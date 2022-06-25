News
Noah Feldman: Originalism was supposed to deliver judicial restraint. It doesn’t.
Modern constitutional law as we have known it ended Friday.
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, it repudiated the very idea that America’s highest court exists to protect people’s fundamental liberties from legislative majorities that would infringe on them.
What the dissent aptly called a “catastrophic” decision is not only a catastrophe for women, who now can be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term. It is a catastrophe for all Americans — and for people all over the world who have built their own modern constitutional courts on the U.S. model. The tyranny of the majority won the day.
The right to an abortion was based on the principle of a living Constitution that evolves to expand liberty and equality. That same master principle of modern constitutional law provided the grounding for Brown v. Board of Education, ending segregation. It was the basis for Obergefell v. Hodges, finding a right to same-sex marriage. It is the same principle that undergirds dozens of other decisions establishing rights we today consider fundamental, from sexual freedom to stop and seizure, that were not considered similarly basic in 1791 when the Bill of Rights was ratified or in 1868 when the 14th Amendment was.
In place of the living Constitution that protects liberty and equality from the tyranny of the majority, the court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization announced a Constitution that only protects rights that already existed in the distant past. The majority considered it irrelevant that the people who ratified the original constitutional provisions did not include women, whose rights are at issue in Dobbs and whose equality is derogated by the decision. According to the majority, the dead hand of the past rules our constitutional future.
It is no exaggeration to say that the Dobbs decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by four other conservatives, is an act of institutional suicide for the Supreme Court. The legitimacy of the modern court depends on its capacity to protect the vulnerable by limiting how the majority can infringe on basic rights to liberty and equality.
The Dobbs majority not only takes the court out of that business. It holds that the court should never have expanded the protection of liberty and equality in the first place.
The most basic argument of the Dobbs decision is that, in 1868, states did not consider abortion a fundamental right. That is accurate, as the magisterial dissent, co-authored by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, acknowledges.
But in 1868, there was also no clearly established right to contraception. There were no Miranda rights to protect arrestees. There was no right to choose your own sexual partner, let alone to marry the person you love. And there is no definitive historical evidence that the people who ratified the 14th Amendment thought that doing so prohibited segregation. If you take Dobbs’s logic seriously, all the landmark decisions establishing these rights are wrong.
Will the court now undertake a major effort to revisit these core rights?
Alito’s majority opinion, which is not significantly different from his leaked draft, tries to suggest the court will not do that. Its only basis for that suggestion is to say that abortion is “unique” because it involves life. Justice Clarence Thomas, in a separate concurrence, called openly for revisiting rights to sexual freedom and gay marriage. The dissenters argued cogently that it is now open season on those and similar basic rights.
It is hard for me to imagine that the rest of the conservative justices actually plan to roll back many of our most fundamental rights. Unfortunately, that hardly matters. State legislatures can and will now pass laws that violate or eliminate those rights. The lower courts will have to adjudicate them. Ultimately the Supreme Court will have to weigh in again.
The reason all this will happen is that the court didn’t just overturn Roe. By overturning Casey, it called into question the core idea that the justices follow precedent. Casey stood for the idea that the court would uphold its past decisions absent a major, transformative reason to do so. Under Casey, lower courts would leave precedent in place. That norm is now gone. It’s open season on fundamental rights.
Finally, a dead, non-living Constitution is a catastrophe because history doesn’t actually limit the justices’ discretion. Originalism was supposed to deliver judicial restraint. It doesn’t. The majority can read history however it wants — and does. A conservative majority with no respect for precedent could easily be the most activist court we have ever had.
In short, the modern Constitution will never be the same. Neither will the Supreme Court. Dobbs will go down as one of the worst decisions in the court’s history. Dobbs reverses rights on which the whole country has relied for half a century. The court has never done that before. The consequences will be disastrous — and far-reaching.
Chicago Cubs DFA Jonathan Villar to make room for David Bote’s return from offseason shoulder surgery
When the lockout ended and Chicago Cubs President Jed Hoyer began filling out the roster with veterans on one-year deals, the working theory was he would try to flip most of them for a prospect or two at the trade deadline.
That sign-and-flip strategy worked well for Theo Epstein during the original rebuild with players such as Paul Maholm, Scott Feldman, Jason Hammel and others bringing back younger talent in trades including Jake Arrieta, Pedro Strop and Addison Russell.
Hoyer signed Andrelton Simmons, Mychal Givens, Daniel Norris, David Robertson, Robert Gsellman, Jonathan Villar, Clint Frazier, Drew Smyly and others in the spring, keeping the payroll low and hoping for the best.
