
Latency and loss of service
Latency is a problem, it appears during the calls sometimes. This will make the communication quite complicated and even irritating. This really annoys you when you try to make an important call and the person cannot hear you on the other part of the phone. Even worse, he hears the answer for his first questions, when he already asked you several more and this is really confusing.
Any decision that has to be taken should be well thought and considered, or better said contemplated. If you decide to install VoIP software, choose the one that will be clear for you. The pre-configured soft phone is a good solution. There is no need to enter many required parameters. Everything is already completed.
Why Pipe Tally Books Are Necessary
As a mainstay of interstate commerce, oil drilling, and numerous other industries, the tally book has become an indispensable part of many workman’s uniforms. The book is especially used in the field of oil exploration and drilling, requiring that it remain convenient in design and accessibility in order to achieve its user’s note keeping and measurements with the utmost of ease. Although technology has advanced in leaps and bounds to provide spreadsheets, computer programs, and other instruments that all help in the collection and storage of data, oilfield workers know that it is a dependable and trusted tool to have on the job.
The utility of a pipe tally book becomes readily apparent when something needs to be checked immediately while in the field. While the modern convenience of a computer is office appropriate, a book that can be easily stored in a person’s pocket has no parallel. Whether one is required to record drilling depths accurately, provide mud loggers and drillers with important information, or decide which drill bit is most suitable for a dig, a pipe tally book has proven its usefulness for decades.
Tally books are also being used now for a variety of purposes as well. For example, in addition to their traditional uses, they provide a convenient way to provide safety information, employee training tasks, daily work lists, and more. Never before it made so many educational uses available at a fieldworker’s fingertips.
Recently, pipe tally books have become an effective way to successfully advertise one’s company. As such, they are being made available in a variety of custom covers with personalized logos and artwork for instantly recognizable company branding. They are also offered in a variety of sizes and colors, and are also available in a triple-fold format.
Sleek, durable, and dependable, they have endured numerous changes in technology and maintained its position as one of the most important tools a worker can have in the field. When simplicity is required, and a notebook that can withstand harsh and rugged circumstances is essential, then it is just what the situation calls for.
Companies enjoy the benefit that comes with ordering customized books. With the industry bustling, drilling activity and rising to new heights, the time saved with the reorders adds another popular element to the process. Customized books give the employees exactly what they need rather than some materials that do not apply to the line of work.
The First 4 Steps to Get Massage Therapy After a Car Accident
When I was hit by a drunk driver, the last thing I wanted was to mess with insurance. The other guy’s insurance company was willing to pay for massage therapy. But I didn’t have the time. And as a result, I was not fully protected.
Massage Therapy is one of the most effective healing tools available. It calms the muscles and mind down after a traumatic incident. It increases blood flow to the muscles, which increases healing. A great massage therapist will ask about the accident, and learn which muscles were tightened and harmed during the accident. As a result, your body will heal. Massage Therapy is the science of healing muscle. It is the only industry focused exclusively on healing muscle tightness and soreness. Seek out a massage therapist immediately if you are in a car accident to prevent those muscles from staying tight because of whiplash or injury.
I have outlined the steps describing how to get massage therapy for a car accident (or any accident) with the other person’s insurance company paying for it. These steps are the first 4 steps you should take immediately. Within 24 hours of the accident, take these steps to protect yourself. You must act quickly, or you may forfeit your care to the insurance company’s policies. To ensure you are well, follow these 4 steps below.
1. VISIT a Doctor or Chiropractor for a Doctor’s Note
You need a doctor’s recommendation for a massage. It’s a medical recommendation, like any other activity or prescription. Schedule a single doctor’s visit, and have your doctor recommend massage therapy as treatment. If you are injured on the weekend, visit a 24 hour clinic. Any doctor can prescribe massage therapy if you ask for it. But you must ask for it.
2. TREAT Yourself Immediately
The insurance companies have a policy called having a “Gap in Care.” It means that if you are not getting your treatments consistently and immediately after the accident, then you are not really hurt. If you are going to get massage therapy to remedy accident pain, then start immediately. And don’t stop getting regular treatments until you are better. Changes to your treatment plan or providers is fine, but do NOT stop getting some sort of treatment, or the insurance companies will claim you have a “gap in care.” And they will not accept your claim.
3. BEWARE of Delayed Pain
Whiplash can show up several weeks after accident. What happens is that the body goes into hyper-protection mode, as a safety measure. It pours adrenaline, and other chemicals into your body for several weeks to protect you from hurting (so you can escape the dangerous land of other cave people, ya know, with deadly mountain lions and other creatures). Then your body starts repairing weeks later. That repair period is when the pain really start.
Often, you won’t seek immediate treatment because you feel fine, then you start feeling really bad weeks later. Continue your massage therapy treatments for at least a month to make sure you prevent serious whiplash from affecting your productivity. The insurance companies understand this too. So continue treatment for at least month. And longer if you are genuinely in pain.
4. ASK Questions of the Insurance Company
Some insurance companies pay as you go. Other insurance companies want to pay out the claim at the end of treatment. Ask them lots of questions on their process. The adjustor is simply following a set of rules. If you can learn the rules, you can make the most of the claim (and save yourself a lot of headaches). Work within the system, not against it. Some great questions include, “How does the claim process work?” “Can I get checks as I submit receipts, or do you pay out all at once towards the end.”
Regardless of what happened, everyone involved wants to see you get better fast. So act quickly. And start a consistent treatment, and continue with it, until you are better. Good luck and Feel Better!
