Twins’ Byron Buxton misses third straight game but could return Saturday
Byron Buxton was held out of the Minnesota lineup for the third consecutive game on Friday as he continues to deal with a right knee issue. It marks the first time since mid-April that Buxton has missed three or more games in a row as the Twins have worked diligently to rest him periodically to avoid long term absences.
Manager Rocco Baldelli said Buxton’s movement is still an issue, which kept him out of the lineup on Friday, but said the center fielder is “showing a lot of improvement from where he was a couple of days ago.”
The improvement allowed Buxton to throw on the field and hit in the batting cage before the opener against the Colorado Rockies, and if he recovers well from that, he could be in line to end the streak as soon as Saturday.
“Getting him lined up to play tomorrow and getting him ready for the week to come, I think, is on our mind right now,” Balldelli said Friday.
Buxton has been dealing with what Baldelli called “a severe chronic case of tendinitis which leads to severe swelling.”
Pitcher limits
Much has been made of the bind that reinstated pitcher limits have put managers in, which has forced many teams, including Minnesota, to move from 14 to 13 pitchers on its active roster.
It’s certainly been the case for the Twins as they’ve dealt with shaky bullpen performances in recent weeks, capped off by two blown leads this week to Cleveland.
But with one less pitcher, that has allowed an extra bench player, which has been a welcome luxury for Baldelli.
“We have days where it’s very challenging if you only have three bench players and one, and sometimes two of them, are questionable or not available,” Baldelli said. “It’s a little scary going into some of those games because you have an injury and then you’re one issue away from a pitcher having to go in. No one wants to be in that situation.”
It’s certainly been the case during Buxton’s latest absence. The team has been more comfortable keeping Buxton off the injured list because they have that extra spot to play with. And Baldelli said it could be a feather in the cap for players later in the season too that the team previously felt needed to go to the injured list to ensure they had enough active players ready in case they needed them.
Still, Baldelli admitted it’s still only “slightly helpful,” especially during stretches of the season like the team is in now, with 11 games in 10 days. For that reason, it’s likely Baldelli will have to trust his relievers to get out of jams more frequently.
“We can’t be running out there every seventh inning because a guy doesn’t look good in the first two hitters right now,” Baldelli said. “We just can’t make that work. We can’t use six pitchers in three innings to win games. We know that.”
Exhibit A: the Twins’ use of Joe Smith during Thursday’s 1-0 win over Cleveland. Smith quickly loaded the bases without registering an out, but was left to finish the inning and forced two fielder’s choice plays to home plate before ending the inning on a flyout.
Polanco progressing
Jorge Polanco (low back tightness) resumed baseball activities on Friday, signaling he’s closer to a potential reactivation from the injured list. The team is eying a return on Monday or Tuesday, Baldelli said.
“That’s what we’re aiming for. We’ll see how the baseball on-field stuff goes over the next day or two,” Baldelli said.
Polanco has missed the last 10 games and was eligible to be activated from the injured list on Thursday but has remained on the list as the injury has persisted.
Ex-Cottage Grove police officer assigned to Park High sentenced to 5 years for inappropriately touching 7 girls
One of Adam’s Pelton’s victims sobbed before telling the court how she will “forever remember” the first time the former Cottage Grove police officer got “touchy” with her at Park High, where he was assigned as the school’s resource officer. She was 15 years old at the time.
“Adam Pelton will forever be the reason I hated high school,” she said Friday as other victims sat behind her in a Washington County court room either crying or fighting back tears.
She called him a “monster” and “pure evil” and said he “deserves everything that comes his way.”
Washington County District Judge Ellen Maas then gave Pelton, 42, a five-year prison sentence for sexually touching seven Park High students in 2018 and 2019. He is expected to serve three and a half years in prison and the rest on supervised release. He then will be required to register as a sex offender for 10 years.
“You crossed the line with these young girls,” the judge said, noting how he was in a position of authority over them.
Criminal charges against Pelton were filed in Dakota County District Court in February 2020, accusing the then-cop of asking for hugs from seven students and then touching their buttocks. He also asked one of the girls to send nude photos of herself through Snapchat.
