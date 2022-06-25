News
Working Strategies: Mastering the ‘soft’ interview dance
Have you ever wished you could interview with someone without having a job on the line?
As you already know, job interviews come in all shapes and sizes. There are group interviews and panel interviews, video interviews and phone interviews, screener interviews and interviews with hiring managers … one thing these versions all have in common is their purpose: Job interviews are designed to help employers fill a job.
So what happens if the job opening isn’t a certainty, or perhaps the worker isn’t definite about becoming a candidate? These are situations tailor-made for a less formal process, sometimes called a “soft” interview.
Not to be confused with an informational interview, the soft interview is a conversation between two individuals to explore the option of working together. The potential employer could be the manager of a different department in the same company where the candidate already works. Or this person could be employed in a different company altogether.
The main distinction between this kind of meeting and its better-known cousin, the informational interview, is that in a soft interview, the two participants are closer to being peers.
As a refresher, in an informational interview, the would-be candidate is conducting initial research to identify which career path to follow or, perhaps, what kind of training might be needed to enter a profession. Whether young or old, this person is new to the field and probably not ready to be hired. That creates a one-way dynamic of tutoring or mentoring, with the interviewee providing expertise that helps the worker make decisions and move forward.
The soft interview, by contrast, is a meeting between two people who already share the same industry or profession, or who have enough in common that they could be considered peers in some way. In this case, one or the other has initiated the conversation to explore the possibility of working together in some capacity.
Perhaps the most common soft interview scenario is when a worker wants to know if he or she would find a home in a different part of the company. The inquiry could spring from discomfort or even toxicity in the current job, but it could also be inspired by something more positive, such as a desire to learn more skills.
When the soft interview is conducted with someone outside the company, the conversation might be a little more guarded. In these cases, neither party wants to lead the other person on, but each is interested in what could transpire.
As you can see, with this kind of dancing around, the soft interview might not be the process for someone in a hurry to change jobs. But if you’re at the stage of checking out possibilities, it’s a good way to network with intent.
Here are some tips to help you make the most of this strategy.
Don’t rush things. Unless there’s a specific job available or an opening you’ve been told is imminent, there’s no reason to create urgency around these meetings. In fact, urgency could work against you, if someone perceives that you’re moving too quickly for whatever opportunity they’d be able to pull together.
Request the meeting. For the most part, it’s best not to call this an interview, as that puts the other person in an awkward position. Instead, reach out to ask if they can spare time next week because you want to get their advice on something that you’re thinking about.
Communicate openness. When you meet, the other person will benefit from a general understanding of your career goals. That said, be careful not to seem rigid in your objectives. If there’s going to be an eventual match, flexibility will be the key.
Learn about their needs. Part of being open is the willingness to consider work you hadn’t been imagining. But even if their needs don’t fit your goals, you may be able to help them in some other way, once you have a better understanding of the circumstances.
Stay in touch. A follow-up note or email expressing your thanks is essential, so be sure that’s on the way within a day of the meeting. After that, an occasional note or call will keep you front-of-mind as things develop on the other end. And if you make a decision that precludes this option, such as taking a different job elsewhere, it’s only courteous to share that news in a timely way, while offering to be of future assistance yourself.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
Bill Madden: Yankees clear first hurdle with Aaron Judge, but what’s next for super slugger?
So after a quite productive week in which he hit two homers in a game to beat the Blue Jays and a day later drove in the game-winning walk-off run in the series opener against the hated Astros, Aaron Judge’s ongoing contract drama with the Yankees has cleared the first hurdle with an (apparently) amicable arbitration settlement at the midway point of $19 million.
So now what?
The way this thing has played out so far — with Judge betting on himself after rejecting the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer back in April and now embarking on his best season ever as he heads into free agency — I am reminded of something Joe DiMaggio said years ago when somebody asked him what he thought he’d be worth in today’s baseball market. “All I can say,” the Clipper responded, “is that I’d probably have to sit down with (’50s Yankee owner) Mr. (Dan) Topping and suggest to him, ‘let’s be partners.’”
I wouldn’t say that will be Judge’s proposal to Hal Steinbrenner when they begin free-agent talks this fall, but if he continues on with this monster season of his — in which he’s presently leading the majors in homers, runs and total bases and hitting .300 where’s he’s never been before — he’ll be in line for a sizeable chunk of the Yankee owner’s money above the $213.5M he turned down. Right now, he also has to be considered the front runner (even over Shohei Ohtani) for the AL MVP award which would net him an additional $250,000 per the arbitration settlement. But just how much above the $213.5M is the question.
