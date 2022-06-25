Connect with us

Blockchain

Storj (STORJ) – A Relatively Unheard Crypto

Published

2 mins ago

on

STORJ
The price of STORJ (pronounced “storage”) has increased by a little over 30 percent in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, STORJ, an ETH token, is the 88th largest coin by market capitalization.

The token experienced a significant increase thanks to the NFT update on Friday. STORJ reached an all-time high of $0.97, a 43 percent rise from its 24-hour low.

Currently, the coin is selling at $0.9273, an increase of a remarkable 30.73 percent in the last 24 hours, according to statistics from CoinMarketCap. Additionally, its market capitalization soared from $245 million the day before to $371 million as of today.

STORJ is a platform for shared cloud storage. Instead of sending files to massive data centers, users can just store them in independent computers of the host.

STORJ Gets Strong Backing

Two requirements must be met to qualify as a host: a solid and speedy internet connection and terabytes of storage space. Users can make money by storing the files of others on their computers.

An announcement about major businesses embracing STORJ to store unique tickets, music, sports NFT assets, and gaming caused a sharp increase in the token’s price. Europa Labs, Amuzed, and Ultimate Division are the company’s newest NFT customers.

Suggested Reading | Top 5 Cryptos Taking A Major Beating In The Ongoing Market Mayhem

Crypto total market cap at $941 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Amuzed is a blockchain-based music gaming platform that allows users to listen to their favorite artists’ music using NFTs. Ultimate provides participants with a soccer-themed metaverse game in which they can earn Ultimate Division Tokens (TKDS), whereas Europa Labs wants to improve the computational capabilities of clients on their preferred data platforms.

Suggested Reading | Cosmos (ATOM) Price Swells 12% – Can It Breach Resistance?

Green Candles Show Bullish Potential

Similarly, 24-hour trading volume for STORJ has surged by more than 100 percent, reaching $408,455,560 – an increase of 127.94 percent.

Examining the STORJ/USDT daily chart, the price of STORJ has displayed green candles since June 13.

This trend persisted with small retracements on the daily chart until Friday, when the token recorded its highest green candle of the move.

In the last 10 days, the price of the asset has increased by 130 percent, from $0.4005 to its current level of $0.80.

It remains to be seen whether the relatively unheard crypto will be able to sustain this growth in the future or if it will be just another “one-hit” wonder.

Featured image from CyberBump, chart from TradingView.com
Blockchain

BAYC Files Lawsuit Against Parties Behind 'Crazy Disinformation Campaign'

Published

18 mins ago

on

June 25, 2022

By

Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Floor Price Falls to 70 Ethereum ($87,710)
NFT News
  • The team prepared the letter to more specifically counter the accusations.
  • The hour-long video has received over 800,000 views on YouTube since its debut.

The Bored Ape Yacht Club’s founders responded to charges that the project and its founders had Nazi links in a letter shared publicly. It comes only four days after the publication of an hour-long video by Philion entitled “Bored Ape Nazi Club,” which has received over 800,000 views on YouTube since its debut.

Brief Letter Offering Clarification

The letter by co-founder Gordon Goner mentioned a step-by-step breakdown of the project’s founders’ proof to refute the charges that they term a “crazy disinformation campaign” is provided. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a group that protects Jewish people against anti-Semitism, has found these linkages false, as per Yuga Labs.

An official Twitter thread from the Yuga Labs Twitter account and a Q&A with NFT star and Rug Radio creator Farokh have already sought to debunk malice or purposeful Nazism charges.

However, after hearing a renowned but anonymous podcaster debate the notion, the team prepared the letter to more specifically counter the accusations. Justifications for using apes and Yuga Labs as business names, along with the significance of the founder’s pseudonyms and the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s emblem, are included in the team’s response to the four primary allegations.

According to Goner, a snapshot of an email from March of 2021 in which he presented comparable drawings for the Bored Ape Yacht Club logo and a sketch of what the logo may look like was used to defend the logo.

Several additional charges from the YouTube clip were also addressed, including the themes and hints from riddles and cyphers that played an essential part in the early development of the Bored Ape Yacht Club group. The firm confirmed that they have filed a lawsuit against the parties behind the disinformation.

