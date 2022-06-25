Finance
The First 4 Steps to Get Massage Therapy After a Car Accident
When I was hit by a drunk driver, the last thing I wanted was to mess with insurance. The other guy’s insurance company was willing to pay for massage therapy. But I didn’t have the time. And as a result, I was not fully protected.
Massage Therapy is one of the most effective healing tools available. It calms the muscles and mind down after a traumatic incident. It increases blood flow to the muscles, which increases healing. A great massage therapist will ask about the accident, and learn which muscles were tightened and harmed during the accident. As a result, your body will heal. Massage Therapy is the science of healing muscle. It is the only industry focused exclusively on healing muscle tightness and soreness. Seek out a massage therapist immediately if you are in a car accident to prevent those muscles from staying tight because of whiplash or injury.
I have outlined the steps describing how to get massage therapy for a car accident (or any accident) with the other person’s insurance company paying for it. These steps are the first 4 steps you should take immediately. Within 24 hours of the accident, take these steps to protect yourself. You must act quickly, or you may forfeit your care to the insurance company’s policies. To ensure you are well, follow these 4 steps below.
1. VISIT a Doctor or Chiropractor for a Doctor’s Note
You need a doctor’s recommendation for a massage. It’s a medical recommendation, like any other activity or prescription. Schedule a single doctor’s visit, and have your doctor recommend massage therapy as treatment. If you are injured on the weekend, visit a 24 hour clinic. Any doctor can prescribe massage therapy if you ask for it. But you must ask for it.
2. TREAT Yourself Immediately
The insurance companies have a policy called having a “Gap in Care.” It means that if you are not getting your treatments consistently and immediately after the accident, then you are not really hurt. If you are going to get massage therapy to remedy accident pain, then start immediately. And don’t stop getting regular treatments until you are better. Changes to your treatment plan or providers is fine, but do NOT stop getting some sort of treatment, or the insurance companies will claim you have a “gap in care.” And they will not accept your claim.
3. BEWARE of Delayed Pain
Whiplash can show up several weeks after accident. What happens is that the body goes into hyper-protection mode, as a safety measure. It pours adrenaline, and other chemicals into your body for several weeks to protect you from hurting (so you can escape the dangerous land of other cave people, ya know, with deadly mountain lions and other creatures). Then your body starts repairing weeks later. That repair period is when the pain really start.
Often, you won’t seek immediate treatment because you feel fine, then you start feeling really bad weeks later. Continue your massage therapy treatments for at least a month to make sure you prevent serious whiplash from affecting your productivity. The insurance companies understand this too. So continue treatment for at least month. And longer if you are genuinely in pain.
4. ASK Questions of the Insurance Company
Some insurance companies pay as you go. Other insurance companies want to pay out the claim at the end of treatment. Ask them lots of questions on their process. The adjustor is simply following a set of rules. If you can learn the rules, you can make the most of the claim (and save yourself a lot of headaches). Work within the system, not against it. Some great questions include, “How does the claim process work?” “Can I get checks as I submit receipts, or do you pay out all at once towards the end.”
Regardless of what happened, everyone involved wants to see you get better fast. So act quickly. And start a consistent treatment, and continue with it, until you are better. Good luck and Feel Better!
Hazard, Risk and Insurance (Part 2)
Every human action can cause a risk. This risk depends on a variety of actions a person does. In terms of insurance, risk is the possible loss that a person could experience and the dangers posed by the possibility of something happening but not knowing when and what will happen. To deal with these risks we need preparation and proper protection. Hence the importance of insurance more visible when a person afflicted with calamity, even if the disaster did not want every person.
Not counting how many losses to be borne by society due to the disaster happened. So be thankful, if you have take out, do not need to be confused to find money to repair damaged houses or cars that had stalled due to flooding. Simply add a claim to the insurance company, then you will get compensation.
Risk Forms
1. Pure – This forms if there will cause the loss or does not cause loss ( breakeven ). Example: Risk of Fire, Casualty Risk.
2. Speculative – That may cause the loss occurred, does not cause loss or profit ( gain ). Example: Production, Monetary ( Foreign Exchange ).
3. Fundamental – Risks in case of impact can be very large losses or catastrophic nature. Example: War, Earthquake, Air Pollution.
4. Special (particular): Risk that if it does, the impact of losses is local, not comprehensive or not catastrophic. Example: Fire, Accident, Theft.
Risk Management
1. Risk Identification
This stage is to identify the risks faced by any human being either personally or risks faced in the process of business activities.
2. Risk Evaluation
1. The frequency is rare, the impact of low loss / small
These risks need not be insured because it rarely happens, and if there is a low impact / small.
2. The frequency is rare, the impact of high losses / major.
This risk needs to be insured and insurance companies are still willing to close / cover this risk
3. Frequency is used, the impact of low loss / small.
This risk classification is identical to 1, which needs to be done is prevention so that does not happen often.