Throughout his contract negotiations with the Yankees last winter Judge made it clear he wanted to be paid commensurate to Mike Trout and the record 12-year, $430 million deal the Angels star signed in 2019, and already the usual media “agents” are touting Judge as the next $300 million man in baseball. But for that to happen, the Yankees would have to tack on at least two more years to their offer, bringing the 30-year-old Judge to age 39 at the end of his contract. When Trout signed his deal he was only 27, meaning the Angels could reasonably expect getting their money’s worth at least for the first 9-10 years of the contract, to his mid-’30s (although he already missed almost all of last season with a calf injury).
As it was, the offer from Steinbrenner which Judge rejected would have given him an AAV of $30.5M, second only in baseball to Trout’s $35.5M. I don’t think, at this point, Steinbrenner would have any problem paying Judge, the face of his franchise, $36M a year. It’s just for how many years? He could do it simply by upping his seven-year original offer by $52 million. Then it would be up to Judge to decide if he had to have over $300 million for 9-10 years. And, if so, would there be another owner out there willing to go that high for a 30-year-old player who missed large chunks of three of his first four seasons due to injuries?
Again, the media “agents” are saying absolutely. After all, isn’t there always the One Dumb Owner? But who? The Mets? No way is Steve Cohen going to try and poach the Yankees’ franchise player, especially with Jacob deGrom to deal with. The Dodgers? They already have the second-highest payroll in baseball (although they’ll be shedding David Price and Trevor Bauer next year), but they’re pretty much set in the outfield and they’re going to have to shell out a ton of money to retain shortstop Trea Turner, and also have other more pressing needs like a closer. Red Sox? In case you haven’t noticed, Red Sox owner John Henry is now heavy into analytics and payroll downsizing, which is why he lowballed Xander Bogaerts this winter and was reportedly far away from what Rafael Devers wants to stay out of free agency after next year.
Word is the Cubs are preparing to start spending next year, but does Judge, who yearns to win, really want to spend the rest of his career at Wrigley Field where there’s been one World Series in the last 77 years? If Judge, a northern California native, were to leave the Yankees perhaps the one team that would make sense for him is the Giants. But they are an aging team, in decline and an organization steeped in analytics where one of the principal tenets is no long-term contracts for players over 30.
Maybe there really will be One Dumb Owner out there this winter, willing to invest 9-10 years and $300 million on Judge. But revenues — local TV contracts, national TV money and attendance — are down all over baseball. Judge also has to know no team in baseball can come close to matching the residual marketing/commercial benefits of being the face (and presumably) the captain of the Yankees in New York. If he doesn’t, he should just ask Robinson Cano.
IT’S A MADD, MADD WORLD
There’s a bit of excitement in Pittsburgh these days about the Pirates, who for one thing very likely won’t be finishing last this year for the first time in four seasons thanks to the dreadful Cubs and Reds. For another, they were able to sign their premier young star and first round pick in 2015, third baseman Ke’Bryan Hayes, to an eight-year, $70 million extension this spring, and just recently promoted their top prospect, shortstop Oneil Cruz, who had seven RBI in his first five games to compliment him on the left side of the infield, hopefully for years to come. And last year’s No. 1 pick, catcher Henry Davis has hit himself already up to Double-A and will seemingly be ready for delivery next year.
But if things are finally looking up for the Pirates, we can’t help but wonder how they’d look now but for a series of bad trades that sent Gerrit Cole. Clay Holmes, Joe Musgrove (the only player of value they got back in their 2018 Cole deal with Houston) Jameson Taillon, Austin Meadows, Shane Baz packing from Pittsburgh. All of those trades were money related and so far the most the Pirates have to show for them in terms of productive and/or promising players are closer David Bednar (the primary return from the Padres for Musgrove, who’s won 19 games in the last year-and-a-half in San Diego and is 8-1 with a 2.12 ERA this year), and rookie right-handed starter Roansy Contreras (2.89 ERA for his first six starts), acquired from the Yankees in the Taillon deal in January 2021.
