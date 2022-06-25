Living Life After Retirement

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you’re thinking of new ways to enjoy your retirement, how about a vacation with your family and friends, or a quiet cruise through the inter-coastal. Have you considered multiple private yacht vacations? I know what you’re thinking. I can’t afford this or I don’t want the hassles of maintenance. Owning a Fractional yacht would solve both of these concerns making the yacht not only affordable but maintenance free.

Yachting can be exciting and fun for everyone, and spending time on a yacht has a way of bringing families together in a way that other trips may not be able to. One of the reasons children do not visit has to do with their busy schedules and the cost of travel when it come to bringing the whole family together. With a fractional yacht getting together with family becomes affordable for the whole family thus making traveling as a group a breeze.

With your own private yacht you can stop at different islands and dockside restaurants, enjoy some beach time, sunbathing onboard the yacht, sunset cruises, private dinners on your yacht, watch your grandkids have a blast onboard as they go snorkeling or jump off the swim platform.

I’m not saying purchase a yacht 100% to be able to enjoy one, purchase a fractional where you have equity, but no hassles of full ownership. A yacht share, allows you to partly own a yacht with other owners. Insurance is included, crew is included, all the maintenance is done for you and much more benefits.

Admittedly, you can rent a boat for such trips, however it does not give the full enjoyment and comfort that comes with owning one with familiar crew faces. There are so many advantages that comes with owning a fractional yacht. You’re not bothered about duration, you can decide to be on the sea as long as you desire, sleep on the yacht, you can purchase 4 weeks, 8 weeks, 12 weeks, in a nut shell purchase as many fractions as you will be realistically using.

For instance if you purchase 10% this will provide you with a month every year of usage and you do not need to use the whole month at one time you can spread it out into several days or weeks.

Yachting offers you all the amenities that make life comfortable. You have bedrooms, dinning rooms, kitchens, and a lot of deck room for some outside fun. Yachts come in different sizes, so there will always be one to fit your needs.

One good thing about yachting is that you get to ‘kill two birds with one stone’; You have fun, while bringing your families together, creating incredible memories. Best of all you walk onboard and enjoy the yacht walk off and let your crew look after all the maintenance. You see retirement is about finally getting to enjoy life without any work responsibilities and yes this means your yacht as well.

If you are partially retired a good number of business deals can be closed aboard a yacht. Maybe, you have a business associate you’ve been trying to get to talk about a project to no avail. Having them join you on a yacht can get them to loosen up and more likely to do the deal.

Gone are the days when owning a yacht is just for the super-rich. Fractional yacht ownership offers you the opportunity to own a yacht without worrying about having the full payment for the vessel. More so, you don’t get to worry about maintenance and repairs, as the management company takes care of everything for you.

Fractional ownership companies can handle everything from co-op yacht ownership to servicing, crew, insurance, and maintenance. You just get aboard your yacht with your family, friends or business partners anytime you feel like it and have fun.

Maintaining a yacht on your own can be very expensive, unless you can really afford it. Not being able to solely own a yacht doesn’t prevent you from enjoying the activity that comes with yachting. This is why a yacht share is a great option. The cost of everything is shared between you and your co-owners. With a fractional yacht your investment is a fraction and your maintenance is a fraction as you only pay for what use can realistically use. When ready to sell the yacht its much easier to sell a fraction than it is to sell a whole yacht and since you will have equity in the yacht you can sell it at any time to recover a portion of your money. Fractional companies allow you to charter your yacht so you can make money with your fraction-After all it is your yacht fraction!

Vacationing on a yacht can be a wonderful way to enjoy a family time together. Yachts come with anchors, so even when you’re not cruising around sightseeing, you can just anchor, and enjoy relaxing in the sun, having deck picnics, barbecues or playing games. More so, your yachting trip can include occasional stops to visit the local sights or restaurants.

In summary, if you are not ready for a retirement home, and you are ready to start enjoying life -Fractional yacht ownership may not only allow you to afford a yacht, it will help you bring your family together, keep your yacht ownership cost low, allow you to have equity, and explore wonderful places you may have never visited before such as: The British Virgin Islands, Exumas, New England, Leeward Islands, South Florida, Bimini Island, US Virgin Islands, Winward Islands and many more. Every year you can explore a new island! As one can see the possibilities are endless.