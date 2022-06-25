News
Yankees fall, 3-1, to ageless wonder Justin Verlander and Astros
Playing in front of a sellout crowd at Yankee Stadium that could best be described as feral, the Yankees and Astros were locked in a staring contest for five innings.
The Astros finally broke through in the sixth, thanks to a three-run, bat-flipping homer by Kyle Tucker. At just 25 years old, nestled in the Houston batting order after mainstays Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman, one slot behind breakout sensation Yordan Alvarez, Tucker is often the overlooked man in this monstrous lineup.
After making a spring-loaded jumping catch at the wall on Thursday and pumping this critical home run on Friday, Tucker is making sure Yankee fans will remember his name. They already knew Justin Verlander, who had made 22 career regular season starts against the Yankees entering Friday. The 23rd was spectacular, as the ageless wonder threw seven innings of four-hit, one-run ball.
Luis Severino kept pace with Verlander through the first five innings but cracked in the sixth when Tucker took him deep. That inning ended up being the only blemish on his night, as Severino departed for Ron Marinaccio after six frames. For his fifth straight outing, Severino struck out at least seven hitters.
Verlander, 39, went about things differently, only getting three punchouts, but the wily veteran maneuvered his way through the Yankees lineup nonetheless. Aside from Giancarlo Stanton’s opposite field home run into the second deck — his second in as many days — the Yankees couldn’t manage much hard contact off Verlander. Even when he was hit squarely by a line drive comebacker in the seventh inning, the still spry pitcher recovered and threw to first for the out.
Unlike on Thursday, the Houston bullpen shut things down to secure the win this time. Phil Maton got through the top of the order in the eighth without getting pulverized, a tall order for most pitchers this season. Arguably the two biggest pitches of the game came in Maton’s squabble with Aaron Judge.
Facing a 1-1 count, Maton boldly threw a fastball in the zone that Judge swung through. His 1-2 pitch was a 74 mile per hour curveball that turned the MVP favorite into jelly, getting a massive out with the tying run on first base. After walking Anthony Rizzo, Maton also came back for silencing strikeouts of Stanton and Josh Donaldson. Rafael Montero took the final three outs, albeit eventful ones, instead of regular closer Ryan Pressly.
It hasn’t happened much this year, but on Friday night the Yankees were beaten by a team that just flat out played better than them. On both sides of the ball, Houston outdid the men in pinstripes.
On this night, Houston applied ear muffs to drown out all the boos and cheater chants, securing a statement win to even up this juicy four-game set.
()
News
Mets keep capitalizing on mistakes in series-opening win over Marlins
When opposing players make mistakes, the Mets make them pay.
It’s been the theme for these 2022 Mets, and their ability to capitalize on a momentous slip-up helped lead them to a 5-3 win over the Marlins in the series opener on Friday night in Miami.
The second matchup of the season between the divisional opponents went back-and-forth until the turning point in the sixth inning.
With Brandon Nimmo on first and Tomas Nido on second, Starling Marte ripped a marginally hard-hit ground ball to Marlins second baseman Willians Astudillo, who was filling in for Miami sparkplug Jazz Chisholm after he left Friday’s game with back spasms. Astudillo attempted to tag Nimmo, who was halfway between first and second, before throwing to first base to nab Marte.
Nimmo was called out on the tag, and Marte was called out on the throw. It was ruled a double play, but Buck Showalter wasn’t buying it. Before the Mets manager could even check with bench coach Glenn Sherlock, who calls the team’s trusted replay analyst, Harrison Friedland, in the video room, Showalter was out of the dugout to speak to the umpires. After a few minutes of calm, non-combative discussion, in which Showalter explained that a double challenge is completely within his jurisdiction, the crew chief umpire announced to the home crowd that the Mets are exercising a double challenge.
Not long after, MLB’s replay overlords in Midtown, Manhattan overturned not one, but both calls.
Astudillo tagged Nimmo with the glove on his left hand, but the ball was in his right hand. So that tag-play was disregarded and overturned, and Nimmo was awarded second base. Marte reached first base before the throw, so that call was overturned. Nido advanced to third on the play, so the Mets had the bases loaded for Francisco Lindor.