They also traded away Starling Marte two years ago, although the shortstop prospect they got back, Liover Peguero, looks to be on the fast track to the majors. Obviously, however, the Pirates totally misread Holmes’ abilities who they traded to the Yankees for a couple of light hitting infielders last July. And the July 2018 trade in which they sent Meadows and pitchers Tyler Glasnow and Baz to the Rays for chronically injured Chris Archer will go down as one of the worst deals in history. It also got previous GM Neal Huntington fired, even though Glasnow, who became the Rays’ ace, is currently down with a torn elbow nerve and Meadows was subsequently traded to Detroit after hitting 65 homers in Tampa Bay from 2019-21. It will be interesting to see what GM Ben Cherington does at this year’s trade deadline where Bednar and center fielder Bryan Reynolds will especially be in demand. It’s understandable, however, if Pirates fans are saying “enough of the trades.” …
It seems every day there’s another horrendous umpire performance behind home plate and we have to believe the automated strike zone is coming as soon as next year. Last Tuesday in the game between the Blue Jays and White Sox it was Doug Eddings, consistently one of the lowest rated umpires (they just go on and never get fired or demoted), who missed 29 calls behind the plate. So angered at Eddings’ incompetence, the Blue Jays sent hitting coach Guillermo Martinez out with the lineup card the next day, as the sacrificial lamb to give him an earful at home plate and subsequently get himself ejected before the first pitch. It was all very quick and efficient, albeit not without some apparent physical contact, and got me to thinking of more creative ways of being ejected — Lou Piniella yanking up the bases, Earl Weaver turning around his cap and stalking the umpires all over the infield — has become lost art in baseball. Going way back in baseball time, one of the most colorful ejections was by former Pirates manager Bobby Bragan who in 1957 came out to argue with home plate umpire Stan Landes and proclaimed: “I want to discuss your performance but I’m thirsty.” He then abruptly turned around, went back to the dugout and re-emerged with a glass of orange juice with two straws in it. Even more outlandish was what Ray Murray, a catcher for the Indians in the late ‘40s, did after becoming exasperated by the home plate umpire’s pitch calling one day. Turning around, Murray called time, removed his catching gear, kneeled down at home plate and began praying before handing the home plate umpire the business card of a local eye doctor.
Mike Lupica: The wait ‘til next year Knicks skip any chance of new beginnings on draft night
Here’s something that did not change at the NBA Draft, which is supposed to be a night of new possibilities and new beginnings, just never around here:
The Knicks did not change.
The Knicks didn’t change, nor did their possibilities such as they are, at least before they make their run at Jalen Brunson, who apparently is the second coming of Clyde Frazier. There was no new beginning in Brooklyn. There was just the Knicks once again acting like the lumps of their league. We occasionally hear that the only way to build something that truly lasts in the modern NBA is through the draft. Except now, basically, the Knicks don’t even draft.
So what really did not change was that in the history of New York sports and New York fans, there has never been anything worse than being a fan of the Knicks of the 21st century. At least the Knicks can win that.
The Jets at least went to two AFC championships in the last two decades, before anybody in green wants to raise a hand, or ask somebody to hold their beer. The Nets, when they were still in Jersey, went to two NBA Finals in this century. The Knicks have won one playoff series since 2000. One. They have had losing seasons in 17 out of the last 21.
Even when there seemed to be hope under Tom Thibodeau — before you wondered if Thibodeau will even last here past this season — and the Knicks got to 41-31 and the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference, they couldn’t get out of the first round. When they did get back to the playoffs, they got exactly one game off Trae Young and the Hawks.
Now they are clearing cap space again, for Brunson or maybe even Kyrie Irving, who seems to think that after his un-vaccinated triumph with the Nets that teams are suddenly lining up to have him come play for him. Kevin Durant must continue to be so darn proud he picked Dr. Irving as a wingman. If the Knicks go for him, we will see how desperate they really are.
You needed to be your own capologist after what the Knicks boss, and invisible man, Leon Rose, did during the draft, turning one pick into three down the road while clearing the aforementioned cap space. Rose did this while talented kids were finding new homes all over the NBA map. Of course, they couldn’t move up to take Jaden Ivey of Purdue before he went to the Pistons. Kids like Ivey always go somewhere else.
You know how this has gone for the Knicks in the draft, not counting the ones run by Phil (The Thrill) Jackson, whose management skills reminded everybody of a blindfolded kid swinging at a pinata on his birthday. Again: They never get the guy they want. Or need. Phil looked as if he might have found somebody in Kristaps Porzingis. You know how that worked out. The Knicks were, famously, one pick away from Steph Curry. Even when they had the No. 3 pick and took RJ Barrett, the No. 2 pick on that draft night was Ja Morant, one of the most exciting players to come into the league since, well, Curry.
So their new plan is stockpiling first-round picks down the road. And their new plan apparently involves Brunson, a nice player who was the second-best player on a Mavericks team that went to the Western Conference finals. That sounds very impressive, until you remember that the best player on that team is Luka Doncic, who is one of the best players on the planet.
