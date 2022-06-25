News
St. Paul attorney and civic booster Jack Hoeschler dies at 80
At St. Paul City Hall, some saw John Gregory “Jack” Hoeschler as the proverbial legal foil — a relentless attorney who returned to court, year after year, to press similar claims against the city on behalf of churches, nonprofits and homeowners concerned about their street assessments. Others considered him an important civic voice and arts maven who brought crusading zeal rather than legal remove to the many causes he fought for.
His 11-year legal odyssey against the city’s right-of-way charges would reach the Minnesota Supreme Court, which largely saw things his way in 2016.
Over the past 13 months, Hoeschler faced a far more difficult challenge against advanced prostate cancer. He died Wednesday in his St. Paul home, surrounded by family. He was 80.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Lovas Hoeschler, as well as a son, daughter and two grandsons.
“Just a giant, such a giant in so many fields,” said St. Paul City Council Member Jane Prince, who called Hoeschler a friend and mentor. “He was the first chair of the St. Paul Riverfront Commission, where he worked hard to connect the city to the river. His contributions to the arts are legendary. He was such a principled fighter for the taxpayer and the general welfare of the city. I’m going to miss him and keep him in my heart.”
Hoeschler, who was born in La Crosse, Wis., in February 1942, was a celebrated student and oarsman at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C., where he was named the Robert Duffey-Scholar Athlete in 1964. He received a “full ride” Root-Tilden scholarship to attend the New York University School of Law, and later married a New Yorker who shared his appreciation for community and the arts.
In the mid-1960s, the two worked together as VISTA volunteers on Chicago’s south side, where Hoeschler sued predatory institutions on behalf of community advocates. He frequently appeared in areas with strong gang activity to vet community concerns.
“I’ve never known anyone who needed less approval than Jack, or who tried to do the right thing without waiting for direction or help, sometimes to his own detriment,” said his wife, in remarks prepared for his eulogy. “Often Jack would go to a community meeting in a notorious project high-rise, returning at midnight or after. I asked him if the residents thanked him for coming, for risking his life, as I saw it. ‘Linda,’ he stated, as if it were obvious, ‘If you never expect to be thanked, you’ll never be disappointed.’”
In 1968, the couple moved to St. Paul, where Hoeschler joined Minnesota’s oldest law firm, Doherty Rumble and Butler and rapidly grew the firm’s real estate practice. He started his own practice in 1982, frequently counseling immigrants pro bono, or without charge.
As chair of the St. Paul Riverfront Corporation, he worked to reorient the city toward the Mississippi River, and coordinated legal and financial resources for the preservation of downtown Rice Park and its surrounding institutions. In 1978, some nicknamed the new Science Museum of Minnesota “the house that Jack built,” and he was equally involved with the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra, the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis, the Minneapolis Institute of Arts and many other arts and cultural institutions.
Hoeschler and his wife formed a music commissioning club modeled after an investment club, inviting others to invest in their passion for new music. They also maintained an elaborate Japanese garden together surrounding their St. Paul home. In 1986 and 1987, they led their family around the globe on a six-month traveling adventure.
A TOUGH GENTLEMAN LAWYER
In the late 1980s, Eric Nilsson found himself on the opposite side of the courtroom from Hoeschler in a years-long legal fight over a failed commercial development at the downtown Union Depot.
“For the next several years, Jack and I just battled each year,” Nilsson recalled on Friday. “It turned out to be one of the most rewarding professional experiences I ever had as a lawyer. I learned to appreciate Jack for this incredible intellectual courage and originality. He was a gentleman, and he had a wonderful sense of humor. We became good friends, and it proved to me someone could be a zealous advocate for their client and stay civil and professional. And you don’t see that very often in the process of law nowadays.”
St. Paul real estate investor John Mannillo found himself on the opposite side of the table from Hoeschler in 1981 when he sold the downtown Pioneer building to First National Bank, which was represented at the time by Hoeschler.
“Even though he was on the other side of the issue, I respected him,” said Mannillo on Friday. “He was a person of great integrity. He looked out for the underdog on a number of things. And he was a fighter. He was tough. Usually you saw him standing up to government — the city — when it was not treating its constituents fairly.”
A celebration of life is planned for 10 a.m. on Aug. 22 at St. Olaf Church in Minneapolis, with a reception to follow at the Minneapolis Club across the street.
Donations in his name will be accepted at Regions Hospital Foundation’s Cancer Research Fellowship fund, Georgetown University crew, the World Press Institute, local arts organizations “or any cause that ‘pays it forward’ to help others have a better, more meaningful life.”
News
Jalen Suggs recovers but Magic won’t have him for Las Vegas summer league
Shortly after the Orlando Magic concluded their draft night Thursday, which included taking Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick and Caleb Houstan at No. 32, the attention shifted towards their summer league plans.
They won’t include second-year guard Jalen Suggs.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, had surgery in late April to address a “slight” stress fracture in his right ankle.
Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the Orlando Sentinel on Thursday evening that Suggs is “doing well.”
“Jalen got his boot off and he’s ramping up his recovery,” Weltman added.
Suggs told the Orlando Sentinel on Friday he started doing on-court work again this past week.
The Magic will kick off summer league in Las Vegas against the Houston Rockets, who drafted Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 pick. Summer league runs from July 7-17.
