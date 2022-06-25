News
Mets keep capitalizing on mistakes in series-opening win over Marlins
When opposing players make mistakes, the Mets make them pay.
It’s been the theme for these 2022 Mets, and their ability to capitalize on a momentous slip-up helped lead them to a 5-3 win over the Marlins in the series opener on Friday night in Miami.
The second matchup of the season between the divisional opponents went back-and-forth until the turning point in the sixth inning.
With Brandon Nimmo on first and Tomas Nido on second, Starling Marte ripped a marginally hard-hit ground ball to Marlins second baseman Willians Astudillo, who was filling in for Miami sparkplug Jazz Chisholm after he left Friday’s game with back spasms. Astudillo attempted to tag Nimmo, who was halfway between first and second, before throwing to first base to nab Marte.
Nimmo was called out on the tag, and Marte was called out on the throw. It was ruled a double play, but Buck Showalter wasn’t buying it. Before the Mets manager could even check with bench coach Glenn Sherlock, who calls the team’s trusted replay analyst, Harrison Friedland, in the video room, Showalter was out of the dugout to speak to the umpires. After a few minutes of calm, non-combative discussion, in which Showalter explained that a double challenge is completely within his jurisdiction, the crew chief umpire announced to the home crowd that the Mets are exercising a double challenge.
Not long after, MLB’s replay overlords in Midtown, Manhattan overturned not one, but both calls.
Astudillo tagged Nimmo with the glove on his left hand, but the ball was in his right hand. So that tag-play was disregarded and overturned, and Nimmo was awarded second base. Marte reached first base before the throw, so that call was overturned. Nido advanced to third on the play, so the Mets had the bases loaded for Francisco Lindor.
On the mound, right-hander Sandy Alcantara, Miami’s best pitcher, was shaken up by the bizarre sequence of events. He missed his spots to Lindor, falling behind 3-1, before the Mets shortstop pounced on a slider and sent it to the right-field warning track. Lindor cleared the bases on a three-run double and the Amazin’s marched ahead to the tune of a 5-2 lead.
Lindor also opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run off Alcantara. The shortstop has 56 RBI, fourth-most in MLB, already this season. Lindor didn’t record his 56th RBI last year until Sept. 26. Pete Alonso leads the majors with 66 RBI.
The Mets (46-26) took advantage of Astudillo’s mental mistake and never looked back.
Taijuan Walker was charged with three earned runs across six-plus innings and 99 pitches in another solid start for the right-hander. Walker’s third earned run went to his docket after Drew Smith allowed his inherited runner to score. Though Smith scratched and clawed through a laborious seventh inning – he walked three batters and struck out two – Adam Ottavino recorded the final out of the frame and kept the Marlins at bay.
Edwin Diaz picked up his 15th save of the season, but not without another Mets challenge. With one out in the ninth, Jon Berti attempted to steal second base as catcher Tomas Nido threw to second, from his knees, to Luis Guillorme who applied the tag. Berti was called safe on the field, but after a review the call was overturned and the Mets won their third challenge of the night.
Berti made a poor decision to steal second, and the Mets made him pay. So it goes for these 2022 Mets, featuring a manager who is paying close attention to the details and a team that is playing sharp baseball.
Saints blow another late lead in loss to Buffalo
For the third time in four games this week, the Saints surrendered a late lead to lose in Buffalo on Friday. This time, Nathan Lukes’ leadoff single in the bottom of the 10th scored the courtesy runner for a 5-4 walk-off victory at Sahlen Field.
John Andreoli tied the game 3-3 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, and leadoff hitter Spencer Steer followed with a solo shot to put the Saints up, 4-3. It stayed that way until the eighth when the Blue Jays tied the game 4-4 on a two-out single by Jordan Groshans off reliever Yennier Cano.
Saints starter Cole Sands gave up three runs on three hits. He walked none and struck out six. All three runs were unearned after Buffalo’s Nick Podkul reached base, and drove in a run, on a two-out fielding error by third baseman Jermaine Palacios. Podkul and LJ Talley then scored on a single to center by Chavez Young to give the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead in the second inning.
The Saints blew eighth- and ninth-inning leads, respectively, in the first two games of this six-game series against the International League East leaders before winning on Thursday, 7-1.