The Knicks, and that means Rose, who is seen around here as often as Punxsutawney Phil on Groundhog Day — in the Groundhog Day production that actually is the New York Knicks — better not make Brunson out to be more than he is as a basketball player if they do get him, make him out to be some kind of savior, because the landscape of New York sports is littered with guys being sold to fans as being more than they are.
But Rose is a former agent. Selling is what they do. He sold himself to James L. Dolan. Rose will try to sell his program, and soon, to Brunson or Kyrie. He will try to see one of them to his long-suffering fan base, trapped in one of the worst relationships in all of professional sports.
The Knicks thought that they could hire a former agent to run the team the way Warriors once hired Bob Myers, who has become one of the great front-office men of all time. At least Myers played the game once.
You know who Leon Rose’s big acquisition has been so far for the Knicks? William (World Wide Wes) Wesley. Another guy whose relationships were going to put the Knicks over the top, the way Steve Mills’ relationships were going to do that once. How’s that working out for the Knicks so far? All this time later, no one is even sure what Wesley does except have his picture taken.
So the long season of pain for Knicks fans continues. Some of the hard-core Knick fans actually get angry with you if you criticize management, and its blueprint of the moment. They cling to the belief that Rose actually has a vision for the Knicks going forward, other than the familiar and predictable plan for all who came before them in Dolan’s front office, the ones whose real plan, and real end game, was remaining part of the permanent government at Madison Square Garden.
It has been 23 years since the Knicks last played in the NBA Finals, one of the four times that has happened in the three-quarters of a century that the Knicks have been in existence. The last time they won a division title was nine years ago. That was the year they did win a playoff series, against the Celtics. They couldn’t even get that right. They should have swept the Celtics, didn’t, had to play a Friday night Game 6 before clinching, came home and lost Game 1 to the Pacers and never recovered from that.
Then Jackson came to town to get paid and set the franchise back five years. Or maybe it was 500 years. Now the Knicks have their own former agent, the former agent who isn’t Bob Myers of the Warriors. Their two best players are Barrett and Julius Randle, who wouldn’t be the very best players on any contending team anywhere. And here the Knicks are in a division with the Bucks and Celtics and Heat and, Lord help and protect us, the Nets.
They are the Knicks. Another draft has come and gone. But the rallying cry remains the same: Wait ‘Till Which Year?
ALL-ABOARD FOR THE SUBWAY SERIES, YANKEES NEED TO THINK BIGGER & NHL REFS CAN’T COUNT …
Take the real Subway Series of 2000 out of play because that was something different, because it was the kind of World Series we used to get in New York in the ‘50s.
And take away the first in-season Subway Series, and the luster it had because of the novelty of it all.
And then know this:
The games this summer between these Yankees and the Mets will be the most anticipated we’ve ever had.
Buck Showalter is right.
Imagine what the air will be like when both teams are on the field together.
There haven’t been more important pitching stories in baseball this season than Clay Holmes.
Even though the Yankees have had some big innings this season — like, every 20 minutes or so — there wasn’t one that felt bigger than the bottom of the 9th on Thursday night against the Astros.
Still not quite sure what the point of the Yankees still negotiating with Aaron Judge over a couple of million dollars was at arbitration.
What point were they trying to make by getting him to come down even a little, in this season when he keeps hitting balls that don’t come down.
This may be one of the biggest regular seasons in the history of the Yankees.
The owner needs to start thinking a little bigger.
The Jan. 6 hearings are starting to make Watergate look like traffic court.
And while we’re on the subject of American politics:
America was shamed this week, on Roe v. Wade and on guns, by the worst and weakest and most dangerous Supreme Court in this country’s history.
One more thing that has come out of these Jan. 6 hearings?
The bindlestiffs trying to overthrow the government — and with all respect to Mr. Breslin — really were The Gang That Couldn’t Coup Straight.
While a few, brave honorable men at the Department of Justice stood strong against these enemies of the state and saved us all.
My friend Stanton says that Arch Manning will not just make Steve Sarkisian look smart again, but save his job at Texas, all because of what he learned from Nick Saban:
Get the best players and everything will take care of itself.
We often talk about once-a-generation players.
Ohtani is a once-a-century player.
If golf’s majors are going to do nothing to prevent the Blood Money Tour guys from playing them, then the PGA Tour is going to be defenseless about the sports-washing that tries to wash away the blood of Jamal Khashoggi.
The big lie here, and it is really a tremendous lie, is that grifters like Greg Norman and Phil Mickelson are doing this to grow the sport.
No.
They’re doing it to grow their bank accounts.