At the time of the incidents, three of the students were between the ages of 13 and 15 and four were 16 to 17 years of age, according to prosecutors.
In March, Pelton, of River Falls, Wis., pleaded guilty to three counts of felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of felony fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. It was a straight plea, meaning it was made with no agreement with the prosecution about the terms of his sentence. A second-degree criminal sexual conduct conviction carries a maximum of 25 years in prison.
On Friday, before receiving his sentence, Pelton apologized.
“I’m sorry to everyone I hurt and everything you’ve gone through with your interactions with me,” he said, as his wife and other family members sat behind him in the courtroom. “I’m truly sorry.”
Pelton was a part-time firefighter/EMT and community service officer for Cottage Grove before being hired as a police officer in July 2009. Before being assigned as school resource officer at Park High in September 2018, he was the resource officer at Cottage Grove Middle School from January 2017 to June 2018.
CHARGES
Apple Valley police began investigating on Oct. 4, 2019, after reports were made by several Park High female students of inappropriate sexual contact initiated by Pelton. Investigators learned that seven students at the Cottage Grove school said he repeatedly initiated hugs with them during which he would touch their buttocks over their clothing.
One student reported that Pelton called her beautiful and told her if he were her age, he would date her. The student also reported receiving Snapchat messages from Pelton, who used the user name “OfficerPelton86.” In one of the messages, he made lunch plans with her over summer break.
Another student said that Pelton would rest his hand on her buttocks four to five days a week while receiving a hug. She also reported that in May 2019, when she was 17 years old, she received three requests over Snapchat from Pelton to send him nude photos, which the student never sent.
When questioned during the investigation, Pelton denied touching any student’s buttocks. He initially denied asking any student for nude pictures, but later acknowledged asking one student for such pictures after she graduated from high school “as a joke.”
Most of the conduct happened in Pelton’s private office, which did not have video surveillance. The investigation, however, did find video of Pelton initiating hugs with female students in school hallways.
PTSD DIAGNOSIS
Pelton’s attorney, Robert Jon Fowler, argued for 10 years of probation, coupled with three staggered one-year jail sentences, a ruling that would allow Pelton to continue to make use of his support network.
Fowler noted how Pelton served two active duty deployments overseas as a combat medic: a year in Kosovo and two years in Iraq during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Around 2011, Pelton sought treatment for trauma he witnessed overseas and as an EMT and police officer, however, he was told that a diagnosis of PTSD would likely end his law enforcement career, according to Fowler.
“I can say with confidence that I have personally observed that PTSD severely affects judgment, personal boundaries, cognitive ability, self-awareness and may cause suicidal actions,” Fowler wrote in a June 13 memo to the court. “My client’s actions in this case exhibit all of these effects of PTSD and influenced the behavior he plead guilty to.”
Pelton was diagnosed with PTSD shortly after the criminal investigation began in 2019, according to Fowler’s memo.
His victim who spoke at Pelton’s sentencing hearing scoffed at the suggestion of PTSD contributing to his behavior.
“I don’t think PTSD is an excuse for touching seven little girls,” she said.
After the sentence was handed down, the judge allowed Pelton to say goodbye to his family. Several of his victims cried as he hugged his family and was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs.
With Roe over, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
TOPEKA, Kan. — The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision allowing states to ban abortion stirred alarm Friday among LGBTQ advocates, who feared that the ruling could someday allow a rollback of legal protections for gay relationships, including the right for same-sex couples to marry.
In the court’s majority opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, Justice Samuel Alito said the decision applied only to abortion. But critics of the court’s conservative majority gave the statement no credence.
“I don’t buy that at all,” said Lawrence Gostin, a professor of medicine at Georgetown University and faculty director of its Institute for National and Global Health Law. “It really is much more extreme than the justices are making it out to be.”
He added: “It means that you can’t look to the Supreme Court as an impartial arbiter of constitutional rights because they’re acting more as culture warriors.”
