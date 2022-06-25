News
Magic’s secrecy during NBA draft process could lead to long-term benefits
What seemed like a 180-degree turn really wasn’t. The Orlando Magic knew what they were doing all along.
The Magic chose Duke star Paolo Banchero at No 1 overall. He was too good to pass up for one of the league’s worst offenses. He can score in a multitude of ways such as transition, pull-up jumpers and offensive rebounds.
Banchero wasn’t the expected choice on well-respected mock draft boards like CBS Sports and ESPN. Most thought he’d be a top-three pick, likely landing with the Houston Rockets, but the Magic kept who they desired most a mystery until the last minute.
Why the secrecy?
The answer is simple — strategy.
“It helps you do business better,” Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday night. “Whatever partners you’re trying to engage with — whether it’s an agent, another team or whomever — they trust you more if they know you can be discreet with managing your information. It’s a smart way to do business. It’s a part of our strategy of success.”
There was a method to the Magic’s magic. They worked out several prospects during the lead up to the draft, including Jaden Ivey, Jabari Smith and Chet Holmgren. Not Banchero.
It wasn’t unusual for the Magic not to have their future picks partake in pre-draft workouts. Jalen Suggs, a 2021 lottery pick out of Gonzaga, didn’t workout for them.
Banchero had multiple conversations with the Magic that included how coach Jamahl Mosley plans to use him and how he’d fit on the team.
“Talking to coach Mosley, he told me he just wanted to teach guys how to play and how to play efficiently,” Banchero said. “I feel like I really thrive with that.”
Banchero averaged 17.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per game at Duke, but his fit is about more than numbers.
All the while, the Magic were operating in stealth mode.
The Magic likely earned respect from a lot of teams by keeping their intentions clandestine, including from the teams at Nos. 2 (Oklahoma City) and 3 (Houston). The influence of social media and power held by agents, who can leverage that information to benefit their clients, makes leaks inevitable.
The Magic took control instead and buttoned up.
“Honestly, I think that serves a good purpose because not only is it important for us to keep our information discreetly so the players know they can trust us,” Weltman said. “But it’s also important when teams call because I believe we’re a team that other teams know they can make discreet phone calls to and it won’t get out. The way you manage information is a big part of this business.”
The next stage comes July 1 when free agency opens. Maybe the Magic’s tactfulness will pay dividends immediately and help accelerate their rebuild. Leaks can weaken a team’s position in the market. A 22-win team, second-worst in the NBA last season, has to be even more meticulous.
“You never know what’s going to come up. You never know what other teams are trying to do behind you,” Weltman said. “I can tell you we’ve had conversations with every team, including those right behind us [in the draft]. I could flip the question and say, ‘What’s to be gained [by talking]?’
“It’s the best way to do business.”
Bonnie Blodgett: Challenging a challenger of garden myth, as experience advises
I was invited to an online gardening presentation last week, put on by New Society Publishers and starring one of its authors, the famed Ontario botanist and gardener Robert Pavlis.
In his talk, “Plant Science for Gardeners: Essentials for Growing Better Plants,” Pavlis gently skewered not EVERY misconception we garden writers routinely pass on to our readers as if it were fact, but a handful of the more popular ones. With relish.
I will offer a sample here, by way of either fleshing out or flat-out correcting some of my own gaffes.
But first, I must remind you that I have never been awarded an advanced degree in botany (my major was journalism) or claimed to have been. In other words, I never promised you a rose garden.
Or did I?
Moreover, if I’ve led you astray from time to time, it’s not for lack of being true to the best, fact-based and scientifically proven gardening advice I’ve ever given anyone:
The best way to learn how to do something is to do it.
Not that I could change my ways if I tried. I’m too damn old, and when I was young, I was too damn young.
Faithful readers won’t be surprised to find out that YouTube videos are not my go-to when something needs fixing around the house, any more than online experts are how I solve gardening problems.
Just the other evening, for instance, as the mercury soared to a record high, I was in one of the units I rent out on Airbnb trying to figure out how to keep cool air from seeping under two French doors into an adjacent, uncooled space that I call the Tropical Jungle. (The rental unit has a window air-conditioner. Most of my house is cooled with fans.)
Conventional door sweeps being useless in this situation thanks to the wildly uneven floors, I finally rummaged around in the garage and came up with a roll of fiberglass insulation.
I knew that only something spongelike would compress to fit under the door where the floor rises, while holding its shape where the floor sinks.
The project took about 20 minutes. Guests will be none the wiser, as the thin strips I scissored to fit the bottom of each door and then secured with packing tape, were then covered with painter’s tape that matches the door color.
