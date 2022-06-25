News
‘We’ve got to go to work’ — Mario Cristobal welcomes alumni, high school recruits to Hurricanes’ Legends Camp
There weren’t any flashy cars or sets for elaborate photo shoots laid out for recruits at Miami’s Legends Camp on Saturday morning.
Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal told the hundreds of high school players, coaches and family members on UM’s campus that they were there to work. The returning Miami alumni, with numerous Super Bowl rings and Pro Bowl selections on their resumes, brought the flash.
“It’s not time for paradise yet,” said Cristobal, referring to the previous name of the team’s flagship summer camp. “We’ve got to go to work.”
“Work” was the theme of the camp, as former Hurricanes and Dallas Cowboys star Michael Irvin followed Cristobal’s opening speech with a similar message.
“Who’s going to make a commitment to one day be coming back here with a black shirt that says, ‘Legends’?” Irvin said, referring to the shirts Miami alumni were wearing.
The camp was part of a busy weekend for Cristobal and UM’s coaching staff. In addition to the camp, the Hurricanes hosted about a dozen recruits on official visits and more on unofficial visits.
“We have official visitors on campus, approximately 12,” Cristobal said. “Another 18 to 24 unofficial [visitors]. I don’t know how many campers we are — probably 250, 300. So there’s a lot going on, and it’s awesome because the energy and the authentic, genuine interaction with our players, the legends, our coaches and our people, our current players, it’s priceless.”
The camp offered high school players the chance to mingle with and get instructed by the UM staff, current players and former Hurricanes players.
“I learned a lot today about college football,” Dillard High running back Christopher Johnson said. “So I’m mentally prepared for the next level.”
Miami had numerous decorated alumni at the camp, including Irvin, Jaelan Phillips, Greg Rousseau, Bryant McKinnie, Reggie Wayne, Jeremy Shockey, Antrel Rolle and Jon Beason.
“Oh man, just a lot of energy, a lot of energy, a lot of passion,” said Phillips, who is now with the Miami Dolphins. “Setting a high standard. It’s what the U is all about.”
Cristobal and his staff received strong reviews from some of the alumni in attendance about how he’s running the program through his first seven months on the job.
“Coach Ponce told me that if I ever want to come up to the meeting rooms, doors are always open and I can talk to the guys,” former Hurricanes quarterback Malik Rosier said. “To me, that’s big because there were some parts that I did feel like the alumni were shut out. So now they’re more open to having us back and being around. It just feels great to be back, and I love it here.”
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron, who was an assistant coach during Cristobal’s tenure as a Miami offensive lineman, also attended Saturday’s camp. In addition to being a former Hurricanes coach, he has another, recent tie to the program: his son Cody is an offensive analyst on Cristobal’s staff. Orgeron, who won the 2019 national title with the Tigers, said Cristobal needs to “keep doing what he’s doing” to get the Hurricanes closer to winning a championship.
“Mario also understands the true mark of a head coach comes on gameday,” Orgeron said, “and I know he’s going to be ready for that.”
()
News
Your Money: What you need to know about naming an executor
An executor is the person whom you name to handle the settlement of your estate after you die, taking your estate through probate, a court-supervised process that winds up your affairs in the state where you were living at the time of your death.
Typically, the executor is a spouse or close family member, but you may want to name a professional executor, such as a bank, attorney or professional trustee at a trust company. In any case, an executor has a fiduciary duty to be honest, impartial and financially responsible, and should be someone whom you trust to carry out your wishes as stated in your will. Don’t forget to name one or two backup executors in case the primary executor rejects the job.
NAMING YOUR EXECUTOR IN YOUR WILL; RESPONSIBILITIES
In order for the court to accept your appointed executor, you will need to name that person in your will. If your executor meets your state’s legal requirements and is otherwise fit to serve, the court generally approves the application. Your executor’s duties may include:
• Finding and collecting your assets, including outstanding debts owed to you
• Inventorying and appraising your assets
• Giving notice to your creditors (e.g., credit card companies, banks, retail stores)
• Filing an estate tax return and paying estate taxes, if any
• Paying any debts or other taxes
• Distributing your assets according to your will and the law
• Providing a detailed report of how the estate was settled to the court and all interested parties
If you don’t name an executor in your will, or if the executor can’t serve for some reason, or if you die without a will, the court will appoint an administrator to settle your estate.
In addition, managing an estate can be a lot of work, and it’s fair and reasonable to compensate an executor for their efforts. You may decide to leave them a percentage of your assets as part of your will; customarily this can range between 1% and 5% of the value of your estate.
DOCUMENTING YOUR ASSETS AND LIABILITIES
To make your executor’s life easier, it’s a good idea to assemble records showing where your assets and liabilities reside, as well as a contact list for the advisers who have direct knowledge of your affairs. Having updated balance sheets and cash flow statements are invaluable, as well as an asset inventory prepared by your financial adviser. It’s also helpful to have a spreadsheet listing all of your financial accounts, online account logins, along with the contact information for your attorney, financial adviser and tax preparer.