Weltman also provided an update on Jonathan Isaac, who had surgery after a “minor right hamstring injury” he suffered in mid-March while rehabilitating the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that forced him to miss the previous two seasons.
“Jonathan’s still kind of catching up from his last procedure,” Weltman said. “He’s doing well. He’s doing half-court iso work. He’s progressing well. He’ll take the rest of the summer and we’re monitoring him closely.”
There’s optimism Isaac will return for the 2022-23 season in mid-October — nearly 26 months after tearing his ACL — but the Magic aren’t putting a timetable on his recovery.
Orlando’s training camp will start on Sept. 27.
“He’s got a lot of the summer left, so I don’t want to get into timetables,” Weltman said. “That always gets murky.”
Summer league roster
Coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed Friday that Banchero and Houstan will participate in summer league.
“I’ve been itching to play ever since we lost the Final Four,” Banchero said. “I can’t wait.”
Jared Wilson-Frame, Tommy Kuhse and Emanuel Terry are expecting to play for the Magic’s summer league team, according to HoopsRumors.com.
Wilson-Frame, a former guard out of Pittsburgh who went undrafted in 2019, averaged 17 points per game (36.8% on 3s), 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds with the Jazz’s G League affiliate — the Salt Lake City Stars — in 2021-22.
Kuhse, a former Saint Mary’s guard who went undrafted Thursday, averaged 12.2 points (49.4% from the field, 45% on 3s) 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in his final season with the Gaels.
Terry, a 6-foot-9 big man, has played for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns since going undrafted in 2018. He averaged 14.1 points (67% shooting) and 8.6 rebounds in 29 games last season with the Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate.
It isn’t yet known if anyone from the Magic’s roster or Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, will play in summer league.
Mosley will run some practices, but an assistant coach will handle the game-day responsibilities.
2022 Magic Summer League schedule:
July 7: vs. Houston, 10 p.m. ET (Summer League opener) ESPN
July 9: vs. Sacramento, 4 ESPN
July 11: Oklahoma City, 9 ESPN
July 14: vs. New York, 7:30 NBATV
After every team plays four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best records will play in the championship game on July 17. The other 28 teams will play their fifth games on July 16 or July 17.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
News
Lynx waive guard Evina Westbrook
The Lynx announced Friday they have waived guard Evina Westbrook. A 6-foot rookie guard, she had signed with Minnesota on May 13 and averaged 2.6 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 14 games.
The Lynx will visit the Chicago Sky on Sunday for a 5 p.m. tipoff. It will be televised locally on Bally Sports North and nationally on CBS Sports Network.
News
Federal court blocks FDA ban on Juul e-cigarette sales in US
By TOM MURPHY
A federal court on Friday temporarily blocked the government’s order for Juul to stop selling its electronic cigarettes.
Juul had filed an emergency motion earlier Friday with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington so it can appeal the sales ban, and the court later granted the request.
The e-cigarette maker had asked the court to pause what it called an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the Food and Drug Administration that would have required it to immediately halt its business.
The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges.
The action was part of a sweeping effort by the agency to bring scientific scrutiny to the multibillion-dollar vaping industry after years of regulatory delays.
To stay on the market, companies must show that their e-cigarettes benefit public health. In practice, that means proving that adult smokers who use them are likely to quit or reduce their smoking, while teens are unlikely to get hooked on them.
The FDA said Juul’s application left regulators with significant questions and didn’t include enough information to evaluate any potential health risks. Juul said it submitted enough information and data to address all issues raised. The company said the FDA refused its request to put its order on hold to avoid a massive disruption to its business.
While Juul remains a top seller, its share of the U.S. e-cigarette market has dipped to about half. The company was widely blamed for a surge in underage vaping a few years ago, but a recent federal survey showed a drop in the teen vaping rate and a shift away from Juul’s products.
The devices heat a nicotine solution into a vapor that’s inhaled, bypassing many of the toxic chemicals produced by burning tobacco.
The company said in its Friday court filing that it submitted a 125,000-page application to the FDA nearly two years ago. It said the application included several studies to evaluate the health risks among Juul users.
Juul said that the FDA cannot argue that there was a “critical and urgent public interest” in immediately removing its products from the market when the agency allowed them to be sold during its review.
The company noted that the FDA denied its application while authorizing those submitted by competitors with similar products.
The FDA has OK’d e-cigarettes from R.J. Reynolds, Logic and other companies, while rejecting many others.
In 2019, Juul was pressured into halting all advertising and eliminating its fruit and dessert flavors after they became popular among middle and high school students. The next year, the FDA limited flavors in small vaping devices to just tobacco and menthol.
___
The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.
St. Paul attorney and civic booster Jack Hoeschler dies at 80
Jalen Suggs recovers but Magic won’t have him for Las Vegas summer league
Lynx waive guard Evina Westbrook
Federal court blocks FDA ban on Juul e-cigarette sales in US
Dazzling biopic a reminder of what made ‘Elvis’ King of Rock ‘n’ Roll
Yankee Josh Donaldson sues Greenwich landlord over lease for ‘moldy’ mansion
Stocks rally, driving Wall Street to a rare winning week
Body found near Rochester ID’d as missing woman; foul play investigated
Updates on Magic’s Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac and summer league roster
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
-
News3 weeks ago
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things