Stocks rally, driving Wall Street to a rare winning week
Stocks racked up more gains on Wall Street Friday, as the S&P 500 had its best day in two years and just its second winning week in the last 12 to provide a bit of relief from the market’s brutal sell-off this year.
The benchmark index rose 3.1%, with technology and banks leading the broad rally. The S&P 500 notched a 6.4% gain for the week, erasing the brutal loss it took a week earlier, though it’s still close to 20% below its record set early this year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq ended 3.3% higher. Both indexes also posted a weekly gain that more than made up for their losses last week.
Stocks rallied this week as pressure from rising Treasury yields lets up somewhat and investors speculate the Federal Reserve may not have to be as aggressive about raising interest rates as earlier thought as it fights to control inflation.
The gains are a reprieve from Wall Street’s tumble through most of the year, caused by the Fed’s and other central banks’ slamming into reverse on the tremendous support fed into markets through the pandemic. In hopes of beating down punishingly high inflation, central banks have raised interest rates and made other moves that hurt prices for investments and threaten to slow the economy enough to cause a recession. More such moves are sure to come.
“It has been a good week,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. “It’s rare. At least in 2022, we’ve had only a couple of weeks where we ended up net positive. It looks pretty similar to what we saw right around the end of May, and that one of course fizzled out.”
The S&P 500 rose 116.01 points to 3,911.74. The Dow climbed 823.32 points to 31,500.68. The Nasdaq rose 375.43 points to 11,607.62.
Smaller company stocks also rallied. The Russell 2000 rose 54.06 points, or 3.2%, to 1,765.74.
Parts of the U.S. economy are still red-hot, particularly the jobs market, but some discouraging signals have emerged recently. A report on Friday confirmed sentiment among consumers sank to its lowest point since the University of Michigan began keeping records, hurt in particular by high inflation. Another lowlight this week suggested the U.S. manufacturing and services sectors aren’t as strong as economists thought.
Such weakening data raise worries about the strength of the economy. But they also can be good for financial markets, as paradoxical as that may seem.
They could mean less upward pressure on inflation, which would ultimately mean the Federal Reserve doesn’t have to raise rates so aggressively. And interest rates drive trading for everything from stocks to cryptocurrencies.
“We have seen a cooling off in a lot of areas, certainly. Gasoline purchases are down, housing prices appear to be cooling across the board,” Frederick said. “To me all of this speaks to the fact what the Fed is doing now appears to at least be having some impact. Now, whether or not it’s sufficient to bring inflation down, I don’t think we know yet.”
One nugget in the consumer sentiment report could carry particular weight for markets. It showed consumers’ expectations for inflation over the long run moderated to 3.1% from a mid-month reading of 3.3%. That’s crucial for the Fed because expectations for higher inflation in the future can trigger buying activity that inflames inflation further in a self-fulfilling, vicious cycle.
Last week, the Fed hiked its key short-term rate by the biggest margin in decades and said another such increases could be coming, though they wouldn’t be common.
Over the last week, investors have been modestly ratcheting back their expectations for how high the Fed will hike interest rates into early next year.
That’s helped yields in the Treasury market recede. The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to move with expectations for the Fed’s actions, dropped back to 3.06% from more than 3.40% in the middle of last week.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which forms the bedrock for the world’s financial system, rose to 3.13% on Friday from 3.07% late Thursday. But it also has moderated after hitting 3.48% last week.
It started the year just a bit above 1.50%.
A separate economic report on Friday showed sales of new homes unexpectedly accelerated last month. But the trend for housing has largely been lower because it’s at the leading edge of the Fed’s hikes.
More expensive mortgage rates are hurting the industry, and a separate report earlier this week showed sales of previously occupied homes slowed last month.
Rising mortgage rates pushed LendingTree, the online marketplace that helps people find mortgages and other loans, to warn Friday that it expects to report weaker revenue for the second quarter than earlier forecast. Its stock fell 7.9%.
The vast majority of Wall Street was heading the opposite direction. More than 95% of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed higher.
Travel-related stocks were among the biggest gainers Friday. Cruise operator Carnival rose 12.4% after it reported weaker results for its most recent quarter than analysts expected, but also said that booking trends are improving. Royal Caribbean jumped 15.8% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500. United Airlines rose 7.5%, while Wynn Resorts climbed 12.1%.
___
AP Business Writer Elaine Kurtenbach contributed.
Body found near Rochester ID’d as missing woman; foul play investigated
ROCHESTER, Minn. — A body found in a rural area east of Rochester last week has been identified.
The body was found under a tarp in tall grass adjacent to a farm field in Haverhill Township.
When discovered, authorities said the condition of the body was in an “advanced state of decomposition.” After an autopsy didn’t yield information, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The BCA was able to recover partial fingerprints.
On Tuesday, authorities were able to identify the victim as 28-year-old Tia Mercedes Arleth. She was reported missing to the Rochester Police Department by her mother on June 12.
The death is considered suspicious, authorities said.
Updates on Magic’s Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac and summer league roster
Shortly after the Orlando Magic concluded their draft night Thursday, which included taking Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick and Caleb Houstan at No. 32, the attention started to shift towards their summer league plans.
They won’t include second-year guard Jalen Suggs.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, had surgery in late April to address a “slight” stress fracture in his right ankle.
Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the Orlando Sentinel Thursday evening that Suggs is no longer wearing a boot and is “doing well.”
“Jalen got his boot off and he’s ramping up his recovery”, Weltman added.
Suggs told the Orlando Sentinel on Friday he started doing on-court work again this past week.
The Magic will kick off summer league in Las Vegas against the Houston Rockets, who drafted Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 pick. Summer league runs from July 7-17.
Weltman also provided an update on Jonathan Isaac, who had surgery after a “minor right hamstring injury” he suffered in mid-March while rehabilitating the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that forced him to miss the previous two seasons.