Be sure to include any beneficiary-directed workplace retirement plan such as a 401(k) or 403(b) plan, IRAs, and life insurance policies. And it’s a good idea to flag any assets without a beneficiary designation, such as vehicles, cash in a savings account, savings bonds, stock certificates, valuables and other possessions. Leaving clear instructions regarding how you wish these assets to be distributed among your heirs, such as completing payable on death (POD) forms at your bank, will make your estate settlement process go much smoother for your executor. Review these beneficiary designations regularly to ensure they still reflect your wishes.
Finally, if your estate contains a trust, you will want to be sure that your appointed executor is willing to carry out the terms of the trust, as often they can reflect complex arrangements for managing assets for the benefit of another individual. Make sure your executor reads the trust document before they commit to serving as trustee.
PREPARING TAX RETURNS AND ANSWERING BENEFICIARY QUESTIONS
Generally, taxes must be filed for the deceased in the year of death. But the issue of taxes often will arise more broadly from beneficiaries asking about estate taxes and taxes on distributions. Unless you happen to also be the beneficiaries’ tax adviser, you should recommend that they talk to their tax professional to understand the tax implications of their inheritance.
You may get questions about estate taxes. For an estate to be subject to federal estate tax, it needs to exceed $12.06 million for a single individual or $24.12 million for a married couple. But many states have their own estate or inheritance tax laws with much lower thresholds — $3 million in Minnesota and $5 million in Maryland, for examples.
Other tax questions that may come up include how inherited IRA, annuity distributions and capital gains are taxed, including whether the asset in question received a step-up in basis. Because tax issues get complicated quickly, you’ll want to consult your tax adviser and should recommend that beneficiaries do the same.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual. Wealth Enhancement Group does not offer tax or legal advice.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
News
Yankees Notebook: Aroldis Chapman says he’s close to return, plus more help on the way
In the clubhouse prior to Saturday’s game, Aroldis Chapman said he will throw again on Sunday and rejoin the active roster shortly thereafter. He faced three hitters in a Double-A game on Friday night, recording one strikeout and needing only eight pitches to get out of the inning. Aaron Boone was asked if the closer’s plan for himself is a realistic one.
“I think so. Last night was a quick outing for him, not a lot of pitches. I’m excited to get with him and see where we’re at. But yeah, I think that’s realistic. Let’s get through [Sunday] and see what we have, then go from there.”
Jonathan Loaisiga also threw a bullpen on Saturday morning. Last year, Loaisiga had a career year at age 26, posting a 2.17 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 2.4 Wins Above Replacement, making him one of the best relief pitchers in all of baseball. This year, things have been a nightmare for him. While his strikeout rate has actually ticked up slightly, his walk rate has more than doubled. Loaisiga walked just 16 hitters in 2021, or 5.7% of the total hitters he faced. This season, he’s already walked 10 guys (13.7%).
One of every manager’s biggest pet peeve is a relief pitcher who comes in and instantly makes things worse, and walks are a one-way ticket to that dreaded zone. Everyone looks good when throwing a bullpen, but Boone said that Loaisiga looked and felt so good that the team had to remind him that it was just practice.
“It’s good to see Lo out there today,” Boone said. “I thought he looked great for his time back on the mound. We had to slow him down. I think he felt so good that we had to say, ‘Alright, go a little easier here.’ But he looked really good. That’s obviously really exciting.”
Boone did say that Loaisiga isn’t that close to a rehab assignment yet, as he’ll still need some side sessions and live batting practices before he gets into a minor league game. Chapman and Loaisiga are the two injured relievers at the front of everyone’s mind, as their injuries happened roughly a month ago and both are back with the team again. But Domingo German, who hasn’t pitched in the bigs at all this year, is on his way back too.
German made a three-inning start for the Yankees’ Single-A affiliate in Tampa on Wednesday, allowing only one hit but failing to strike anyone out. While German certainly can be a starter and has a track record of being one, he makes much more sense as a bullpen piece for the major league team whenever he gets back to full health. With him, Chapman and Loaisiga all nearing their return dates, the Yankees bullpen will soon transform.
“Those are three, potentially really impactful guys that we add to the mix,” Boone said. “But we also want to stay patient and make sure they check all the boxes that they need to to get back. We know how important they’re gonna be for us this season.”
Outside of Clay Holmes and Michael King, two of the best in the business, the Yankees are currently relying on Ron Marinaccio, Miguel Castro and Wandy Peralta to bridge the gap from the starters to their best relievers. While all three of them are fine pitchers, and Marinaccio in particular has really impressed as of late, the team should and likely will feel much better when Chapman, Loaisiga and German have a seat in the bullpen again.
