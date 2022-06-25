Blockchain
Why Solana Has Outperformed Ethereum, SOL Up 36% In One Week
Solana (SOL) is the best performing asset in the crypto top 10 by market cap. The market seems to be positively reacting to Solana Labs’ smartphone announcement as the cryptocurrency is surging faster than other assets in this tanking.
At the time of writing, SOL’s price trades at $42 with a 12% and 36% profit in the last 24 hours and 7 days respectively. In the meantime, the second-best performing cryptocurrency is XRP with a 16% profit in the past week, followed by Polkadot (DOT) with 15%, and Ethereum with 14% profits.
Solana has been recovering after experiencing massive selling pressure. In addition to trending in tandem with the crypto market, the cryptocurrency was impacted by negative news and a series of network outages that prevented users from transacting on it.
This week’s bullish momentum could be related to yesterday’s announcement, but a pseudonym analyst believes Solana is playing the long game. In that sense, this network is posing a “large and growing threat to Ethereum”, currently, the most used blockchain across decentralized finances (DeFi).
The analyst claims the team behind Solana is addressing the complexities and difficulties people have when using Ethereum. The network, its ecosystem, and products on it, the analyst claims, require users to have a degree of technical knowledge and allegedly have poor performance.
In addition, Ethereum is an expensive network that prices out a lot of users from accessing its ecosystem. The analyst believes a blockchain should be built for the everyday user and thus claims the “Solana crowd is more in touch with reality”.
This could work out for this network in the long run and potentially attract market share from Ethereum. The launch of its own native smartphone seems like the tip of the iceberg. The analyst said:
is this very decentralized? no. is this ethically funded/monetized? probably not, lol. but could your grandma use this? YES. but projects in the ecosystem generally gravitate towards better usability, because solana builders generally focus on usability more than eth builders.
Solana More Productive Than Ethereum?
Furthermore, the analyst claims Solana developers are “more productive” and more “focused” than Ethereum developers. The analyst concluded:
I strongly dislike Solana. but it is healthy to put Ethereum in the hot seat at times like these. if we feed ourselves isolated delusions of Ethereum being uncontested while relatively failing to serve the normal user, then Solana just might win.
At its peak, Ethereum DeFi protocols commanded over $100 billion in total value locked (TVL) while Solana reached over $12 billion. If the latter is capable of taking a portion of Ethereum’s TVL, Solana could return and surpass its all-time high and see unprecedented expansion.
Blockchain
Bitcoin Whale Presence On Derivatives Still High, More Volatility Ahead?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin whales are transferring large amounts to derivatives exchanges right now, a signal that more volatility could be ahead for the crypto.
Bitcoin All Exchanges To Derivatives Flow Continues To Show High Value
As explained by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC whale activity on derivatives exchanges still seems to be high.
The relevant indicator here is the “all exchanges to derivatives exchanges flow,” which measures the total amount of Bitcoin moving from spot exchange wallets to derivatives.
When the value of this metric spikes up, it means whales are currently moving a large number of coins to derivatives exchanges right now.
Such a trend usually occurs around lows in the price of the crypto as whales look to get themselves long positions.
On the other hand, low values of the indicator show whales aren’t moving much coins to derivatives at the moment. This kind of trend has historically lead to tops in the value of the coin.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin all exchanges to derivatives flow over the last couple of years:
Looks like the value of the metric has been quite high recently | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Bitcoin spot to derivatives flow has spiked up recently, suggesting that whale activity is pretty high right now.
In fact, the current value of the indicator is actually the highest ever in the history of the cryptocurrency, implying there is an all-time high rate of whales on derivatives currently.
Historically, the price of the crypto has observed significant volatility whenever the metric’s value has been elevated.
Based on this trend, the quant believes that the value of the coin could still see further fluctuations in the near future.
The analyst also notes that a reduction in the all exchanges to derivatives flow will need to be there, for the volatility to die down.
BTC Price
At the time of writing, Bitcoin’s price floats around $21.1k, up 4% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 27% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have surged up over the last couple of days | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
After hitting a low of below $18k a week ago, Bitcoin has been trying to recover. So far, the crypto has managed to break above $21k again, but it’s yet unclear whether this recovery will last.
Featured image from Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
Blockchain
Is Bitcoin Like Buying Google Early? The Shocking Comparison
Before the recent selloff, Bitcoin was positioned as the next big thing. Investing and trading legends like billionaire philanthropist Paul Tudor Jones say it is like investing in Steve Jobs’ Apple early, or like getting in on the ground floor on Google.
A new comparison suggests that even the latest price action is very much like if you had bought Google early. Here is a closer look at the shocking comparison along with the happy ending that should give crypto holders feeling uneasy some comfort.
Bitcoin Versus Google Comparison Predicts Bull Finale Ahead Of Recession
Bitcoin is a hard subject for many to wrap their head around. The lack of a physical object associated with the asset makes it feel more akin to magic internet money.