4. Frequency is used, the impact of high loss / large.
In this risk is the opposite mindset between the client and insurance companies. Customers want this risk can be insured, but insurance companies may not receive because the frequency it happened often, and the impact of losses is also high.
Risk Control
1. Financial Control
Buying protection insurance by paying an insurance premium ( Customer Transfer The Risk Of Insurance Companies ). Bear their own costs such risks, the impact of weakness if the loss is high enough to threaten the business activities.
2. Physical Control
Eliminate risk. But this is not possible because of the risk will always exist and may occur, so that needs to be done is that the risk minimization, minimize the risk by providing incident prevention equipment and complete response equipment to deal with risk.
Bid Farewell to Your Worries With Non Owner Auto Insurance
Planning for a fun-filled trip in a rented car? Non owner auto insurance is the prime thing you need to plan before you can begin to plan your clothes! It is a known fact that driving to various destinations is an integral part of our lives. Accidents, too, cannot be neglected at all. Every one understands that driving involves a great amount of risk with the ever growing traffic on the bustling streets. Many a times, while borrowing a vehicle from friend or kin you ensure that complete care is taken. However, the chances of an accident cannot be completely denied. No matter how dear you are to your friend, paying the bills for the damage is something no one loves!
What if you are provided with complete coverage of the accident? Sounds interesting and relieving? Well, this kind of insurance policy offers you the benefit of claiming insurance for the vehicle that you do not own! If you are already feeling secure about the whole thing, then there is more for you. This insurance not only covers the damage to the vehicle but also provides you medical insurance, in case there is an injury. If you are the kind of person who tends to rent a car often, this insurance is something that you must grab and fetch the benefits.
Another major category of people who can definitely benefit from the insurance is the people who are into driving vehicles professionally for a company or an individual. In this kind of job, the frequency of driving is very high. At the same time, the exposure to high risk of accidents is inflated. Non owner auto insurance plays a significant role in case of any mishap. Dealing with the consequences in such a situation is much smoother with the insurance and medical coverage benefit you get. It is true that one needs to be extremely cautious while driving a vehicle, whether it is your own or someone else’s However, a policy like this can prevent you from getting into a tight spot.
If your life revolves around renting or borrowing cars and driving them for various reasons, investing into this kind of insurance policy can keep you free of worries. Although it may not be one of the most popular insurance policies amongst the rest of the insurance related to automobiles, it serves a great purpose and is one of the most essential requisites in today’s life. No matter how safe you are as a driver. It can be someone else’s fault that can cause some serious damage to the vehicle.
Prevention is always better than cure. Opting for the policy is a very wise decision to save yourself from shoveling out huge amount of money. If you are hearing about this policy for the first time, it is not your fault since most of the companies dealing with insurance do not highlight the non owner auto insurance and its benefits. As an individual involved in driving cars that do not belong to you, finding out more details about such policies is definitely your job. Lead a peaceful life and let the owner of the car breathe peacefully too!
Tanzania Camping Budget Private Or Joining Safari Explained From Monkey Territory to Tsetse Flies
Tanzania Camping Budget Safaris Private or Joining are still the real Authentic African Safari. Firstly we would like to inform you that some of the campsites in Tanzania National Parks especially in Lake Manyara and Tarangire National Park are outside the Parks.
This is because the camping ground inside the Parks are not safe.
There are so many elephants and tsetse flies in Tarangire during seasons of the year and in Lake Manyara to many monkeys. You can loose your food of 6 days safari in just five minutes and there is nothing you can do because you are inside of the monkey’s territory.
The Animal Kingdom. Here nature rules and human demands are not a priority!
For Tanzania Camping Budget Safari we normally use both 4 x 4 Land Rover / Land Cruiser / Minibus depending on safari schedule and season’s. Most of our clients prefer to use Land Cruisers in dry season and Land Rovers in wet season between April – June each year.
This is because Land Rover is always four wheel while driving in the mud, but the Land Cruiser you need to engage the four wheel when you need it. Also the Land Cruiser is easier to get stuck because of the rear springs while the Land Rover does not so easily get stuck because all front’s and rear tire’s are protected by coil springs.
Animals are normally drinking water early in the morning and late evening. Such activities is possible to see either in Lake Manyara or Serengeti National Park. Serengeti is a lot more better because it is allowed to do very early game drives even before breakfast. It is possible to include walking safari especially for those people who are doing private safari.
This is charged direct or if you insist we also include in the price. Of course we will indicate the cost separate for those who are doing joining safari. Not all clients want to do walking safari. The walking safari can be arranged in the campsite i.e., Twiga Camp / Fig Tree Camp / Zion camp and Popo Camp in Lake Manyara and Tarangire.
We normally take 4 people in normal Land Cruiser or Land Rover of 6 setter for those who are doing camping safari and 6 people in an extended vehicle of 8 setter. We reserve other rear seats for extra camping facility i.e., mattresses, blankets, tents, and bed sheets.
