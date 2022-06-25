News
Updates on Magic’s Jalen Suggs, Jonathan Isaac and summer league roster
Shortly after the Orlando Magic concluded their draft night Thursday, which included taking Paolo Banchero with the No. 1 pick and Caleb Houstan at No. 32, the attention started to shift towards their summer league plans.
They won’t include second-year guard Jalen Suggs.
Suggs, the No. 5 pick in last year’s draft, had surgery in late April to address a “slight” stress fracture in his right ankle.
Magic president of basketball operations Jeff Weltman told the Orlando Sentinel Thursday evening that Suggs is no longer wearing a boot and is “doing well.”
“Jalen got his boot off and he’s ramping up his recovery”, Weltman added.
Suggs told the Orlando Sentinel on Friday he started doing on-court work again this past week.
The Magic will kick off summer league in Las Vegas against the Houston Rockets, who drafted Jabari Smith Jr. with the No. 3 pick. Summer league runs from July 7-17.
Weltman also provided an update on Jonathan Isaac, who had surgery after a “minor right hamstring injury” he suffered in mid-March while rehabilitating the torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee that forced him to miss the previous two seasons.
“Jonathan’s still kind of catching up from his last procedure,” Weltman said. “He’s doing well. He’s doing half-court iso work. He’s progressing well. He’ll take the rest of the summer and we’re monitoring him closely.”
There’s optimism Isaac will return for the 2022-23 season in mid-October — nearly 26 months after tearing his ACL — but the Magic aren’t putting a timetable on his recovery.
Orlando’s training camp will start on September 27.
“He’s got a lot of the summer left, so I don’t want to get into timetables,” Weltman said. “That always gets murky.”
Summer league roster
Coach Jamahl Mosley confirmed Friday that Banchero and Houstan will both participate in summer league.
“I’ve been itching to play ever since we lost the Final Four,” Banchero said. “I can’t wait.”
Jared Wilson-Frame, Tommy Kuhse and Emanuel Terry are expecting to play for the Magic’s summer league team, according to HoopsRumors.com.
Wilson-Frame, a former guard out of Pittsburgh who went undrafted in 2019, averaged 17 points per game (36.8% on 3s), 5.3 assists and 4.6 rebounds with the Jazz’s G League affiliate — the Salt Lake City Stars — in 2021-22.
Kuhse, a former Saint Mary’s guard who went undrafted Thursday, averaged 12.2 points (49.4% from the field, 45% on 3s) 3.7 assists and 3.7 rebounds in his final season with the Gaels.
Terry, a 6-foot-9 big man, has played for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns since going undrafted in 2018. He averaged 14.1 points (67% shooting) and 8.6 rebounds in 29 games last season with the Stockton Kings, the Sacramento Kings’ G League affiliate.
It isn’t yet known if anyone from the Magic’s roster or Orlando’s G League affiliate, the Lakeland Magic, will play in summer league.
2022 Magic Summer League schedule:
July 7: vs. Houston, 10 p.m. ET, (Summer League Opener); ESPN;
July 9: vs. Sacramento, 4 p.m. ET, ESPN;
July 11: Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN;
July 14: vs. New York, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBATV.
After every team plays four games from July 7-15, the two teams with the best records will play in the championship game on July 17. The other 28 teams will play their fifth games on July 16 or July 17.
This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email Khobi Price at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter at @khobi_price.
Ex-Minneapolis officer who killed 911 caller to be released
By AMY FORLITI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an unarmed woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault in the alley behind her home is scheduled to be released from prison next week, months after his murder conviction was overturned and he was resentenced on a lesser charge.
Mohamed Noor, 36, is scheduled to be released from custody Monday, according to online Department of Corrections records.
Noor was initially convicted of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the 2017 fatal shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond, a 40-year-old dual U.S.-Australian citizen and yoga teacher who was engaged to be married. But last year, the Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out his murder conviction and 12 1/2-year sentence, saying the murder charge didn’t apply to the circumstances of this case.
