Total Power Consumption of Bitcoin Network Drops Drastically in 2022

Crypto gaming websites are seen more often around the internet these days as they are successfully up and running with a pure intention of blending the latest online technologies with the evergreen essence of gambling. Gamblers are forming higher perceptions regarding the online gambling industry now that they have transformed into bigger platforms that serve cryptocurrency users. Online gamblers seek the best services under a user-friendly roof and continue to have high expectations regarding crypto-based gambling as a result of the competent casinos that are being developed currently. CryptoGames is an extraordinary example of a user-friendly fully crypto-based online casino that recognizes a range of popular cryptocurrencies. The casino has designed an efficiently functioning system that offers 10 exclusive games, and live data validation techniques enabling fair betting. For every game, the casino rewards gamblers fairly based on their payout tables. CryptoGames is an open space where players can freely build their strategies to play any of the games using Play Money. The system also offers extra features accessible to all enthusiastic users. A descriptive outline of CryptoGames has been given below:

Introducing CryptoGames in Short

CryptoGames is a secure, fast cryptocurrency-based casino that is consistently administered by the gaming corporation located in Curacao, MuchGaming B.V. All services provided by the casino are facilitated under the Curacao Government’s authorization. The casino’s first and foremost aim is to enable a variety of gambling policies that prioritize safety and fairness for every single player on board. The architecture of the casino also provides the gamblers with Play Money an essential feature to enable players to jump right into the games without any hesitation of losing their own money. The architecture of the casino offers an incredibly simple user interface that is compatible with a wide range of smart devices, even including smartphones, and tablets. The casino is accessible to all gamblers from across the globe.

Creating Own User Account

CryptoGames keeps its registration simple, quick, and free for every new player. There are no unnecessary steps to follow. During their base registration, new users will be able to create a profile at the casino by just creating a unique username. The registration process is completed as the casino’s terms and conditions have been agreed to. The registration tab will pop up once the players click on the Play Now tab or any of the games. Although the base registration does not allow the players to use their cryptocurrencies or get complete access to the registration system, it still offers them the option of using Play Money for every game. The Play Money can be used to play all the games except Lottery.

Quick Banking System

Keeping the requirements of a competent crypto casino in mind, the banking system in CryptoGames has been created to support deposits, exchanges, and withdrawals in the quickest time. A comprehensively secured and encrypted system is provided to monitor every transaction operation processed by either one of the two available alternatives. There is an advanced credit card fund transfer system enabled through the third-party aggregator Onramper. This function is made available for the players who are more frequent on the gaming websites and who find the credit card deposit systems more functional than the regular methods. The digitally advanced players can also relish the latest crypto exchange system that is available through the popularly known exchange website ChangeNOW. This thoughtful addition makes the multiple currency users play at ease since they can enjoy seamless transactions without going through the inconvenience of registering at multiple locations for exchanging their funds. Besides, ChangeNOW’s innovative system of exchanges allows global crypto gamblers to trade their existing crypto coins to any of the ten cryptocurrencies listed on CryptoGames’ website. This means players using multiple different cryptocurrencies can still gamble with their funds at CryptoGames. Moreover, Gamblers at CryptoGames can also look into the casino-recommended e-wallets in the FAQ to know which one they can use to make their transactions with. The steps provided below will guide you in understanding the approach for completing the transaction processes:

At the very first stage, players must complete the full registration process by entering their email address, password, and any other information required for the process. Then they must click on My Account to create Deposit and Withdrawal addresses. Then they will also find the regular Exchange service there which will allow them to convert from the ten cryptocurrencies available on the website.

To start making deposits through the regular method, players must create a deposit address. Otherwise, they can go to Onramper’s website for enabling credit card deposits. As Onramper is not officially affiliated with CryptoGames, players must go through the required details on policies and procedures mentioned on Onramper’s website with caution.

To withdraw your rewards create a withdrawal address as you have created deposit addresses. Then use the addresses to make any withdrawals.

To Exchange the ten cryptocurrencies directly on the website, click on the Exchange button which leads up to the conversion page of the casino. In case a player uses other cryptocurrencies that are not available in the casinos, they can head over to ChangeNow to exchange their funds.