Ian Hamilton (1-1), who entered the game with a 0.96 earned-run average in 15 appearances, took the loss when Lukes singled to right to score Young from second base.
The Saints went down 1-2-3 in their half of the inning against Graham Spraker (1-2), who earned the victory with 1⅔ scoreless innings of relief.
Noah Feldman: Originalism was supposed to deliver judicial restraint. It doesn’t.
Modern constitutional law as we have known it ended Friday.
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, it repudiated the very idea that America’s highest court exists to protect people’s fundamental liberties from legislative majorities that would infringe on them.
What the dissent aptly called a “catastrophic” decision is not only a catastrophe for women, who now can be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term. It is a catastrophe for all Americans — and for people all over the world who have built their own modern constitutional courts on the U.S. model. The tyranny of the majority won the day.
The right to an abortion was based on the principle of a living Constitution that evolves to expand liberty and equality. That same master principle of modern constitutional law provided the grounding for Brown v. Board of Education, ending segregation. It was the basis for Obergefell v. Hodges, finding a right to same-sex marriage. It is the same principle that undergirds dozens of other decisions establishing rights we today consider fundamental, from sexual freedom to stop and seizure, that were not considered similarly basic in 1791 when the Bill of Rights was ratified or in 1868 when the 14th Amendment was.
In place of the living Constitution that protects liberty and equality from the tyranny of the majority, the court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization announced a Constitution that only protects rights that already existed in the distant past. The majority considered it irrelevant that the people who ratified the original constitutional provisions did not include women, whose rights are at issue in Dobbs and whose equality is derogated by the decision. According to the majority, the dead hand of the past rules our constitutional future.
It is no exaggeration to say that the Dobbs decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by four other conservatives, is an act of institutional suicide for the Supreme Court. The legitimacy of the modern court depends on its capacity to protect the vulnerable by limiting how the majority can infringe on basic rights to liberty and equality.
The Dobbs majority not only takes the court out of that business. It holds that the court should never have expanded the protection of liberty and equality in the first place.
The most basic argument of the Dobbs decision is that, in 1868, states did not consider abortion a fundamental right. That is accurate, as the magisterial dissent, co-authored by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, acknowledges.
But in 1868, there was also no clearly established right to contraception. There were no Miranda rights to protect arrestees. There was no right to choose your own sexual partner, let alone to marry the person you love. And there is no definitive historical evidence that the people who ratified the 14th Amendment thought that doing so prohibited segregation. If you take Dobbs’s logic seriously, all the landmark decisions establishing these rights are wrong.
Will the court now undertake a major effort to revisit these core rights?
Alito’s majority opinion, which is not significantly different from his leaked draft, tries to suggest the court will not do that. Its only basis for that suggestion is to say that abortion is “unique” because it involves life. Justice Clarence Thomas, in a separate concurrence, called openly for revisiting rights to sexual freedom and gay marriage. The dissenters argued cogently that it is now open season on those and similar basic rights.
It is hard for me to imagine that the rest of the conservative justices actually plan to roll back many of our most fundamental rights. Unfortunately, that hardly matters. State legislatures can and will now pass laws that violate or eliminate those rights. The lower courts will have to adjudicate them. Ultimately the Supreme Court will have to weigh in again.
The reason all this will happen is that the court didn’t just overturn Roe. By overturning Casey, it called into question the core idea that the justices follow precedent. Casey stood for the idea that the court would uphold its past decisions absent a major, transformative reason to do so. Under Casey, lower courts would leave precedent in place. That norm is now gone. It’s open season on fundamental rights.
Finally, a dead, non-living Constitution is a catastrophe because history doesn’t actually limit the justices’ discretion. Originalism was supposed to deliver judicial restraint. It doesn’t. The majority can read history however it wants — and does. A conservative majority with no respect for precedent could easily be the most activist court we have ever had.
In short, the modern Constitution will never be the same. Neither will the Supreme Court. Dobbs will go down as one of the worst decisions in the court’s history. Dobbs reverses rights on which the whole country has relied for half a century. The court has never done that before. The consequences will be disastrous — and far-reaching.