He was resentenced to four years and nine months on the manslaughter charge.
In Minnesota, it’s presumed that a defendant with good behavior will serve two-thirds of a sentence in prison and the rest on supervised release, commonly known as parole. The DOC’s website says Noor will be on supervised release until Jan. 24, 2024.
Damond’s father, John Ruszczyk, said Friday that the family was disappointed that Noor’s third-degree murder conviction was overturned.
“His release after a trivial sentence shows great disrespect to the wishes of the jury who represented the communities of Minneapolis and their wish to make a statement about the communities’ expectations of police behaviour and actions,” Ruszczyk wrote in response to emailed questions from The Associated Press.
After his conviction, Noor began serving his time at Minnesota’s maximum-security prison in Oak Park Heights, but the Star Tribune reported he was transferred to a facility in North Dakota in July 2019 for his own safety. Department of Corrections spokesman Nicholas Kimball said Noor is still out of state, but did not specify where.
“For safety reasons, we aren’t able to provide more detail than what is available on the public website, which is the scheduled date of release,” Kimball said.
It wasn’t clear whether Noor would return to Minnesota. His attorney, Tom Plunkett, declined to comment, saying, “at this point I just want to respect Mr. Noor’s privacy.”
Damond’s killing angered citizens in the U.S. and Australia, and led to the resignation of Minneapolis’ police chief. It also led the department to change its policy on body cameras; Noor and his partner didn’t have theirs activated when they were investigating Damond’s 911 call.
Noor testified at his 2019 trial that he and his partner were driving slowly in an alley when a loud bang on their police SUV made him fear for their lives. He said he saw a woman appear at the partner’s driver’s side window and raise her right arm before he fired a shot from the passenger seat to stop what he thought was a threat.
Damond was a meditation teacher and life coach who was killed about a month before her wedding. Her maiden name was Justine Ruszczyk, and though she was not yet married, she had already been using her fiance’s last name.
Her fiance, Don Damond, declined to comment on Noor’s pending release, but said during Noor’s resentencing that he had forgiven the former officer, and that he had no doubt Justine also would have forgiven him “for your inability in managing your emotions that night.”
Noor, who is Somali American, was believed to be the first Minnesota officer convicted of murder for an on-duty shooting. Activists who had long called for officers to be held accountable for the deadly use of force applauded the murder conviction but lamented that it came in a case in which the officer is Black and his victim was white.
Since Noor’s conviction, former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin, who is white, was convicted of murder in the May 2020 killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was pinned to the pavement under Chauvin’s knee. Chauvin’s colleague, Thomas Lane, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting manslaughter, while two other officers are awaiting trial on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. All four have been convicted on federal charges of violating Floyd’s rights.
In another case, former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter was convicted of manslaughter after she said she mistook her Taser for her handgun when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black motorist, during a traffic stop last year.
John Ruszczyk said in his email to the AP that his family believes state investigators and the Minneapolis Police Department did not fully cooperate with the investigation into his daughter’s killing and he was disturbed by the agency’s culture, adding that he believed its acceptance of using violence to control challenging situations contributed to Justine’s death.
“How could officers go out onto the streets in the roles of defenders of public safety and order with the attitude to their duties and obligations that allows them to shoot first and ask questions later?” he wrote.
Days after Noor’s conviction, Minneapolis agreed to pay $20 million to Damond’s family, believed at the time to be the largest settlement stemming from police violence in Minnesota. It was surpassed earlier this year when Minneapolis agreed to a $27 million settlement in Floyd’s death just as Chauvin was going on trial.
This story has been updated to correct Noor’s sentence on the manslaughter count to four years and nine months, not 41 months.
Dalen Terry’s selection continues the Chicago Bulls’ focus on perimeter defense and transition play
The Chicago Bulls took a swing on a wing Thursday, drafting Dalen Terry out of Arizona to add to their increasingly versatile guard unit.
Bulls general manager Marc Eversley said the decision to select Terry was a matter of picking “the best player on the board” when the team went on the clock. Although they debated trading up or down throughout the night, the Bulls stayed at the No. 18 pick.