The use of 10 cryptocurrencies is available for all the games except Lottery. Moreover, the availability of modern methods allows the players to easily make their deposits of fiat currencies or use different cryptocurrencies on board. The banking system supports the following cryptocurrencies for completing the transactions:

Solana

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Bitcoin Cash

Litecoin

DogeCoin

Ethereum Classic

Monero

GAS

Dash

Safety Measures on Board

Playing at CryptoGames is highly enjoyable as the safety measures taken to protect the user data and funds prove the casino’s consistency in terms of maintaining the digital platform. Their system enables SSL encryption and google 2FA features for data and fund protection. The security methods allow the transactions to be completed only when the verification has been completed. The security methods don’t stop here, in fact, the casino also enables email verification alongside these to protect user funds even at times when 2FA is disabled in the user account. The email verification process does not allow withdrawal of any funds unless the account holder grants permission.

10 Exciting Games to Indulge In

The following list contains all the games (along with their respective house edges) the casino has created for the players. Some of these games come with their own set of hotkeys or keyboard shortcuts. Three of the games listed below have their progressive jackpots. The games are:

Dice- 1.0 %

DiceV2- 1.0%

Roulette- 2.7%

Blackjack- 1.25%

Minesweeper- 1.0%

Keno- 1.0%

Video Poker- 2.09%

Jacks or Better- 2.11% Tens or Better- 2.08% Bonus Poker- 2.09%

Green ball- 1.63% Red ball- 1.84% Blue ball- 1.52% Yellow ball- 1.56%

Dice:

The game that pops open when players click on the Play Now button is, Dice. Play Money funds may be used to check out the game. The game’s winning range (0.000-99.999 ) is ideal for all gamblers who are looking forward to new versions of classic games. Players win the reward amount according to the payout multiplier they choose before the game begins. Making a correct estimate regarding the result can help them win the game.

In Dice, players choose between two given numbers. One number asks them to roll over and the other asks them to roll under. Players must guess if their result will be less than or higher than the numbers and predict accordingly. Dice offers additional entertainment through its Progressive Jackpot.

Blackjack:

Blackjack is one of the two card games provided on the website. Players are compensated in the game for beating the house by either forming a hand total under 21. Or by hitting the lucky total of 21 from the first two cards. The deals are made for the amount of bet placed by the players. They can easily customize the size of the bet according to their fund amount. Blackjack can even be played by using the Play Money funds. Players must learn about how much each card holds as value before hitting the deals. If they can hit 21 points from the first two cards that are dealt, then they will immediately get compensated for their hand. The bet will be lost if the players somehow cross the total of 21 points.

Lottery:

Through the provably fair gambling policies and the processing of Random Picker, Lottery ensures a fair selection of winners in every round. There are four different cryptocurrencies available for the game. Players of the following cryptocurrencies get to buy the tickets in Lottery and participate in the exciting games: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Dogecoin. There are two days for the winners to be announced. The days are kept different based on the cryptocurrencies. The total amount given to the players as a reward is fully based on the total profit amount raised through the sales of the tickets in each round. The total house edge amount of the game is 0 so that the players can win all of the reward amounts.

Roulette:

Roulette is played on a digitally designed wheel that has 37 numbers and a single 0. The ten cryptocurrencies and the Play Money are available for playing Roulette. If players successfully place the bets on the correct numbers on the betting mat, then they will be compensated according to the payout table dedicated to the game.

Players can stack up against any number of betting chips on the betting mat depending on their fund size. There are options to randomly place the betting chips on the mat using the Automatic Neighbour Bets feature. Using the feature, players can place their bets according to four random layouts. The random layouts include Neighbours of Zero, Orphans, Third of the Wheel, and Zero Game.

Plinko:

Plinko offers a completely different architecture to its players by offering 4 different house edges based on the four different colors of balls for the game. The game also includes an automatic feature that allows players to run unlimited rounds for defined bet size and setting. All 10 cryptocurrencies as well as Play Money users can play Plinko for the 4 different house edges. The available four colors are: red, green, blue, and yellow. Players are compensated whenever they land into one of the color-specific reward slot. The reward amounts are completely based on the value of each colored slot and their respective house edges. Plinko is one of the most well-recognized games to the players for its famous appearance on the television show “The Price is Right”.

DiceV2:

DiceV2 is a complete bliss as its original version, Dice. It is currently accessible in the casino with all ten cryptocurrencies and Play Money. The modernized rendition offers a great upgrade for the players. The visual of DiceV2 makes it easier for the players to adjust their bets as the slider bar can be moved from side to side to adjust winning chances against the payout multiplier. The slider bar’s area will be labeled in green and the player must try their best to land their dice inside the green zone to win the prize. Players choose one of the two numbers to make their lucky prediction. In DiceV2, the payout multiplier once again will decide the total win amount.

