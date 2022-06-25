Finance
Why Pipe Tally Books Are Necessary
As a mainstay of interstate commerce, oil drilling, and numerous other industries, the tally book has become an indispensable part of many workman’s uniforms. The book is especially used in the field of oil exploration and drilling, requiring that it remain convenient in design and accessibility in order to achieve its user’s note keeping and measurements with the utmost of ease. Although technology has advanced in leaps and bounds to provide spreadsheets, computer programs, and other instruments that all help in the collection and storage of data, oilfield workers know that it is a dependable and trusted tool to have on the job.
The utility of a pipe tally book becomes readily apparent when something needs to be checked immediately while in the field. While the modern convenience of a computer is office appropriate, a book that can be easily stored in a person’s pocket has no parallel. Whether one is required to record drilling depths accurately, provide mud loggers and drillers with important information, or decide which drill bit is most suitable for a dig, a pipe tally book has proven its usefulness for decades.
Tally books are also being used now for a variety of purposes as well. For example, in addition to their traditional uses, they provide a convenient way to provide safety information, employee training tasks, daily work lists, and more. Never before it made so many educational uses available at a fieldworker’s fingertips.
Recently, pipe tally books have become an effective way to successfully advertise one’s company. As such, they are being made available in a variety of custom covers with personalized logos and artwork for instantly recognizable company branding. They are also offered in a variety of sizes and colors, and are also available in a triple-fold format.
Sleek, durable, and dependable, they have endured numerous changes in technology and maintained its position as one of the most important tools a worker can have in the field. When simplicity is required, and a notebook that can withstand harsh and rugged circumstances is essential, then it is just what the situation calls for.
Companies enjoy the benefit that comes with ordering customized books. With the industry bustling, drilling activity and rising to new heights, the time saved with the reorders adds another popular element to the process. Customized books give the employees exactly what they need rather than some materials that do not apply to the line of work.
The First 4 Steps to Get Massage Therapy After a Car Accident
When I was hit by a drunk driver, the last thing I wanted was to mess with insurance. The other guy’s insurance company was willing to pay for massage therapy. But I didn’t have the time. And as a result, I was not fully protected.
Massage Therapy is one of the most effective healing tools available. It calms the muscles and mind down after a traumatic incident. It increases blood flow to the muscles, which increases healing. A great massage therapist will ask about the accident, and learn which muscles were tightened and harmed during the accident. As a result, your body will heal. Massage Therapy is the science of healing muscle. It is the only industry focused exclusively on healing muscle tightness and soreness. Seek out a massage therapist immediately if you are in a car accident to prevent those muscles from staying tight because of whiplash or injury.
I have outlined the steps describing how to get massage therapy for a car accident (or any accident) with the other person’s insurance company paying for it. These steps are the first 4 steps you should take immediately. Within 24 hours of the accident, take these steps to protect yourself. You must act quickly, or you may forfeit your care to the insurance company’s policies. To ensure you are well, follow these 4 steps below.
1. VISIT a Doctor or Chiropractor for a Doctor’s Note
You need a doctor’s recommendation for a massage. It’s a medical recommendation, like any other activity or prescription. Schedule a single doctor’s visit, and have your doctor recommend massage therapy as treatment. If you are injured on the weekend, visit a 24 hour clinic. Any doctor can prescribe massage therapy if you ask for it. But you must ask for it.
2. TREAT Yourself Immediately
The insurance companies have a policy called having a “Gap in Care.” It means that if you are not getting your treatments consistently and immediately after the accident, then you are not really hurt. If you are going to get massage therapy to remedy accident pain, then start immediately. And don’t stop getting regular treatments until you are better. Changes to your treatment plan or providers is fine, but do NOT stop getting some sort of treatment, or the insurance companies will claim you have a “gap in care.” And they will not accept your claim.
3. BEWARE of Delayed Pain
Whiplash can show up several weeks after accident. What happens is that the body goes into hyper-protection mode, as a safety measure. It pours adrenaline, and other chemicals into your body for several weeks to protect you from hurting (so you can escape the dangerous land of other cave people, ya know, with deadly mountain lions and other creatures). Then your body starts repairing weeks later. That repair period is when the pain really start.
Often, you won’t seek immediate treatment because you feel fine, then you start feeling really bad weeks later. Continue your massage therapy treatments for at least a month to make sure you prevent serious whiplash from affecting your productivity. The insurance companies understand this too. So continue treatment for at least month. And longer if you are genuinely in pain.
4. ASK Questions of the Insurance Company
Some insurance companies pay as you go. Other insurance companies want to pay out the claim at the end of treatment. Ask them lots of questions on their process. The adjustor is simply following a set of rules. If you can learn the rules, you can make the most of the claim (and save yourself a lot of headaches). Work within the system, not against it. Some great questions include, “How does the claim process work?” “Can I get checks as I submit receipts, or do you pay out all at once towards the end.”