If the refs couldn’t spot too many men on the ice in what was the most important moment of the NHL season — the end of Game 4, Avalanche vs. Lightning — then ask yourself a question:
What are they doing there?
All this time later, Giuliani is still the Yankee mascot.
Gunman kills 2 during Oslo Pride festival; terror suspected
OSLO, Norway — A gunman opened fire in Oslo’s night-life district early Saturday, killing two people and leaving more than 20 wounded in what Norwegian security service called an “Islamist terror act” during the capital’s annual Pride festival.
Investigators said the suspect, identified as a 42-year-old Norwegian citizen originally from Iran, was arrested after opening fire at three locations in downtown Oslo.
The PST security service raised its terror alert level from “moderate” to “extraordinary” — the highest level — after the attack, which sent panicked revelers fleeing into the streets or trying to hide from the gunman.
PST acting chief Roger Berg called the attack an “extreme Islamist terror act” and said the suspect had a “long history of violence and threats” as well as mental health issues.
He said PST first became aware of the suspect in 2015 and later became concerned that he had become radicalized and was part of an unspecified Islamist network.
Upon the advice of police, organizers canceled a Pride parade that was set for Saturday as the highlight of a weeklong festival. Scores of people marched through the capital anyway, waving rainbow flags.
One of the shootings happened outside the London Pub, a bar popular with the city’s LGBTQ community, just hours before the parade was set to begin.
Police attorney Christian Hatlo said the suspect was being held on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and terrorism, based on the number of people targeted at multiple locations.
“Our overall assessment is that there are grounds to believe that he wanted to cause grave fear in the population,” Hatlo said.
Police said two of the shooting victims died and 10 people were being treated for serious injuries, but none of them was believed to be in life-threatening condition. Eleven other people had minor injuries.
Olav Roenneberg, a journalist from Norwegian public broadcaster NRK, said he witnessed the shooting.
“I saw a man arrive at the site with a bag. He picked up a weapon and started shooting,” Roenneberg told NRK. “First I thought it was an air gun. Then the glass of the bar next door was shattered and I understood I had to run for cover.”
Another witness, Marcus Nybakken, 46, said he saw a lot of people running and screaming and thought it was a fist fight.
“But then I heard that it was a shooting and that there was someone shooting with a submachine gun,” Nybakken told Norwegian broadcaster TV2.
Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere said in a Facebook post that “the shooting outside London Pub in Oslo tonight was a cruel and deeply shocking attack on innocent people.”
He said that while the motive was unclear, the shooting had caused fear and grief in the LGBTQ community.
“We all stand by you,” Gahr Stoere wrote.
Christian Bredeli, who was at the bar, told Norwegian newspaper VG that he hid on the fourth floor with a group of about 10 people until he was told it was safe to come out.
“Many were fearing for their lives,” he said. “On our way out we saw several injured people, so we understood that something serious had happened.”
TV2 showed footage of people running down Oslo streets in panic as shots rang out in the background.
Investigators said the suspect was known to police, as well as to PST, but not for any major violent crimes. His criminal record included a narcotics offense and a weapons offense for carrying a knife, Hatlo said.
Hatlo said police seized two weapons after the attack: a handgun and an automatic weapon, both of which he described as “not modern” without giving details.
He said the suspect had not made any statement to the police and was in contact with a defense lawyer.
Hatlo said it was too early to say whether the gunman specifically targeted members of the LGBTQ community.
“We have to look closer at that, we don’t know yet,” he said.
Still, police advised organizers of the Pride festival to cancel the parade Saturday.
“Oslo Pride therefore urges everyone who planned to participate or watch the parade to not show up. All events in connection with Oslo Prides are canceled,” organizers said on the official Facebook page of the event.
Inge Alexander Gjestvang, leader of FRI, the Norwegian organisation for sexual and gender diversity, said the shooting has shaken the Nordic country’s LGBTQ community.
“We encourage everyone to stand together, take care of each other. We’ll be back later, proud, visible but right now it’s not the time for that,” he told TV2.
King Harald V offered condolences to the relatives of victims and said the royal family was “horrified” by the attack.
“We must stand together to defend our values: freedom, diversity and respect for each other. We must continue to stand up for all people to feel safe,” the monarch said.
Norway has a relatively low crime rate but has experienced violent attacks by right-wing extremists, including one of the worst mass shootings in Europe in 2011, when a gunman killed 69 people on the island of Utoya after setting off a bomb in Oslo that left eight dead.
In 2019, another right-wing extremist killed his stepsister and then opened fire in a mosque but was overpowered before anyone there was injured.
Ritter reported from Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. Jari Tanner in Helsinki contributed to this report.
