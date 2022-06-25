Storj (STORJ) – A Relatively Unheard Crypto

- The team prepared the letter to more specifically counter the accusations.
The Bored Ape Yacht Club’s founders responded to charges that the project and its founders had Nazi links in a letter shared publicly. It comes only four days after the publication of an hour-long video by Philion entitled “Bored Ape Nazi Club,” which has received over 800,000 views on YouTube since its debut.
(2/2) … us and the BAYC community, we have filed a lawsuit against the responsible parties. We will continue exploring and pursuing all legal options at our disposal.
Brief Letter Offering Clarification
The letter by co-founder Gordon Goner mentioned a step-by-step breakdown of the project’s founders’ proof to refute the charges that they term a “crazy disinformation campaign” is provided. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a group that protects Jewish people against anti-Semitism, has found these linkages false, as per Yuga Labs.
An official Twitter thread from the Yuga Labs Twitter account and a Q&A with NFT star and Rug Radio creator Farokh have already sought to debunk malice or purposeful Nazism charges.
However, after hearing a renowned but anonymous podcaster debate the notion, the team prepared the letter to more specifically counter the accusations. Justifications for using apes and Yuga Labs as business names, along with the significance of the founder’s pseudonyms and the Bored Ape Yacht Club’s emblem, are included in the team’s response to the four primary allegations.
According to Goner, a snapshot of an email from March of 2021 in which he presented comparable drawings for the Bored Ape Yacht Club logo and a sketch of what the logo may look like was used to defend the logo.
Several additional charges from the YouTube clip were also addressed, including the themes and hints from riddles and cyphers that played an essential part in the early development of the Bored Ape Yacht Club group. The firm confirmed that they have filed a lawsuit against the parties behind the disinformation.
