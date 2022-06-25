Connect with us

Top GCC Banker Hussein Al Meeza Joins Islamic Coin Executive Board

2 mins ago

Top GCC Banker Hussein Al Meeza Joins Islamic Coin Executive Board
Top financier and banker Hussein Al Meeza has joined Islamic Coin – the Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency launched in the UAE. Having been named Best Islamic Banking Personality in 2006, Mr. Al Meeza is an acclaimed award-winning expert with over 40 years of experience spanning the Islamic banking, finance and insurance sectors, and has been one of the key personalities involved in establishing Dubai Islamic Bank.

Among his many accolades and executive roles are some of the Region’s top institutions. Mr. Al Meeza is the founder of Al Salam Banks in Sudan, Bahrain and Algeria, as well as a founding member of Emaar properties, Amlak Finance, Emaar Industries & Investments and Emaar Financial Services. He served as CEO and Managing Director of Dubai Islamic Insurance and Reinsurance Company (AMAN), Chairman of LMC Bahrain and many other leading players.

By adding his leadership skills, professionalism and expertise, the Islamic Coin team has reaffirmed its mission to deliver Shariah-compliant, industry-grade financial instruments ready for the Digital Age. Working in tandem with its Fatwa committee and for the world’s Muslim community as a whole, Islamic Coin is building value and delivering future-proof solutions, that offer seamless transactions while supporting innovation and philanthropy.

“It is a pleasure to be part of this amazing team and I look forward to building ethics-first financial instruments that will empower Muslims throughout the world,” commented Mr. Al Meeza.

Islamic Coin’s Shariah Board, as Fatwa issuer, boasts leading names in Shariah compliance, including Dr. Nizam Saleh Yakuby, Dr. Mohamed Zoeir and Dr. Essam Khalaf Al-Enezi, among others. Together, the Board Members have advised on Shariah-compliant practices in some of the top financial institutions in the world, including Standard Chartered, Dubai Islamic Bank, and BNP Paribas.

Islamic Coin has a finite supply and 10% of each issuance is automatically dedicated to philanthropy. The digital money includes an Evergreen Fund dedicated to funding ethical, Shariah-compliant startups throughout the World.

Following Aftermath of Recent Slump Bitpanda Announces Workforce Layoff

34 mins ago

June 25, 2022

Following Aftermath of Recent Slump Bitpanda Announces Workforce Layoff
Exchange News
  • The firm is it is cutting its workforce from 1,000 to 730.
  • The rapid pace of recruiting was a miscalculation and unsustainable as per the firm.

Crypto industry firms are finding themselves in a terrible situation when crypto winter sets in: laying off employees. Bitpanda, situated in Vienna, Austria, said today that it is cutting its workforce from 1,000 to 730.

The company said in a blog post:

“We are committed to Bitpanda’s mission, therefore we need to take decisive actions now. The implications hurt: we need to let part of our team go and scale down to a target organizational size of about 730 people.”

Layoff Continues Across the Sector

In the aftermath of the recent slump, Bitpanda has joined a growing number of cryptocurrency firms that have announced layoffs. Additionally, Crypto.com and Bitso, Buenbit, BlockFi and Coinbase have laid off their personnel and even withdrawn job offers to prospective employees.

Changing market mood, geopolitical unrest, increasing prices, and fears of an impending recession are cited in a Slack discussion included in the article by BitPanda as some of the reasons for the layoffs. Digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and commodities such as silver and gold may be traded on Bitpanda. The platform was founded in October 2014 by Eric Demuth and Paul Klanschek.

The startup is led by tech billionaire Peter Thiel, who raised more than $500 million for the European exchange between September 2020 and August 2021 in a series of fundraisers. Bitpanda was valued at $4.1 billion in August 2021.

The corporation confessed that it was going through growing pains as it said that the path had been difficult thus far. The founders highlighted that the rapid pace of recruiting was a miscalculation and unsustainable. In addition to job search assistance, references, and mental health services, the corporation provided a list of resources for workers who had been adversely impacted by the downsizing.

Coinbase Announces Massive Layoff of 1,100 Staff Following Market Conditions

Goldman Sachs Advise to Celsius to File Bankruptcy

1 hour ago

June 25, 2022

Goldman Sachs Advise to Celsius to File Bankruptcy
