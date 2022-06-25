Snoop Dogg and Eminem Release New Music Video Featuring BAYC NFTs

- The Bored Ape Yacht Club had its second ApeFest in 2022.
In their song “From The D 2 The LBC,” Snoop Dogg and Eminem heavily highlight Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT. Bored Ape #6723 by Snoop Dogg and Bored Ape #9055 by Eminem figure prominently in the highly styled and animated music video. Both rappers are well-known members of the BAYC and even attended ApeFest 2022 from June 20 to 23.
During ApeFest 2022 at Pier 17 in New York City, the pair performed the song for the first time. Even though it was withheld from the public, most of the lineups for this event were kept under wraps. Finally, ApeFest 2022 included performers including Timbaland, Lil Baby, Questlove and Future, as well as Eminem and Snoop Dogg.
Love For BAYC All Over the Video
On Twitter, both Snoop Dogg and Eminem are prominently promoting their Bored Apes. Snoop Dogg and Eminem collaborated on a music video, and Eminem’s Twitter profile image features the same Bored Ape #9055 from the video. For his part, Snoop Dogg uses his Bored Ape #6723, called “Mr. Bombay” to promote merchandise and collaborate with other brands.
Among the NFT community’s most active members is none other than Snoop Dogg. He’s worked with The SandBox, and Clay Nation declared his record label “Death Row Records” will include NFTs and even invested in restaurants with NFT themes.
Additionally, the Bored Ape Yacht Club had its second ApeFest in 2022. Powered by BAYC and TokenProof, it was one of the most significant NFT events of the year and was sponsored by Web3 Platform Polygon. Every night, a different hidden performer and NFT-themed food outlet were featured during the event.