A handy friend had tried to solve this problem before I took over. After perusing the aisles of Menards, he showed up at my house with a length of rigid foam tubing, the kind used to insulate plumbing pipes. I told him to return the tubes and not buy anything else unless it was a pair of sponges shaped (more or less) like baseball bats.
There being no such item at Menards or anywhere else, I pressed him into service as my surgical nurse. He handed me the scissors and/or the tape while holding the door in place.
Can I monetize this? No. There isn’t a consumer-product solution for any of the one-in-a-million problems that number in the billions.
Nor is there a quick-fix solution (in-a-bottle or otherwise) for nine-tenths of the problems I find in my garden, despite the best efforts of the experts and despite our economy’s never-ending pursuit of ways to monetize everything. Some things can’t be scaled up.
I mean, how do you scale up a flexible under-door gap remover?
How many people live in 1880-vintage wood frame houses?
Why does “This Old House” also go by the name “This Old Million-Dollar House?” Because the solution that gets scaled up and put on TV is to take the house down to the studs or further, today’s homeowner having been persuaded that a house that isn’t “plumb and square” is a disaster waiting to happen. This is not because of tornadoes but what the neighbors will think. Oh, and resale? Look out!
OK, so getting back to Robert Pavlis.
I did write here some years ago that oak trees have tap roots. This, according to Pavlis, is a bald-faced lie.
It’s actually more like a little white lie.
Oak trees grow in stages, Pavlis explained, and thus have two sets of roots; the older the tree the more dependent it becomes on the second and increasingly dominant root system comprising shallow roots that extend far outside the tree canopy, sometimes all the way down the block!
But the tap root does exist, its purpose to keep the tree erect when it’s young and defenseless.
Pavlis was also enlightening on weather and climate. Garden writers (like me) who have been encouraging readers to ”push” USDA zones, on the theory that climate change is pushing our plants, are kidding ourselves (and you).
Notwithstanding my own successful experiments in zone pushing, it takes a lot more than a few degrees to change a plant’s hardiness range. Global warming involves a 3-degree uptick in heat (at which point we all die), not the 10 or 20 or 30 degrees that differentiate USDA zones.
Once again (as with his debunking of the myth that oak trees have a tap root) I must quibble with the expert. More than just temperature is involved in what we call climate change.
I plant more Zone 5 (i.e., less hardy) perennials than I used to not just because I’m betting against a return of minus-40 cold snaps but because such plants often tolerate heat better. Maybe they have root systems that go deep for water. Some even have tap roots!
It’s the shallow-rooted plants, whether they’re Zone 4 or 5, that don’t like our new weather’s extreme inconsistency and the way it enables heretofore unheard-of pestilence.
Plants are more likely to die from a long-term drought or an onslaught of baseball-sized hail or monsoon-like rains that can’t drain and get sick because of it, or, like our ash trees, get infested with a bug that used to be unable to survive our cold winters and can now, than plain old ordinary blistering heat.
My goal is to plant whatever can deal with all this, regardless of its USDA zone. Indeed, some of the toughest in the summer months are tropical and semi-tropical plants that I reward for their resilience by bringing them inside for the winter.
One of Pavlis’s facts that I can’t second-guess, because I have never grown sunflowers, is that sunflowers kiss. The truth is, they rotate their huge flower heads twice a day, first toward the rising and then toward the setting sun, to extend their window of solar-storage opportunity. Sometimes this frenetic swiveling results in what looks like kissing. It isn’t.
What was most interesting to me about Pavlis’s botany lesson was the Botany. Yes, I mean with a capital B. Things I know intuitively about plant behavior he gave names to.
What we think of as flowers are usually something else, such as bracts (euphorbia) or sepals (clematis).
As to conifers, Pavlis urged us to leave them alone, all except the yews, which can be pruned for shape (see yew topiaries) quite aggressively.
All other conifers should be handled with care … and restraint, lest you remove the living cells from which fresh foliage grows.
As a rule, it is only safe to take off new growth, the candles of a pine or the lighter-green tips of an arborvitae, for example—and to do this just as the new growth appears. This way you’ll know which is new and which isn’t.
I’ve told you about my misadventure with three blue globe spruce that are evenly spaced along a retaining wall in my front garden.
The happy ending, I have not told you about.
Having failed to curb their enthusiasm when I had the chance (by frequent pruning of their candles when they were young), I finally had no choice but to hack off all the dead wood that perpetuates the lie that these ungainly looking plants are shrubs.
I turned all three into trees.