But in the rebuild that’s not a rebuild, the sign-and-flip has so far become the sign-and-flop.
Only Robertson has put up good enough numbers to bring back some quality in return, and three of the veterans already have been designated for assignment.
Gsellman and Frazier were DFA’d earlier this month, eventually cleared waivers and were outrighted to Triple-A Iowa. On Friday it was Villar who was DFA’d shortly after seeing his name in the Cubs starting lineup for the opener of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Villar, 31, signed a one-year, $6 million deal with a mutual option for $4.5 million for 2023. He’ll be paid an estimated $3.4 million of his remaining ‘22 salary if the Cubs don’t find a taker. Villar hit .222 in 46 games with two home runs and 15 RBIs and only .175 in June after being on the injured list with a mouth injury from a freak training accident.
Villar’s roster spot was made vulnerable because of the return of infielder David Bote, who had left shoulder surgery after the 2021 season and recently was sidelined during a rehab stint at Iowa with what was described a dizziness.
Manager David Ross said Bote would get a chance to play regularly — he started at second base Friday, batting seventh. Second baseman Nick Madrigal is on the IL with a groin injury.
“He’ll play second base a lot, and I think he’ll give Patrick (Wisdom) a breather at third every once in a while,” Ross said of Bote. “We haven’t really had a lot of bodies to fill that role, and ‘Wis’ has been dealing with … well, everybody is dealing with a little stuff when you play every day.”
Christopher Morel appears to be solidifying a spot in center field after being moved around when he came up from Double-A Tennessee, though Ross said the rookie is still an option at third. Morel recently said he feels most comfortable at third base but is willing to play anywhere.
Bote declined to elaborate on his dizzy spells at Iowa but said he lost 20 pounds or so from last season and couldn’t keep his weight up.
“We’re still trying to figure out what the exact cause of the thing is,” he said. “It was just one of those things where I was losing a bunch of weight fast. I couldn’t keep any weight on. I was nauseous and dizzy and just wanted to make sure nothing was seriously going wrong, especially for as long as it had been going on. … There was like 48 hours straight where I just laid in bed. I couldn’t do anything.”
Bote, 29, who signed a five-year, $15 million extension in 2019 with two team-option years, said he felt “goose bumps” returning to the field Friday after so much time away. He hit .200 in 2020 and .199 last season but said he made some tweaks to his approach and feels more comfortable at the plate.
What kind of tweaks?
“It’s all baseball,” Bote said, declining to offer specifics.
While Bote was searching for answers to the cause of his dizzy spells, so too was Cubs bullpen coach Chris Young, who was hospitalized Thursday in Pittsburgh after feeling lightheaded in the pen. Young said Friday that he was fine until the moment of his health issue early in the game.
“I was dapping up all the relievers and felt great and sat down and (said) ‘I don’t feel great,’ ” he said. “Then 60 seconds later, (I knew) I needed a little bit of help.”
Young said he was well-hydrated and wasn’t suffering from heat exhaustion. On Friday he still had no idea what had happened.
“I just got really hot and had some hives and some things that were tough,” he said. “I’ve talked to our doctor and he’s incredible. We don’t really have a working theory. … Thank goodness it happened (at the park) and (trainers PJ Mainville and Nick Frangella) were there to take care of it.”
Ross said Young came up to him in the dugout late in Thursday’s game after returning from the hospital.
“You can’t get rid of me that easily,” Young told Ross.
But Ross added it was a “scary feeling” Thursday not knowing “what’s going on in that moment.”
Fortunately Young was OK and back dapping again Friday in the Cubs bullpen.
Former Poly star Justin Lewis signs with Chicago Bulls
Former Poly forward Justin Lewis has signed with the Chicago Bulls, the Marquette men’s basketball team announced Friday.
Lewis, who averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game as a sophomore while leading the Golden Eagles to the NCAA Tournament, is receiving a two-way contract, according to The Athletic.
The 20-year-old Lewis joins a Bulls team that went 46-36 under coach Billy Donovan last season and returned to the playoffs for the first time in five years before losing to the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks in the first round. Chicago selected Arizona point guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 overall pick on Thursday.
“Gods plan !! Let’s work!” Lewis tweeted early Friday morning.
According to ESPN, two-way contracts in the 2022-23 season will be equal to one-half of the rookie minimum salary, or approximately $502,000 for the year. Two-way players compete mostly in the NBA G League and can make up to 50 appearances for their team during the regular season, but are not eligible to play in the postseason.
While Lewis was projected to be taken in the mid to late second round, it was still somewhat surprising to see him fall out of the draft. He was ranked among ESPN’s “best available” players for most of the second round, but scouts and analysts pointed to his inconsistent performance and struggles finishing around the rim as potential reasons for his slide.