Snoop Dogg and Eminem Release New Music Video Featuring BAYC NFTs

Blockchain

Top GCC Banker Hussein Al Meeza Joins Islamic Coin Executive Board

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 25, 2022

By

Top GCC Banker Hussein Al Meeza Joins Islamic Coin Executive Board
Top financier and banker Hussein Al Meeza has joined Islamic Coin – the Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency launched in the UAE. Having been named Best Islamic Banking Personality in 2006, Mr. Al Meeza is an acclaimed award-winning expert with over 40 years of experience spanning the Islamic banking, finance and insurance sectors, and has been one of the key personalities involved in establishing Dubai Islamic Bank.

Among his many accolades and executive roles are some of the Region’s top institutions. Mr. Al Meeza is the founder of Al Salam Banks in Sudan, Bahrain and Algeria, as well as a founding member of Emaar properties, Amlak Finance, Emaar Industries & Investments and Emaar Financial Services. He served as CEO and Managing Director of Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance Company (AMAN), Chairman of LMC Bahrain and many other leading players.

By adding his leadership skills, professionalism and expertise, the Islamic Coin team has reaffirmed its mission to deliver Shariah-compliant, industry-grade financial instruments ready for the Digital Age. Working in tandem with its Fatwa committee and for the world’s Muslim community as a whole, Islamic Coin is building value and delivering future-proof solutions, that offer seamless transactions while supporting innovation and philanthropy.

“It is a pleasure to be part of this amazing team and I look forward to building ethics-first financial instruments that will empower Muslims throughout the world,” commented Mr. Al Meeza.

Islamic Coin’s Shariah Board, as Fatwa issuer, boasts leading names in Shariah compliance, including Dr. Nizam Saleh Yakuby, Dr. Mohamed Zoeir and Dr. Essam Khalaf Al-Enezi, among others. Together, the Board Members have advised on Shariah-compliant practices in some of the top financial institutions in the world, including Standard Chartered, Dubai Islamic Bank, and BNP Paribas.

Islamic Coin has a finite supply and 10% of each issuance is automatically dedicated to philanthropy. The digital money includes an Evergreen Fund dedicated to funding ethical, Shariah-compliant startups throughout the World.

Blockchain

Following Aftermath of Recent Slump Bitpanda Announces Workforce Layoff

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 25, 2022

By

Following Aftermath of Recent Slump Bitpanda Announces Workforce Layoff
Exchange News
  • The firm is it is cutting its workforce from 1,000 to 730.
  • The rapid pace of recruiting was a miscalculation and unsustainable as per the firm.

Crypto industry firms are finding themselves in a terrible situation when crypto winter sets in: laying off employees. Bitpanda, situated in Vienna, Austria, said today that it is cutting its workforce from 1,000 to 730.

The company said in a blog post:

“We are committed to Bitpanda’s mission, therefore we need to take decisive actions now. The implications hurt: we need to let part of our team go and scale down to a target organizational size of about 730 people.”

Layoff Continues Across the Sector

In the aftermath of the recent slump, Bitpanda has joined a growing number of cryptocurrency firms that have announced layoffs. Additionally, Crypto.com and Bitso, Buenbit, BlockFi and Coinbase have laid off their personnel and even withdrawn job offers to prospective employees.

Changing market mood, geopolitical unrest, increasing prices, and fears of an impending recession are cited in a Slack discussion included in the article by BitPanda as some of the reasons for the layoffs. Digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and commodities such as silver and gold may be traded on Bitpanda. The platform was founded in October 2014 by Eric Demuth and Paul Klanschek.

The startup is led by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who raised more than $500 million for the European exchange between September 2020 and August 2021 in a series of fundraisers. Bitpanda was valued at $4.1 billion in August 2021.

The corporation confessed that it was going through growing pains as it said that the path had been difficult thus far. The founders highlighted that the rapid pace of recruiting was a miscalculation and unsustainable. In addition to job search assistance, references, and mental health services, the corporation provided a list of resources for workers who had been adversely impacted by the downsizing.

Coinbase Announces Massive Layoff of 1,100 Staff Following Market Conditions

