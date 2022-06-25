News
Tim Walz orders agencies not to aid prosecution of visiting abortion seekers
A day after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states can outlaw abortions, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took action to firm up the state’s status as an island where abortion is legal and welcoming to out-of-state residents seeking the procedure.
Walz signed an executive order Saturday directing state agencies — to the extent legally permissible — not to aid agencies from other states if they seek to prosecute their residents for traveling to Minnesota to get abortions or assisting in legal abortions here.
Walz’s move echoes a policy announced by Attorney General Keith Ellison, a fellow Democrat, to not aid in extraditing out-of-state residents if authorities in their home states seek to prosecute them while they’re in Minnesota.
It’s unclear how far such cross-state snubbing could go, since all states are subject to some level of cooperation under federal and constitutional law.
At this point, the threat is hypothetical — but plausible under laws being considered or enacted in other states.
While legal challenges could still come, it appears that abortions are now or soon will be illegal in Wisconsin, South Dakota and North Dakota. Iowa’s Supreme Court recently cleared a path for that state to outlaw abortions as well.
Minnesota’s Supreme Court has ruled that abortions are protected by the state constitution. Attempts by Democrats to enshrine that in statute, however, have been blocked by Republicans for years.
Gophers grad Payton Willis signs with Golden State
Former Gophers guard Payton Willis has signed with the Golden State Warriors and will compete in the NBA Summer League. The Minnesota graduate begins competition July 2 in the California Classic at the Chase Center in San Francisco.
Willis, an all-Big Ten honorable mention pick as a senior, will continues Summer League play July 7-17 at the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion on the campus of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. He averaged a career-high 15.9 points and 4.3 assists a game as a senior.
The California Classic showcases rookies selected in the 2022 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, plus sophomores, select free agents and other players competing to make NBA and NBA G League regular season rosters. All 75 games of the 11-day NBA Summer League will air live on ESPN networks or NBA TV.
Heat add undrafted Fresno State big man Orlando Robinson to summer roster
The Miami Heat’s summer roster quickly is becoming one highlighted by big men.
The latest addition is undrafted Fresno State junior Orlando Robinson, a 6-foot-11, 244-pound center with a 9-foot standing reach and 7 1/2-foot wingspan.
Robinson, a source confirmed to the Sun Sentinel, agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract, which also creates a path to the team’s training camp.
The first-team All-Mountain West selection is a deft offensive player who utilizes his skill and physicality to score at all three levels. Defensively, he moves well in space, able to guard multiple positions. He averaged 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, including 2.6 offensive rebounds, and 1.2 blocks this past season.
His versatility could prove particularly valuable in summer league with an ability to play alongside both returning center Omer Yurtseven and first-round pick Nikola Jovic, two of the other prime post prospects on the Heat summer-league roster.
The Heat open summer play next weekend in San Francisco at the California Classic, before moving on to the NBA Last Vegas Summer League,
Among those committed to the Heat summer roster are Robinson, Yurtseven, Jovic, two-way-contract players Javonte Smart and Mychal Mulder, roster forward Haywood Highsmith, former Heat two-way guard Marcus Garrett, and undrafted prospects St. Bonaventure guard Jalen Adaway, University of San Francisco guard Jamaree Bouyea, Oakland University forward Jamal Cain, UNLV guard Bryce Hamilton, St. John’s forward Aaron Wheeler and Texas Tech forward Bryson Williams.
Team’s are limited to 20 roster players in the offseason, a limit that does not include Exhibit 10 prospects or summer-tryout players.
The only players from the 20-player Heat roster committed to summer league are Robinson, Yurtseven, Jovic, Highsmith, Smart and Mulder.
‘We’ve got to go to work’ — Mario Cristobal welcomes alumni, high school recruits to Hurricanes’ Legends Camp
There weren’t any flashy cars or sets for elaborate photo shoots laid out for recruits at Miami’s Legends Camp on Saturday morning.
Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal told the hundreds of high school players, coaches and family members on UM’s campus that they were there to work. The returning Miami alumni, with numerous Super Bowl rings and Pro Bowl selections on their resumes, brought the flash.
“It’s not time for paradise yet,” said Cristobal, referring to the previous name of the team’s flagship summer camp. “We’ve got to go to work.”
“Work” was the theme of the camp, as former Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin followed Cristobal’s opening speech with a similar message.
“Who’s going to make a commitment to one day be coming back here with a black shirt that says, ‘Legends’?” Irvin said, referring to the shirts Miami alumni were wearing.
The camp was part of a busy weekend for Cristobal and UM’s coaching staff. In addition to the camp, the Hurricanes hosted about a dozen recruits on official visits and more on unofficial visits.
“We have official visitors on campus, approximately 12,” Cristobal said. “Another 18 to 24 unofficial [visitors]. I don’t know how many campers we are — probably 250, 300. So there’s a lot going on, and it’s awesome because the energy and the authentic, genuine interaction with our players, the legends, our coaches and our people, our current players, it’s priceless.”
The camp offered high school players the chance to mingle with and get instructed by the UM staff, current players and former Hurricanes players.
“I learned a lot today about college football,” Dillard High running back Christopher Johnson said. “So I’m mentally prepared for the next level.”
Miami had numerous decorated alumni at the camp, including Irvin, Jaelan Phillips, Greg Rousseau, Bryant McKinnie, Reggie Wayne, Jeremy Shockey, Antrel Rolle and Jon Beason.
“Oh man, just a lot of energy, a lot of energy, a lot of passion,” said Phillips, who is now with the Miami Dolphins. “Setting a high standard. It’s what the U is all about.”
Cristobal and his staff received strong reviews from some of the alumni in attendance about how he’s running the program through his first seven months on the job.
“Coach Ponce told me that if I ever want to come up to the meeting rooms, doors are always open and I can talk to the guys,” former Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier said. “To me, that’s big because there were some parts that I did feel like the alumni were shut out. So now they’re more open to having us back and being around. It just feels great to be back, and I love it here.”
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who was an assistant coach during Cristobal’s tenure as a Miami offensive lineman, also attended Saturday’s camp. In addition to being a former Hurricanes coach, he has another, recent tie to the program: his son Cody is an offensive analyst on Cristobal’s staff. Orgeron, who won the 2019 national title with the Tigers, said Cristobal needs to “keep doing what he’s doing” to get the Hurricanes closer to winning a championship.
“Mario also understands the true mark of a head coach comes on gameday,” Orgeron said, “and I know he’s going to be ready for that.”