Gostin and others pointed to a separate concurring opinion in which Justice Clarence Thomas said the court should review other precedents, including its 2015 decision legalizing same-sex marriage, a 2003 decision striking down laws criminalizing gay sex and a 1965 decision declaring that married couples have a right to use contraception.
“Today is about this horrifying invasion of privacy that this court is now allowing, and when we lose one right that we have relied on and enjoyed, other rights are at risk,” said Jim Obergefell, the plaintiff in the landmark ruling legalizing same-sex marriage, who is now running as a Democrat for the Ohio House.
Abortion opponents celebrated the potential for states to ban abortion after nearly 50 years of being prevented from doing so. Some argued that the case did not have implications beyond that, noting Alito’s words.
“And to ensure that our decision is not misunderstood or mischaracterized, we emphasize that our decision concerns the constitutional right to abortion and no other right,” Alito wrote. “Nothing in this opinion should be understood to cast doubt on precedents that do not concern abortion.”
Kristen Waggoner, legal director for the Alliance Defending Freedom, which helped defend the Mississippi abortion law at issue in the ruling, said the high court’s decision makes it clear that “the taking of human life is unlike any other issue.” She said raising other issues shows the weakness of critics’ arguments about abortion.
Still, said Paul Dupont, a spokesman for the conservative anti-abortion American Principles Project, conservatives are optimistic about the potential for future victories on cultural issues, though getting more states to ban abortion is “a huge enough battle.”
“If there is a thought that this could apply elsewhere, you know, they’re not going to say it here, and we’re just going to have to see,” Dupont said.
Other factors could protect those rulings on birth control and LGBTQ rights, too. The Obergefell decision that legalized same-sex marriage was based on equal protection, and hundreds of thousands of couples have relied on it to wed, a precedent that many courts would be loath to disturb.
Still, a sharp increase in anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in the U.S. and opposition to specific kinds of birth control on the right have advocates concerned that those rights are vulnerable.
The possibility worried some of the scores of people at a Friday evening abortion-rights rally outside the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka. including Rija Nazir, a 21-year-old community organizer from Wichita for a voting-rights group.
She wore a pink cowboy hat festooned with a button featuring a “cowboy uterus” drawing for a “Vote Neigh” campaign against an anti-abortion measure on the statewide ballot Aug. 2.
“They’re going to go for LGBTQ rights first and then same-sex marriage next. Who knows? Maybe interracial marriage, birth control,” Nazir said. “They’re not going to stop at abortion.”
Some abortion opponents treat some forms of contraception as forms of abortion, particularly IUDs and emergency birth control such as Plan B, also known as the “morning after” pill. Lawmakers in Idaho and Missouri last year discussed banning state funding for emergency contraception, and Idaho prevents public schools or universities from dispersing it.
“It’s all interconnected, because at its base, birth control and abortion are both types of health care that help people have bodily autonomy,” said Mara Gandal-Powers, director of birth control access for the National Women’s Law Center, which supports abortion rights. “I’m very concerned about where this is going to go.”
The Supreme Court’s three most liberal members argued that the majority decision “breaches a core rule-of-law principle, designed to promote constancy in the law” and “places in jeopardy” other rights.
At the White House, President Joe Biden pledged to do everything in his power to defend a woman’s right to have an abortion in states where it will be banned. He warned that the ruling could undermine rights to contraception and gay marriage: “This is an extreme and dangerous path.”
Then there is Thomas’ concurring opinion, which Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the pro-LGBTQ-rights Human Rights Campaign, called an invitation for “stirring up fringe organizations, fringe politicians who want to harm the LGBTQ community.”
“There are clearly members of the court who have an outdated notion of what America looks like today and have a fantasy of returning to their painted idealism of a 1940s, 1950s America, certainly not what it really was in the 1940s and ’50s,” she said. “And that is terrifying.”
Jason Pierceson, a University of Illinois political scientist, said he doesn’t see the conservative majority stopping with abortion.
“They are sending signals to the conservative legal movement, which has a lot of momentum right now because of this victory, to keep going and to keep bringing cases to them over the next several years that will give them opportunities to go further,” Pierceson said.