Taming my blue globe spruce began about three years ago. Clearly, they were not the “well-behaved dwarf that makes this gem the perfect structure plant” I’d brought home on the assumption that they wouldn’t cost this much if they weren’t the good cops my garden was begging for.
Wrong-oh! They were thugs.
By hacking off the pointy tops that shot up like witch’s hats from the “tidy globes,” I gave them a horizontal habit. Removing all the dead lower branches and twigs that used to BE the tidy globes was the next and, I hope, final step.
Then, in the dense shade of the evergreen canopy where dead branches had been, I planted “Alaska” nasturtiums. They don’t mind poor soil and in fact prefer it and are not greedy when it comes to sunlight or water either.
The nasturtiums are now poised to spill over the stone retaining wall (under their own weight) and lap up the sun. By midsummer they’ll be flowering their heads off.
“Alaska” has variegated leaves. This, too, makes it the perfect choice for this site. Variegation equates with slow growth, caused by less chlorophyl, and it also equates with shade tolerance, for the same reason.
Which brings me to Pavlis’s next topic: the many ways plants fight against variegation and other “improvements” bred into them by humans, so as to revert to their “original” selves.
Pavlis showed how reversion causes grafted roses and fruit trees to send up shoots of its wilder and hardier precursor (and what to do about it: prune the suckers immediately), and why variegated hostas and heucheras and other manmade cultivars also revert.
Bottom line: If your fancy perennials are going dull green on you, it’s because it makes their life easier. Green is the color of chlorophyl. And the more chlorophyl, the more energy the plant can photosynthesize.
A Botanist (capital B) would require a semester to explain the details of this amazing process to his or her college students. I am NOT going there.
Suffice to say, it’s your job to make these lazy sots suffer a little, in return for which your variegated lovelies will receive lavish praise when garden tourists come calling. This applies also to plants with chartreuse coloring and/or streaks, splashes, speckles and the like.
So grab your hedge shears and remove that boring green leaf before its kind takes over completely. Remember what I said about scaling up? It’s not just a human thing. Mother Nature does it too! But isn’t it more fun to go against the crowd and try something new?
Norway shaken by attack that kills 2 during Pride festival
By MARIA SANMINIATELLI and KARL RITTER
OSLO, Norway (AP) — A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s nightlife district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what the Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act” during the capital’s annual LGBTQ Pride festival.
Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo.
Police said two men, one in his 50s and and the other his 60s, died in the shootings. Ten people were treated for serious injuries, but none of them was believed to be in life-threatening condition. Eleven others had minor injuries.
The Norwegian Police Security Service raised its terror alert level from “moderate” to “extraordinary” — the highest level — after the attack, which sent panicked revelers fleeing into the streets or trying to hide from the gunman.
The service’s acting chief, Roger Berg, called the attack an “extreme Islamist terror act” and said the suspect had a “long history of violence and threats,” as well as mental health issues.
He said the agency, known by its Norwegian acronym PST, first became aware of the suspect in 2015 and later grew concerned he had become radicalized and was part of an unspecified Islamist network.
Norwegian media named the suspect as Zaniar Matapour, an Oslo resident who arrived in Norway with his family from a Kurdish part of Iran in the 1990s.
The suspect’s defense lawyer, John Christian Elden, said his client “hasn’t denied” carrying out the attack, but he cautioned against speculation on the motive.
“He has not given any reason. It is too early to conclude whether this is hate crime or terrorism,” Elden said in an email to The Associated Press.
Upon the advice of police, organizers canceled a Pride parade that was set for Saturday as the highlight of a weeklong festival. Scores of people marched through the capital anyway, waving rainbow flags.
Police attorney Christian Hatlo said it was too early to say whether the gunman specifically targeted members of the LGBTQ community.
“We have to look closer at that, we don’t know yet,” he said.
Police said civilians assisted them in detaining the man in custody, who was being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism, based on the number of people targeted at multiple locations.
Investigators seized two weapons after the attack: a handgun and an automatic weapon. Hatlo described both as “not modern” but did not give details.
Not far from Oslo’s cathedral, crime scene tape cordoned off the bars where the shootings took place, including the London Pub, which is popular with the city’s LGBTQ community.
Crowds gathered outside and dropped off cards and flowers at impromptu memorials.
Martin Ebbestad, 29, had walked by earlier, seen the memorials and returned with flowers.
London Pub “is our go-to place. My boyfriend left 20 minutes before (it happened). He was sitting outside in the smoking area,” Ebbestad said. “We know this place so well. It doesn’t feel unsafe, but it does feel very close.”
