Loons believe Dayne St. Clair is an All-Star Game candidate
“No!” screamed Dayne St. Clair after Minnesota United teammate Robin Lod scored a goal against him during Thursday’s training session in Blaine. The Loons goalkeeper added an expletive to express his spiking frustration.
It doesn’t matter whether it’s a practice, an MLS match, a game of dominoes or in Settlers of Catan, St. Clair can’t stand losing.
“I think this word gets thrown around too much,” Loons defender Brent Kallman said, “but he’s the prime example of it: He’s an absolute gamer. You play cards with him, dominoes, anything like that. He’s very good at everything.”
And, Kallman added, “He’s not exactly a quiet winner.”
St. Clair had something to say to that, too.
“To be fair, he’ll tell you — I talk before I win,” the goalie said. “I’m a consistent (trash) talker.”
The Loons are hoping their 25-year-old goalie can win a spot in the starting lineup for the MLS All-Star Game at Allianz Field on Aug. 10. St. Clair’s form will be key to earning the nod, and MNUFC’s regular season marches on with a road match at Inter Miami coming at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Fan voting for 12 spots opened Tuesday and closes July 1. If St. Clair isn’t in that group, Loons manager and MLS All-Star head coach Adrian Heath appears poised to include him in his 12 selections. Commissioner Don Garber has two additional picks to round out the 26-player roster for the showcase against All-Stars from Mexico’s Liga MX.
“Fans have a large part part of voting for that,” St. Clair said Thursday. “Hopefully, I’m getting those votes, because, I think, sometimes it’s tough. Some of the bigger teams have a lot more fans. Some guys get it where maybe someone else’s (play) is a little bit more deserved. I’m not saying that’s a situation for myself.”
New York City’s Sean Johnson leads MLS with eight clean sheets, and Philadelphia standout Andre Blake is part of a pack with six. St. Clair has three shutouts but is only three decimal points behind Johnson and Toronto’s Alex Bono in expected goals minus goals allowed league-wide.
Heath said St. Clair — a member of Canada’s World Cup-bound national team — “certainly be in” the group of top three ‘keepers in MLS this season. “Maybe we’d be biased because we see him every day and we know what he can do,” he acknowledged.
St. Clair is coming off his worst game of the season, a 2-1 loss to New England on Sunday. St. Clair said he made a mistake to let Dylan Borrero’s slow, deflected shot go underneath him. Then Revolution star Gustavo Bou struck a sensational long-range free kick for the winning goal.
“It touched my hand, hits off the post,” St. Clair said of Bou’s strike. “I think maybe if I’m a yard higher … it’s a save. It’s one of those ones: It’s either a great save or a great goal. … Maybe it’s a little bit harsh on myself to say that I can save that, but I think that’s a standard I want to hold on myself.”
Heath said he will go over his process for selecting those 12 All-Stars during the Loons’ upcoming road trip. He identified in-house candidates Lod, who has a team-high six goals, center back Bakaye Dibassy and central attacking midfielder Emanuel Reynoso.
BRIEFLY
Minnesota United is 1-5-1 in its past seven games with only five goals scored. Heath said the Loons aim is to get four points (a win and draw) in its two-game road trip to Inter Miami and L.A. Galaxy on Wednesday. … Minnesota and Miami will face each other for the first time. They have identical 5-7-3 records this season…. MNUFC’s first team and staff will travel directly from Florida to California between the matches. … Forward Abu Danladi (thigh) returned to Loons’ training this week. The first pick in the 2017 MLS SuperDraft has one goal this season. Jeremy Ebobisse, the fourth pick in that draft, is tied for the league lead with nine goals.
Former Maryland, Mount Saint Joseph guard Darryl Morsell reportedly agrees to deal with Utah Jazz
Former Mount Saint Joseph and Maryland men’s basketball guard Darryl Morsell agreed to a deal with the Utah Jazz on Friday, according to Jon Chepkevich of Rookie Scale.
Morsell, 23, played one season at Marquette as a graduate transfer after a four-year career at Maryland. The Baltimore native averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2021-22 while helping the Golden Eagles reach the NCAA Tournament alongside teammate and former Poly star Justin Lewis, who agreed a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls early Friday after the 2022 NBA draft.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Morsell joins a talented group of undrafted players in Utah. UCLA star Johnny Juzang, Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn and Georgia Tech wing Jordan Usher have also signed with the Jazz, who have been one of the top teams in the NBA in recent years but parted ways with coach Quin Snyder last month after failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
Morsell, who worked out for the Jazz on June 15, will get a chance to compete in the NBA Summer League, which begins in Las Vegas in early July.
During Morsell’s time at Maryland, he was one of 16 players in school history with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 starts. Early in his college career, Morsell established himself as a lockdown perimeter defender and a valuable contributor, starting in 52 games in his first two seasons with the Terps.
As a senior, Morsell was named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year while helping Maryland advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, averaging nine points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Morsell, a two-time Baltimore Sun All-Metro first-team selection, was a four-star recruit coming out of Mount Saint Joseph, ranking No. 74 in the nation and No. 3 in the state from the 2017 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
Jace Frederick: Timberwolves just zagged, now must hope Walker Kessler gets really good
It was natural for the Timberwolves to target size in Thursday’s NBA Draft. The Wolves were routinely abused on the glass this season, and never more conspicuously than during this year’s playoff loss to Memphis.