Jennifer Pizer, acting chief legal officer for the LGBTQ-rights group Lambda Legal, added: “It is an extremist assault on the privacy, self-determination, dignity and equality of every person in our country.”
___
This story has been corrected to show that Lawrence Gostin’s title is faculty director, not director, of the Georgetown Institute.
___
Associated Press writers Jessica Gresko in Washington, Susan Haigh in Hartford, Connecticut, Julie Carr Smyth in Columbus, Ohio, and Lindsay Whitehurst, in Salt Lake City, contributed to this report.
___
For AP’s full coverage of the Supreme Court ruling on abortion, go to https://apnews.com/hub/abortion
‘Hot as a pistol’: 3 standout numbers that led to prospect Lenyn Sosa’s promotion to the Chicago White Sox
Lenyn Sosa called his mother and father after finding out he was being promoted to the Chicago White Sox.
“They started crying,” the infielder told reporters through an interpreter Thursday at Guaranteed Rate Field.
The prospect made the jump from Double A to the big leagues earlier in the day.
The Sox were in immediate need of infield depth with Danny Mendick lost for the season after he tore the ACL in his right knee, an injury suffered Wednesday in an outfield collision with Adam Haseley. They’ve been without starting third baseman Yoán Moncada, who is on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Saturday with a strained right hamstring.
Starting second baseman Josh Harrison was hit by a pitch in the bottom of the fifth of Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles and exited the next inning with a bruised right triceps. That led to Sosa’s debut.
Sosa struck out in his first major-league at-bat in the seventh and drew a walk in the ninth in an impressive nine-pitch plate appearance.
“(The) first time he punched out, but that second at-bat was clutch,” Sox manager Tony La Russa told reporters before Friday’s game against the Orioles. “It helped us prolong a rally. It was really good for him.”
Sosa had a .331/.384/.549 slash line in 62 games for Double-A Birmingham. He led the Southern League in several offensive categories, including batting average.
The 22-year-old, who is from Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, entered 2022 ranked as the No. 17 prospect in the Sox system by Baseball America and at No. 22 according to MLB.com. He signed with the Sox as an international free agent on July 2, 2016.
“I know he’s been working hard and I know he’s been doing what he has to do in the minor leagues,” Sox catcher Seby Zavala told reporters after Thursday’s game. “He had a good at-bat in that last inning and hopefully can build off of it and have a long career.”
Here are three more numbers of note that led to Sosa’s promotion.
.351
General manager Rick Hahn discussed Sosa earlier this month, saying he “has been hot as a pistol.”
The right-handed hitter was named Southern League Player of the Month for May after slashing .351/.388/.649 (39-for-111) with eight home runs, 26 RBIs and 22 runs in 26 games.
According to MiLB.com, Sosa’s 39 hits tied San Jose’s Vaun Brown for the most in minor-league baseball in the month. Sosa did so while having 11 multihit games, and he had a 16-game hitting streak from May 4–21.
Sosa led the league in runs, RBIs, total bases (72) and triples (two) in the month. He was second in home runs and slugging percentage, third in average and sixth in OPS (1.037).
14
Sosa began playing in the Sox organization in 2017. He has displayed more power with each season.
He had 11 home runs in 115 games in 2021 between Class A Winston-Salem (10) and Birmingham (1). He hit 14 in 62 games with the Barons this season, tied for fourth in the Southern League.
Asked if he knew he could hit for that type of power, Sosa said: “I wasn’t certain about that. But I worked a lot on that during the offseason, lifting weights, doing agility drills, trying to strengthen my body to be able to hit the ball harder.
“I’m not surprised with the results.”
Sosa’s .549 slugging percentage ranks third in the Southern League.
85
Sosa singled in the first inning of a May 20 game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas. It was the start of a very productive day that ended with four hits — three singles and a home run.
Sosa leads the Southern League with 85 hits, 48 RBIs and 47 runs.
Those totals added up to this opportunity with the big-league Sox.
“All the hard work that I’ve put in day in and day out since I started playing baseball has now come to fruition,” Sosa said.