TANZANIA CAMPING SAFARI SAMPLE ITINERARY
DAY 1: Arusha-Tarangire
You will be picked up at around 0900am and depart to Tarangire National Park for the Game drive.Tarangire is most spectacular during the dry season when thousands of animals migrate into the park from the surrounding dry Maasai steppe, to use the permanent water supply of the Tarangire River.
You can see herds of elephants, numbering over a hundred. Tarangire is also renowned for its tree pythons, which are easily seen. The animal population in the dry season rivals that of the Serengeti with wildebeest, zebra, eland, hartebeest, buffalo, gerenuk, fringe eared Oryx and flocks of birds of many different species.
Prime game viewing is between July through November.
The famous and giant baobab trees dot the park, their branches looking just like roots. Some of the baobab trees are over 300 years old. Legend has it that a displeased god turned them upside down at the time of creation. All meals and overnight at Zion Campsite.
Approx transit time Arusha – Tarangire 1 hour
Meal Plan: {L,D}
DAY 2: Tarangire Park – Lake Manyara National Park. Breakfast at around 0700am. Depart Tarangire at around 0800am for Lake Manyara National Park, famous for its tree climbing lions and large flocks of flamingos.
The park contains five distinct vegetation zones and is of scenic beauty. Picnic Lunch will be served in the Park/Hot Lunch at the camp. Afternoon Game drive in the Park. Late afternoon to Twiga campsite for dinner and overnight.
Approx transit time Tarangire to Lake Manyara 1hour
Meal Plan: {B, L, D}
DAY 3: Lake Manyara National Park – Serengeti National Park. Breakfast at around 0630am. Depart for Serengeti with lunch en route. On arrival, proceed for a game drive. The park covers 12,944km2 of open plains making it one of the largest in the world.
The rocky outcrops commonly known as Moru kopjes in the eastern part of the park are of scenic beauty and occasionally cats can be seen lazing on them.The park contains vast herds of wildebeest, zebra, gazelle and other antelopes. Dinner and overnight at Seronera Campsite.
Approx transit time Lake Manyara to Serengeti 5 ½ hours
Meal Plan: {B, L, D}
DAY 4: Serengeti National Park – Ngorongoro Crater rim. Very early Game drive in the vast Serengeti plain. Breakfast at 0900am. After breakfast, depart Serengeti and drive to Ngorongoro crater rim with Game drive and Picnic Lunch en route to Ngorongoro Simba campsite where you booked for the night full board.
Approx transit time Serengeti National Park to Ngorongoro Simba campsite 3½ hours
Meal Plan: {B, L, D}
DAY 5: Ngorongoro Crater – Arusha. Breakfast at around 0600am. Take Picnic Lunch with you and drive 15 minutes into the Ngorongoro Crater floor for the Game drive. View the various resident animals on the crater floor.
The largest unbroken caldera in the world, Ngorongoro has an area of 260 kilometers and a depth of 610 meters. The crater provides a protected habitat for thousands of mammals and birds. The entire day is spent on the crater floor viewing lion, hyena, wildebeest, zebra, black rhinoceros, and many species of small antelopes.
The Ngorongoro Crater Conservation Area is located between the Serengeti and Lake Manyara. It is home to the famous Ngorongoro Crater which is the largest unbroken caldera in the world. The Crater is a spectacular setting in which to experience your African safari. Some scientists maintain that before it erupted, Ngorongoro Crater – the largest intact caldera in the world – would have been higher than Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest point in Africa.
Covering a mere 260 square kilometers (100 square miles), the 600 meter (1969 foot)-deep Crater is home to a permanent population of more than 30 000 animals. It is one of the few places in Africa where you stand a very good chance of seeing the Big Five (lion, leopard, buffalo, rhino and elephant) in the course of a game- drive.
The local Maasai have permission to graze their cattle on the Crater floor, and it is not unusual to see Maasai cattle and buffalo grazing together with lion mere meters away. There are around 1000 lions in the Crater, approximately 20 black rhino, and the spectacular Lerai Forest is one of the best places in Africa to spot leopard. This is one of the natural wonders of the world.
Picnic Lunch in the Crater. Afternoon before 0430pm drive to Arusha where you will be dropped at your hotel of your choice.
Approx transit time Ngorongoro to Arusha 3½ hours
Meal Plan: {B, L}
END OF SAFARI
COST:
Joining rate – 799$ per person maximum 4 people.
Private rate – 1020$ per person minimum 2 people.
What is included
Fully supported camping safari for 4 nights with meals as shown in the itinerary, park entrance fees, transportation in a 4 x 4 vehicle to Tarangire Park, Serengeti Park, Lake Manyara National Park, Ngorongoro, English speaking driver guide, crater fee, safari transportation in a private vehicle.
What is not included
The price does not include international flights or departure taxes, personal insurance, visa fees, vaccination costs, personal clothing and equipment, all items of a personal nature and all alcoholic drinks, gratuity / tips, Meals unless specified above, and shuttle transfer’s.