“I’m getting criticized for certain things in my game right now but I know I’ll work on those things to get better,” he told The Baltimore Sun earlier this month. “So it’s exciting more than it is getting down on myself because I know I’ll attack during the offseason and get better at those things.”
The Bulls begin the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas on July 8 against the Dallas Mavericks.
Lewis enjoyed a breakout sophomore season with Marquette. The 6-foot-7, 237-pound forward was named the Big East Most Improved Player and an All-Big East first-team selection.
Lewis, who started in all 32 games, posted a team-best five double-doubles while finishing third in the conference in scoring and seventh in field goal percentage (.440). He had four games in which he scored 25 or more points, including a 33-point effort in a victory over Seton Hall in January.
Lewis’ sophomore campaign was a step up from his freshman year, in which he only averaged 7.8 points in 21 games (one start). He only scored in double figures nine times, and he missed seven games because of an ankle injury.
In high school, Lewis was a four-star recruit and one of the top players in the Baltimore area, ranking as the third-best player in the state and the 17th-best power forward from the 2020 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
The Baltimore native played his freshman season at Calvert Hall before finishing his high school career at Poly, where he led the Engineers to two state titles while totaling 1,374 career points, the third-most in school history. Lewis was named The Baltimore Sun’s 2019-20 All-Metro co-Player of the Year after averaging 19.3 points and 13.4 rebounds per game.
Meanwhile, Duke guard Trevor Keels, a native of Clinton in Prince George’s County and a former standout at Paul VI in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference, was picked No. 42 overall in the second round by the New York Knicks.
Twins’ Byron Buxton misses third straight game but could return Saturday
Byron Buxton was held out of the Minnesota lineup for the third consecutive game on Friday as he continues to deal with a right knee issue. It marks the first time since mid-April that Buxton has missed three or more games in a row as the Twins have worked diligently to rest him periodically to avoid long term absences.
Manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton’s movement is still an issue, which kept him out of the lineup on Friday, but said the center fielder is “showing a lot of improvement from where he was a couple of days ago.”
The improvement allowed Buxton to throw on the field and hit in the batting cage before the opener against the Colorado Rockies, and if he recovers well from that, he could be in line to end the streak as soon as Saturday.
“Getting him lined up to play tomorrow and getting him ready for the week to come, I think, is on our mind right now,” Balldelli said Friday.
Buxton has been dealing with what Baldelli called “a severe chronic case of tendinitis which leads to severe swelling.”
Pitcher limits
Much has been made of the bind that reinstated pitcher limits have put managers in, which has forced many teams, including Minnesota, to move from 14 to 13 pitchers on its active roster.
It’s certainly been the case for the Twins as they’ve dealt with shaky bullpen performances in recent weeks, capped off by two blown leads this week to Cleveland.
But with one less pitcher, that has allowed an extra bench player, which has been a welcome luxury for Baldelli.
“We have days where it’s very challenging if you only have three bench players and one, and sometimes two of them, are questionable or not available,” Baldelli said. “It’s a little scary going into some of those games because you have an injury and then you’re one issue away from a pitcher having to go in. No one wants to be in that situation.”
It’s certainly been the case during Buxton’s latest absence. The team has been more comfortable keeping Buxton off the injured list because they have that extra spot to play with. And Baldelli said it could be a feather in the cap for players later in the season too that the team previously felt needed to go to the injured list to ensure they had enough active players ready in case they needed them.
Still, Baldelli admitted it’s still only “slightly helpful,” especially during stretches of the season like the team is in now, with 11 games in 10 days. For that reason, it’s likely Baldelli will have to trust his relievers to get out of jams more frequently.
“We can’t be running out there every seventh inning because a guy doesn’t look good in the first two hitters right now,” Baldelli said. “We just can’t make that work. We can’t use six pitchers in three innings to win games. We know that.”
Exhibit A: the Twins’ use of Joe Smith during Thursday’s 1-0 win over Cleveland. Smith quickly loaded the bases without registering an out, but was left to finish the inning and forced two fielder’s choice plays to home plate before ending the inning on a flyout.
Polanco progressing
Jorge Polanco (low back tightness) resumed baseball activities on Friday, signaling he’s closer to a potential reactivation from the injured list. The team is eying a return on Monday or Tuesday, Baldelli said.
“That’s what we’re aiming for. We’ll see how the baseball on-field stuff goes over the next day or two,” Baldelli said.
Polanco has missed the last 10 games and was eligible to be activated from the injured list on Thursday but has remained on the list as the injury has persisted.
