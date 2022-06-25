Storj (STORJ) – A Relatively Unheard Crypto

The price of STORJ (pronounced “storage”) has increased by a little over 30 percent in the last 24 hours. According to CoinMarketCap, STORJ, an ETH token, is the 88th largest coin by market capitalization.

The token experienced a significant increase thanks to the NFT update on Friday. STORJ reached an all-time high of $0.97, a 43 percent rise from its 24-hour low.

Currently, the coin is selling at $0.9273, an increase of a remarkable 30.73 percent in the last 24 hours, according to statistics from CoinMarketCap. Additionally, its market capitalization soared from $245 million the day before to $371 million as of today.

STORJ is a platform for shared cloud storage. Instead of sending files to massive data centers, users can just store them in independent computers of the host.

STORJ Gets Strong Backing

Two requirements must be met to qualify as a host: a solid and speedy internet connection and terabytes of storage space. Users can make money by storing the files of others on their computers.

An announcement about major businesses embracing STORJ to store unique tickets, music, sports NFT assets, and gaming caused a sharp increase in the token’s price. Europa Labs, Amuzed, and Ultimate Division are the company’s newest NFT customers.

Suggested Reading | Top 5 Cryptos Taking A Major Beating In The Ongoing Market Mayhem

Crypto total market cap at $941 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com

Amuzed is a blockchain-based music gaming platform that allows users to listen to their favorite artists’ music using NFTs. Ultimate provides participants with a soccer-themed metaverse game in which they can earn Ultimate Division Tokens (TKDS), whereas Europa Labs wants to improve the computational capabilities of clients on their preferred data platforms.

Suggested Reading | Cosmos (ATOM) Price Swells 12% – Can It Breach Resistance?

Green Candles Show Bullish Potential

Similarly, 24-hour trading volume for STORJ has surged by more than 100 percent, reaching $408,455,560 – an increase of 127.94 percent.

Examining the STORJ/USDT daily chart, the price of STORJ has displayed green candles since June 13.

This trend persisted with small retracements on the daily chart until Friday, when the token recorded its highest green candle of the move.

In the last 10 days, the price of the asset has increased by 130 percent, from $0.4005 to its current level of $0.80.

It remains to be seen whether the relatively unheard crypto will be able to sustain this growth in the future or if it will be just another “one-hit” wonder.

Featured image from CyberBump, chart from TradingView.com