ALL-STAR PLANS
With the Astros in town, Boone has had his first opportunity of the year to visit with Houston manager Dusty Baker. As the defending American League champions, Baker will manage the AL team at this summer’s All-Star Game. The Yankees legitimately have six or seven guys with cases to be in the game. Boone isn’t playing favorites, but he had a few unnamed people in mind who he’d like to see head to Los Angeles for the Midsummer Classic.
“On some level I’d be thrilled for anyone, especially some guys that potentially would be going for the first time, that’s pretty special,” Boone said. “It’s awesome to have a lot of guys that are deservingly in consideration. I’d get pretty tickled to see a number of guys get that opportunity.”
One of those potential first timers is Jose Trevino, the career backup, defensive minded catcher who’s blossomed into a complete hitter with an .806 OPS. Among AL catchers with 100 plate appearances, Trevino ranks second to Toronto’s Alejandro Kirk in WAR, batting average, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Boone was asked directly about Trevino’s campaign.
“I think he should be there based on his offense,” Boone stated. “Considering who he is defensively, you know, hopefully I don’t have to say too much more.”
()
News
Working Strategies: Mastering the ‘soft’ interview dance
Have you ever wished you could interview with someone without having a job on the line?
As you already know, job interviews come in all shapes and sizes. There are group interviews and panel interviews, video interviews and phone interviews, screener interviews and interviews with hiring managers … one thing these versions all have in common is their purpose: Job interviews are designed to help employers fill a job.
So what happens if the job opening isn’t a certainty, or perhaps the worker isn’t definite about becoming a candidate? These are situations tailor-made for a less formal process, sometimes called a “soft” interview.
Not to be confused with an informational interview, the soft interview is a conversation between two individuals to explore the option of working together. The potential employer could be the manager of a different department in the same company where the candidate already works. Or this person could be employed in a different company altogether.
The main distinction between this kind of meeting and its better-known cousin, the informational interview, is that in a soft interview, the two participants are closer to being peers.
As a refresher, in an informational interview, the would-be candidate is conducting initial research to identify which career path to follow or, perhaps, what kind of training might be needed to enter a profession. Whether young or old, this person is new to the field and probably not ready to be hired. That creates a one-way dynamic of tutoring or mentoring, with the interviewee providing expertise that helps the worker make decisions and move forward.
The soft interview, by contrast, is a meeting between two people who already share the same industry or profession, or who have enough in common that they could be considered peers in some way. In this case, one or the other has initiated the conversation to explore the possibility of working together in some capacity.
Perhaps the most common soft interview scenario is when a worker wants to know if he or she would find a home in a different part of the company. The inquiry could spring from discomfort or even toxicity in the current job, but it could also be inspired by something more positive, such as a desire to learn more skills.
When the soft interview is conducted with someone outside the company, the conversation might be a little more guarded. In these cases, neither party wants to lead the other person on, but each is interested in what could transpire.
As you can see, with this kind of dancing around, the soft interview might not be the process for someone in a hurry to change jobs. But if you’re at the stage of checking out possibilities, it’s a good way to network with intent.
Here are some tips to help you make the most of this strategy.
Don’t rush things. Unless there’s a specific job available or an opening you’ve been told is imminent, there’s no reason to create urgency around these meetings. In fact, urgency could work against you, if someone perceives that you’re moving too quickly for whatever opportunity they’d be able to pull together.
Request the meeting. For the most part, it’s best not to call this an interview, as that puts the other person in an awkward position. Instead, reach out to ask if they can spare time next week because you want to get their advice on something that you’re thinking about.
Communicate openness. When you meet, the other person will benefit from a general understanding of your career goals. That said, be careful not to seem rigid in your objectives. If there’s going to be an eventual match, flexibility will be the key.
Learn about their needs. Part of being open is the willingness to consider work you hadn’t been imagining. But even if their needs don’t fit your goals, you may be able to help them in some other way, once you have a better understanding of the circumstances.
Stay in touch. A follow-up note or email expressing your thanks is essential, so be sure that’s on the way within a day of the meeting. After that, an occasional note or call will keep you front-of-mind as things develop on the other end. And if you make a decision that precludes this option, such as taking a different job elsewhere, it’s only courteous to share that news in a timely way, while offering to be of future assistance yourself.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
‘We’ve got to go to work’ — Mario Cristobal welcomes alumni, high school recruits to Hurricanes’ Legends Camp
Your Money: What you need to know about naming an executor
Total Power Consumption of Bitcoin Network Drops Drastically in 2022
Yankees Notebook: Aroldis Chapman says he’s close to return, plus more help on the way
Unification Announces Shibarium Public Beta TestNet Would Launch in Q3
Working Strategies: Mastering the ‘soft’ interview dance
Bill Madden: Yankees clear first hurdle with Aaron Judge, but what’s next for super slugger?
Mike Lupica: The wait ‘til next year Knicks skip any chance of new beginnings on draft night
How To Start A Roasted Corn Business
Digital Infrared Thermal Imaging In Medical Therapy
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
News4 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
-
News4 weeks ago
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things