Norwegian television channel TV2 showed footage of people running down Oslo streets in panic as shots rang out in the background. Olav Roenneberg, a journalist from Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, said he witnessed the shooting.
“I saw a man arrive at the site with a bag. He picked up a weapon and started shooting,” Roenneberg told NRK. “First I thought it was an air gun. Then the glass of the bar next door was shattered and I understood I had to run for cover.”
Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere called the shooting a “cruel and deeply shocking attack on innocent people.”
He said that while the motive was unclear, the shooting had caused fear and grief in the LGBTQ community.
“We all stand by you,” Gahr Stoere wrote on Facebook.
Christian Bredeli, who was at the London Pub, told Norwegian newspaper VG that he hid on the fourth floor with a group of about 10 people until he was told it was safe to come out.
“Many were fearing for their lives,” he said. “On our way out we saw several injured people, so we understood that something serious had happened.”
Desta G. Selassie, a co-owner of the London Pub, told AP that employees who witnessed the shooting were in shock and receiving psychological counseling.
Police said the suspect had a criminal record that included a narcotics offense and a weapons offense for carrying a knife.
PST said it spoke to him in May this year “because he had shown a certain interest in statements that were interpreted as insults to Islam.”
“In these conversations, it was assessed that he had no intention of violence, but PST is aware that he has had challenges related to mental health,” the agency said in a statement.
Organizers of Oslo Pride canceled the parade and other scheduled events, and encouraged “people all over Norway to show solidarity” in their homes, neighborhoods and on social media instead.
“We’ll be back later, proud, visible, but right now it’s not the time for that,” Inge Alexander Gjestvang, leader of FRI, a Norwegian organization for sexual and gender diversity, told TV2.
Like its Scandinavian neighbors, Norway is considered progressive on LGBTQ rights. There is widespread support for same-sex marriage, which was legalized in 2009. In 2016, Norway became one of the world’s first countries to allow transgender people to legally change their gender without a doctor’s agreement or intervention.
Norway’s King Harald V offered condolences to the relatives of victims and said the royal family was “horrified” by the attack.
“We must stand together to defend our values: freedom, diversity and respect for each other. We must continue to stand up for all people to feel safe,” the monarch said.
World leaders condemned the attack on their way to a Group of Seven summit in Germany. The summit’s host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, tweeted, “The Norwegian people can be sure of our sympathy. The fight against terror unites us.” French President Emmanuel Macron offered his condolences in a tweet in Norwegian.
John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, told reporters while flying with U.S. President Joe Biden to the G-7 summit, “Our hearts obviously go out to all the families there of the victims, the people of Norway, which is a tremendous ally, and of course the LGBTQI+ community, there and around the world, quite frankly.”
Norway has a relatively low crime rate but has experienced a series of so-called lone wolf attacks in recent decades, including one of the worst mass shootings in Europe. In 2011, a right-wing extremist killed 69 people on the island of Utoya after setting off a bomb in Oslo that left eight dead.
In 2019, another right-wing extremist killed his stepsister and then opened fire in a mosque but was overpowered before anyone there was injured.
Last year, a Norwegian man armed with knives and a bow and arrow killed five people in a town in southern Norway. The attacker, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia, was sentenced Friday to compulsory psychiatric care.
___
Ritter reported from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Jari Tanner in Helsinki and Sarah Hambro in Oslo contributed to this report.
Tim Walz orders agencies not to aid prosecution of visiting abortion seekers
A day after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can outlaw abortions, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took action to firm up the state’s status as an island where abortion is legal and welcoming to out-of-state residents seeking the procedure.
Walz signed an executive order Saturday directing state agencies — to the extent legally permissible — not to aid agencies from other states if they seek to prosecute their residents for traveling to Minnesota to get abortions or assisting in legal abortions here.
Walz’s move echoes a policy announced by Attorney General Keith Ellison, a fellow Democrat, to not aid in extraditing out-of-state residents if authorities in their home states seek to prosecute them while they’re in Minnesota.
It’s unclear how far such cross-state snubbing could go, since all states are subject to some level of cooperation under federal and constitutional law.
At this point, the threat is hypothetical — but plausible under laws being considered or enacted in other states.
While legal challenges could still come, it appears that abortions are now or soon will be illegal in Wisconsin, South Dakota and North Dakota. Iowa’s Supreme Court recently cleared a path for that state to outlaw abortions as well.
Minnesota’s Supreme Court has ruled that abortions are protected by the state constitution. Attempts by Democrats to enshrine that in statute, however, have been blocked by Republicans for years.
