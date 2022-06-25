Magic’s secrecy during NBA draft process could lead to long-term benefits

I was invited to an online gardening presentation last week, put on by New Society Publishers and starring one of its authors, the famed Ontario botanist and gardener Robert Pavlis.

In his talk, “Plant Science for Gardeners: Essentials for Growing Better Plants,” Pavlis gently skewered not EVERY misconception we garden writers routinely pass on to our readers as if it were fact, but a handful of the more popular ones. With relish.

I will offer a sample here, by way of either fleshing out or flat-out correcting some of my own gaffes.

But first, I must remind you that I have never been awarded an advanced degree in botany (my major was journalism) or claimed to have been. In other words, I never promised you a rose garden.

Or did I?

Moreover, if I’ve led you astray from time to time, it’s not for lack of being true to the best, fact-based and scientifically proven gardening advice I’ve ever given anyone:

The best way to learn how to do something is to do it.

Not that I could change my ways if I tried. I’m too damn old, and when I was young, I was too damn young.

Faithful readers won’t be surprised to find out that YouTube videos are not my go-to when something needs fixing around the house, any more than online experts are how I solve gardening problems.

Just the other evening, for instance, as the mercury soared to a record high, I was in one of the units I rent out on Airbnb trying to figure out how to keep cool air from seeping under two French doors into an adjacent, uncooled space that I call the Tropical Jungle. (The rental unit has a window air-conditioner. Most of my house is cooled with fans.)

Conventional door sweeps being useless in this situation thanks to the wildly uneven floors, I finally rummaged around in the garage and came up with a roll of fiberglass insulation.

I knew that only something spongelike would compress to fit under the door where the floor rises, while holding its shape where the floor sinks.

The project took about 20 minutes. Guests will be none the wiser, as the thin strips I scissored to fit the bottom of each door and then secured with packing tape, were then covered with painter’s tape that matches the door color.

A handy friend had tried to solve this problem before I took over. After perusing the aisles of Menards, he showed up at my house with a length of rigid foam tubing, the kind used to insulate plumbing pipes. I told him to return the tubes and not buy anything else unless it was a pair of sponges shaped (more or less) like baseball bats.

There being no such item at Menards or anywhere else, I pressed him into service as my surgical nurse. He handed me the scissors and/or the tape while holding the door in place.

Can I monetize this? No. There isn’t a consumer-product solution for any of the one-in-a-million problems that number in the billions.

Nor is there a quick-fix solution (in-a-bottle or otherwise) for nine-tenths of the problems I find in my garden, despite the best efforts of the experts and despite our economy’s never-ending pursuit of ways to monetize everything. Some things can’t be scaled up.

I mean, how do you scale up a flexible under-door gap remover?

How many people live in 1880-vintage wood frame houses?

Why does “This Old House” also go by the name “This Old Million-Dollar House?” Because the solution that gets scaled up and put on TV is to take the house down to the studs or further, today’s homeowner having been persuaded that a house that isn’t “plumb and square” is a disaster waiting to happen. This is not because of tornadoes but what the neighbors will think. Oh, and resale? Look out!

OK, so getting back to Robert Pavlis.

I did write here some years ago that oak trees have tap roots. This, according to Pavlis, is a bald-faced lie.

It’s actually more like a little white lie.

Oak trees grow in stages, Pavlis explained, and thus have two sets of roots; the older the tree the more dependent it becomes on the second and increasingly dominant root system comprising shallow roots that extend far outside the tree canopy, sometimes all the way down the block!

But the tap root does exist, its purpose to keep the tree erect when it’s young and defenseless.

Pavlis was also enlightening on weather and climate. Garden writers (like me) who have been encouraging readers to ”push” USDA zones, on the theory that climate change is pushing our plants, are kidding ourselves (and you).

Notwithstanding my own successful experiments in zone pushing, it takes a lot more than a few degrees to change a plant’s hardiness range. Global warming involves a 3-degree uptick in heat (at which point we all die), not the 10 or 20 or 30 degrees that differentiate USDA zones.

Once again (as with his debunking of the myth that oak trees have a tap root) I must quibble with the expert. More than just temperature is involved in what we call climate change.

