Snoop Dogg and Eminem Release New Music Video Featuring BAYC NFTs

Is the Bored Ape Yacht Club responsible for this collaboration? Hip hop legends and worldwide icons Snoop Dogg and Eminem join forces once again for the single “From The D 2 The LBC.” The video is basically a BAYC ad and the duo premiered the song at Apefest, the Bored Ape Yacht Club multi-day party that was part of the NFT.NYC conference. This is a huge win for the BAYC, at a time when the NFT collection lost 60% of its value in a flash.

The last time we saw this duo collaborate was on the track “Bitch Please II,” from Eminem’s 2000 outing The Marshall Mathers LP. Besides Snoop Dogg, that track features their mentor Dr. Dre, Xzibit, and the late Nate Dogg. After that, the legend says that Eminem’s camp denied a request for collaboration from Snoop and the pair never worked together again. Until now. Did the Bored Ape Yacht Club accomplish that?

Eminem And Snoop’s Bored Ape Yacht Club Story

It’s worth noting that both Eminem and Snoop Dogg come from Dr. Dre’s lineage, so a collaboration between both artists makes all the sense in the world. They are also both part of the Bored Ape Yacht Club. Approximately six months ago, Eminem paid $425K for a BAYC specimen inspired in him. At the time, NewsBTC reported:

“The NFT, named “EminApe,” depicts Eminem’s iconic Bored Ape figure wearing a khaki army cap and a gold chain necklace, both of which he frequently wears in real life. BAYC member GeeGazza sold the digital artwork for 123.45 ETH, which is around $450,000 USD. In November 2021, GeeGazza tweeted, “I still think Eminem is destined to buy my @BoredApeYC one day.”

For his part, at approximately the same time, Snoop Dogg got a full set and announced “When I APE in I APE all the way in!!.” A full set, for those not in the know, consists of a Bored Ape, an M1 and an M2 Mutant, and a Bored Ape Kennel Club with similar characteristics. In Snoop’s case, those were a military helmet, leopard skin, and a pink and fluffy garment. At the time, NewsBTC reported on the story behind the purchase:

“It all came from a deleted tweet. What did it say? We wouldn’t know. However, NFT strategist Just1n.eth brought another rapper into the conversation. “He needs to link up with Waka Flocka to talk about the NFT collection that he should be looking into!” And Waka Flocka went straight to the BAYC. “Uncle Snoop you need a Ape mane!!! Join the yacht club.”

The Video, The Song, The Premiere

The psychedelic video mixes video of Em and Snoop in the studio with Bored Ape Yacht Club-inspired animation. It was directed by James Larese. They premiered it at Apefest, an all out party that featured performances by hip hop legends like Lil Wayne, Bun B, The Roots, Future, and of course Eminem and Snoop Dogg.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club team will also sell merchandise related to the single, but no one knows what it actually looks like. “Snoop x Eminem merch drop pushed. We’ll tweet here with timing updates,” they announced through Twitter.

This is not Snoop Dogg’s first musical collaboration with the Bored Ape Yacht Club. The rapper appeared in Colombian producer and singer Esther Anaya’s single “BAYC,” a dance music track that sounds like this:

Last but not least, NewsBTC has to point out that Eminem and Snoop appeared on stage together earlier in the year at Dr. Dre’s presentation at the Super Bowl Halftime Show. So, maybe the Bored Ape Yacht Club is responsible for this single, but the two artists probably had already squashed their beef.