On the mound, right-hander Sandy Alcantara, Miami’s best pitcher, was shaken up by the bizarre sequence of events. He missed his spots to Lindor, falling behind 3-1, before the Mets shortstop pounced on a slider and sent it to the right-field warning track. Lindor cleared the bases on a three-run double and the Amazin’s marched ahead to the tune of a 5-2 lead.
Lindor also opened the scoring in the first inning with a solo home run off Alcantara. The shortstop has 56 RBI, fourth-most in MLB, already this season. Lindor didn’t record his 56th RBI last year until Sept. 26. Pete Alonso leads the majors with 66 RBI.
The Mets (46-26) took advantage of Astudillo’s mental mistake and never looked back.
Taijuan Walker was charged with three earned runs across six-plus innings and 99 pitches in another solid start for the right-hander. Walker’s third earned run went to his docket after Drew Smith allowed his inherited runner to score. Though Smith scratched and clawed through a laborious seventh inning – he walked three batters and struck out two – Adam Ottavino recorded the final out of the frame and kept the Marlins at bay.
Edwin Diaz picked up his 15th save of the season, but not without another Mets challenge. With one out in the ninth, Jon Berti attempted to steal second base as catcher Tomas Nido threw to second, from his knees, to Luis Guillorme who applied the tag. Berti was called safe on the field, but after a review the call was overturned and the Mets won their third challenge of the night.
Berti made a poor decision to steal second, and the Mets made him pay. So it goes for these 2022 Mets, featuring a manager who is paying close attention to the details and a team that is playing sharp baseball.
()
News
Saints blow another late lead in loss to Buffalo
For the third time in four games this week, the Saints surrendered a late lead to lose in Buffalo on Friday. This time, Nathan Lukes’ leadoff single in the bottom of the 10th scored the courtesy runner for a 5-4 walk-off victory at Sahlen Field.
John Andreoli tied the game 3-3 with a two-run home run in the fourth inning, and leadoff hitter Spencer Steer followed with a solo shot to put the Saints up, 4-3. It stayed that way until the eighth when the Blue Jays tied the game 4-4 on a two-out single by Jordan Groshans off reliever Yennier Cano.
Saints starter Cole Sands gave up three runs on three hits. He walked none and struck out six. All three runs were unearned after Buffalo’s Nick Podkul reached base, and drove in a run, on a two-out fielding error by third baseman Jermaine Palacios. Podkul and LJ Talley then scored on a single to center by Chavez Young to give the Blue Jays a 3-1 lead in the second inning.
The Saints blew eighth- and ninth-inning leads, respectively, in the first two games of this six-game series against the International League East leaders before winning on Thursday, 7-1.
Ian Hamilton (1-1), who entered the game with a 0.96 earned-run average in 15 appearances, took the loss when Lukes singled to right to score Young from second base.
The Saints went down 1-2-3 in their half of the inning against Graham Spraker (1-2), who earned the victory with 1⅔ scoreless innings of relief.
News
Noah Feldman: Originalism was supposed to deliver judicial restraint. It doesn’t.
Modern constitutional law as we have known it ended Friday.
When the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, it repudiated the very idea that America’s highest court exists to protect people’s fundamental liberties from legislative majorities that would infringe on them.
What the dissent aptly called a “catastrophic” decision is not only a catastrophe for women, who now can be forced to carry unwanted pregnancies to term. It is a catastrophe for all Americans — and for people all over the world who have built their own modern constitutional courts on the U.S. model. The tyranny of the majority won the day.
The right to an abortion was based on the principle of a living Constitution that evolves to expand liberty and equality. That same master principle of modern constitutional law provided the grounding for Brown v. Board of Education, ending segregation. It was the basis for Obergefell v. Hodges, finding a right to same-sex marriage. It is the same principle that undergirds dozens of other decisions establishing rights we today consider fundamental, from sexual freedom to stop and seizure, that were not considered similarly basic in 1791 when the Bill of Rights was ratified or in 1868 when the 14th Amendment was.
In place of the living Constitution that protects liberty and equality from the tyranny of the majority, the court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization announced a Constitution that only protects rights that already existed in the distant past. The majority considered it irrelevant that the people who ratified the original constitutional provisions did not include women, whose rights are at issue in Dobbs and whose equality is derogated by the decision. According to the majority, the dead hand of the past rules our constitutional future.