Chicago Cubs DFA Jonathan Villar to make room for David Bote’s return from offseason shoulder surgery
When the lockout ended and Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer began filling out the roster with veterans on one-year deals, the working theory was he would try to flip most of them for a prospect or two at the trade deadline.
That sign-and-flip strategy worked well for Theo Epstein during the original rebuild with players such as Paul Maholm, Scott Feldman, Jason Hammel and others bringing back younger talent in trades including Jake Arrieta, Pedro Strop and Addison Russell.
Hoyer signed Andrelton Simmons, Mychal Givens, Daniel Norris, David Robertson, Robert Gsellman, Jonathan Villar, Clint Frazier, Drew Smyly and others in the spring, keeping the payroll low and hoping for the best.
But in the rebuild that’s not a rebuild, the sign-and-flip has so far become the sign-and-flop.
Only Robertson has put up good enough numbers to bring back some quality in return, and three of the veterans already have been designated for assignment.
Gsellman and Frazier were DFA’d earlier this month, eventually cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa. On Friday it was Villar who was DFA’d shortly after seeing his name in the Cubs starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Villar, 31, signed a one-year, $6 million deal with a mutual option for $4.5 million for 2023. He’ll be paid an estimated $3.4 million of his remaining ‘22 salary if the Cubs don’t find a taker. Villar hit .222 in 46 games with two home runs and 15 RBIs and only .175 in June after being on the injured list with a mouth injury from a freak training accident.
Villar’s roster spot was made vulnerable because of the return of infielder David Bote, who had left shoulder surgery after the 2021 season and recently was sidelined during a rehab stint at Iowa with what was described a dizziness.
Manager David Ross said Bote would get a chance to play regularly — he started at second base Friday, batting seventh. Second baseman Nick Madrigal is on the IL with a groin injury.
“He’ll play second base a lot, and I think he’ll give Patrick (Wisdom) a breather at third every once in a while,” Ross said of Bote. “We haven’t really had a lot of bodies to fill that role, and ‘Wis’ has been dealing with … well, everybody is dealing with a little stuff when you play every day.”
Christopher Morel appears to be solidifying a spot in center field after being moved around when he came up from Double-A Tennessee, though Ross said the rookie is still an option at third. Morel recently said he feels most comfortable at third base but is willing to play anywhere.
Bote declined to elaborate on his dizzy spells at Iowa but said he lost 20 pounds or so from last season and couldn’t keep his weight up.
“We’re still trying to figure out what the exact cause of the thing is,” he said. “It was just one of those things where I was losing a bunch of weight fast. I couldn’t keep any weight on. I was nauseous and dizzy and just wanted to make sure nothing was seriously going wrong, especially for as long as it had been going on. … There was like 48 hours straight where I just laid in bed. I couldn’t do anything.”
Bote, 29, who signed a five-year, $15 million extension in 2019 with two team-option years, said he felt “goose bumps” returning to the field Friday after so much time away. He hit .200 in 2020 and .199 last season but said he made some tweaks to his approach and feels more comfortable at the plate.
What kind of tweaks?
“It’s all baseball,” Bote said, declining to offer specifics.
While Bote was searching for answers to the cause of his dizzy spells, so too was Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young, who was hospitalized Thursday in Pittsburgh after feeling lightheaded in the pen. Young said Friday that he was fine until the moment of his health issue early in the game.
“I was dapping up all the relievers and felt great and sat down and (said) ‘I don’t feel great,’ ” he said. “Then 60 seconds later, (I knew) I needed a little bit of help.”
Young said he was well-hydrated and wasn’t suffering from heat exhaustion. On Friday he still had no idea what had happened.
“I just got really hot and had some hives and some things that were tough,” he said. “I’ve talked to our doctor and he’s incredible. We don’t really have a working theory. … Thank goodness it happened (at the park) and (trainers PJ Mainville and Nick Frangella) were there to take care of it.”
Ross said Young came up to him in the dugout late in Thursday’s game after returning from the hospital.
“You can’t get rid of me that easily,” Young told Ross.
But Ross added it was a “scary feeling” Thursday not knowing “what’s going on in that moment.”
Fortunately Young was OK and back dapping again Friday in the Cubs bullpen.