I plant more Zone 5 (i.e., less hardy) perennials than I used to not just because I’m betting against a return of minus-40 cold snaps but because such plants often tolerate heat better. Maybe they have root systems that go deep for water. Some even have tap roots!

It’s the shallow-rooted plants, whether they’re Zone 4 or 5, that don’t like our new weather’s extreme inconsistency and the way it enables heretofore unheard-of pestilence.

Plants are more likely to die from a long-term drought or an onslaught of baseball-sized hail or monsoon-like rains that can’t drain and get sick because of it, or, like our ash trees, get infested with a bug that used to be unable to survive our cold winters and can now, than plain old ordinary blistering heat.

My goal is to plant whatever can deal with all this, regardless of its USDA zone. Indeed, some of the toughest in the summer months are tropical and semi-tropical plants that I reward for their resilience by bringing them inside for the winter.

One of Pavlis’s facts that I can’t second-guess, because I have never grown sunflowers, is that sunflowers kiss. The truth is, they rotate their huge flower heads twice a day, first toward the rising and then toward the setting sun, to extend their window of solar-storage opportunity. Sometimes this frenetic swiveling results in what looks like kissing. It isn’t.

What was most interesting to me about Pavlis’s botany lesson was the Botany. Yes, I mean with a capital B. Things I know intuitively about plant behavior he gave names to.

What we think of as flowers are usually something else, such as bracts (euphorbia) or sepals (clematis).

As to conifers, Pavlis urged us to leave them alone, all except the yews, which can be pruned for shape (see yew topiaries) quite aggressively.

All other conifers should be handled with care … and restraint, lest you remove the living cells from which fresh foliage grows.

As a rule, it is only safe to take off new growth, the candles of a pine or the lighter-green tips of an arborvitae, for example—and to do this just as the new growth appears. This way you’ll know which is new and which isn’t.

I’ve told you about my misadventure with three blue globe spruce that are evenly spaced along a retaining wall in my front garden.

The happy ending, I have not told you about.

Having failed to curb their enthusiasm when I had the chance (by frequent pruning of their candles when they were young), I finally had no choice but to hack off all the dead wood that perpetuates the lie that these ungainly looking plants are shrubs.

I turned all three into trees.

Taming my blue globe spruce began about three years ago. Clearly, they were not the “well-behaved dwarf that makes this gem the perfect structure plant” I’d brought home on the assumption that they wouldn’t cost this much if they weren’t the good cops my garden was begging for.

Wrong-oh! They were thugs.

By hacking off the pointy tops that shot up like witch’s hats from the “tidy globes,” I gave them a horizontal habit. Removing all the dead lower branches and twigs that used to BE the tidy globes was the next and, I hope, final step.

Then, in the dense shade of the evergreen canopy where dead branches had been, I planted “Alaska” nasturtiums. They don’t mind poor soil and in fact prefer it and are not greedy when it comes to sunlight or water either.

The nasturtiums are now poised to spill over the stone retaining wall (under their own weight) and lap up the sun. By midsummer they’ll be flowering their heads off.

“Alaska” has variegated leaves. This, too, makes it the perfect choice for this site. Variegation equates with slow growth, caused by less chlorophyl, and it also equates with shade tolerance, for the same reason.

Which brings me to Pavlis’s next topic: the many ways plants fight against variegation and other “improvements” bred into them by humans, so as to revert to their “original” selves.

Pavlis showed how reversion causes grafted roses and fruit trees to send up shoots of its wilder and hardier precursor (and what to do about it: prune the suckers immediately), and why variegated hostas and heucheras and other manmade cultivars also revert.

Bottom line: If your fancy perennials are going dull green on you, it’s because it makes their life easier. Green is the color of chlorophyl. And the more chlorophyl, the more energy the plant can photosynthesize.

A Botanist (capital B) would require a semester to explain the details of this amazing process to his or her college students. I am NOT going there.

Suffice to say, it’s your job to make these lazy sots suffer a little, in return for which your variegated lovelies will receive lavish praise when garden tourists come calling. This applies also to plants with chartreuse coloring and/or streaks, splashes, speckles and the like.

So grab your hedge shears and remove that boring green leaf before its kind takes over completely. Remember what I said about scaling up? It’s not just a human thing. Mother Nature does it too! But isn’t it more fun to go against the crowd and try something new?