“Jonathan’s still kind of catching up from his last procedure,” Weltman said. “He’s doing well. He’s doing half-court iso work. He’s progressing well. He’ll take the rest of the summer and we’re monitoring him closely.”
There’s optimism Isaac will return for the 2022-23 season in mid-October — nearly 26 months after tearing his ACL — but the Magic aren’t putting a timetable on his recovery.
Orlando’s training camp will start on September 27.
“He’s got a lot of the summer left, so I don’t want to get into timetables,” Weltman said. “That always gets murky.”
Summer league roster
Coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed Friday that Banchero and Houstan will both participate in summer league.
“I’ve been itching to play ever since we lost the Final Four,” Banchero said. “I can’t wait.”
Jared Wilson-Frame, Tommy Kuhse and Emanuel Terry are expecting to play for the Magic’s summer league team, according to HoopsRumors.com.
Wilson-Frame, a former guard out of Pittsburgh who went undrafted in 2019, averaged 17 points per game (36.8% on 3s), 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds with the Jazz’s G League affiliate — the Salt Lake City Stars — in 2021-22.
Kuhse, a former Saint Mary’s guard who went undrafted Thursday, averaged 12.2 points (49.4% from the field, 45% on 3s) 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in his final season with the Gaels.
Terry, a 6-foot-9 big man, has played for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns since going undrafted in 2018. He averaged 14.1 points (67% shooting) and 8.6 rebounds in 29 games last season with the Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate.
It isn’t yet known if anyone from the Magic’s roster or Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, will play in summer league.
2022 Magic Summer League schedule:
July 7: vs. Houston, 10 p.m. ET, (Summer League Opener); ESPN;
July 9: vs. Sacramento, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN;
July 11: Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN;
July 14: vs. New York, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV.
After every team plays four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best records will play in the championship game on July 17. The other 28 teams will play their fifth games on July 16 or July 17.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
()
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released
By AMY FORLITI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home is scheduled to be released from prison next week, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
Mohamed Noor, 36, is scheduled to be released from custody Monday, according to online Department of Corrections records.
Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married. But last year, the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out his murder conviction and 12 1/2-year sentence, saying the murder charge didn’t apply to the circumstances of this case.
He was resentenced to four years and nine months on the manslaughter charge.
In Minnesota, it’s presumed that a defendant with good behavior will serve two-thirds of a sentence in prison and the rest on supervised release, commonly known as parole. The DOC’s website says Noor will be on supervised release until Jan. 24, 2024.
Damond’s father, John Ruszczyk, said Friday that the family was disappointed that Noor’s third-degree murder conviction was overturned.
“His release after a trivial sentence shows great disrespect to the wishes of the jury who represented the communities of Minneapolis and their wish to make a statement about the communities’ expectations of police behaviour and actions,” Ruszczyk wrote in response to emailed questions from The Associated Press.
After his conviction, Noor began serving his time at Minnesota’s maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, but the Star Tribune reported he was transferred to a facility in North Dakota in July 2019 for his own safety. Department of Corrections spokesman Nicholas Kimball said Noor is still out of state, but did not specify where.
“For safety reasons, we aren’t able to provide more detail than what is available on the public website, which is the scheduled date of release,” Kimball said.
It wasn’t clear whether Noor would return to Minnesota. His attorney, Tom Plunkett, declined to comment, saying, “at this point I just want to respect Mr. Noor’s privacy.”
Damond’s killing angered citizens in the U.S. and Australia, and led to the resignation of Minneapolis’ police chief. It also led the department to change its policy on body cameras; Noor and his partner didn’t have theirs activated when they were investigating Damond’s 911 call.
Noor testified at his 2019 trial that he and his partner were driving slowly in an alley when a loud bang on their police SUV made him fear for their lives. He said he saw a woman appear at the partner’s driver’s side window and raise her right arm before he fired a shot from the passenger seat to stop what he thought was a threat.
Damond was a meditation teacher and life coach who was killed about a month before her wedding. Her maiden name was Justine Ruszczyk, and though she was not yet married, she had already been using her fiance’s last name.
Her fiance, Don Damond, declined to comment on Noor’s pending release, but said during Noor’s resentencing that he had forgiven the former officer, and that he had no doubt Justine also would have forgiven him “for your inability in managing your emotions that night.”
Noor, who is Somali American, was believed to be the first Minnesota officer convicted of murder for an on-duty shooting. Activists who had long called for officers to be held accountable for the deadly use of force applauded the murder conviction but lamented that it came in a case in which the officer is Black and his victim was white.
Since Noor’s conviction, former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the pavement under Chauvin’s knee. Chauvin’s colleague, Thomas Lane, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter, while two other officers are awaiting trial on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. All four have been convicted on federal charges of violating Floyd’s rights.
In another case, former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter was convicted of manslaughter after she said she mistook her Taser for her handgun when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, during a traffic stop last year.
John Ruszczyk said in his email to the AP that his family believes state investigators and the Minneapolis Police Department did not fully cooperate with the investigation into his daughter’s killing and he was disturbed by the agency’s culture, adding that he believed its acceptance of using violence to control challenging situations contributed to Justine’s death.
“How could officers go out onto the streets in the roles of defenders of public safety and order with the attitude to their duties and obligations that allows them to shoot first and ask questions later?” he wrote.
Days after Noor’s conviction, Minneapolis agreed to pay $20 million to Damond’s family, believed at the time to be the largest settlement stemming from police violence in Minnesota. It was surpassed earlier this year when Minneapolis agreed to a $27 million settlement in Floyd’s death just as Chauvin was going on trial.
__
This story has been updated to correct Noor’s sentence on the manslaughter count to four years and nine months, not 41 months.