The Timberwolves fell in six games to the Grizzlies almost solely because they couldn’t grab a fourth-quarter rebound.
So, size is exactly what the Timberwolves got. Standing at 7-foot-1 and weighing 245 pounds, Walker Kessler is a large human being who routinely controlled the paint during his sophomore season at Auburn en route to becoming the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year. You don’t average 4.6 blocks a game by accident.
Minnesota has itself a paint presence it lacked in previous seasons.
The question, of course, is what exactly is the value of that in today’s NBA? Many primary paint protectors make a massive impact in the regular season, but their value wanes when it matters most in the playoffs. It has become increasingly difficult for the trees to stay rooted in big playoff games as other teams go wing-heavy to put true centers in difficult positions.
DeAndre Ayton played just 17 minutes in Phoenix’s Game 7 loss to Dallas. The Mavericks spread out Utah to negate Rudy Gobert’s shot-blocking ability and punished the Jazz by easily generating deep, open looks. The Celtics outscored Milwaukee by 18.1 points per 100 possessions when Brook Lopez was on the floor. And while he’s not exactly a shot blocker, Wolves’ fans surely remember how quickly Minnesota played Memphis center Steven Adams off the floor.
For Minnesota, that might not matter at the moment. Yes, the Timberwolves reached the postseason a year ago, but they’re still likely at a stage of development where it’s important to simply get back there in what figures to be a more difficult Western Conference next season. Someone of Kessler’s ilk would only ease the burden for Minnesota’s perimeter defenders during the regular season, as well as take some of the interior load off of Karl-Anthony Towns.
That makes sense if Kessler can contribute significant minutes this season. Tim Connelly, Minnesota’s new president of basketball operations, didn’t make it seem as though that was likely. He noted, factually, that rookies rarely contribute at a high level to winning teams. It would be tough for any non-top five pick to crack the Wolves’ already competitive rotation.
“The draft is for the next two, three, four, five, six, seven years,” Connelly said. “So, I think to expect the picks … to come make an instant impact on a team that has great depth, that has really productive players as is, is probably unfair. I don’t think on the immediate future it will have a huge impact.”
Which confuses matters, because if Kessler is indeed a year or two away from being a high-level contributor, that figures to be around the point when a core of Towns, Anthony Edwards and Jaden McDaniels is getting primed to make deeper postseason runs. Can Kessler —or really any big in his archetype — contribute to those types of playoff pushes?
Maybe. Defense wins in the playoffs, and Kessler does have solid mobility for a player of his size. But he also was played off the floor in Auburn’s NCAA tournament loss to Miami because the Hurricanes’ all-wing starting lineup, none taller than 6-foot-7, presented a significant matchup problem. It’s easy to see how a similar situation could present itself in a big series against, say, a Dallas or Boston, or any other teams sure to follow that mold in the coming years.
“When opponents can get him out in swaths of space with quicker, shifty guards, he will get exposed. Happened in college, will absolutely happen in the NBA,” The Athletic draft analyst Sam Vecenie wrote. “There’s a real chance he’ll be a liability against some of the best guards and wings in the NBA that can force him to switch onto them and turn him around.”
There seems to be a reason the final four NBA teams standing this season featured mobile bigs such as Bam Adebayo, Kevon Looney, Draymond Green, Robert Williams and Al Horford — none of whom exceed 6-9.
Perhaps Connely and Co. see that trend and decided it best to zag while the rest of the league zigged. Maybe the Wolves can pair Kessler with Towns and simply out-size opponents, even in the most important times of the season. It’s possible Kessler can evolve and become so versatile and dominant that there will not be a matchup for which he’s not suitable.
If he can, then the Timberwolves may have hit a home run with the big man. If not, Connelly’s first personnel move in Minnesota may be remembered as a head-scratcher. Connelly noted prior to Thursday’s draft that selections shouldn’t be judged for three years. So, for now, we’ll wait.
Chicago Bears linebacker Matt Adams arrested on a misdemeanor weapons charge
Bears linebacker Matt Adams was arrested Thursday night in Chicago on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful firearm possession, according to police. He also was cited for having high-capacity magazines and metal-piercing bullets, a violation of city code.
Police said Adams was arrested at approximately 6:46 p.m. in the 200 block of North Garland Court in the Loop. The magazines were found during a search of his car, and the weapon also was recovered, according to police.
He has a court date set for Aug. 24.
The Bears acknowledged the arrest in a statement.
“Earlier this morning, we were made aware of an incident involving the arrest of Bears linebacker Matthew Adams,” the team said. “We are in the process of gathering more information. We will refrain from making any further comment at this time.”
The Bears signed Adams, 26, to a one-year contract in April. He’s a four-year NFL veteran who previously played under coach Matt Eberflus with the Indianapolis Colts.
Adams is the second new Bears player to be arrested this offseason. Wide receiver Byron Pringle was arrested for reckless driving for suspicion of doing a doughnut on a road and driving on a suspended license. He pleaded not guilty to the charges and is awaiting a pretrial hearing.
The Bears are on a six-week summer break after wrapping up veteran minicamp last week. In a message to the team before they broke camp, Eberflus said he told his players to be prepared mentally and physically for training camp — and also to be safe during the time off.
“Be careful who you hang around and be mindful of that and where you are and to be safe during the vacation,” he said.