It is no exaggeration to say that the Dobbs decision, written by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by four other conservatives, is an act of institutional suicide for the Supreme Court. The legitimacy of the modern court depends on its capacity to protect the vulnerable by limiting how the majority can infringe on basic rights to liberty and equality.
The Dobbs majority not only takes the court out of that business. It holds that the court should never have expanded the protection of liberty and equality in the first place.
The most basic argument of the Dobbs decision is that, in 1868, states did not consider abortion a fundamental right. That is accurate, as the magisterial dissent, co-authored by Justices Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan, acknowledges.
But in 1868, there was also no clearly established right to contraception. There were no Miranda rights to protect arrestees. There was no right to choose your own sexual partner, let alone to marry the person you love. And there is no definitive historical evidence that the people who ratified the 14th Amendment thought that doing so prohibited segregation. If you take Dobbs’s logic seriously, all the landmark decisions establishing these rights are wrong.
Will the court now undertake a major effort to revisit these core rights?
Alito’s majority opinion, which is not significantly different from his leaked draft, tries to suggest the court will not do that. Its only basis for that suggestion is to say that abortion is “unique” because it involves life. Justice Clarence Thomas, in a separate concurrence, called openly for revisiting rights to sexual freedom and gay marriage. The dissenters argued cogently that it is now open season on those and similar basic rights.
It is hard for me to imagine that the rest of the conservative justices actually plan to roll back many of our most fundamental rights. Unfortunately, that hardly matters. State legislatures can and will now pass laws that violate or eliminate those rights. The lower courts will have to adjudicate them. Ultimately the Supreme Court will have to weigh in again.
The reason all this will happen is that the court didn’t just overturn Roe. By overturning Casey, it called into question the core idea that the justices follow precedent. Casey stood for the idea that the court would uphold its past decisions absent a major, transformative reason to do so. Under Casey, lower courts would leave precedent in place. That norm is now gone. It’s open season on fundamental rights.
Finally, a dead, non-living Constitution is a catastrophe because history doesn’t actually limit the justices’ discretion. Originalism was supposed to deliver judicial restraint. It doesn’t. The majority can read history however it wants — and does. A conservative majority with no respect for precedent could easily be the most activist court we have ever had.
In short, the modern Constitution will never be the same. Neither will the Supreme Court. Dobbs will go down as one of the worst decisions in the court’s history. Dobbs reverses rights on which the whole country has relied for half a century. The court has never done that before. The consequences will be disastrous — and far-reaching.
Yankees fall, 3-1, to ageless wonder Justin Verlander and Astros
Mets keep capitalizing on mistakes in series-opening win over Marlins
Saints blow another late lead in loss to Buffalo
Noah Feldman: Originalism was supposed to deliver judicial restraint. It doesn’t.
Chicago Cubs DFA Jonathan Villar to make room for David Bote’s return from offseason shoulder surgery
Former Poly star Justin Lewis signs with Chicago Bulls
Twins’ Byron Buxton misses third straight game but could return Saturday
Ex-Cottage Grove police officer assigned to Park High sentenced to 5 years for inappropriately touching 7 girls
With Roe over, some fear rollback of LGBTQ and other rights
‘Hot as a pistol’: 3 standout numbers that led to prospect Lenyn Sosa’s promotion to the Chicago White Sox
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
Toscana Filming Locations
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things
Buried In Barstow Part 2 Release Date
How is Papa still alive in stranger things?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
News3 weeks ago
St. Paul man charged with raping woman he drove from downtown Minneapolis
-
News4 weeks ago
Who Is Daniela In Who Killed Sara?
-
News3 weeks ago
Who Did Fred Kill In Stranger Things
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Mifepristone and Misoprostol – Care & Cautions
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Change Your Outlook on Construction Worker Safety
-
News4 weeks ago
Toscana Filming Locations
-
News3 weeks ago
Stillwater: Celebration planned to mark fire department’s 150th anniversary
-
News3 weeks ago
Why Did Vecna Kill Chrissy In Stranger Things