“We took a lot of calls for both scenarios and nothing stood out to us,” Eversley said. “When Dalen was on the board and we saw that we were going to be able to select him, we were excited about it.”
Terry was a glue player in two seasons at Arizona, defending at a frenetic pace around the perimeter, evidenced by his 1.2 steals per game last season. His athleticism allowed the Wildcats to explode through scattered defenses on the break.
Although Terry wasn’t a pick predicted to land in Chicago, his length and defensive acumen will bolster the Bulls as they continue to build a philosophy around disrupting offenses and running the floor.
“He’s going to bring versatility on both ends of the floor,” Eversley said. “Last year early on, we had a lot of success when we created turnovers defensively and got out and ran. I think he’s somebody who’s going to be able to do that for us.”
Both Eversley and Terry emphasized a key point on draft night — patience. At 19, Terry is a young, raw product with only two seasons of NCAA play under his belt.
Terry brought up his shooting flaws during his draft night media availability. He averaged only eight points per game as a sophomore at Arizona, attempting only 2.1 3-pointers and making it to the free throw line less than two times per game.
Although Terry spent the offseason working on his pull-up shooting — which he believes has already improved drastically since the end of the college season in March — Eversley said Summer League and training camp will be important learning steps for the young wing.
“He’s a capable 3-point shooter, (but) I wouldn’t call him a 3-point shooter,” Eversley said. “He’s a pretty good shooter, but he probably needs to work on his shooting.”
Eversley said the Bulls plan to ease Terry into NBA play, which could mean he’ll spend a decent chunk of his rookie season developing in practice with the first team while picking up minutes with the Windy City Bulls.
But last season proved that a front office can only plan a rookie’s introduction to the league so much after guard Ayo Dosunmu was thrust into starting 40 games.
Regardless of how many minutes Terry spends on the United Center court, Eversley said the Bulls feel confident in the energy the young wing will bring.
“We’re not worried about whether he’s going to do the work or not,” Eversley said. “He’s got the perfect makeup in terms of a kid who’s going to come in and do the things every single day to try to get better. We’re excited about that.”
Former Maryland, Mount Saint Joseph guard Darryl Morsell signs with Utah Jazz
Former Mount Saint Joseph and Maryland men’s basketball guard Darryl Morsell has signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Utah Jazz, he confirmed Friday.
Exhibit 10 contracts are one-year deals worth the minimum salary that include bonuses of between $5,000 and $50,000 that kick in if the player is waived and they report to the team’s NBA G League affiliate for at least 60 days.
Morsell, 23, played one season at Marquette as a graduate transfer after a four-year career at Maryland. The Baltimore native averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 2021-22 while helping the Golden Eagles reach the NCAA Tournament alongside teammate and former Poly star Justin Lewis, who agreed a two-way deal with the Chicago Bulls early Friday after the 2022 NBA draft.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound Morsell joins a talented group of undrafted players in Utah. UCLA star Johnny Juzang, Illinois big man Kofi Cockburn and Georgia Tech wing Jordan Usher have also signed with the Jazz, who have been one of the top teams in the NBA in recent years but parted ways with coach Quin Snyder earlier this month after failing to advance past the first round of the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.
Morsell, who worked out for the Jazz on June 15, will get a chance to compete in the NBA Summer League, which begins in Las Vegas in early July.
During Morsell’s time at Maryland, he was one of 16 players in school history with at least 1,000 points, 500 rebounds and 100 starts. Early in his college career, Morsell established himself as a lockdown perimeter defender and a valuable contributor, starting in 52 games in his first two seasons with the Terps.
As a senior, Morsell was named the Big Ten Conference Defensive Player of the Year while helping Maryland advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, averaging nine points, four rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.
Morsell, a two-time Baltimore Sun All-Metro first-team selection, was a four-star recruit coming out of Mount Saint Joseph, ranking No. 74 in the nation and No. 3 in the state from the 2017 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.