Minesweeper:

Minesweeper is a true classic game that all computer gamers from the 1990s era remember vividly for its uniqueness. For each field a player skillfully clears without enabling a mine, they earn their reward points immediately. The players can also cash the rewards instantly if they have earned enough points according to their strategy. At CryptoGames Minesweeper, players can choose the number of mines they want to tackle as per their preferences. The cash-out feature in Minesweeper makes it one of the most unique and profitable games for beginners. Since there is a withdrawal option for instant rewards, players must place their entire bet if they lose the round.

Video Poker:

The second card game is offered along with its three different varieties. From the toggle tab, players can choose Jacks or Better, Tens or Better, and Bonus Poker to play. The casino’s version of the three versions offers three different house edges for the bets. The players are free to choose any one of the three options to start playing.

They can win the reward amounts by building a profitable hand consisting of the cards they were dealt with. Each hand can be built by discarding or keeping the cards the house deals with to the players after each draw. To keep the cards randomly using an automatic system, players have the chance to use the Smart Hold feature for the game.

Keno

The most recently created game on the website of CryptoGames is Keno. It is the 10th game that the casino has curated for its players. Many consider Keno to be a lottery-style game. Its crypto version is finely crafted with unique visuals and an entertaining objective. Keno is an extremely lightweight game that is played to pick lucky numbers from a poll of 40 numbers. The players are compensated based on the number of correct guesses they have made from the poll. This means, that if they can predict the numbers properly then they will be able to score rewards based on the payout multiplier assigned for the numbers.

Slot:

All ten cryptocurrencies and Play Money users can play Slot following the simplest rules. The game can be played using very few techniques and strategies. Both in physical and online crypto-based casinos slot is one of the classic games played by the players. At CryptoGames Slot, players can aim for any one of its 7 winning combinations. There are no restrictions on the order in which the combinations may be formed. The 7 combinations can be formed in any order as long as they all appear in the middle row of the Slot machine. After each round, players can set up new bets for the game using the Auto Bet feature.

Fair and Unbiased System

At CryptoGames, all players are treated fairly in every game where they put forward the bet amounts according to their fund limits. Each game guarantees complete fairness in every round through provably fair policies. The casino keeps all the gaming records open and accessible to all players. The provably fair gambling technology also ensures that the players are not cheating their way through the games to win any bet. After every round is played, the players can verify all of their bet winnings and even losses by applying the hashes and seeds according to the guidelines provided by the casino. This is applicable for jackpots too. If the gamblers want to recheck if their bets have been processed fairly, they can always do it through the live data validation list which is kept to be publicly disclosed at all times. The games are all purely luck based and the choices made by the players during the games are all the influencing factors that return the end result.

Exciting Monthly Memberships

The casino hosts competitions from month to month to bring together the players for playing at the monthly competitions that boost their gambling expertise as well as engagement with other players. The participants can enjoy and showcase strategic applications in the competitions and achieve their spots on the monthly leader board. As winners, they will earn the label of VIP, the exclusive privilege to play Dice with a .8 % house edge, uninterrupted processing of bets, exclusively high exchange limits, VIP chatroom access, and many more VIP privileges.

Easy Gambling Experience at Your Screen

If exploring casinos influenced by technological advancements is something that interests you then CryptoGames is a perfect option for finding all the modern gambling sensations under one roof. The casino ensures that the system has no malpractices in its application or service. As a result, for all interested gamblers who have a keen mind for experiencing futuristic recreation, CryptoGames will definitely be a perfect choice. The customer service never fails to impress the players with its ever-growing list of innovative elements. The casino has built a vastly informative BLOG that helps the gamblers to find it easier to understand the casino, there are detailed posts regarding each of the games. The posts even give out strategies that the players may use to enhance their winning chances. The casino also has its very own FORUM where the players get a fully free space that can act as their mode of interaction with others. Every gambler on the website gets a chance to join the threads of entertaining discussions. There are multiple languages that the gamblers can interact in using various channels. The casino has efficiently become a medium that attracts both professional and rookie gamblers for a lifetime of fair gambling experience. Of all the crypto casinos operating globally at this moment, CryptoGames promises to always remain equipped with a competent transaction system and gambling policies to exemplify how crypto gambling is also one of the biggest revolutionary sources of entertainment.