Regardless of what happened, everyone involved wants to see you get better fast. So act quickly. And start a consistent treatment, and continue with it, until you are better. Good luck and Feel Better!
If you know a friend who would like this article, please forward it, or submit it on Facebook, Twitter or Digg. If you have friends in Dallas / Ft Worth, Texas, forward our website to them today. We look forward to meeting you and your friends soon.
Hazard, Risk and Insurance (Part 2)
Every human action can cause a risk. This risk depends on a variety of actions a person does. In terms of insurance, risk is the possible loss that a person could experience and the dangers posed by the possibility of something happening but not knowing when and what will happen. To deal with these risks we need preparation and proper protection. Hence the importance of insurance more visible when a person afflicted with calamity, even if the disaster did not want every person.
Not counting how many losses to be borne by society due to the disaster happened. So be thankful, if you have take out, do not need to be confused to find money to repair damaged houses or cars that had stalled due to flooding. Simply add a claim to the insurance company, then you will get compensation.
Risk Forms
1. Pure – This forms if there will cause the loss or does not cause loss ( breakeven ). Example: Risk of Fire, Casualty Risk.
2. Speculative – That may cause the loss occurred, does not cause loss or profit ( gain ). Example: Production, Monetary ( Foreign Exchange ).
3. Fundamental – Risks in case of impact can be very large losses or catastrophic nature. Example: War, Earthquake, Air Pollution.
4. Special (particular): Risk that if it does, the impact of losses is local, not comprehensive or not catastrophic. Example: Fire, Accident, Theft.
Risk Management
1. Risk Identification
This stage is to identify the risks faced by any human being either personally or risks faced in the process of business activities.
2. Risk Evaluation
1. The frequency is rare, the impact of low loss / small
These risks need not be insured because it rarely happens, and if there is a low impact / small.
2. The frequency is rare, the impact of high losses / major.
This risk needs to be insured and insurance companies are still willing to close / cover this risk
3. Frequency is used, the impact of low loss / small.
This risk classification is identical to 1, which needs to be done is prevention so that does not happen often.
4. Frequency is used, the impact of high loss / large.
In this risk is the opposite mindset between the client and insurance companies. Customers want this risk can be insured, but insurance companies may not receive because the frequency it happened often, and the impact of losses is also high.
Risk Control
1. Financial Control
Buying protection insurance by paying an insurance premium ( Customer Transfer The Risk Of Insurance Companies ). Bear their own costs such risks, the impact of weakness if the loss is high enough to threaten the business activities.
2. Physical Control
Eliminate risk. But this is not possible because of the risk will always exist and may occur, so that needs to be done is that the risk minimization, minimize the risk by providing incident prevention equipment and complete response equipment to deal with risk.
Bid Farewell to Your Worries With Non Owner Auto Insurance
Planning for a fun-filled trip in a rented car? Non owner auto insurance is the prime thing you need to plan before you can begin to plan your clothes! It is a known fact that driving to various destinations is an integral part of our lives. Accidents, too, cannot be neglected at all. Every one understands that driving involves a great amount of risk with the ever growing traffic on the bustling streets. Many a times, while borrowing a vehicle from friend or kin you ensure that complete care is taken. However, the chances of an accident cannot be completely denied. No matter how dear you are to your friend, paying the bills for the damage is something no one loves!
What if you are provided with complete coverage of the accident? Sounds interesting and relieving? Well, this kind of insurance policy offers you the benefit of claiming insurance for the vehicle that you do not own! If you are already feeling secure about the whole thing, then there is more for you. This insurance not only covers the damage to the vehicle but also provides you medical insurance, in case there is an injury. If you are the kind of person who tends to rent a car often, this insurance is something that you must grab and fetch the benefits.
Another major category of people who can definitely benefit from the insurance is the people who are into driving vehicles professionally for a company or an individual. In this kind of job, the frequency of driving is very high. At the same time, the exposure to high risk of accidents is inflated. Non owner auto insurance plays a significant role in case of any mishap. Dealing with the consequences in such a situation is much smoother with the insurance and medical coverage benefit you get. It is true that one needs to be extremely cautious while driving a vehicle, whether it is your own or someone else’s However, a policy like this can prevent you from getting into a tight spot.
If your life revolves around renting or borrowing cars and driving them for various reasons, investing into this kind of insurance policy can keep you free of worries. Although it may not be one of the most popular insurance policies amongst the rest of the insurance related to automobiles, it serves a great purpose and is one of the most essential requisites in today’s life. No matter how safe you are as a driver. It can be someone else’s fault that can cause some serious damage to the vehicle.
Prevention is always better than cure. Opting for the policy is a very wise decision to save yourself from shoveling out huge amount of money. If you are hearing about this policy for the first time, it is not your fault since most of the companies dealing with insurance do not highlight the non owner auto insurance and its benefits. As an individual involved in driving cars that do not belong to you, finding out more details about such policies is definitely your job. Lead a peaceful life and let the owner of the car breathe peacefully too!