Those who do properly comprehend the cryptocurrency’s potential, compare it to like investing in a piece of the internet. It has also been compared to investing in Apple or Google early. However, a new comparison inspired by technical analyst Gert van Lagen shows just how accurate that statement might be.
BTCUSD compared to Google during prior to The Great Recession | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the left, is the last decade plus of Bitcoin price action. On the right is Google just ahead of The Great Recession. With a recession possibly ahead of us, the comparison isn’t without merit.
The Happy Ending For Google: A Search Engine Giant Emerges
The above comparison has been changed from the analyst’s initial interpretation, but the comparison remains just as jarring. The example suggests that Bitcoin is nowhere near done with the current cycle. Although that provides hope for bulls, the same comparison does show the primary motive wave coming to a conclusion with wave 5, taking the price of Google back to below wave 4.
If the same were to happen to Bitcoin, price could fall below the 2017 low eventually, reaching $2,000 per coin during any recession ahead – if it occurs. Many believe the recession is already here, which is why the recent crypto selloff has been so severe. If it isn’t, the market could recover to new highs and while the market is blind, the recession could finally creep in.
Although the correction was especially severe, Google did just fine | Source: NASDAQ-GOOGL on TradingView.com
Ultimately, the correction ended, and the primary uptrend continued higher. The technical analysis methods used in the above charts is referred to as Elliott Wave Theory. The study believes that all markets move in the same wave patterns based on human emotion cycles, hence why the same patterns could appear in two entirely different assets.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Blockchain
How To Become A Power Trader With PrimeXBT Trading Contests
The powerful tools provided by PrimeXBT are always more than meets the eye. At a glance, the new Contests module is a place where traders can join weekly competitions for a chance to win colossal crypto prizes ranging from $1,000 to $100,000 USDT.
However, PrimeXBT Contests is also a risk-free trading environment where traders can practice trading strategies, backtest the reliability of technical indicator signals, and much more.
Find out how you can become a power trader in no time flat with PrimeXBT Trading Contests and the advanced tools the award-winning platform provides.
What Is PrimeXBT? All About The Award-Winning Margin Trading Platform
PrimeXBT is a rapidly-growing margin trading platform first launched in 2018 and quickly gained popularity due to its leveraged trading positions allowing crypto holders to short Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies.
Today, PrimeXBT has built on its core margin trading offering with a wide range of altcoins from categories like the Metaverse, DeFi, GameFi, and more. PrimeXBT also provides access to traditional trading instruments like gold, oil, stock indices, and forex currencies.
The platform has also introduced a variety of innovative products and services, such as the Covesting copy trading module, APY-generating yield accounts, a free mobile app for Android and iOS devices, and so much more. Using the combination of tools, instruments, features, and more, users can build and manage a diverse portfolio of today’s hottest assets and copy high-ROI strategy managers.
What Are PrimeXBT Contests? What You Need To Know To Compete
PrimeXBT Contests is an entirely different kind of tool. No capital is ever at risk, and instead, there is only much to gain. As discussed, Contests are entirely risk-free.
That’s because Contests relies on virtual funds to provide to traders to compete and meet certain trading conditions. Depending on the prize at stake, conditions range from a walk in the park to very challenging so that only the best possible are able to win.
Each week, users can enlist in new weekly competitions and enter for a chance to compete for a variety of crypto-based prizes. PrimeXBT also runs exclusive partner Trading Contests that offer an opportunity to win one-of-a-kind NFTs.
How PrimeXBT Contests Prepares The Next Generation Of Power Traders
With no funds ever at stake, traders can also get wild, have a little bit of fun, experiment, or backtest trading strategies. The best traders remove all subjective beliefs from trading, or else emotions can improperly influence decisions. By backtesting technical indicators or specific setups and gathering observable results, objective decision-making can lead to more consistency and success.
PrimeXBT provides traders with all the most popular technical analysis tools and indicators. It also launched the PrimeXBT Trading Academy led by expert trader Dirk Hartig, which provides video tips and other education on how to trade like the pros. When combined with the risk-free, real-world simulated market environment of PrimeXBT Contests, dedicated traders can quickly become profitable.
Backed by plenty of education and backtested trading results, going for the top prize becomes a lot more realistic. Prizes range from $1,000 in USDT for placing in some Contests to as much as $100,000 USDT for winning the grand prize in a Global Trading Contest. With free capital, free education, and with newfound skills, anyone can become a power trader at PrimeXBT.
Become A Power Trader With PrimeXBT And The Contests Module
PrimeXBT lets newly discovered power traders turn into legends with the Covesting copy trading module. Rise the ranks, and followers will come in droves to copy your trades, earning you even more capital than otherwise possible.
Earned capital from Contests can be put further to work passively via yield accounts or actively via margin trading more than 100 different trading instruments. All of these powerful tools are under one roof – making PrimeXBT a power trader’s dream. Try PrimeXBT Contests today and be quickly on your way to becoming a power trader, making the very most out of everything the platform has to offer.
